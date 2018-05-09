Cardtronics: Buy The Reversal

Cardtronics (CATM) is trading higher as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings amid operational headwinds. Its deconversion from 7-Eleven weighed on revenue, but the company is seeing growth in other areas. CATM's share price has fallen significantly due to the previous headwinds, but a reversal higher is signaling investors may be more optimistic about the stock. I am buying shares in the name as its fundamental operations signal a strong company.

Price Action

CATM's share price has fallen in recent years due to operational headwinds, but looks to be reversing higher. Its deconversion from 7-Eleven weighed on revenue, but the company is experiencing growth in other areas, which continues to drive optimism. The stock looks to have made a near-term bottom after delivering stronger than expected results in its last earnings call. Its breakout higher above $27.5 was significant as that level had acted as strong resistance in recent months. Investor sentiment appears to be improving due to stronger operational results, which should further drive upward price momentum as the stock trades near decade lows.

Fundamental Narrative

Although CATM faced headwinds due to its deconversion from 7-Eleven, there are reasons to be optimistic about its future. The company is the the largest independent ATM operator in the world. Its size and placement at premier retailers and transit locations uniquely position it to serve consumers' cash transaction needs in key markets. Moreover, CATM operates over 225,000 ATMs globally, with nearly 80,000 of those ATMs owned by the company, mostly located at high-traffic premier retail locations. Overall, the company handles over $2 billion transactions annually.

A major headwind that recently came about was its deconversion of the ATMs at 7-Eleven locations in the U.S. It is estimated that 7-Eleven in the U.S. accounted for $188 million of revenues in 2017, while only accounting for about $5 million of revenues in 2018, according to management. Excluding 7-Eleven, management estimates its year-over-year organic growth was approximately 3% for the quarter, predominantly driven by solid organic growth in North America, signaling the resiliency of its platform and value proposition of its surcharge-free offering. Adjusted EBITDA also increased on a double-digit basis versus last year, another testament to the company's growth in key markets.

Same-store transaction growth in the U.S. came in at 4%, the highest rate seen in the last few years. This was driven by growth in participating financial institutions within Allpoint, as well as growth in bank branding, which drove traffic to its locations. Additionally, CATM gained transactions from cardholders that would've previously visited 7-Eleven locations but elected to remain with the Allpoint Network at another retailer, according to its earnings call.

North American revenue, excluding 7-Eleven, was up 7% on an organic constant-currency basis for the quarter, driven by a combination of same-store transaction growth, unit adds, as well as growth in network branding and surcharge-free revenues, according to its earnings call. Underlying transaction growth is largely driven by the new and expanding relationships with key financial institutions. Increased transactions at its Speedway locations have been a strong contributor to top-line growth. Customers continue to value the convenient cash access that its platform provides, even with the growth in online banking.

Its North American segment is a major driver of top- and bottom-line growth, but its international presence is similarly making up for the 7-Eleven shortfall. Its European and African segments provide reason to be bullish on the company's future. Revenues in Europe and Africa were up 13% this past quarter, with significant top-line growth in its Germany, Spain, and South Africa businesses, according to management. 2018 revenue growth in Germany, South Africa, and Spain will largely offset headwinds seen in the United Kingdom. Its business in South Africa has been growing due to success with both retailers and financial institutions. During the past year, CATM deployed over 1,300 new ATM locations with premier retailers and financial institution partners.

Growth in Germany has been solid, driven mostly by additional unit placements. Its German business is more mature than Spain or South Africa, and is now starting to grow again after a transitional 2017, according to management. A new management team is in place in the area and is expected to deliver material top-line growth going forward.

With regard to its Australia and New Zealand regions, there looks to be future opportunity. Recent results have been negatively affected by the 4 largest banks in Australia, making all of their ATMs free to use for all domestic transactions this past fall, according to its earnings call. Transactions on its base business continue to decline at high single-digit rates, with management attempting to optimize its operations. Since the first quarter of 2017, CATM has removed over 700 units from the region.

The optimism lies with management's belief that it does not make long-term economic sense for the 4 largest banks in Australia to stand by and observe their collective 10,000 ATMs generating losses, according to management. CATM therefore aims to assist them and provide a service to their customers as a result of it being largest ATM portfolio in Australia.

It is important not to let the noise surrounding the 7-Eleven deconversion get in the way of meaningful growth in other areas as management looks to turnaround its overall operations. Management had this to say further about the 7-Eleven deconversion:

Regarding 7-Eleven, as a reminder, we had a full quarter of revenues and profits from this portfolio of almost 8,000 units in the U.S. in Q1 of 2017, driving about $52 million in revenues versus only about $5 million in Q1 of 2018.

And

As a result and as anticipated, our revenues in key profit metrics on an as-reported basis were down. This was included in our 2018 outlook that we provided in late February.

Collectively, the company is showing strong growth and reason to be optimistic, even after losing a large partner like 7-Eleven. Investors are beginning to bid its share price higher due to such global growth, and with momentum picking up, expect its share price to continue higher in coming quarters.

Conclusion

CATM is trading higher as the company reported stronger than expected earnings amid operational headwinds. Its deconversion from 7-Eleven weighed on revenue, but the company is seeing growth in other areas. CATM's share price has fallen significantly due to the previous headwinds, but a reversal higher is signaling investors may be more optimistic about the stock. I am buying shares in the name as its fundamental operations signal a strong company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CATM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.