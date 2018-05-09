Tuesday's Gone - Today's Editors' Picks

If you don’t already know, our Editors’ Picks represent what our editorial staff believes to be interesting and thorough analysis. Over the next few weeks we’re going to experiment a bit with the format of this daily round-up. We are grateful to hear your opinions about how we can improve this offering in the comment section below.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Brad Thomas, Maks F.S., Andrew Hecht, and Brad Zigler bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Long Ideas:

General Outlook:

Chart of the day: Facebook's rise since its IPO

Comment of the day, by contributor dbm_stuff

It is a skirmish ...so far. The size of the tariffs actually are quite small in relation to the big picture. China does have leverage but they are exposed as well. They depend more on us than we depend on them. They have a much larger debt. It could get nasty, but if Trump gets some decent wins, buy maybe short of his goal ... this could be a very good thing in the long run. Don't forget one of the big issues is loss of US Technology and I.P. Chinese have been very shrewd in acquiring if not outright stealing. This is even more reason why we should have more Made in the USA

Image of the day: Facebook's Daily Active Users

Fun Fact Of The Day:

The word algebra comes from the Arabic language (الجبر al-jabr "restoration") from the title of the book Ilm al-jabr wa'l-muḳābala by al-Khwarizmi. The word entered the English language during Late Middle English from either Spanish, Italian, or Medieval Latin.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason