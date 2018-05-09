Amazon Marketplace - Prime Retail Real Estate

Once recognized, the true nature of Amazon’s Marketplace business becomes very clear: a business with the potential to attract a very high valuation and fill the business/share price valuation gap.

It was an epiphany that suddenly dawned on me - Amazon's Marketplace has been the spawning ground for virtually every other Amazon initiative.

Marketplace - Center Of The Amazon Universe - Potentially Filling The Business/Share Price Valuation Gap

I have had an epiphany, one of those experiences of sudden and striking realization, a sudden dawning on me of the central role Marketplace plays in the Amazon (AMZN) universe. But could it be more than that? Could Marketplace be the missing piece of the puzzle in the valiant valuation attempts of so many of the authors here on Seeking Alpha? Prof. Damodaran of NYU did a "sum of the parts" valuation in his recent article with the great title, "Amazon: Glimpses Of Shoeless Joe?". But, without that missing part he so cleverly dubbed "Shoeless Joe", he came up short with a valuation of $1,019, compared to a share price at the time of $1,460. Kwan-Chen Ma also penned a great article on the missing piece of the valuation puzzle he dubbed the "Optionality Premium" - very clever and insightful. And then there are all the other authors who calculated in the past Amazon Web Services (AWS) had a valuation equivalent to over half the market cap of Amazon. Only problem with that is the share price has since raced away, and now those AWS valuations are less than a quarter of Amazon's market cap. But before I go into valuations, I wish to explain my epiphany on the central starring role Marketplace has in the Amazon universe and the true nature of the Marketplace business. Jeff Bezos has described it as "prime retail real estate", as discussed further below, but it is more than that. As I describe below, Marketplace is the "Goose That Lays The Golden Eggs". It has been the spawning ground for so many of Amazon's initiatives that are bearing fruit today (please pardon the mixed metaphors).

Figure 1 - Marketplace - The Goose That Lays The Golden Eggs

Source: Author ©Robert Honeywill 2018

The Amazon Golden Eggs

Amazon Web Services (AWS) -

AWS grew out of a need to provide technology infrastructure for Amazon's Marketplace online shopping mall, providing a base of infrastructure and expertise for subsequent provision of external web services. Those external services are now a major driver of profits for Amazon, but the genesis of AWS was in the marketplace. Here is what Jeff Bezos said about Amazon Web Services in his 2006 shareholder letter (my emphasis):

Amazon Web Services is another example. With AWS, we're building a new business focused on a new customer set ... software developers. We currently offer ten different web services and have built a community of over 240,000 registered developers. We're targeting broad needs universally faced by developers, such as storage and compute capacity - areas in which developers have asked for help, and in which we have deep expertise from scaling Amazon.com over the last twelve years. We're well positioned to do it, it's highly differentiated, and it can be a significant, financially attractive business over time.

Amazon Retail (Marketplace Mall Anchor Tenant) -

Amazon's own online retail business is the slowest growing by far of all the segments, at 16% for 1st quarter 2018 (see TABLE 5 further below), and it is subject to the intense competition and low margins of retail. But it has another very valuable purpose in the overall scheme of things. In addition to selling Amazon's own and bought-in products, a major part of its purpose is as anchor tenant for the Marketplace mall as it continues to expand around the globe. Whenever Amazon establishes in a new country, it has the guarantee of an established tenant from day one, while business builds.

Amazon Prime -

Amazon Prime subscription services grew out of the offer of free 2-day delivery for customers of the Marketplace mall, and from there, like AWS, its scope has been greatly expanded. Here is what Jeff Bezos had to say about Amazon Prime in his 2005 letter to shareholders,

We've made similar judgments around Free Super Saver Shipping and Amazon Prime, both of which are expensive in the short term and-we believe-important and valuable in the long term.

Today, the free 2-day delivery is just one of many valuable benefits of Prime membership, allowing Amazon to recently announce an increase of 20% in the subscription fee. Prime is indeed proving valuable in the long term, but its genesis was the Marketplace.

Amazon Marketing Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) -

The fastest growing business in 1st quarter 2018 was advertising through Amazon Marketing Services, with an 83% annualized growth rate. This advertising business is based on targeting the Marketplace customer base. It has been borne out of the opportunity provided by the marketplace online mall and its customers. From Amazon Marketing Services (AMS):

Use Amazon's product advertising to put display ads and product ads in front of Amazon customers." And "Say goodbye to guesswork. We'll help you aim well, whether you choose to target by: Keyword. You'll get suggestions for the best keywords to bid on based on customers' search and shopping history."

Third-party Sellers (Marketplace Mall Tenants) -

Third-party sellers are effectively tenants in Amazon's Marketplace shopping mall. In Q4 2017, third-party sellers delivered over twice the service (rent) fee revenue of AWS, and the TTM annualized growth rate of 49.9% temporarily surpassed AWS's 46%. Marketplace revenues are not the actual sales. They are the fees charged by Amazon to third-party sellers, which are mostly on a percentage of sales basis. Amazon provides a list of referral fees, and the great majority are at a rate of 15% of sales. Assuming Amazon's referral fees, plus other charges, amount to an average of say 20% of sales, third-party TTM sales for 1st quarter 2018 would be $174 billion, compared to Amazon's own TTM product sales of $108 billion for the same quarter. If Marketplace third-party sales continued to grow at a yearly rate of ~40%, in 5 years, they would grow to ~$933 billion, and third-party fees at 20% of sales would grow from the present $34.7 billion to ~ $187 billion. If Amazon's retail sales continued to grow at a yearly rate of ~16%, in 5 years, they would be $227 billion, slightly less than 20% of the combined sales.

Amazon's Marketplace - The Goose That Lays The Golden Eggs

Amazon's Marketplace is the virtual equivalent of a global chain of massive brick and mortar shopping malls, all interconnected, making it "prime retail real estate", according to Jeff Bezos (see further below). As explained above, it is also the spawning ground for virtually all the other Amazon initiatives.

In this exposition of what Amazon's Marketplace business really is, I cover:

Amazon's Own Product - Just Another Tenant In Amazon's Marketplace

Third-party Sellers - Rent And Fee-paying Tenants In Amazon's Marketplace

Amazon Marketplace - Democratizing Retail And Ultimate Facilitator Of Global Free Trade

Walmart Online And Amazon Marketplace Are Very Different Business Propositions

The Real Difference - Third-Party Sellers Are Marketplace Tenants

It Has Always Been About Where The Business Growth Would Come From, To Justify A Continually Growing Amazon Share Price

Is Marketplace Prof Damodaran's "Shoeless Joe", And Kwan-Chen Ma's "Optionality Premium", All Wrapped Up In One?

Amazon - Company Share Price And Earnings Growth Rates Mismatch

Amazon's Own Product - Just Another Tenant In Amazon's Marketplace

From Jeff Bezos's 2005 letter to Amazon shareholders (my emphasis):

…in 2000 we invited third parties to compete directly against us on our "prime retail real estate"-our product detail pages. Launching a single detail page for both Amazon retail and third-party items seemed risky. Well-meaning people internally and externally worried it would cannibalize Amazon's retail business, and - as is often the case with consumer-focused innovations-there was no way to prove in advance that it would work. Our buyers pointed out that inviting third parties onto Amazon.com would make inventory forecasting more difficult and that we could get "stuck" with excess inventory if we "lost the detail page" to one of our third-party sellers. However, our judgment was simple. If a third party could offer a better price or better availability on a particular item, then we wanted our customer to get easy access to that offer. Over time, third-party sales have become a successful and significant part of our business. Third-party units have grown from 6% of total units sold in 2000 to 28% in 2005, even as retail revenues have grown three-fold."

Four significant takeaways from that excerpt -

Amazon considers its infrastructure, its shop front as reflected in its product pages, is the virtual equivalent of " prime retail real estate ".

". Amazon is just another tenant, albeit the anchor tenant, in its own Marketplace, and will enjoy no advantage over third-party seller tenants.

The customer is supreme, and customers alone, not Amazon, will have the ability, and the easy access, to decide which tenant's products they wish to purchase - Amazon's or third-party sellers'.

This approach has been very successful in growing third-party unit sales (and presumably the numbers of third-party seller tenants) at a much faster rate than Amazon's own unit sales, and this is considered by Jeff Bezos to be a highly successful outcome.

Third-party Sellers - Rent And Fee Paying Tenants In Amazon's Marketplace

Now, 12 years on, third-party seller sales growth continues to far outstrip Amazon own product sales growth, and Jeff Bezos continues to be mighty excited about it. From Jeff Bezos' 2017 letter to Amazon shareholders:

"In 2017, for the first time in our history, more than half of the units sold on Amazon worldwide were from our third-party sellers, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)."

"Our Global Selling program (enabling SMBs to sell products across national borders) grew by over 50% in 2017…"

"…and cross-border ecommerce by SMBs now represents more than 25% of total third-party sales."

A few years back, when AWS had established sufficient competitive advantage, Amazon commenced separate disclosure of AWS revenues, costs, and operating profit. Separate disclosure of Marketplace revenues began in 2017 with 2016 comparatives also reported. At some stage, I expect Marketplace to be treated as a separate profit center with operating profits reported, similarly to AWS. TABLE 1 below provides a graphic illustration how third-party seller services revenue is growing at over twice the rate of Amazon's own retail sales.

TABLE 1

Amazon, the owner and the anchor tenant of Marketplace, charges rent based on value of sales, and controls and charges for just about every activity, including shipping and advertising. In reality, Amazon's Marketplace is a global retail real estate play, largely virtual, but nonetheless, the world's largest shopping mall, with tenants lining up to occupy spaces. That contrasts with traditional bricks and mortar retail shopping malls, spending big on makeovers, and fighting a losing battle to retain tenants and attract customers.

Amazon Marketplace - Democratizing Retail And Ultimate Facilitator Of Global Free Trade

TABLE 2 - Comparing Traditional Retail To Amazon Marketplace

Traditional Brick & Mortar Retail Amazon Marketplace Access by suppliers to B&M retail shelf - Very difficult to gain access

B&M store size limits range of products able to be displayed on shelves

Suppliers need to have scale to supply product nationally Access by suppliers to Marketplace retail shelf Not difficult to gain access

Large central warehouse, many times the size of a typical B&M store, enables a much larger range of products to be held on shelves

Suppliers do not need scale to offer product for sale nationally or globally Direct delivery to retail customer from supplier's warehouse or other storage - Generally not available - may apply to a limited extent with some items such as large TVs and white goods. Direct delivery to retail customer from supplier's warehouse or other storage - Readily available subject only to logistics Charges by retailer to suppliers - From personal experience with consulting services, B&M retailers preserve their margins by deducting all manner of charges (based on percentage of sales price) from the retail shelf sales price in determining net payments to suppliers. These include charges for - Rent of retail shelf space

Purchasing department

Warehousing charge

Selling costs

Promotional costs - specific to product

Promotional costs - general allocation

And more Charges by Marketplace to suppliers - Marketplace charges a flat $39.99 monthly fee + other selling fees, for professional sellers in the US and $0.99 per item + other selling fees for individuals selling less than 40 items per month. The other selling fees include a "referral fee" based on a percentage of the selling price, ranging from 6% to 45% (median ~15%), refund fees and various other charges Amazon preserves and increases its margins from the flat fee plus selling fees by charging for Marketplace services such as warehouse storage, delivery costs, collection and payment, and so on, where these are applicable. Marketplace also charges for promotional services such as priority listing and advertising Sourcing product to sell - Retail buyers search for and negotiate product to sell. This often involves - Middlemen and agents who add cost Large scale purchases resulting in, for example, multiple copies of the same garment on display Often sourced from third world locations with the possibility of exploitation of workers being an issue

Sourcing product to sell - No middlemen

A wider variety of product and little chance of Kate and Jan turning up at that local function wearing the same outfit

Offers an opportunity for individuals and collectives in third world countries to make and sell direct at first world prices, less Amazon's listed services charges, providing a known net return Location of retail outlet - In the case of B&M, each retail outlet is limited to custom from the surrounding area Location of retail outlet - Global reach, with virtually no limitation on who can access, and where they can access from, except to the extent, the internet is not available, or Amazon has not yet established infrastructure to enable delivery

Amazon's Marketplace is a virtual global marketplace, providing ready access to both suppliers and customers from around the world. It is democratizing retail, allowing suppliers from around the world to gain direct access to customers from around the world, in a way just not possible with traditional retail, be it brick and mortar, or online. It is the ultimate facilitator of global free trade, in the retail world.

Walmart Online And Amazon Marketplace Are Very Different Business Propositions

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) online has every chance of competing against Amazon in sales on own account of product sourced from third-parties. The profitability of both will be limited by intense competition, low profit margins, and the logistics of sourcing low cost, quality product that is attractive to retail customers. But it is important to understand, Walmart online and Amazon Marketplace, in regard to third-party seller fee for service, are very different propositions. They are differentiated by their supply chain. And this is where the true value is derived in Amazon marketplace. For Amazon Marketplace third-party sales, Amazon has no need of own staff buyers searching for product that may or may not sell well. There is no spoilage or wastage. There is no outlay for purchases, there are no purchase volume commitments. There are no collectables at risk for Amazon. There are only fees, providing largely pre-determined margin. The supplier is doing well, with no middleman, access to infrastructure to do everything from storage, sale, delivery to customer, collection and deposit of cash, refunds as necessary, and all this addressing a huge global marketplace. Amazon Prime membership provides free delivery, which is a cost to Amazon for their own product and for third-party sales (Amazon does indicate the cost of that free delivery is allowed for in the fees charged to third-party sellers).

The Real Difference - Third-Party Sellers Are Marketplace Tenants

The relationship between Amazon Marketplace and third-party sellers is not so much one of retailer and supplier to retailer. It is more one of landlord and tenant, with terms and conditions very similar to those found in agreements between retailers and shopping center owners. These agreements usually have provisions to pay a percentage of revenues as part of the rental payable for the retail space. Promotions are usually also controlled by the center owner and paid for by the tenant. Amazon Marketplace charges a fee for access, based on a fixed monthly amount or fee per item sold, plus a "referral fee" based on a percentage of the sale price. This is very similar to the terms for rental of B&M retail space, except there are no fit-out costs, no key money, no five years or longer lease commitments, and no provisions for refurbishment at end of lease, all at lessee's expense. Amazon Marketplace can improve its profit in at least three ways -

Firstly, by becoming more cost efficient in delivering services. This should be a given seeing Amazon is still going through an experimental stage and, in the long run, should be able to achieve lower costs than at present.

Secondly, by selling additional services to an entirely captive market. As described above, it is already doing this through AMS, by developing and selling an advertising product to Marketplace third-party sellers. This advertising is treated as a product and is included in product sales, so it is possible to separate out Other Revenue - Advertising Product from Other Revenue - Services as per TABLE 3 below -

TABLE 3

Advertising revenue for FY 2017 grew by 36.7% over FY 2016. For 1st quarter 2018 TTM, advertising grew by an annualized rate of 82.9% compared to 4th quarter 2017 TTM. I would expect advertising to have a high profit margin. That, combined with a continuing high rate of growth, could result in operating profit from advertising overtaking AWS operating profit, in the not too distant future. Revenue from product advertising should be regarded as arising from and directly attributable to Marketplace.

The third way Amazon can grow revenues and profits is described below.

It Has Always Been About Where The Business Growth Would Come From, To Justify A Continually Growing Amazon Share Price

This article is a sequel to my first three installments (see here, here and here) on the extremely powerful effects of compounding, and why it is particularly important for Amazon investors to understand this phenomenon. The issue that has always concerned me with Amazon is where the business growth would come from, to justify a continually growing share price. Despite its high revenue growth rate, and solid margins, various valuation exercises have present worth of Amazon Web Services (AWS) around $140-180 billion. That might have been up around 50% of the market cap of Amazon at some stage, but it is now less than one quarter of Amazon's current market cap of $776 billion. Retail is a low margin, intensely competitive business, so I have never thought that could grow fast enough to account for the other 75% of market cap. This view was reinforced by the statistics in TABLE 4 below, the figures in which come from Amazon's SEC filings.

TABLE 4

TABLE 4 shows for FY 2017, Amazon Web Services (AWS), with less than 10% of the revenue, generated over 100% of the operating profit. The rest of the business, which is primarily retail, with more than 90% of the revenue, incurred an operating loss of $225 million. Based on those statistics, I believed it would take an entirely new business to generate sufficient earnings to catch up to and keep up with the share price. And then, I saw, from the beginning of 2017, Amazon commenced disclosing revenue from online sales split between "own product" and 3rd party seller services. And that allowed me to prepare the analysis below, showing growth rates for Amazon revenues from Marketplace third-party sellers compared to own product, AWS and other revenue line items.

TABLE 5

TABLE 5 shows quarter on quarter annualized growth rates on a trailing twelve months (TTM) basis. Use of TTM avoids any seasonality influence. The picture TABLE 5 painted for me is everything revolves around the Marketplace and its third-party sellers, as per Figure 1 and the discussion at the beginning of this article.

Is Marketplace Prof Damodaran's "Shoeless Joe", And Kwan-Chen Ma's "Optionality Premium", All Wrapped Up In One?

I suspect, during this expansion stage, both Marketplace and Amazon own retail are either loss-making or not very profitable. Amazon retail will struggle, like all retailers, with intense competition and low margins. On the other hand, Marketplace and associated advertising and other revenues will grow and Marketplace will prosper. And just as with the 20% increase in Prime subscription, Amazon has the possibility of increasing Marketplace fees (tenant rental and additional charges) by 5%, 10% or 20%, to increase Marketplace revenues by $1.6 billion to $6.4 billion, all of which flows straight through to operating profit. If that seems usurious, think of establishing a retail presence in a traditional B&M mall of the past, with key money, fit-out costs, long-term commitments to lease rental (subject to aggressive escalation clauses), and refurbishment costs payable on exit. With Marketplace revenues growing at ~40% and more per year, that additional $6.4 billion will grow at the same rate. If Marketplace third-party sales continue to grow at a yearly rate of ~40%, in 5 years that $6.4 billion will grow to $34 billion (~$27 billion after tax at 21%). And this is before any of the potential reductions in costs, which seem highly achievable. So, perhaps Marketplace could be that "Shoeless Joe" that hits the home run and allows the Amazon business valuation to catch up to the share price driven market cap.

Amazon - Company Share Price And Earnings Growth Rates Mismatch

For Amazon, the share price has been growing at a faster rate than the earnings. The implications of this mismatch need to be understood by shareholders, particularly long-term holders. In the fifth and final part to my thesis on Amazon, I will complete a sum of the parts valuation including a valuation of the Amazon Marketplace. I will then review the effect of the power of compounding on investors' decisions to buy, hold or fold shares in Amazon.

