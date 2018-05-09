Foresight Energy's (FELP) CEO Rob Moore on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Jason Margherio - Investor Relations

Rob Moore - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Harrison - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Nick Jarmoszuk - Stifel

Matthew Fields - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Mayur Kenia - IWD Capital Management

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Foresight Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. For the conference, all the participant lines are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. And now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Jason Margherio, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Jason Margherio

Thank you and welcome to Foresight Energy’s earnings call for the first quarter 2018. With me today are Rob Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeremy Harrison, Chief Accounting Officer. Today, we will discuss Foresight Energy’s operating and financial results for the first quarter 2018 and update you on the current operations at our coal mines. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us and there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Our business and our financial results involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. For additional information regarding such risks, please see our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and posted on our website. During the call today, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including guidance with respect to adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the earnings release for reconciliations for the most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for historical periods.

Also, this call includes only information that is available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note that the information maybe outdated or incomplete. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Rob Moore. Rob?

Rob Moore

Thank you, Jason. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for being with us today. This morning, Foresight Energy announced its first quarter financial results. During the quarter, Foresight sold over 5 million tons of thermal coal and generated total revenue over $240 million, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $65 million. The results for each of these measures are materially consistent with the prior year results and provide us with a sound foundation for the remainder of 2018.

During the first quarter, we safely and efficiently produced nearly 5.7 million tons compared to nearly 5.3 million tons in the first quarter 2017. Once again, our operating mines maintained their position among the most productive underground mines in the country as measured on a clean ton per man-hour work basis. For the first quarter, all three operating mines ranked in the top 15 most productive underground mines in the country. In fact, our two operating longwall complexes, the Sugar Camp complex and the Williamson complex ranked as the second and third most productive underground mines in the United States generating 15.6 and 14.5 tons per man-hour work respectively. On a combined basis, the Foresight operations produced over 14 tons per man-hour work during the first quarter. This compares to the national averages for underground mines of 5.2 times per man-hour worked. These high levels of productivity allowed us to maintain a very low cost of $23.19 per ton.

As reflected in our operating results, our mines continue to perform very well despite operating challenges at our M-class mine during the quarter and weather-related disruptions impacting our deliveries. During the quarter, we completed the longwall move that was scheduled at Williamson Energy’s Mach mine and began preparations for the two longwall moves at our Sugar Camp complex that will occur this month. Following the longwall moves in May, we will have no additional longwall moves in 2018. During the first quarter 2018, we exported 1.7 million tons or 33% of our total sales volumes. As previously communicated, we have focused a significant amount of time on our export opportunities as the domestic market remains challenging due to low natural gas prices. Physical demand for Illinois Basin product remains very strong throughout the globe. For 2018, we currently have approximately 6.7 million tons contracted for the export market with the potential to increase to around 9 million tons for the calendar year.

As noted in our 8-K filing from April 11, we have sought a declaratory judgment from the court relative to our coal mining lease at Hillsboro Energy’s Deer Run mine. This judgment seeks to declare that the coal mining lease between Hillsboro Energy and WPP has been terminated by its own terms effective as of March 26, 2015 due to all merchantable and minable coal been mined under the lease. As a result we have elected to cease all operations and permanently close the Deer Run mine. Certain long-lived assets including mineral reserves, buildings and structures, machinery and equipment and other related assets, I will note are no longer expected to generate future positive cash flows. As such we expect to record an aggregate non-cash impairment charge during the second quarter of 2018 of between $134 million and $172 million to write-off the value of these assets.

With respect to our Hillsboro insurance coverage, we continued to pursue remedies under our insurance policies related to the force majeure event. To that end, we have received approximately $15 million of additional insurance proceeds over the last few weeks with the expectation that we will receive an additional $29 million over the next 30-day period for a total of $44 million on the sixth advance from our policy. Combined with the $47 million of insurance proceeds received on advances one through five, this would leave at least $59.1 million remaining for collection under the $150 million limit contained in our insurance policy covering this event. Due to the ongoing litigations with Natural Resource Partners, WPP and the insurers respectively, this will be the extent of any public comment related to Hillsboro at this time.

At this current point, I will turn the call over to Jeremy Harrison for further discussion of our first quarter financial results.

Jeremy Harrison

Thank you, Rob. During the first quarter, we have recognized coal sales revenue of $238.4 million on sales volumes of 5.2 million tons which generated adjusted EBITDA of $65 million. This compares to $227.8 million of coal sales revenue on 5.3 million tons sold which generated adjusted EBITDA of $64 million during the prior year first quarter. The increase in coal sales revenue was primarily driven by a $2.30 per ton or a 5.5% increase in coal sales realizations. The improvement in coal sales realizations was primarily due to the year-over-year improvement in export pricing. As Rob mentioned earlier, our operating mines continue to be among the most productive underground mines in the country.

We safely and efficiently produced nearly 5.7 million tons during the quarter. For the quarter, our cash cost per ton sold one $23.19 compared to our cash cost per ton sold of $22.80 for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in cash cost per ton sold were due slightly to higher over riding royalty expense in the current quarter as well as operational challenges at our M-class mine. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, transportation costs during the first quarter of 2018 increased by $8.7 million to $46.4 million. This increase is largely driven by a higher proportion of sales volumes shipped into the export market during the current year period. During the first quarter of 2018, our overall tons shipped were more heavily weighted to the export market than in the prior year period.

Finally, from the cash flow perspective, the first quarter of 2018 was a strong cash generating quarter where we have recognized operating cash flows of $51.7 million and ended the quarter with a cash balance of nearly $18.6 million and total liquidity of almost $180 million. For the first quarter of 2018, capital expenditures totaled $16.5 million. We made scheduled repayments of $12.6 million on our long-term debt and capital lease obligations and paid a $4.5 million distribution to our common unitholders.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Rob for additional comments before we take your questions.

Rob Moore

Thank you, Jeremy. On the strength of our first quarter financial performance and our outlook on liquidity and operations for the remainder of 2018 and beyond, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to declare a quarterly distribution from the retained portion of excess cash flow generated in 2017 of $0.0565 per unit payable exclusively to the holders of the Foresight Energy common units. The distribution will be paid on May 31 to common unitholders of record as of May 21.

As we have mentioned on previous calls, future distributions will be subject to board approval and we based on a number of factors including our leverage levels, market conditions, excess cash flow remaining after required excess cash flow sweeps, and our projected future financial and operating performance. We expect this level of performance to continue throughout 2018 and are reaffirming our guidance for sales volumes, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures.

Based on our current contracted position and outlook for the domestic and export coal markets, we continue to expect 2018 sales volumes to total between 21.5 million and 22.8 million tons with at least 7 million tons being sold to the export market. At these volumes, we are confident in our previously stated adjusted EBITDA with a range of $280 million to $310 million. Based on our current operating plans and recent capital spending, we still expect 2018 annual capital expenditures to total between $70 million and $80 million. Assuming our guided adjusted EBITDA levels for 2018 and our scheduled debt repayments, we expect the company to be less than 4x levered at the end of calendar year 2018, which would provide for the distribution of up to 50% of the partnership’s 2018 excess cash flow in calendar year 2019.

With that, we will open the call to questions. John?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And first to the line of Nick Jarmoszuk with Stifel, please go ahead.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Hi, good afternoon Rob.

Rob Moore

Hi, Nick.

Nick Jarmoszuk

A question for you on the insurance proceeds, are those subject to the free cash flow suite calculation?

Rob Moore

No, they are not.

Nick Jarmoszuk

So they are unrestricted in terms of what you can do with them. Any thoughts with what – how are you going to apply them?

Rob Moore

They are unrestricted in terms of how we utilized those. And obviously, we have incurred some pretty significant losses there as it relates to equipment. There are leases on certain of the piece of equipment that were affected. There are provisions that require the equipment to be paid off with proceeds from the insurance coverage. And as it relates to the remainder, we will continue to evaluate our options as it relates to the cash that we have in that unrestricted subsidiary.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. And domestic – in the domestic contracting environment, could you talk about what you are seeing in terms of RFP competition and how you are seeing pricing looking?

Rob Moore

Yes. So as I look at what we have here domestically we have seen a decent amount of RFP activity here in the last month or so. We have seen a movement upward in the pricing on the Illinois Basin, I think a positive move just as it relates to folks being more disciplined and recognizing that there is a tightening that would seem in terms of the availability remaining for this year. The export market has obviously helped in that regard. It’s pulled a lot of volume out of the domestic market and that has helped strengthen the prices that we are seeing here domestically on the river as well as rail direct. So we are seeing right now for our product anywhere from the high-30s to be below to even mid-40s. And those are numbers that we hope continue to hold in and that’s despite what we are seeing on the gas side. Gas prices remain low, but we have been able to move some volumes at some pretty decent prices. And again that’s been buoyed by the export markets where we continued to see good opportunities there. We saw a short decline in the API2 market, there for a brief period. It’s rebounded strongly here in the last three weeks to four weeks. And we would expect to continue to see that movement back up to where we saw levels back at the end of December of last year hopefully.

Nick Jarmoszuk

And with the API2 markets, are you guys entering into any hedges?

Rob Moore

We are being opportunistic as it relates to enter into hedges. We have certain of our volumes locked up on price and volume obviously for the rest of 2018 and others we have elected to allow to float to API2. And we will continue to monitor that and evaluate that as we see how this calendar year plays here out with respect to the export market pricing.

Nick Jarmoszuk

How liquid is the futures market for the API2 product?

Rob Moore

In terms of the liquidity, it’s difficult to put a lot of volume into the market at one time. It usually takes some time to layer in the pricing on a physical basis. But we have found that, it’s pretty liquid for us. We think that the arrangements that we have in place allow us some opportunities that maybe other folks don’t see. We spend a lot of time and a lot of effort understanding that market and recognizing where opportunities are that others may not have visibility into. So while it may not be as liquid for others, we think that we have got a little niche that allows us to participate and do what we need to do hedge wise and on the physical side as we need to do it.

Nick Jarmoszuk

And then last question regarding the longwall moves, it sounds like you are not going to have any in the second half of the year, what sort of a number that we could pencil in for a typical longwall cost to get a sense for where the unit mining cost can move in the second half of the year?

Rob Moore

In terms of the move cost, Nick I am not sure I understand exactly what you are saying there.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Yes. This is not going to be incurring the cost to move the equipment etcetera, so the cost should be lower in the second half, we are just trying to get it for modeling purposes?

Rob Moore

Yes. On the Foresight side, we actually we capitalized our move cost there, so it’s on the – it’s in a deferred longwall expense account. Just by the way of example, we would be probably looking at $8 million to $12 million just to give you a round number in terms of a move time. That would factor in the number of days that the mine is not operating as well. And some of the things that we have done here recently, we have actually spent some capital on some incremental longwall equipment that’s going to allow us to do some zero day moves, which will bring that number down and actually I think really help us out rest of this year and going forward to obviously minimize the outages associated with those longwall moves.

Nick Jarmoszuk

That’s all I had. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Matthew Fields with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Matthew Fields

Yes. I just want to confirm what you said about insurance proceeds and just to make sure I heard it right, you received $15 million in the last few weeks, do you expect $29 million in the next few weeks?

Rob Moore

Correct.

Matthew Fields

Okay. So that’s all for 2Q?

Rob Moore

Yes, that’s correct.

Matthew Fields

Okay. And then and then $59 million is remaining under the $150 million policy, what’s the kind of timing and surety of collection of that $59 million?

Rob Moore

We are obviously and in dispute with our insurance carriers and we will continue to keep everyone updated there. I cannot comment on what the probability of recovery is on that amount or if that would be the full amount that would be collected. My comments said at least $59.1 million and that’s on the $150 million limit of policy.

Matthew Fields

Okay. But the $29 million in the next few weeks that’s you are pretty sure that, that’s coming in.

Rob Moore

Yes, absolutely.

Matthew Fields

Okay. And then I also meant a little bit of what you said at the very end of your prepared comments about our excess cash flow sweep, the $55.7 million payment that you mentioned at first in the year end results, is that coming this quarter, what’s the timing on that and how you plan to fund that?

Rob Moore

Yes. We have already made that – we have already made that excess cash flow suite payment and we did have to do just because of some logistical issues and inventory levels building up. We did have to pull down on the revolver to pay that sweep.

Matthew Fields

We will see that in 2Q or we will see that when the….

Rob Moore

Yes, that’s a second quarter event yes.

Matthew Fields

Okay, great. Thank you. And then the increased exports you are sending all of these through Convent down at the Gulf?

Rob Moore

We have sent the majority of our shipments through Convent. We have done some midstream – looked at midstreaming a couple of vessels as well. And that’s just to deal with some congestion that we have had down at CMT. The water levels are such that we had some issues with vessels coming in arriving on time being able to depart on time, so just trying to coordinate the logistics there and take advantage of opportunities.

Matthew Fields

Okay, I think that’s it for me. Thank you very much.

Rob Moore

Okay.

Operator

Next we go to Mayur Kenia with IWD Capital Management, please go ahead.

Mayur Kenia

Hi, thanks for taking questions. And a couple, first, in terms of coal production, is there a creative way to replace Hillsboro production with an incremental capital expense of $100 million to $200 million within your current portfolio?

Rob Moore

There maybe a way to do that. I don’t have any plans to do anything such as that at this time. Again, we want to be disciplined in this market. And I think that folks need to continue to be disciplined. The last thing we want to see is people out there not being as disciplined as they should be. It’s a volatile domestic market. And as I think we all know from experience, the export markets can come and go. So, we got to be thinking about how we advance any opportunities that we may have here organically and we will continue to evaluate those opportunities, but I don’t see anything on the horizon in that respect.

Mayur Kenia

Okay. And in terms of the leverage levels, do you have an update on the leverage ratio, I believe last quarter it was 4.05 times?

Rob Moore

I couldn’t quite understand your full question there, I am sorry.

Mayur Kenia

Sorry. I wanted to get an update on the share leverage ratio, I believe last quarter it was at 4.04x?

Rob Moore

Yes, the ratio at 3.31 is slightly under 4x.

Mayur Kenia

Okay. My next question was regarding Armstrong, do you think there is any benefit of doing a transaction with Murray Energy for Armstrong Energy mining assets?

Rob Moore

Could you repeat that? It’s hard to hear you. You are breaking up a little bit, I apologize.

Mayur Kenia

Okay. Let me – can you hear me now?

Rob Moore

That may be worse.

Mayur Kenia

Okay, sorry. That’s fine. I will get back in queue.

Operator

And we will go to [indiscernible] with DoubleLine, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Just a couple of quick questions. One is you have mentioned volatility in API2 prices, maybe you can touch base on what’s going on with the sulphur discount and thus maybe give us a sense of what’s your current netback and what you are seeing in the market to your mines on export? Thanks.

Rob Moore

So, we continue to obviously see a sulphur discount. We are seeing anywhere right now in the range of $10 to maybe $13 a ton on the discount basis. The thing that’s kind of pushed up has been the ocean freight, where we have seen our ocean freight rates move up, probably $2 to $2.50 per ton versus where we were back end of 2017. When we talk about our netbacks, people need to be mindful of the fact that we have quite a bit of optionality at CMT, where Foresight has the 5 million tons of capacity, but we have opportunities once we exceed a certain volume level at CMT, we can achieve a discount. We also have take-or-pay obligations with the CN railroad and once achieving certain thresholds, there is a discount there. Based on where I am at right now with API2 levels assuming fully loaded transportation rates, we are able to see realizations that are in excess of $36, $37 per ton going up to close to $40 per ton on a netback basis as we sit here today.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That’s very helpful. Also with regards to your guidance the kind of window of 280 to 310, is the difference between 280 and 310 just kind of second half API prices and some of that 7 million plus tons that you expect to export this year?

Rob Moore

There is definitely a little bit of that in there. There is also a little bit tied to what we see from the operating side. So, I expect our minds to do really well in the back half of this year. We have – again, we have put some capital out first part of the year to help us out as it relates to some longwall moves. I mentioned we had some condition issues with our M Class mine that we have pushed through. So I am really expecting some good results out of the mines. Those guys, I don’t think people really appreciate what they accomplish quarter after quarter after quarter after quarter at those mines to be in the top 1, 2 or 3 consistently as we are that takes a lot of effort. And we are putting out a really low cost 23.19, I expect this to be much better than that back half of this year and there is some of that building there. I mean, these guys are doing a fabulous job for us and they are doing it safely and efficiently.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I guess two more quick ones. I guess in the first quarter, I noticed your tons sold came down a little bit then from the fourth quarter, but did you have any issues with the Ohio River backing up or any of the real issue, some of your other coal companies have mentioned on public calls?

Rob Moore

Yes, we have definitely had the influence of the Ohio River affect our Q1 shipments. And it also rolled down all the way through CMT where it affects the vessel loadings that we have down there. It affects the drafts. Our drafts were as low as 42 feet which limits the amount of loading into a vessel. We had swift water conditions, which precluded us loading at times. It requires additional tugs to be attached to the vessels as they are loading, because there is a lot of problems at CMT as well as our direct domestic barge shipments. So, we definitely felt the effect and I am really happy with the way we pulled through the first quarter with a really strong quarter there with $65 million of EBITDA in spite of those conditions and the longwall move that we had. So, I like where we are sitting for the rest of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And the last one for me as some of your competitors or affiliated companies perhaps have talked about using power prices as a proxy in kind of pricing their domestic contracts, have you done something similar at FELP?

Rob Moore

We have done some things similar with some of our export volumes. I don’t want to get into exactly what we have done there, I think it’s proprietary. We are looking at doing that as well here domestically. So, we are definitely getting creative in terms of optimizing the realizations that we can achieve from our assets. We provide people with a very low cost product and we try to structure in a manner that it allows them to dispatch at the highest levels and to the extent we are doing that, we think we should be sharing in the upside and that’s what we are going to try to do. And we have been working hard to get that done domestically, but we have been able to do some things on the export side to allow us to share beyond just API2 movement.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from Lucas Pipes with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good afternoon everybody.

Rob Moore

How are you doing, Lucas?

Lucas Pipes

Thanks. So I wanted to follow-up a little bit on the leverage side and can you give us a little pathway of how quickly you would like to envision to de-leverage over the next few quarters – years and where would you ultimately like to take the leverage ratio? Thank you very much?

Rob Moore

Yes. I want to definitely get us down to a level less than 3x and we can I think achieve that in the next year and a half. We have got a lot of debt that we pay-down next year over the course of this year and next as it relates to some of our leased equipment that’s part of that secured leverage ratio that terms out between August and October of 2019. That’s about $40 million – equipment fall on $40 million to $50 million of principal that’s going out annually right now that rolls off. So we have got the ability to de-lever this business in that period of time. Obviously, we have got to continue to do what we have been doing on the operating side of the business that’s where it all starts with our cost structure as long as we can maintain that with some confidence that we can. I think we are on our way to de-levering. Once we get down to that level that requires us only to sweep 25% of our excess cash flow, so that would allow us potentially to distribute up to 75% of excess retained excess cash flow on a go forward basis.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. Thank you. Then this may have been asked before, but I wanted to follow-up on this in terms of the slightly higher loyalty expense during 2018, what was the impact roughly on a per ton basis and then again apologies if this has already been asked, but how quickly would you be out of that high loyalty section? Thank you.

Rob Moore

So, it’s about $1.50 on our volumes coming out of Williamson and that just relates to an override that’s in place there through the end of this calendar year.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. Alright, thank you very much.

Rob Moore

Okay.

Operator

And our final question is from – we will go back to Mayur Kenia. Please go ahead.

Mayur Kenia

Hi, hopefully it’s better. My question was do you see any benefits to doing a transaction with Murray Energy for Armstrong Energy mining assets?

Rob Moore

No, I don’t see any benefit at this time on a transaction like that. I think we are seeing the benefits of having that as part of the affiliate group if you will as it relates to what we are able to do relative to pricing our products and just having the visibility, the transparency into where that product can go, how it prices, how it’s evaluated and how that affects the Foresight volumes that are out there in the marketplace. That’s where I see the real benefit right now.

Mayur Kenia

Okay, that’s helpful. And in terms of the cost per ton, do you know how much the impact has been this last quarter from Hillsboro on cost per ton?

Rob Moore

For the last quarter?

Mayur Kenia

Yes.

Rob Moore

I would say I am just going to give you a range here probably $0.50 to $0.75 per ton.

Mayur Kenia

Okay. And I guess my last question was in terms of the midstreaming, is it a feasible alternative to getting export tons out?

Rob Moore

Yes, it is. The barging rates are good right now, but our primary export method is definitely going to be through the CMT terminal where we have the take-or-pay volumes. Whenever we have congestion there, we don’t want to see demurrage on the vessels. We want to try to clear the queues as quick as we can. We may from time to time look at alternatives just to keep coal flowing. We have got – we had a lot of inventory backed up and wanted to just try to clear some things out there. So, we tried to take advantage of where we can, so just kind of clear the queue. That’s not going to be a method that we are going to rely on heavily.

Mayur Kenia

Okay, got it. Thank you, Rob for the answers.

Rob Moore

You bet.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude your conference for today. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.