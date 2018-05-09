NeoPhotonics' (NPTN) CEO Timothy Jenks on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

This call is being webcast live on the NeoPhotonics event calendar webpage at www.neophotonics.com. I would now like to turn the call over to Erica Mannion at Sapphire Investor Relations.

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us to discuss NeoPhotonics operating results for the first quarter of 2018, and our outlook for the second quarter of 2018. With me today are Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO, and Beth Eby, Chief Financial Officer.

Tim will begin with a review of the first quarter with a view of market conditions and new products. Beth will then provide financial results for the first quarter before providing the outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Beth will then turn it back to Tim for additional color on the market and business drivers before opening the call for questions.

The company's press release and management's statements during this call include discussions of certain Non-GAAP financial measures and information, including all income statement and balance sheet amounts and percentages other than revenue, unless otherwise noted. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Certain statements in this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and include statements regarding future business results, levels of sales and profitability, subsequent events, product and technology development, capital needs and availability, customer demand, inventory levels and economic and industry projections.

Now, I will turn the call over to CEO, Tim Jenks.

Timothy Jenks

Thank you for joining us today.

In the first quarter, NeoPhotonics delivered revenue of $68.6 million, with High Speed Products for data rates of 100G and beyond comprising 86% of our revenues, up from 84% in the fourth quarter.

As we discussed on our last call, our first quarter is typically our seasonally softest due to the impact from annual price negotiations and the Chinese New Year. Even within this, we continued to see strength in our business supporting DCI and Metro in North America, and in key products supporting this trend, which we expect will continue over multiple quarters.

Our largest served geographic market is China, which has been the subject of considerable attention in the media related to both sanctions and trade. First, on April 15, 2018 the U. S. Department of Commerce issued a Denial Order prohibiting Chinese telecom maker ZTE from receiving items subject to U. S. Export Administration Regulations. This order effectively bans U. S. companies from exporting certain technologies to ZTE. The impact of this order on NeoPhotonics was described in our April 17th press release. Second, recent media reports have brought back to public view that Huawei Technologies, also a Chinese telecom equipment maker, has been the subject of an inquiry about its compliance with U. S. export regulations. As Huawei is our largest customer, we pay attention to these activities. Our following comments and our outlook consider each of these issues, including the fact that there are no current restrictions on any Chinese customer other than ZTE.

Moving to the first quarter, we saw a continuation of the customer trends which we discussed on our last call, mainly a more normalized demand environment in China with normalized inventory levels as our customers were waiting for new tender awards for domestic provincial tenders or in support of initial 5G wireless trials. While the mid- to long-term expectations for the market continue to have strength, due to the uncertainty around timing of new awards as well as the recent U. S. Department of Commerce actions, we have recently seen indications from our Chinese customers tempering their forecasts somewhat for the full year while beginning to make adjustments subsequent to the Denial Order. We do not see any clear indicators that cause us to forecast specific share shifts among customers.

Business outside of China in Q1 was in line with normal seasonality. End use demand in North America was strong, where capex for both telecom and cloud data center applications remained robust. Our leading customers serving these end-use markets have increased their forecasted deployments for the year and signaled increased product pulls from us beginning in the coming quarter.

Additionally, in Q1, while overall demand for lasers remains strong, we are seeing market share shifting as traditional EML laser applications transition to next generation 53Gbaud PAM4 solutions that enable 100G in one wavelength, while new opportunities arise for directly modulated lasers and for silicon photonics-based shorter reach applications.

As I noted last quarter, we continue to see strength with our new line side 400G and 600G product offerings including strength in design wins across all three of our leading coherent components, including our ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser, 400G and 600G micro coherent driver-modulator and coherent receiver. Systems that deliver 400G and 600G per wavelength were highlighted by many companies at the recent OFC Exposition held in San Diego, many of which rely on our next generation products. For example, our ultra-narrow linewidth lasers are a critical element in achieving these speeds because they have the narrowest linewidth and minimal phase noise for the higher order modulation schemes that are required. When more bits are encoded, there is risk of signal degradation unless very pure lasers are used. Our laser, receiver and modulator optimally work together to enable this highest performance and we are now supplying them as a full solution or as discrete elements to customers for whom the highest performance and data rates matter. These three products are now shipping and we expect to ramp volumes through 2019.

At OFC we featured our DCO Coherent Module products and our new Multicast switch products, as well as our next generation advanced coherent components. Our nextgen coherent components increase integration and reduce the size of the optics in half again while featuring the high performance required for 400G and 600G per wavelength. Further, we conducted live operating demonstrations of our Coherent Optical Subassembly, or COSA, which integrates our 64GBaud coherent driver-modulator and our coherent receiver within this very compact size. Alongside this, we demonstrated our new “Nano” ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser, which again cuts size in half while featuring industry leading linewidth and with low power consumption.

In a separate demonstration, we incorporated both the COSA and the Nano laser into an operating 400G coherent OSFP module.

Turning to client side and data center applications, at OFC we introduced our 53GBaud Linear Optical Component family which includes PAM4 capable optical components for 100G and 400G hyperscale data center applications, and include drivers and EML lasers in transmitters plus photodetectors and trans-impedance amplifiers in receivers. This product family provides all of the optical content necessary for single wavelength 100G PAM4 transmission, which was also demonstrated at OFC, and four wavelength 400G PAM4 transceivers, such as DD-QSFP.

We also highlighted our high power, non-hermetic laser optical sources which are key innovations for use in shorter reach 100G and 400G silicon photonics based transceivers such as DR1, DR4 and FR4. This is important, as there are changes occurring in laser uses with both moves to higher baud rates and in supporting silicon photonics-based architectures. NeoPhotonics is addressing each of these needs.

Similarly, our OFC demonstrations illustrate that we now offer all of the optical content for the next generation of high speed coherent and PAM4 solutions for telecom and data center markets, and supporting both pluggable modules and compact line card solutions.

I will now turn the call over to Beth to provide further detail on our financial performance.

Elizabeth Eby

Thank you, Tim, and good afternoon.

The first quarter was within expectations, excluding the impact of our ZTE related write down. We did see a slightly lower volume and a different mix of products than expected, resulting in gross margin at the lower end of the range and inventory that was slightly higher than expectations.

In the first quarter, revenue was $68.6 million, down 4% year-over-year. Quarter-over-quarter was down 11% on slightly lower volume and the full implementation of annual price reductions.

China was up 9% year-over-year, down 5% from Q4, and represented 61% of our total revenue. The Americas represented 21%.

Huawei Technologies, including their affiliate HiSilicon Technologies, was our largest customer, and accounted for approximately 48% of the Company’s revenue. Our next four customers after Huawei represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.

As noted in our April 17th press release on the impact of the U. S. Department of Commerce Denial Order related to ZTE, we had expected up to 5% of annualized revenue from ZTE and its suppliers, which will now not be realized as planned. Further, we held certain products in inventory for ZTE that were valued at approximately $1.2 million that have written down. Each of these impacts is reflected in our results and in our outlook.

Our Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter was 14.7%, down about 6.6 points from Q4 and below our forecast mainly due to the ZTE write down. There were four drivers of this change:

• As discussed in Q4, we saw

o The amortization of lower than expected output from our Japan fab, and

o the full impact of annual price negotiations.

• Additionally, we recorded

o the impact of the ZTE write down of $1.2 million, and

o $0.9 million in higher than expected costs for additional testing to support new customer requirements.

Moving to operating expenses, total Non-GAAP operating expense for the first quarter was $22.9 million, down $1.2 million from Q4 on the absence of the one-time charges in Q4 and a partial recovery of the Q4 bad debt write off.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter was $12.8 million, or negative 19% of revenue, compared to negative 10% in Q4, driven by the lower gross margin.

Non-GAAP net loss in the first quarter was $14.6 million compared to a loss of $11.7 million in the fourth quarter on annual price reductions and the impact of the ZTE related write down. Based on a fully diluted share count of 44.3 million shares, this translates to a Non-GAAP loss per share of 33 cents, compared to the 27 cent loss in Q4. For the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.5 million, compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter.

I will close out my discussion of the first quarter income statement with a review of our GAAP results.

First quarter gross margin was 13%, down from 20% in the prior quarter.

Operating expense was $25.8 million down from $26.6 million in the preceding quarter, primarily due to the reduction in one-time expenses previously mentioned.

Operating loss was $16.6 million for the first quarter, which included $3.3 million of stock-based compensation expense, approximately $0.3 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and $0.1 million of restructuring charges.

Net loss was $18.2 million for the quarter, as opposed to a net loss of $14.3 million in the prior period.

Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the quarter with $87 million in cash, investments and restricted cash.

Cash used in operations was $3.5 million in the first quarter. Net inventory was $69 million, up $2 million from the fourth quarter on mix changes, resulting in 104 days of inventory on-hand. We remain committed to the goal of 90 days of inventory. Capital expenditures were approximately $8 million in the first quarter, up from $6 million in the prior quarter as we paid for newly qualified fab equipment. As a result, free cash flow was negative $12 million in the first quarter.

Before I discuss our revenue and earnings outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, I want to remind everyone of our public filings with the SEC and our Safe Harbor statement included in our press release that discusses the risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance causing actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

For the second quarter, we anticipate a return to revenue growth on higher volume. The normal annual price reductions are incorporated throughout the first quarter, while cost reductions are worked continuously through the year. Additionally in Q2, while we have largely fixed the product output from our Japan factory, we are seeing a market share shift, as Tim mentioned, that together with the ZTE Denial Order, may result in lighter demand for our legacy 28Gbaud EML products during 2018.

Given these factors, the Company’s expectations for the June 2018 quarter are:

• Revenue in the range of $70 to $76 million;

• GAAP gross margin in the range of 17% to 21%;

• Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 18% to 22%;

• GAAP diluted net loss per share in the range of 34 cents to 24 cents, and;

• Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share in the range of 26 cents to 16 cents.

These numbers are reflective of approximately 44.5 million fully diluted shares.

As I have previously noted, we are focused on cash, cash flow and a return to profitability. We have reduced OpEx and CapEx commitments for the year, and continue to focus on reducing inventory and improving gross margin to lower our breakeven point. We still expect to return to profitability in the second half of 2018, as revenue exceeds the breakeven point in the mid-eighties.

I’ll now turn the call back to Tim.

Timothy Jenks

Thank you, Beth.

The growth drivers for our business are compelling, and complemented by our success in new product introductions, to help us drive top line growth in 2018 and our path to profitability. We remain focused on operational execution including cost containment as we leverage new products to drive higher demand for our business. While we feel confident in our competitive position in the market, we remain mindful of the timing questions regarding new tender awards and other uncertainties in China.

Looking beyond the near-term, we remain enthusiastic about our mid- and long-term prospects within the optical networking space. NeoPhotonics has been focused on delivering industry leading performance components and modules.

Growth in our telecom, data center and cloud markets will be driven by:

- First, continuing expansion of Metro deployments across the globe;

- Second, we believe that we will continue to see China pursue its high speed build-outs over the medium- and long-term and in advance of 5G wireless. While it may take some months for the industry in China to adjust, the demand for bandwidth will not diminish. Both of these are contributing to the growth of high speed port deployments. And

- Third, data centers and big data applications are embracing higher modulation technologies including coherent and PAM4 architectures, and ultimately coherent, as their capacity needs increase rapidly.

- Finally, industry momentum toward fully contentionless networks continued to build with new adoptions happening which will include certain data center applications that we expect to drive growth over multiple years.

This concludes our formal comments and now I would like to ask the operator to open up the line for questions.

