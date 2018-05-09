3 Things In Biotech, May 8: Roche Moves, Johnson & Johnson Grooves, Valeant Eases

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Roche gets its date with the FDA for first-line lung cancer

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)(OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Atezolizumab

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: RHHBF announced that the FDA has accepted their supplemental new drug application for atezolizumab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy and bevacizumab for the initial treatment of metastatic NSCLC. The FDA also granted priority review status to the application, setting an action date of September 5, 2018. The application was based on findings from the phase 3 IMpower 150 study, which demonstrated a significant improvement in survival over chemotherapy alone for the quadruplet of atezolizumab-bevacizumab-carboplatin-paclitaxel.

Looking forward: This marks yet another upcoming first for combination immunotherapy. To date, we've seen a decent bit of movement in combination of different immune checkpoint inhibitors (nivolumab-ipilimumab) and the inhibitors with chemotherapy (see KEYNOTE-189 most recently). This was the first prominent demonstration that combining anti-VEGF treatment with these checkpoint inhibitors is feasible and, most importantly, safe. How will the market shape up if and when both drugs are approved? That will be one of the big questions for patients, oncologists, and investors. For now, it's good to finally see RHHBF make its move into first-line lung.

Good news for Roche and the approval cannot come soon enough for them.

Johnson & Johnson lay out favorable depression data

Company: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Therapy: Esketamine

Disease: Depression

News: JNJ's pharma subsidiary Janssen announced findings from the phase 3 TRANSFORM-2 study, which is assessing the addition of an esketamine nasal spray to the initiation of a new oral antidepressant after failure of 2 or more antidepressants. The addition of the spray esketamine improved the depression score (MADRS) at day 28 by 4 points, which was statistically significant. Although it was not significant, there was also a numerical improvement in the onset of clinical response at 24 hours for the esketamine arm.

Looking forward: These findings indicate that the addition of the esketamine spray can quite induce rapid and rather strong antidepressant activity above and beyond an oral antidepressant in these treatment-resistant patients. These findings certainly provide more color to the picture JNJ is drawing in support of an approval for esketamine spray.

I would expect that a submission is coming later this year for this drug, and these findings support the approval, for sure.

Valeant gets an approval for colon cleanse

Company: Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Therapy: Plenvu

Disease: Colonoscopy

News: VRX's subsidiary Salix announced that the FDA has granted approval to their colon cleansing product Plenvu, for use in preparation of patients for colonoscopy procedures. This approval was based on the findings from a suite of trials, which demonstrated non-inferior cleansing success in the overall bowel, with "excellent plus good" cleansing of the ascending colon.

Looking forward: The temptation to make juvenile puns here was strong, I'll admit. But while this is an all-around small cog in the machine that is VRX, every approval is a building block for the castle they're building in the biotech market. The distinction of being the only approved bowel cleanser to offer split dosing on the day of the procedure may be a feature that can help this product gain a foothold.

Not the sexiest news, but every little bit counts!

