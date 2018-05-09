FTD Companies' (FTD) CEO John Walden on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Katie Turner - IR

Steve Barnhart - EVP and CFO

John Walden - President & CEO

Analysts

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti

Mark Rosenkranz - Craig Hallum

Linda Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the FTD Companies First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Turner. Please go ahead.

Katie Turner

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the FTD Companies first quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call and webcast. With me today on the call are John Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Barnhart, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that address the company's expected future business, financial performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements.

In addition to the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements.

Also, please note, on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and constant currency comparisons. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors. Please refer to today's press release for definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP performance measures as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP performance measures to the company's GAAP financial results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Steve Barnhart, Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Barnhart

Thanks, Katie. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call. I will discuss our first quarter financial results, full year 2018 outlook and provide an update on our financing activities. John will then provide a brief business review and after that, we will be available to take your questions.

For the first quarter of 2018, consolidated net revenues were $318.2 million an increase of 0.5% compared to $316.5 million for the first quarter last year. Foreign currency exchange rates had a $6.1 million favorable impact on consolidated net revenues during the first quarter of 2018.Net loss was $6.6 million compared to net income of $9 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Included in the net loss is a pretax non-cash impairment charge of $2.4 million related to other long-lived assets. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million or 1.5% of consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $31.1 million or 9.8% of consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017.

Before I review our quarterly operating segment performance in more detail, I would like to note that starting with Q1 2018 we have three reportable segments; US Consumer, Florist and International. Prior to January 1, 2018, we had four reportable segments.

As a result of the change in segment information utilized to assess business performance, the company combined the previous to provide commerce and consumer segments into one reportable segment. This US Consumer segment is comprised of the FTD.com ProFlowers and Gourmet Foods and Personal Creations businesses.

To provide historical information on a basis consistent with the new reporting structure, we have recast certain historical segment information for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015 and the quarterly periods in 2017 and 2016. This information was provided in a Form 8K, which was filed this morning with the SEC.

In our US Consumer segment, revenues were $223.4 million a 2.3% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decline was primarily due to a 3% decline in average order value, partially offset by a 0.8% increase in consumer orders.

Revenues decreased 12% for ProFlowers, 1.8% for Gourmet Foods and 1.5% for FTD.com in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the prior-year quarter. These declines were partially offset by a 57.6% increase in personal creations compared to the prior-year quarter, with this growth driven in part by the shift in timing of the Easter holiday.

The US Consumer segment operating loss was $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to operating income of $19.1 million for the prior-year quarter. The Florist segment generated revenues for the first quarter of 2018 of $44.2 million down 4.9% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a decrease in products revenues related to a planned reduction in container offerings and related pricing, partially offset by an increase in fresh flower sales.

Florist segment operating income was $12.3 million compared to $14.0 million in Q1 last year. Segment operating margin decreased to 27.7% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 30% in the same period last year. International segment revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased $54.9 million up 6.8% or $3.1 million on a constant currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2017.

International segment operating income was $7.1 million a $700,000 increase compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a constant currency basis. Operating margin was 12.8% in the current period compared to 12.1% in the prior year quarter.

Now focusing on our balance sheet and cash flows, net cash used for operating activities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $1.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $25.6 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $29.5 million as of December 31, 2017.

Our free cash flow for the period ended March 31, 2018 was negative $7.8 million compared to $24.4 million generated in the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, the aggregate principal amount of the company's indebtedness outstanding under its credit agreement was $197 million, before reduction for deferred financing fees compared to $192 million at December 31, 2017.

Such indebtedness includes the $135 million outstanding under a term loan and $52 million outstanding under revolving loans. As for our financing initiatives, as we previously stated on March 19 and on the Q4 earnings call on April 2, we continue to work diligently with our lenders to further amend our existing credit agreement. We are also pursuing a refinancing of this data, which we intend to complete well ahead of the credit agreement maturity in September 2019. We will provide additional information on these financial initiatives as soon as appropriate.

We are reiterating our outlook for 2018. We continue to expect financial results for the full year near the low end of our previous communicated guidance range for consolidated revenues of down 2% to up 2% as compared to 2017 and near the low end of our previously communicated guidance range for consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $62 million.

We also continue to expect capital expenditures of approximately $35 million to $40 million focused primarily on enhancements to our technology platform and other strategic initiatives.

That concludes our financial overview. I will now turn the call over to John for a brief business update.

John Walden

Thanks Steve. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Our financial results reflect the preliminary sales and profit commentary we previously provided on March 7 and reviewed on our fourth quarter earnings call, including our positive progress across the FTD.com, International and Personal Creations, solid performance in Florist services and the results of our Valentine's Day media program for ProFlowers and Shari's Berries.

The Valentine's Day program although its financial results proved below our expectations, is an important illustration of the marketing testing that will be required as we understand the most effective ways to break out from a crowded and undistinguished floral marketplace.

As I have stated before, reversing negative sales trends will depend on improved branding and marketing effectiveness, which in turn will ultimately depend on our improvements to customer experiences.

We believe our long-term strategic plan will accomplish this and we continue to be optimistic about our opportunities to materially improve our business performance and generate growth. You may recall that are five-year strategic plan introduced in January 6, to reclaim FTD's heritage as the world's floral innovator and leader, creating products, brands and technology-driven services our customers love.

The plan has four principal strategies. First we intend to rebuild a strong disruptive brand to earn the trust and win the hearts of consumers in the face of a commoditized market that today offers little uniqueness. This multipronged strategy includes milestones relating to improved end to end consumer experiences, more attractive offers such as new product designs, merchandising and pricing and a new brand positioning and architecture reinforcing the iconic FTD brand. I am pleased with our rapid progress in these areas.

For example in a very short period, we have redesigned and redeveloped our mobile and websites for FTD.com and ProFlowers. These experiences were introduced to customers beginning two weeks ago ahead of schedule and continue to be dialed up to serve more channels and more customers including a good portion of our Mother's Day visitors.

The new sites represent substantial improvements over prior mobile and web experiences for these brands, with new content and beautiful photography, simplify navigation and dramatically faster speeds and the early results are very encouraging.

The new sites rest on an emerging micro-services architecture and operate entirely in the cloud. Later this year, we will introduce our Shari's Berries and Interflora UK sites on this platform and will continue to release new micro services that will incrementally improve the customer experiences for all brands and eventually our florist numbers as well.

I am extremely proud of our teams for this good work and for dramatically building the kind of technology sophistication and culture that our strategic plan requires.

We've also made good progress on our merchandising strategies for our floral brands. For FTD.com, we are excited to introduce two new collections. Our Wildflower collection includes bouquets exclusively grown in the USA, with unique flower varieties and pallets that are new to our lineup and reflects the more modern and friend forward design that many customers prefer.

In addition we've launched our grown and gathered collection of specialty curated gifts that a company are floral products, all bundled in a gift box, which is a great all-in-one idea for mom. Further merchandising improvements including new trend and seasonal lines are planned for introduction later in 2018.

For ProFlowers, we have stepped up our focus on analytics, around product merchandising and assortment as well as site functionality and usability for consumers. We've introduced more than a dozen new floral style and improved our large range of plants.

Our new mobile and websites emphasize new items from plants to flowers, to lifestyle and value-driven creative, gift guides, top bio picks as well as weekly new arrivals. I am pleased with the new pace of improvement and analytical decision-making of our merchandising teams.

I would also like to note the ProFlowers recently won the JD Power Award for being the highest in customer satisfaction among online floral retailers for the fourth year in a row.

Our second key strategy in our strategic plan is to re-create a network of strong partnerships with the world's best florists. Recall that we believe our florist network to be a potential advantage in a market in which customers prefer florist prepared products, but in which products overall lack distinction and consumer service is generally poor.

Our major milestones in this strategy include pilot trials with select florists to jointly develop new terms of our partnerships and our development and introduction of new technology and other services designed to improve our florist members businesses and improve order quality.

Although these milestones are planned for future periods in the months since embarking on our new plan, many of our florist members are beginning to see a difference in FTD and in the U.K. Interflora. For Mother's Day, we introduced a number of incentives and services to assist florist members and relieving their capacity constraints during the final hectic weekend.

We also recently purchased the rights to our proven web marketplace technology that will accelerate our development of new florist services. Our third key strategy for FTD is providing high quality products at low cost, with market-leading fulfillment options.

Our key milestones for this strategy includes centralization of our product sourcing, centralization and renegotiation of national courier contracts and the creation of a more distributed network of distribution centers each of which contributes to better customer service and lower end-to-end product and fulfillment cost.

In this area our progress has also been good. Even this Mother's Day we are beginning to benefit from a trial with a new lower cost courier partner. We've also moved ahead with a new distribution center site in an underserved geography and anticipate further sites later this year on target with our plan.

Our final strategy is to extend our floral advantage into complementary non-floral categories. Although this strategy presupposes our strategic success in our floral business, we have nevertheless made progress here as well.

Shari's Berries has introduced a new branding scheme, Shari's Gourmet and soft launched and extended product set including premium chocolates and other treats. Our consideration of strategic options for the Personal Creations business is proceeding on plan and we are optimistic that we will reach a satisfactory conclusion to this work by end of summer.

Overall I am pleased with the progress of our plan, although it is clearly early days. Through this five-year plan we expect ultimately to reverse the company's negative trends from prior years and achieve meaningful revenue and profit growth for the business. We look forward to updating you on our progress in future quarters and continue to be optimistic about FTD's opportunities for growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Steve and I are now available for your questions, operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Anthony Lebiedzinski with Sidoti and Company. Please go ahead.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Good afternoon and thank you for taking the question. So first just a couple of questions about the corporate and about your outlook, so aside from Personal Creations was there any other segment that benefited from the Easter shift?

Steve Barnhart

Good afternoon, Anthony. This is Steve. Yes, the floral businesses benefited from the Easter shift as well as would have Gourmet Foods, but the benefit was outsized for Personal Creations.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it. Okay. And the International segment that did quite well there was a 10% increase in consumer orders. Can you share with us a little bit more as to what drove that increase?

John Walden

Yeah Anthony, its John. How are you? It's nothing in particular that stands out. They just are executing a number of things very well, but it's a good indication that where we don't have the same kinds of headwinds in terms of big declines in customer counts over the past years, that we're recovering from or where we don't have the same sort of -- we have a different set of competitive pressures, but they have got a brand that stands out in that marketplace without other networks that offer similar services.

They are able to focus on incremental growth and that's what they've done. So I think it's a number of things including some more effective marketing, including working with their florists to make sure that they were prepared for their two holiday periods.

Recall that they’ve got both their Valentine's Day and Mother's Day in the same first quarter, which they always do. So year on year will be the same, but nothing in particular that stands out. Just good execution in a number of places.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Right. Okay. And then looking at your guidance for EBITDA so, so far in Q1 it was $4.9 million to get to the low end of your adjusted EBITDA of $5 million to $7 million roughly in adjusted EBITDA from Q2 to Q4, Q3 is typically a non-event quarter, I mean there is no events signaling on as far as the major holidays.

So I am struggling there to see how you can get even to the low-end of that EBITDA, I know John you mentioned that you're encouraged by the early results of your mobile sites but your gross margin appears to be at a record low in Q1. So maybe you could just help us bridge the gap, how you intend to get to given the low end of your guidance versus adjusted EBITDA.

Steve Barnhart

Well I think when we discussed our results for Valentine's Day, we had -- we had made the point that we would come in about $20 million below our expectations for Valentine's Day and most of that, was going to flow through to the bottom line in the quarter, but that there would be expense offset that would mitigate that throughout the rest of the year.

So if you take sort of a normal seasonality, you shouldn’t be carrying forward the kind of margin impacts in Q1 because that was really very specific to Valentine's Day I think you can see how we would get to that low-end of the guidance range.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Rosenkranz with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Mark Rosenkranz

Hey great. Thanks for taking my question. I want to ask a little bit on the market. You mentioned that some of the disappointments that resulted in Valentine's Day. You got some good testing out of it. I was just wondering what kind of tweaks you’ve been able to make on both the creative and [indiscernible] what kind of change you might be able to speak to Mother's Day here?

John Walden

Yeah it would a bit of a different approach. Just to be to a little bit more specific about Valentine's Day the miss was really a single program. It was the media programs that we ran that was a joint program between ProFlowers and Sherry's Berries where we advertised the Perfect Repair product.

Now I would say the Perfect Repair product was a terrific product and we sold multiple times of what we had sold in any previous quarter. So it was a successful product, but the impact on the ads in terms of driving traffic was less than far less than we expected actually and I think there were a number of things we discovered as we unbundled sort of what was going on and how consumers were responding, including things like confusion over which company was selling which product and where to go to buy the product, when you advertise two brands, it wasn't intuitive to consumers that they're actually related brands.

Another thing that we learned was the price point that we advertised on the TV media was too high. We advertised a $79 price point that we found was not a traffic driving price point, particularly when consumers are in a direct response mindset. And so those were a couple things that were valuable for us but we could point pretty confidently that that source of traffic which is a material source critically for ProFlowers during the holidays was really the principal cause of the disconnect.

As we go into Mother's Day, I think we discussed maybe at our fourth quarter earnings call, we will take a more conservative view of our marketing at Mother's Day. You would expect that we won't go for something high risk, high reward and Mother's Day since we've already sort of shot that bullet for the year and plus I think it's appropriate given the first quarter is a little bit more conservative.

So our spending levels will be a bit less. We'll be focused on making sure we deliver the EBITDA that we promised or that we were planning and it would, it would not be a surprise to us that based on our marketing levels, we would trade off profits for revenue, which is likely to at least from our revenue expectations, which is likely what we'll see.

In terms of the programs themselves, we are running new creative. We are running new media for all of our brands, but the brands are on their own in terms of brands that are clear and offers that are a little bit more direct response oriented than what we ran at Valentine's Day.

We've heavily tested the creative to make sure it's getting the response that we hope for and of course we're monitoring it daily. The other thing that is really important in terms of learning from Valentine's Day is it's not just simply a matter of do the add work.

What also happens is when you see traffic of a shape that's below what you expect at an important time like Valentine's Day, there's a number of other levers that the business teams pull to try to get back that business that saw and those levers include things like price promotions, shipping and handling promotions or free shipping.

It includes a number of items and as well if you don't sell at the rate you plan, you also may have some cost at the other side like labor cost to come in at times you didn't predict because you're very backend loaded. You may have waste cost for extra products. So there is a number of EBITDA impacts that happen as a result of it.

It's not simply a matter of marketing. So those are other things as well as we look into planning for Mother's Day and take a bit of a more conservative approach that we will certainly be a bit more aware of and make sure that the planning is a little tighter and the execution is little tighter, so that we can deliver what we promise.

So there's a number of things in that regard, marketing and otherwise that we're a little bit more conservative on going into the Mother's Day period.

Mark Rosenkranz

Okay. Great. That's helpful, and then kind of as to when you talked I testing of some new lower cost carriers for Mother's Day and then just kind of improved distribution what type of impact could we expect to see during Mother's Day or what kind of impact you would expect to see kind of growth for the remainder of 2018 and changes coming through that?

John Walden

Yeah I think we're probably a little reluctant to give you specific numbers there. The percentage of the volume that will be impacted at Mother's Day is still relatively small. At this stage, it's really, we're just running quality test to make sure that it's working as expected and because the first half of the year is obviously the lion's share of our volume, in terms of overall annual numbers, the benefits that we get from lower cost are not likely to flow through to a large degree, but we would expect to see bigger benefits clearly starting with the holiday period, perhaps Christmas, but certainly Valentine's Day and Mother's Day next year.

Mark Rosenkranz

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

John Walden

You bet, Mark.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Linda Weiser with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Linda Weiser

Hi. You had mentioned a timeframe for, your decision of making on Personal Creation, I think it's by the end of the summer. Will that be just a timeframe for completing your analysis or if you work as a aside to start a business, do you intend to have it sold by the end of the summer?

John Walden

That's a good question. Since we've been talking about it as considering strategic options, the question is an option we will have or what we have executed the option. I think we'll certainly have our options clarified in terms of what the direction of the businesses is and if there is a decision to sell the business, we would expect that it should be completed by summer, but some of that just depends on what options we got in front of ourselves.

Linda Weiser

Okay. And then I think I saw your promotions for ProFlowers for Mother's Day. I think it was $19.99 for a dozen roses and then add another dozen for another $5 or something like that. Is that similar to the promotion last year or I don’t have a record of what you did last year or is that just can you just describe the similarities and differences in that promotion.

John Walden

Yeah you see we run a lot of promotions Linda through the season. So we don't stick with one. We run a lot of different ones even at the same time depending on the channel, but the driver of which promotions we run is really the data that shows us response rate.

So you saw $19 for a dozen pals $5 for another dozen. We tested that and found that in a particular channel you must have been listening to I am not sure if it was radio or TV or what, but that one happened to be working, but that's not to say that, that's going to stick with it. It may be another one that gets changed tomorrow, but yes, the other $19 plus $5 we found is effective.

I believe last year one of the principal promotions was just a straight up $19 for a dozen, but I'm not sure or may have been a $24 for two, but we found the $19 plus $5 seem to be getting a better response I'm not sure what the magic is, but we're going with the data and if it works better, let's it when we're going to run.

Linda Weiser

Okay. And you had mentioned I guess early on in your discussed…

John Walden

I might add to that is just you should clearly and I know you know this, you should clearly not assume that our average order value is $24. These adds something we obviously learned in Valentine's Day but it's also that the driver of the businesses.

We try to get traffic in the door through direct response types of ads like the one you heard $19 plus $5, people tend to respond to low price points but we're also a lot of our success depends on whether we can show people alternative products that they decide they prefer rather than the cheapest product and we will sell a lot of the $19 plus $5 but we also are successful in increasing our average order value and then it should be of a pretty good rate above $24, So that's important part of the mechanics as well.

Linda Weiser

And then early on in your discussion of wanting to address your balance sheet and your debt refinancing the debt, you had mentioned possibly working something out with Liberty Media are they are providing some third capital financing? Is that off the table in terms of something with Liberty Media or you haven’t really mentioned that since the first mentioned?

John Walden

Yeah we mentioned it in the I think the release we put out in early March where we were initially discussing options with the bank and we were initially discussing options that included Liberty and we're pleased with Liberty's interest certainly at the time interest in helping us in any way they can.

Since that time I think at the fourth quarter release and during our discussion, we mentioned that it was not a -- it was not apparent to us that Liberty's help would be needed in terms of our discussions with the banks and there continues to be our belief today.

Based on the discussions we're currently having, we don't think they'll be a need for Liberty's reinvolved and we think we'll be able to the finance it directly in a more conventional way. That's not to say that in the future, should we need Liberty, they would be available to help.

We're pleased to have a shareholder like Liberty, that is willing to help but it doesn’t look like we'll need him in this case.

Linda Weiser

And just finally it you separate out the ProFlowers promotion or initiatives that didn't work for Valentine's Day how was the rest of the business of the FTD.com business in profitability relative to your like original plan or expectation.

John Walden

Yeah, thanks for asking that, in general across the rest of the business other than pro, there is a lot of positive that came out of Valentine's Day in the first quarter and would've been a very different picture. I think in terms of profitability, I don't know that we are going to describe the profitability of the individual brands, but the performance across it was pretty strong so FTD orders were up 2% in the quarter.

Average order value was a bit down and they did spend a bit more on marketing, but we got a lot for that. FTD for the first time in a long time had a quarter where new customers increased and their active customer base has been pretty stable for several months which is a new occurrence and so that was a real positive.

We talked about the positive with international and its success. PC is continuing a very good strong run. Gourmet Foods also was affected by that ad. So it wouldn’t be exclusively limited to pro although Pro was the largest recipient of the impact.

Gourmet Food got impacted a bit as well and so it's tough to read what it would have been like without it, but I think in general, it would've been pretty well on our expectations if not a bit, a bit favorable across the rest of the business had it not been for this particular program.

Linda Weiser

Thank you very much.

John Walden

You bet Linda.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

John Walden

Okay Thanks for your questions and your interest in the company please visit our new website FTD.com or mobile site of Breuer Mother's Day flowers and gifts or by the way ProFlowers.com or degrees.com as well. I think you really noticed particularly with FTD and Pro, you'll notice a big difference and you enjoy the changes we made to improve the customer experience. Thanks very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.