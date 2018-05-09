WestJet's (WJAFF) CEO Edward Sims on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestJet Airline (OTC:WJAFF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 10:00 AM ET

This conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions

Welcome to WestJet's 2018 first quarter results conference call. I have with me this morning, Ed Sims, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Harry Taylor, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; John Witherow, our Vice President of Revenue Management and Pricing; and Sarah Walker, our Vice President, Corporate Controller and Supply Chain.

Ed and Harry will to provide an overview of first quarter financial performance, and we will then follow with questions from analyst.

Ed and Harry will to provide an overview of first quarter financial performance, and we will then follow with questions from analyst. Separately, we will be hosting a question-and-answer session specifically for members of the media at 1:00 PM mountain time this afternoon after our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Instructions and timing were sent to May 4th media advisory. Please state your media questions from that session. When we are entering the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would like to request that questioners limit themselves to two questions. That should allow us to get to as many questioners as possible in the hour we have allotted for this call.

Before turning the call over to Ed, I would like to read the customary cautionary language. We caution you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet’s future financial and operational performance, including statements with respect to our outlook for the 2018 second quarter and 2018 full year. This information is based on certain assumptions and reflect WestJet’s expectations as of May 8, 2018, and accordingly are subject to change after such date.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual risks or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Except as maybe required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today’s conference call. Please refer to the section entitled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures in WestJet’s Management Discussion and Analysis of financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 for further information.

Before passing the call to Ed, I would also like to note that with the adoption of the new revenue accounting standard, effective January 1st, we have restated certain comparative amounts. Details of these changes can be found in Note 2 of our interim financial statements, as well as the accounting section of our MD&A.

Now, I will pass the call over to Ed.

Edward Sims

Thank you, Jeff, thank you, Guilin, good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. Today, we announced our 52nd consecutive quarter of profitability, and reported third quarter net earnings of $37.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.32. We were once again recognized by TripAdvisor as the best airline in Canada Travellers' Choice winner, North America and Traveller’s Choice winner economy in North America. WestJet remains the only airline in Canada to be recognized and win TripAdvisor’s best airline in Canada.

The fundamentals of our business remain strong, and we saw underlying strength in the overall demand environment in the first quarter; we drove improvements in yields; we achieved a record first quarter low factor; we successfully increased revenue by 6.9% on capacity increases of 4.3%; and for the fifth consecutive quarter, reported positive year-over-year rising growth. Notwithstanding these accomplishments and as outlined in our results and guidance published earlier this morning, we are in a pivotal year of our evolution. We are making the necessary investments now to build the infrastructure required to transform our business. And at the same time, our jet fuel price continues to increase.

In the first quarter, our fuel prices increased 14% year-over-year. The combination of a heightened level of investments in increasingly challenging fuel environment caused net earnings and margins to compress, and our return on invested capital to decline to 9.5%, a drop from 10.1% in the first quarter of 2017. We are incurring a disproportionate amount of expense in the first half of 2018 in advance of anticipated incremental revenue benefits from key initiatives.

To maximize profitability to this period, we’re actively taking steps now to improve our returns. And of course I will expand on these more in our question-and-answer session. But amongst those initiatives, I would list; we continue to implement fare increases across our network to help mitigate surging fuel prices; we continue to adjust and reallocate capacity from lower margin non core markets into core markets that see our hub strategy.

As flagged at our December Investor Day, we activated a detailed guest segmentation profile, which allows us to more effectively optimize ancillary revenue and manage capacity up through our fare bundles to maximize both yield and revenue. I would reiterate we remain a low fare airline and as of this morning, we have over 1 million base fares available under $100. And we have a team in place we’ve worked already well advanced to accelerate our cost saving initiatives with a goal of reducing our cost by an annualized $200 million by the end of the 2020. This program is been brought forward 24 months from the 2022 date discussed at Investor Day, and is closely aligned to the onus mindset of all WestJetters.

Our first quarter unit revenue performance was further challenged by sustained industry capacity additions and abnormally difficult winter operating conditions. The challenges we faced with weather across the country were magnified by the impact of almost double digit industry capacity additions in the domestic market, and specifically in the intra-Alberta British Columbia and transcom markets. As we also briefly mentioned in our mid-quarter RASM update, the severity and compounding effect of significant weather events across the country impacted our domestic revenue both through flight cancellations and heavy gas determinant, the latter of which is accounted for as an immediate reduction to revenue. We also had an expedited slowdown in our charter program with Suncor Energy, which will continue to ramp down for the balance of 2018, as that Fort Hills project is shifting from one of construction to production.

Partnership revenue growth slows more than was originally anticipated, driven by the loss of our code share arrangement with American Airlines. We continue to work diligently to offset this loss in revenue, and we have adjusted to trans-border capacity to better fit with our new long-term partnership strategy. On that, we continue to move forward with preparations towards the launch of our trans-border joint venture with Delta Air Lines and our timelines are the same as they are when announced at Investor Day.

Currently, we are actively exploring partnerships in new geographies, including Transatlantic partnership discussions and further leveraging the growth of our domestic traffic, particularly in our premium cabins. We continue to make inroads into the premium travel market, and we have seen early results that validate the strategic investment into our hub strategy. In aggregate across our hubs, we increased yields, increased connectivity by 16% on a seat increase of 7% and we drove significant year-over-year improvements in corporate account market share in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto. In Calgary alone, we saw an immediate price-point of corporate account market share increase, just being maintained every month in the first quarter. We also continued to flow more guests from outside of Alberta through Calgary, which helps further mitigate our exposure to the local energy market.

Specifically in terms of first quarter year-over-year growth, we increased our WestJet RBC credit card holders by 33% as we continue to deepen our partnership with RBC. Our rewards members by 21% and our top 10 members by 41%, our managed corporate business revenues by 20% and our premium economy will plus revenue by 15% year-over-year. For the second quarter of 2018, we anticipated more positive RASM guidance. But for the impact of the core for mandate for industrial action from ALPA’s Master Executive Council, which is driving year-over-year RASM now to be in the range from flat to a negative 2%. And I will update you shortly on the status of those negotiations.

I also want to take the time to reiterate that we remain laser focused on the strategic execution of our long-term plan laid out at Investor Day. The current executive team my-self included were instrumental in the creation and the development of this strategy. And we firmly believe that this strategy will yield the appropriate levels of shareholder returns with a return to our targeted growth range of 13% to 16% by 2020.

But as mentioned earlier, not only are we in a pivotal year of investment but we’re now entering an equally critical quarter of execution, as we continue to build momentum and launch initiatives that support our strategic direction. Included in these initiatives are, the building of density, connectivity and schedule integrity in our three key hubs of Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto, as we aggressively pursue premium traveler market share.

In this quarter also, we would launch contracted flying with Pacific Coastal Airlines in June, which will drive additional traffic and improve feed to our hubs. Also, in the next quarter, we are fully on track to launch our ultra-low cost carrier suite with its first schedule flight from Hamilton on June 20th. We continue to prepare for the expansion of profitable international services with the introduction of the 787 in January 2019. And this afternoon, we will be unveiling on new logos, deliveries and I’ll bespoke interior after our Annual General Meeting.

We are reconfiguring and standardizing our domestic jet fleet and enhancing our premium cabin. And as of today, we continue to sit at the negotiating table with our pilot group, and we are making progress towards our first agreement. We are committed to staying of the table until a settlement is reached. And on those negotiations, I want to reaffirm recent media communications. Although, not negotiate terms and solutions of any contract in public, and I will not provide any further update on financial terms or the implications, or what a settlement would look like. When we reach an agreement, however, we are committed to ensuring that is a sustainable and it will not be to the detriment of any other WestJet employee group. Nonetheless, the core from ALPA’s MEC plays a significant part in our next quarter RASM forecast, given that six out of its 12 weeks will be influenced by that call.

Before concluding, I'd like to provide a brief update on Swoop; progress towards operational readiness, including the recruitment of pilots and cabin crew members, is well advanced; we have fully crewed our launch aircraft with highly experienced pilots and have established the team with global ULCC experience that will be moving to its new dedicated low cost take quarter facility in midnight; all regulatory submissions remain on track, and we are proceeding as planned with great support from Transport Canada to achieve full required regulatory approvals.

We will look to continue to grow the Swoop network and we plan to launch exciting destinations in the trans-border and international markets later this year. Our first aircraft is currently getting reconfigured with its 189 seats, and is being painted in the Swoop delivery. To recap, Swoop will have two aircraft in service in June, a third aircraft in service in July, six aircraft in service by early Q4 and a full fleet of 10 aircraft in service by Q3, 2019. The aircraft we are transferring to Swoop will all identified as excess capacity in our WestJet mainline business that would otherwise have been returned to their respective lessors.

Similarly, Swoop’s network structure is incremental to not cannibalizing of the WestJet network. Early bookings are strong, particularly in ancillary revenue and Swoop is exceeding targets in many markets as Canadians willing embrace the ultra-low cost model. As always, I'd like to conclude by thanking every individual WestJetter for their continued dedication and to rising to the challenge of delivering our award winning brand of friendly carrying service, and one that’s been especially challenging operating quarter.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Ed. Good morning everyone and thanks again for joining us today. As Ed noted, this morning we reported a challenging first quarter and have put plans in place to immediately rate the unfavorable trends. We welcomed an all-time quarterly record of 6.1 million guests onboard our aircraft in the first quarter.

Traffic increased by 6.5% as we increased system capacity by 4.3% compared to the same period in 2017. This resulted in a load factor of 84.8%, up 1.8 percentage points. The increase in load factor, combined with 0.3% increase in our yield, resulted in an overall increase in RASM of 2.5% year-over-year and 6.9% increase in total revenue to $1.2 billion. While positive, these yields and RASM results were below our targets, especially with Easter shifting into Q1 this year. We continue grow ancillary revenues. In the first quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 7.4% year-over-year to $109.5 million, amounting to $18.38 per guests.

Turning to expenses. Our total CASM for the first quarter was 5.2% higher year-over-year, while our CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share increased 2.6%. The non-fuel CASM increase was driven by increases in onboard product expense, airport operations and ground handling expenses, as well as IROP re-accommodation costs. Fuel grew to approximately 25% of our operating cost in the first quarter. In the quarter, fuel cost per liter increased by 14% year-over-year to $0.73. Average jet fuel prices were $83 per barrel versus $62 per barrel in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of approximately 31%. As Ed mentioned, we are accelerating our cost transformation initiative with a target of reducing cost by $200 million annually to offset the incremental cost we're incurring to support our strategic initiatives, as well as fuel increases.

Our balance sheet remained strong. We ended the first quarter of 2018 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.4 billion, representing 31% of our trailing 12 months revenue. As of March 31, 2018, our adjusted debt to equity ratio was 1.42, down from 1.46 at the end of 2017. And our adjusted net debt was $1.82 billion, slightly down from $1.92 billion at December 31, 2017. Our trailing 12 month EBITDA was $1 billion, resulting in an adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.84, down from 1.90 at December 31, 2017. Our trailing 12 months EBITDA margin was 22%.

During the first quarter of 2018, we took delivery of one Q400 aircraft. It was financed by a secured term loan with Export Development Canada for approximately 80% of the purchase price of the aircraft. We also took delivery of two Boeing Max aircraft funded by cash. At March 31, 2018, we have loans secured by 23 Boeing 737 NG aircraft and 44 Q400 aircraft with the remaining balance of $849.4 million. This debt is financed in Canadian dollars and has no financial covenants associated with it.

As of March 31st, we had 66 unencumbered aircraft, representing approximately 40% of our total fleet. This provides us the flexibility to manage our capital requirements through varying arrangements, such as sales and lease back agreements and/or the issuance of secured debt. We are pleased to announce that our 2018 first quarter dividend will be $0.14 per common voting and variable voting share to be paid out on June 29, 2018. Since November 2010, our cumulative dividends and share repurchases have returned over $1 billion to our shareholders.

Before wrapping up, I would like to cover our remaining outlook items. In the second quarter of 2018, we expect system wide capacity to grow between 4.5% and 5.5% year-over-year and domestic capacity to be up between 3% and 4% year-over-year. We expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share for the second quarter of 2018, to be up 7.5% to 8.5% year-over-year. This acceleration in CASM growth is uniquely high and is driven by WestJet Encore operating at full capacity, inclusive of two additional aircraft, and elevated on board product offering across our narrow body fleet, increased maintenance provision for leased aircraft and incremental start up expenses to support the launch of the Swoop, the 787 Dreamliner and the infrastructure required to deliver on our strategic initiatives.

For the second quarter, we forecast capital expenditures of approximately $220 million to $240 million, driven by aircraft deposits for the 787 Dreamliner and spare engine cost for our Max aircraft. For the full year, we continue to anticipate system wide and domestic capacity growth of approximately 6.5% to 8.5% year-over-year. A majority of the domestic capacity growth in the back half of 2018 is attributable to a full fleet in WestJet Encore and the addition of Swoop.

For the full year 2018, we expect CASM, excluding fuel and profit share, to up 2.5% to 3.5%. We expect second half CASM, excluding fuel and profit share growth, to be half of the first half's growth rate, a significant deceleration. And finally, we continue to forecast capital expenditures of approximately $770 million to $790 million. In closing, I also want to thank all WestJetters for their dedication, hard work and terrific service they provide our guest.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Ed.

Edward Sims

Thank you very much, Harry. And with Guilin, we’re now ready for the Q&A section of this call.

Kevin Chiang

Maybe the first one for me. When I look at the various guidance components you gave, fuel adjusted CASM, RASM for the second quarter. Do you think your streak of consecutive profitable quarters comes to an end this quarter that we’re in right now?

Edward Sims

We are, obviously, evaluating situation very carefully, Kevin. The unknown is obviously the uncertainty caused by potential industrial action. Fuel prices continued to increase, that is anticipated compared to the capacity it continues to be high, that is anticipated. What we have seen is that we planned to come to the quarter like I guess with flat to positive RASM guidance, and we’re now providing flat to negative RASM guidance of the basis of potential industrial actions.

What we’re seeing over the last two weeks is a significant thorough bookings, while some guests will either postpone travel plans or make other decisions. What we are committed to though as I mentioned during the introduction is to reaching a settlement as quickly as possible. I have to do that on a sustainable basis for the best interest of 13,000 WestJetters and the best interest of all of our shareholders in mind. But clearly, while we are still in those negotiations with potential quarter industrial action, it creates an element of uncertainty.

Harry Taylor

I would add in addition to the uncertainty and the trends that we’ve seen in the bookings over the last 10 days or since the ALPA Master Executive Council’s call first to write vote. We also in addition to accelerating the medium-term cost reduction programs, have been looking for under every rock to see what else we can do in the short term to improve margins, reduce costs and look for ways to mitigate the downward pressure that we’re seeing on the top line.

Unidentified Analyst

And maybe just on that point my second question. When I look at your return on invested capital 9.5% this quarter, or the past quarter, if I were just assume it was 13%, that’s almost $200 million lift in the return you need to get there. And when I think of the next couple of years, again you have some headwinds with the fuel relative to the guidance you assumed at your Investor Day, your investment capital moves higher. I’m wondering like that’s almost 40% lift in, let’s call it, earnings basically a two-year period. How do you get there? Is it all from this cost-cutting, is a lot of this from this cost-cutting or is it unit revenue management?

Harry Taylor

It is both. We are steadfast in our belief in our strategy to pursue to the premium traveler, the introduction of the Dreamliner and the introduction of Swoop. And we believe that the revenue growth, the unit revenue growth, the yield that we will generate from those initiatives, will give us tailwind significantly in addition to the $200 million annualized that we’re targeting by 2020 in our cost reduction as well. So it is the combination of the two. It is a little more of a slingshot. This year is a transition year for us.

We’re incurring significant startup costs and investments into the initiatives that will start to generate revenue Swoop as early as June into the back half of the year, but fully next year, the Dreamliner next year. The premium traveler starting to payout, but it will be next year that we really get some big benefits. And we just accelerate get into a bit of a flywheel from there. So we are not wrapping up our strategy. Although, we believe we will generate those returns. And in 2020, we will get back to that 13% threshold that we have set for ourselves. We do not want to change or move the goalpost. We do not want to change or remove how we calculate things. We want to deliver on our aspirations.

Edward Sims

And Kevin, I’d point to the parallel streams, as Harry has mentioned both in the premium revenue area. We mentioned that reconfiguration of our premium cabin domestically. We are looking at all of the yield enhancing initiatives that come from our flex plus fare bundle, which is accelerating our growth in that area but at the same time, we’re also improving identification.

So we are moving to introduce Swoop by the end of this quarter with a 189 seat density. We’re improving the proportion of MAX 8 aircraft in our jet aircraft -- in our jet fleet with that capacity of 174. And obviously, the instruction of two new Q4 100s improves our overall seat capacity. So I think the parallel streams identification plus the work that we’re doing at the premium end aided by our hubs. And I mentioned that just the growth in corporate travels through Calgary alone has grown by 5% alone in the quarter, is the parallel stream that we will continue to see there.

Harry Taylor

Kevin, just a follow-up, you mentioned the fuel. It is higher than we expected for the year and trending even higher than we saw in the first quarter. So we haven’t just sat back we have completed three fare increases in Q1. We’ve introduced some, what we call internally, super peak pricing for the summer. We’ve increased surcharges for international flying and we have converted our pricing structure for long weekends in this summer. So we’re not just waiting for the strategy to payoff in 2019 and 2020, but we are taking actions to mitigate as best as we can, the fuel increases that we’re experiencing. There is always a bit of a lag affect, because of the booking curve, et cetera. But we are not just sitting here saying what was, and hoping the strategy delivers on things. So we’re being active in every way that we can mitigate some of these headwinds we’re facing.

Operator

The next question is from Nish Mani with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Nishan Mani

You noted the potential impact that industrial action of having on bookings in Q2 RASM outlook. I’m wondering if I can get some color on how the CASM line is potentially going to be impacted by industrial action, whether is that your guidance incorporates any potential operational disruptions in that figure?

Harry Taylor

We have not in our guidance assumed in any interruption in our operations. So the CASM guidance assumes and we continue to operate.

Edward Sims

And Nish, if I could build on that. We are not anticipating any non-provisioned incremental costs. We are working towards a settlement of those negotiations during this financial year. We’re not working to any artificially imposed deadlines. But we are working as efficiently as we can to reach settlement, and we anticipate that settlement will be within our guidelines.

Nishan Mani

And as it relates to fuel prices creeping up on more accelerated basis on year-to-date. When do you guys think about potentially trimming capacity plans and growth plans? And is that on the table, because I mean logically speaking if the incremental costs of capacity goes up, it may cause you guys to reconsider way our growth initiatives should we targeted. So I’m just wondering, is this a conversation that’s been ongoing internally and what benchmarks we could be looking at before it makes sense to maybe trim some growth on the back half of the year?

Edward Sims

It’s a conversation that takes place daily if not hourly across the organization. I mentioned earlier that we have been reallocating capacity, particularly in non-core markets back into the three core hubs and particularly on transporter in the light of changing relationships from dual coach over American and Delta to being very focused on support and our work with the Delta network. We believe we are still being cautious and sensible with regards to forward capacity. Capacity during the first quarter ran effectively as half the capacity of our largest competitor. So we ran around ASM level of around 4.3% where they were running at double that. It is I think important to note that over the last three to four years, that competitive capacity has put more essence into the market than the whole of WestJet. But remain cautious and prudent if there are capacity reductions that are required potentially as a result of any action then we will take those steps. They will more likely take effect during the second half of the year than the first half.

John Witherow

Nick, can I jump in, its John speaking here. I just want to mention that the growth that we have for this year, more than half of this growth is going to come low CASM or low average CASM growth for us. That means Swoop and it also means the densification and gauge changes that we’re making in our mainline fleet. So although we are continuing to grow as planned, we’re not changing the guidance on capacity growth for the year. And we do see a disproportionate amount of that growth in the second half of the year coming from lower CASM sources.

Operator

The next question is from Hunter Keay with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Hunter Keay

I’m trying to figure out why WestJet would just abruptly change the CEO, but still continue with the same strategy?

Edward Sims

Things that appear abrupt in the public domain are not abrupt. There is being a long process and a heavy emphasis across WestJet on succession management. So I think while the announcements might have seemed sudden, it was planned and well thought through process. I coming in as Chief Commercial Officer, I was fundamentally involved in the strategy as were all of the senior leadership team right across the organization, so it would seem odd that the strategy actually was owned or only delivered by one individual. We played a huge part in looking at this parallel stream as I referred to earlier of driving incremental premium revenue with the target of $300 million annualized by 2022. While continuing to remain a low fares airlines and committed to initiatives like the roll-out of basic economy fares and roll out of Swoop.

So from our prospective, the strategy doesn’t change. What has changed is the speed of execution. And as Harry mentioned, we looked at the cost transformation exercise to be annualized with a $200 million benefit by 2022. We’re now fast tracking that and fast forwarding it. I am committed to identifying all and any productivity and labor efficiencies right across the organization, but I’m also committed to enhancing our corporate market share, our premium market share. And those configuration changes be it on the MAX aircraft or be it on the roll out of the new 787 where we see the greatest opportunity to enhance premium revenue streams.

So I note you comment on the abruptness, it was a managed process. And certainly from a strategic perspective, I think it would seem odd if the Chief Commercial Officers suddenly paid of course with the change in my role.

Hunter Keay

And then we talked a little about the path to higher ROIC by 2020. It’s obviously been ticking down sequentially over the last couple quarters. When does it actually bottom out at what point and where is that level going to be. Obviously, 2Q is going to be another quarter of sequential declines in ROIC. I think we understand why. But are you planning on having this thing bottom out like 3Q, 4Q before it starts to inflect again, and at what level is that going to bottom out at? Thank you.

Harry Taylor

We’re now giving direct guidance, Hunter. The answer is, yes. Last year in a different fuel price environment, I believe the ROIC has bottomed out at 93 or whatever it was before any IFRS impacts. And we started to creep up as we extracted now with the higher fuel and the lags in terms of fares and revenues following. This year will be the year of bottoms out, and that will be toward the end of the year. And we fully expect, as I said, to return to margin expansion and ROIC expansion next year into right through 2022.

Operator

The next question is from Walter Spracklin with RBC. Please go ahead.

Walter Spracklin

I'd like to come back to your pricing strategy. And I know you mentioned you brought in some fuel surcharge increases and some fare increases. And I'm just trying to understand why you wouldn’t be more aggressive in your fare price increase. You've got a rising fuel environment expecting your competition, and I think everyone is incentive to pass that price on. And even though you mentioned those price increases, it's still not enough to counter act the flat to negative RASM. So with the branding strategy that you talked about at Investor Day of moving WestJet into that higher premium brand, why are we still hauling -- looking at it as a low fare airline? I mean you got Swoop for that. Can't we now look at WestJet for the premium brand you are trying to turn it into, and start to really look at raising prices significantly to offset both your higher and escalating cost, as well as the fuel price increase?

Edward Sims

Walter, I’ll start and then I’ll hand over to John Witherow to add some more color. The three fare increases that we put in place, I think have been pretty aggressive. They don’t always deliver 100% of benefits, because both high and you put an increase given our forward load factors, is generally impacting utmost 50% of your remaining on both guess if you like potentially as low as 20% to 25%. So historically there’s a timeline. The cumulative impact of those price increases is between $10 to $15 into the quarter. And as Harry mentioned, we're also looking at super peak adjustments, which will probably more likely take effect during second half than the first half.

We have to be very conscious of demand elasticity and we have to ensure that each of those price increases doesn’t effectively depress demand. And as I mentioned earlier, we're also doing a lot of detailed work as a customer dimension to the typical two dimensions of both supply, but also the competitive environment. So I think we have been aggressive in putting those in place. But typically there can be a time lag between the full benefit at the revenue line of those price increases going in place of anywhere between 6 to 9 months. But on that, I'll hand over to John.

John Witherow

No, I think Ed handled the question quite well. Obviously, we are taking fare increases and you can see that from the track record. We took one a month through the first quarter of the year going back to November of last year, which have four over the course of five months. So we don’t see any problem putting price increases and then having a stake in the market. But what we really watch closely is as these compounds -- we're looking for any signs or potential of these stimulation and price elasticity starting to kick-in in a negative way. And we always are balancing the load factor growth that we have with the yield growth that we're targeting for.

And price increases are not our only option when it comes to improving yields. I mean the segmentation strategy there Ed has mentioned, both in terms of the lowest, which counter intuitively can be a yield driver for us, as well as our flex products. We are introducing next week a fixed buyer of flex where we will better align the flex price point with the value proposition of that product that will encourage people to buy up and will be yield positive for us.

And of course inventory adjustments as well, and we’re closely monitoring and adjusting inventory to make sure that we're extracting the value out of our network that we think we should. So when we’re pulling all of those levers, we do expect to see yield improvement. But fare increases, although there are let’s say an easy lever to pull, there is some risk associated with it and we’re being very cautious about making sure that we don’t pull that lever too many times.

Edward Sims

And Walter if I can just come back to your comment about remaining a low fares airline. We continue to have a significantly lower CASM than our competitor. One wouldn’t we pass that benefit back to our guests. I’d point out that we have over 100 jets operating to international markets, trans-border and domestically, so we prefer that at end of this year we’ll have six by the end of the year. So it’s still incumbent on the WestJet mainline to remain cost competitive. We still believe few have the lowest cost will ultimately win in the domestic capacity market. And we will continue to ensure that we retain a fare advantage in those market prices, notwithstanding the need to ensure that fare increases run ahead of fuel cost increases wherever practical.

Walter Spracklin

So for my second question, again and it comes back to what I was hearing from you with regards to yes, fare increases are coming in, there is a lag. You gave us somewhat guidance last time where you indicated that RASM growth for the full year should exceed CASM growth for the full year. Now with the upward revision in CASM, you are implying that the yield is going to start to kick into the back half. Will it be enough for you to even just keep pace with CASM, or is that guidance now completely off the table and will RASM grow at a slower pace than CASM 2018?

Harry Taylor

That’s a good question and quite frankly, we can’t -- I can’t give you the answer of that. A lot of it depends on what happens with the impact from the strike that has really thrown a wrench into RASM for the quarter. We want to get that negotiated settlements as quickly as we can recover and get back on track. But at this point, I don’t want to give RASM guidance beyond what we’ve done for Q2.

John Witherow

What I would reemphasize Walter is a lot of the time you’re increasing revenue enhancing initiatives only really kicking in second half. So our contracts line in the Pacific Coastal Airlines we launched on June 20th the higher density aircraft the Swoop launch. During the back of this year, we will be putting the first of our capacity on the international Dreamliner on sale. So there are significant revenue streams that actually only open up in the first half…

Walter Spracklin

Is any of that different from before when you gave that prior guidance?

John Witherow

Well, we’re just confident I guess in the early signs of connectivity and flow. So I think the emphasis on feed and the growth in the premium traffic coming through connecting and flow revenue is higher than we originally anticipated.

Operator

The next question is from Turan Quettawala with Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

Turan Quettawala

I guess maybe I’ll start off with Harry. If he talk -- when you talked about the ROIC here and the idea of it may be bottoming out in the second half, I was wondering if you can talk a little bit about what fuel assumptions you’ll be making. Because obviously last year, we had similar guidance but obviously fuel didn’t go your way, right?

Harry Taylor

It certainly did not go our way, and it hasn’t this year either, Turan. We’re thinking the $0.78 guidance for the quarter probably is with us for the year. And therefore, considerably over where we were last year.

Turan Quettawala

So I guess when you talk about ROIC bottoming out in the second half here, are we still stalking $0.78 fuel or are we talking $0.75 fuel for the balance of the year or for the second half, and that’s what I am going to…

Harry Taylor

$0.78…

Turan Quettawala

And I guess maybe for the next one. And I was wondering, I mean we’ve obviously had -- labor has been an ongoing issue here for a while now. There has been obviously a management change in the top. Can you talk a little bit about maybe what you’re trying to do here to improve the situation on the labor side?

Edward Sims

Happy to Turan, and just picking up on your earlier question about fuel. I mean, I think it is important to remember of course we are in the region where significant increases in fuel are double edge swords. So not only do we have to forecast in terms of increase capacity -- increased cost at a fuel line, but any growth in the outer economies obviously disproportionally beneficial to us. And we can decide that we simply lift more originating out of traffic than taking -- connecting flow traffic. So we always do have that lever.

Let’s come back to the issue around labor. My approach having been through many negotiations over many years in the aviation industry is to be as open and transparent, and to remain at the table for long as possible. We have committed in direct compensations between myself and the leads of the ALPA MEC to reaching a settlement as early as possible; to reaching a settlement that is sustainable; that is not effectively going to put such pressure on our forward CASM volume without necessary the international premium revenue streams that our competitor currently enjoys; but to make sure that any settlement that we reach is prudent and as I mentioned sustainable.

We are cautious obviously that there are still other unionization drives, and we continue to use our internal workers’ representation organization we are to best effect -- to ensure that the vast majority of WestJetters believe they are best represented by their own collogues and by an internal representation rather than businesses relying on subscriptions to drive up their own more chance, if you like. So we continue to focus on being the best employer we can be and being open and transparent in those negotiations, and committed to settlements. So that’s my strategy. And I think to-date we have seen a significant change in the tone of the conversations that we have specifically with ALPA. And I think there is commitment on both sides to stay the table as long as possible.

Operator

The next question is from Ben Cherniavsky with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ben Cherniavsky

As you can tell, there is a fair amount of skepticism and frustration around the targets you guys have set and I don’t want to belabor it. But I’m still struggling to understand how you can get to your 2018 Investor Day targets? And frankly, why you would even stay committed to them now when they’re not, to Hunter’s point, they’re not really your target. This was, like there is -- I still don’t understand the abrupt change in management without any revision to the strategy. Your stocks down 10% today, down the 20 bucks, which is where it was first reached. I’m looking at long-term chart back in 2004. I mean, you guys keep moving forward with these targets that you miss, and telling us that you’re just going to double down. I mean, I don’t -- I think people are -- there is a credibility gap here that’s building. And I think that’s the elephant in the room that someone needs to address.

Edward Sims

Sure Ben. I don’t think, I’m advocating or saying for a second, we’re simply double downing. What we are doing is closing the gap between the development of strategy and its execution. What we are very focused on particularly in the second half of this year but also in the next quarter is delivering on that strategy. We still believe the parallel steams of ensuring -- we continue to provide low fares in the market whether it’s through our basic economy bundle that we launched last quarter or whether it’s through Swoop that we launched in this quarter, increases our ability to simulate traffic, both across Canada and from those Canadians currently crossing the border.

We are also committed to the on-time, on-schedule delivering of the 787, and taking the full benefit of the premium revenue streams from those two premium cabins, and enhancing the premium cabin on MAX aircraft to be the closest possible match to the premium economy cabin on the Dreamliner. So I still fundamentally believe that the benefits of both of those parallel streams are yet be delivered, which is why we are confident that the second half of this year will look very different from a yield and a RASM perspective to the first half.

Ben Cherniavsky

So the other thing that’s -- the other elephant in the room is your competitor, and the dynamics between you two. I mean, you guys are moving up into premium, which is the market Air Canada historically owned and done very well at. They’ve moved down into the budget traveler, which is historically your turf. Everybody is fighting to be everything to everyone. Collectively, there is only -- you have this duopoly in Canada for very long time. And yet, the airlines here have the lowest margins on the continent and the lowest returns on capital. And is it my understanding that this behavior will continue until someone blinks. I’m trying to understand what would change this pattern of almost mutually destructive capacity growth and market share battles when you guys have this -- this duopoly structure in Canada, that’s never been effectively capitalized on.

Edward Sims

Ben, that’s precisely the reason why we’re launch Swoop to make sure that there is a direct comparison between Swoop and the lower cost brand of our major competitor. But it’s precise to the reason also why we remain cautious and prudent with regards ASNs for the second half of this year. So we believe the mainline growth of somewhere around 4.5% in across the markets for WestJet trans-border international and domestic, is actually a prudent incentive over flow. So we’re not interested in -- the duopoly I don’t think work in the marketplace nor does mutual destruction. We’re trying to set a sensible balance between capacity and profitability. And that’s something -- situation that we monitor as I said on a daily basis.

Ben Cherniavsky

Let me ask it this way the. Is it your view that because you -- and I’m not saying, and this in some respect appears totally rational. But is it your view that -- because you have the lowest cost, you won’t be the airline that should adjust capacity first?

Edward Sims

I’m not suggesting that we’re adjusting capacity on a regular basis. At the moment, we are redeploying capacity rather than potentially offloading capacity.

Ben Cherniavsky

But it appears the industry has too much capacity, because you can’t cut your prices up to offset rising fuel, someone has to take some capacity out of the market here to get pricing power up.

Edward Sims

So there are certain triggers, particularly in relation to demand and the stimulation or elasticity of demand that would trigger off-loads or off-ramps in our forward capacity look. We know when those would occur, and we will take all necessary action to make sure that we maintain yields and RASM in the event that demand looks likes its softening further than we already guided.

Ben Cherniavsky

I understand that demand is strong, but it’s because there's still a fair amount of -- you mentioned yourself, there’s a million fares in your system under hundred bucks today. So I don't know, to me it just seems like with cost going up, you have to get pricing power and neither you know your competitors been able to do that to the degree that they can offset all cost, not just non-fuel cost but total cost including fuel, because you need fuel to fly planes. But I don't want to believe where the point we can take it offline.

Edward Sims

I appreciate that, Ben. I’ve never operated in any other environment and when you got the three headwinds of labor, fuel and competition. So this is business as usual for WestJet.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes, I think it is. It’s -- I guess it’s just the airline business. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question is from Konark Gupta with Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Konark Gupta

Just before my question, Harry. Would you be able to provide the IFRS restated just with CASM numbers for 2017 quarters and the full year, so that we can understand where the guidance is for the second quarter.

Harry Taylor

Konark, we can send that to you.

Konark Gupta

And then on the question -- so on the CASM side, you mentioned advancing the $200 million cost savings by two years. Now you’re intending to achieve that by 2020. So can you help us understand the cadence by year? I mean how much in this year’s guidance and if there are any major changes in the key cost buckets you were targeting under the new timeline?

Harry Taylor

We want as much as we can get as quickly as we can realistically. It’s about [612,200]. There is no change. We’re adding things in and there the shorter term so densification, optimize maintenance program, selling and distribution reviews, airport rates and fees reviews, that was always in the plan. What we've added under Charles Duncan’s leadership is get at network changes, which we already made, look for other improvements in the network, continue to drive harder on some of the initiatives in the sales and distribution, look at our own cost, particularly onboard costs, which are rising as much as they are and our airport cost with our hub strategy have increased above our average. So looking for ways to drive efficiencies there are the biggest. But as I mentioned, it’s [612,200] million cadence, not all of that is in the guidance. We don’t have a line of sight to all of it yet.

Konark Gupta

And just on the RASM, I know you’re not commenting on RASM outlook beyond second quarter. I just want to understand the dynamic here. So you mentioned the four factors that are putting pressure on second quarter RASM. And would you not expect some of those factors to linger on for the next few quarters as well like American partnership loss and the labor impact which has already happened on the advance bookings. But at the same time, you get some fare increases and some fuel surcharges and what not. So I'm like, it seems like second quarter, maybe because of other issues like Easter timing as well, there is a temporary softness in RASM and then you don’t like the expanded RASM to be soft or flat in the second half. Is that the way to think about it?

Edward Sims

I think probably, Konark, if I can build on that. We've seen the value decrease factors hitting us in the first half, the value accretive initiatives really coming at the backend of the year. So we mentioned the three fare increases that we put in place in relationship to fuel. We will start to 100% of the benefit of those fare increases, plus any other fare increases that we believe the market can weather notwithstanding potential impacts on demand and that peak season fare increase.

We will also start see the full benefit of both premium cabin cost investments, but also the broader relationship with Delta. So I think it's fair to say we took the full hit of the loss of American Co. share, but we continue to see greater benefit not just in the relationship with Delta or in terms of areas like joint commercial contracting, but we're also announced starting to see greater benefit from other partners of Delta. I mentioned that we’re embarking on Transatlantic relationship conversations. But airlines like Air France KLM are also extremely strong frequent flyer partners. So we’re starting to see significant growth in FFP reciprocity traffic from those partners. So I think we saw the value decreasing in first half to the value accretion that will more than fill the gap from the loss of some of that revenue in the second half.

Harry Taylor

And to be clear, Konark, we do expect RASM to be significantly better in the back half than certainly what we have guided for Q2. And two weeks ago, we wouldn’t be giving the guide that we have for Q2. But the call by the ALPA MEC for the strike vote changed the dynamic for the quarter. But we do expect strengths to return in the back half. And so extrapolating from our Q2 guidance isn’t appropriate. As you pointed out, we expected it to be our weakest quarter, because of the Easter shift. It’s always our smallest quarter in the year, et cetera. But there is a unique factor in Q2 that should not repeat beyond.

Konark Gupta

Just a clarification, Ed, you mentioned Delta. Are you expecting the benefits from Delta sometime this year?

Edward Sims

We're expecting ongoing benefits from our code-share relationship, Konark. We don’t expect to get regulatory approval during this financial year. We still expect those -- we advised yesterday, so that’s likely to come-in in early next year at the same time as the introduction of the 787-9 Dreamliner. But we have a very strong and robust ongoing code-share relationship, frequent fly relationship, and a substantial that triple figure number of corporate contracts that we signed jointly with our partner, for Delta. So I think in before regulatory approval, we’re starting to see a lot of benefits from us strengthened code-share relationship.

Operator

The next question is from David Tyerman with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Tyerman

Just one question for me. The Q2 adjusted CASM guidance was a pretty big surprise to me, it was up so much. Is there anything unusual in that guidance, or is this strictly a lot of prelaunch stuff and so on?

Harry Taylor

David, in terms of unusual, no. It is unfortunately a continuation of the trends that we saw in Q1. So as I mentioned we’re driving this airport ops the ground handling expenses, our onboard selling expenses are up significantly year-over-year and this is in service of upgrading the experience. Having said that, we are looking for ways to reduce that impact, because it is a pretty significant increase, and this is both in food and beverage. Even on the IFE, we’ve got some very low take up and some of the services that we do offer in our in-flight entertainment that are expensive. So we got to try to scale that back.

We did renew some leases on planes where maintenance provision on a year-over-year basis is up. And we’ve made some investments in IT that while timing isn’t the greatest from a cyber security from a network reliability point as part of our strengthening our overall network, so all those have conspired to give us the CASM. Even as I mentioned the numbers in my prepared remarks, it was hard to get those out and we do expect them to obviously come back down.

And then we also have Swoop start up expenses and 787 start up expenses without any revenue supporting them. Obviously, Swoop will get off the ground on June 20th, but we are fully ramped up now and ready to go. So it is a confluence of a number of things. You will see that growth rate, hopefully you will never -- we will never see that growth rate again in CASM ex, and you will see it drop pretty significantly in the back half of the year and certainly next year, dropping from where we are this year.

David Tyerman

So was this planned and we just didn’t know it was coming, and I think we know the quarterly profile?

Harry Taylor

Yes, it was -- most of it was planned. We have had some unusual cost creep in. We quite frankly the start up on 787 has been higher than we expected. It doesn’t change the business case, but we hadn’t planned all that and then we’re dealing with that as best we can.

David Tyerman

Is there any risk that this continues and the run rates are on -- I thought I mean as you said, I’ve never seen a number like this before…

Harry Taylor

Yes, not at this rate…

David Tyerman

I’m worried if they come down in the second half, it turns out that unusual stuff or whatever if I were to -- it happened and you end up with much higher numbers than you might have expected?

Harry Taylor

No, the guidance includes everything that we know today, including the issues that we’re a little worse than we expected.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Murray with AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Just I guess a couple quick questions. First of all, Harry, just to confirm. On your CASM and your ROIC guidance, that doesn’t anticipate any cost changes related to the new agreement. And then as furlough on to this, are there any pieces of the agreements with your other groups that are organized internally that would say if there were benefit pension or rate changes that would immediately sold through to those other group?

Edward Sims

Chris, I will start and then get Harry to pick out. Firstly, we always provide for potential labor cost increases, because we always had agreements with internal workers’ representation. The only real difference now is that we’re doing within an external bargaining agency. So we make provisions. We don’t necessary make provisions for potential industrial actions, which obviously hits us on the RASM line rather than the CASM line. But on a CASM perspective, it is very much business as usual, because we anticipate that we’re always into negations. As I said, it’s simply the changes been moving from an internal to an external negotiating agency.

Chris Murray

And would anything you negotiate with the pilot you load on to either flight attendants or mechanics?

Harry Taylor

Well, we are currently in negotiations with our flight attendants and with our mechanics, but through our internal workers’ representation agency of rather than an external guiding business.

Chris Murray

My next question is that’s goes back to your predecessors comment about, it could take whatever it takes to get to a first agreement. And I guess there were some comments from ALPA just the fact that you folks only showed up for the first 14 days of 60 of the conciliation period. So maybe you want to address that. But I guess my question and I am trying to figure out is, as you enter an era with having a unionized labor group. Do you have the commitment to the board to be able to work with these guys? And do you feel that you’ve got the group internally to be able to manage in a unioninzed manner?

Edward Sims

So let me comment on the negotiation schedule. That was actually jointly agreed negotiation schedule with the union. So it was just interesting for me to note selective disclosure of that joint agreement pass. Having been said that, for the last four weeks, long live pool the accrual from mandate for industrial action we were sitting around the table with great support from the government conciliations services, and we’ve remain committed to being at the table, I made that commitment, reiterated that committeemen with both the transport minister and the labor minister last week noting this order of consideration services. In terms of where this leads, I have spent the last three days with the board, and I’m absolutely have their 100% confirmation and affirmation of the position that we’re taking. So I think board and management are fully aligned on the need to reach a settlement and the need to make sure that settlement is sustainable for 13,000 WestJetters and our shareholders.

Operator

The next question is from Cameron Doerksen with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Cameron Doerksen

Just one quick one for me. Just with regards to your network reorganization focusing more flying on the hubs. Where are we in that process? I mean is your summer schedule basically reflecting most of changes you anticipated, or is there still some I guess non-core flying outside the hubs that can be trimmed as we look into 2019?

Edward Sims

We’re continuing to see about 60% increasing connecting in flow traffic through Calgary and about 19% increase in connecting flow traffic through both Vancouver and Toronto. So the early signs, particularly at the premium and corporate end of the market are really encouraging. And that’s encouraging us to shift flying from marginally profitable non-core routes back through those hubs. So you can certainly -- I mean, which route ’18 was the first schedule that we published based on those hubs, summer ’18 is an extension of that schedule. And you continue see that further build when we come to publish the winter ’19 schedule.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time.

Jeff Hagen

Thank you, Guilin. We’re officially closing the call. We would like to mention that WestJet will be hosting an investor update with Ed Sims and Harry Taylor on June 14th in Toronto from 1 to 3 PM Eastern Time. Please mark your calendars. We will be sending out invitation shortly. For those unable to attend in person, this event will be webcast in the Media and Investor Relations section of westjet.com. As a reminder, we will also be hosing our Annual General Meeting this morning at 10 AM Mountain Time. The AGM will be webcast in the Media and Investor Relations section of westjet.com. This call is also being webcast and is available for replay, details were provided in our first quarter earnings released that was issued this morning.

Thank you again for joining us this morning. And thank you for your interest in WestJet.

