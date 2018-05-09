Insys Therapeutics' (INSY) CEO Saeed Motahari on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Gus Springmann - IR

Saeed Motahari - President and CEO

Andrew Long - CFO

Steve Sherman - SVP, Regulatory Affairs

Analysts

Ashley Ryu - RBC Capital Markets

Ken Trbovich - Janney

David Amsellem - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insys Therapeutics First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Gus Springmann at the Alpha IR Group. Please go ahead, Gus.

Gus Springmann

Thank you, Shannon. Welcome to the Insys Therapeutics First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari; Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Long, and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Steve Sherman.

Earlier today, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. We also published a set of supplemental slides to accompany the remarks made on today's call. You can access both the release and the slides through the Investors section of the company's website, where you can also access a webcast replay of this call later today.

Before we continue, I would like to remind everyone that all statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance are considered forward-looking as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and the company's filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Insys Therapeutics specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP, the company is also reporting adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Since adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share are not GAAP financial measures, they should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for consolidated statements of comprehensive income or loss and cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, the company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. For a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss to GAAP net income, please see the attachments to the earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Gus and thanks to everyone on the line for joining our call today. I would like to begin with highlights of the first quarter and then Andy will provide an overview of our financial results. I will conclude with an update of our strategic initiatives and key priorities and after that Steve, Andy and I will take your questions.

Let's start on slide 3. After laying the foundation in 2017 for company’s transformation, we continued in the first few months of 2018 to execute our strategic plan. As a result, we have come that much closer to realizing our vision for the company, which is focused on becoming the leader in pharmaceutical cannabinoids and novel drug delivery systems. As the shift from opioids to cannabinoids continue, we remain firmly committed to improving the quality of patient care by fully leveraging these two platforms.

As I have said before, there's much work to be done and I can assure you we are intently focused on implementing our vision and doing so in the right way. Of our recent accomplishments, the most significant from my perspective is the progress we have made on our pipeline products. Already this year, we have made great strides across both platforms.

First, regarding our CBD oral solution, we commenced enrolment in the phase 2 for childhood absence epilepsy. We initiated phase 2 for Prader-Willi syndrome and we initiated phase 3 trial for infantile spasms. In addition, we announced plans for a research collaboration with UC San Diego’s Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research, which intends to start a clinical study in 2019 using our CBD oral solution as a potential treatment for severe symptoms of autism.

Regarding the other aspect of cannabinoids platform, we announced plans to study dronabinol inhalation using a novel breath-actuated device starting in the second half of this year. Turning last to our spray platform, we recently completed enrolment in the proof of concept study of our epinephrine nasal spray for the treatment of severe allergic reaction, keeping us on track to see top line results in June.

Considering these advances, we believe it's clear that our R&D programs are gaining momentum. In addition to advancing R&D, we have also made progress across other parts of the organization, which is a testament to the talent we have at the company.

Regarding corporate governance, in April, our Board appointed another new director, Trudy Vanhove. Dr. Vanhove is an R&D leader at Jazz Pharmaceutical and a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 20 years of experience in medical affairs as well as clinical and business development. Trudy will be a key member of the board’s R&D committee. With Trudy’s appointment to the board, more than half of the company's directors are new within the last year. I look forward to working with the entire constituted board to continue driving the company's transformation.

Turning to slide 4, I would like to provide you with an update on the performance of our two commercial products. Beginning with SUBSYS, prescription volume in Q1 declined by 24% sequentially compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. With that in mind, we remain proactive and continue to take responsible actions to support SUBSYS in the market to ensure that appropriate patients can access the product.

During the first quarter, we implemented a realignment of the sales territories to improve the field efficiency and effectiveness. Consistent with our drive to attract experienced talent, we recently hired new sales representatives that constitute 25% of our sales force. These new field representatives were trained and deployed in the first quarter and we expect to begin seeing the impact of their work in Q2 as they ramp up.

Another area we expect will start producing result in Q2 relates to contracting. Year to date, we have started to see signs of anticipated benefit from improved Managed Care access. While it’s too early to call at this time as a trend, we're encouraged by our recent share gains. Finally, we are also encouraged by the additional utilization of our Home Health Educator program, which helps to ensure that appropriate patients are using the product correctly with treatment upgrade to cancer patients.

Moving to SYNDROS, prescriptions in the first three months of the year remain relatively flat, as we continue working to penetrate the market with appropriate product education. As a part of the larger effort, our commercial team continues to discuss SYNDROS with managed care providers and they are also in the process of expanding our educational programs to support the product. As I said upfront, there is a lot of work to be done in 2018. In support of our two commercial products will continue being responsible and proactive in our ongoing effort to stabilize SUBSYS and grow SYNDROS.

Slide 5 assesses our performance on five key measures to date in 2018. On the first two items, pipeline progress and business development, we have performed well to date. Our R&D programs our partnership efforts, both continue to advance. Having advanced the first item at some length earlier in my remarks, I would like to highlight the license partnership with Lunatus that we announced earlier today.

Lunatus is a distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Middle East that we intend to work to commercialize SUBSYS in eight countries in 2019. As I said in our release, we view this partnership as a further validation of the important clinical role that SUBSYS could play internationally for appropriately selected cancer patients in breakthrough cancer pain. In addition to Lunatus, we have had meaningful discussions with several other parties that have the experience and interest in potentially working with us to expand access to our products in other international markets. We will continue to update you in our business development efforts as they progress.

On the third item regarding OpEx, we have made good progress on our cost reductions effort as Andy will speak to in a few minutes. We continue to cooperate with the investigation. As you know from our public statement and filing, as of September 30, 2017, we accrued 150 million payable over five years in connection with this investigation and our ongoing dialog with DOJ has not resulted in any information that would cause us to revise this estimate.

Finally, on the fifth item, we have more work to do on gross to net, specifically with regards to sales returns of SUBSYS. As with the expense management, Andy will discuss this issue and summarize actions we have taken to address it going forward. On balance, I’m satisfied with our execution so far this year, but as always, we can do better. I look forward to updating throughout the year about our work on these five performance drivers.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Andy who will talk you through our financial performance during the first quarter. Andy?

Andrew Long

Thank you, Saeed and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to take you through our first quarter financial results. Slide 6 of our company presentation provides a summary of our key financial highlights for the first quarter of 2018 compared both sequentially and year-over-year. Beginning at the top of the P&L, we reported gross revenue of $38.5 million, a decline of 26% compared to prior year. This translated to net revenue of $23.9 million, which was comprised of 23.3 million from SUBSYS and 0.6 million from SYNDROS. As Saeed mentioned earlier in his section, our first quarter net revenue was unfavorably affected by higher sales returns, which increased by $3.8 million year-over-year.

We saw a similar spike in returns in Q3 of last year, as our channel partners rebalanced their inventory in reaction to short dated products. To improve this situation, we took several actions, including better aligning our production schedule to match changes in demand and increasing the minimum shelf lift of product that was shipped into the channel. As a result, our inventory on hand is now at now longer shelf life than we have had in the recent past, which is translating immediately to lower expired inventory expense in our warehouses. As we ship this inventory with longer dating to our customers, we expect this to result in lower levels of sales returns going forward. But we anticipate that it will take some time for this inventory to fully make its way through the channel.

In Q1, we reported gross margin of 90.8%, up from 87.1% in the year ago period and favorable sequentially from the fourth quarter’s gross margin of 85.4%. The improvement in gross margin is a direct result of the actions I just described to improve the expiration profile of our inventory.

Moving on to operating expense, our total operating expense in Q1 was $41.9 million, which is down $1.7 million year-over-year. If you refer to the table on slide 7, you'll see a summary of our year-over-year operating expense performance. Our operating expense, excluding legal and settlement costs, are down 19.5% or $7.5 million from the same period last year. Breaking down the components of our Q1 operating expense, sales and marketing expense was $9.1 million, down 6.6 million from the prior year period, driven by the realignment of our commercial team in light of lower revenue and overall cost control.

Our R&D expense of $12.3 million decreased by $600,000 compared to Q1 of last year, primarily a result of timing of our clinical trial programs as we remain committed to executing against our new product pipeline. Our general and administrative expense, excluding legal costs and settlements of $9.6 million was favorable $300,000 versus prior year. Finally, our legal and settlement costs in the quarter totaled $10.9 million compared to $5.1 million in Q1 of last year. This period’s expense included $0.7 million in settlement costs with the balance of the increase resulting from outside legal costs ramping up as several of our pending suits progressed through the legal process.

As I wrap up my discussion on our cost base, I'd like to provide some visibility to two cost reduction initiatives that have been completed to date, which we expect will have a favorable impact on our operating costs going forward. First, we have successfully assigned a lease to a third party for vacant office space, which will reduce our rent obligation by almost $1.2 million over the next three and a half years. Second, we were able to successfully negotiate a reduction in our minimum annual purchase liability with a major supplier, which will lower our spending exposure by $5 million over the next three years. We will continue to work hard to identify additional opportunities to mitigate spending to align our cost structure with anticipated volume.

Turning to tax, we recorded tax expense of $0.2 million this quarter compared to a $5.3 million tax benefit in the first quarter of 2017. The reduction in tax benefit is a direct result of our full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets taken in Q4 of last year. In terms of our total adjusted EBITDA, we recorded a loss of $14.9 million during Q1 compared to a loss of $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. In the quarter, our reported net loss per share was $0.28, while our adjusted net loss per share was $0.19.

Looking at the balance sheet, we remain debt free with $146.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, short and long term investments. Sequentially, our cash position is down $17.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The key drivers of the increase in cash burn in Q1 were unfavorable sales returns and higher legal expenses. Gross margin, non-legal operating expense and capital expenditures were all in line with our expectations for the quarter. Despite this reduction in cash, our pipeline remains fully funded and will be further supported by ongoing revenue from SUBSYS and SYNDROS.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Saeed. Saeed?

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Andy. Moving on, slide 8 outlines the vision and strategic priorities we have shared with your last year to transform the company from opioids to cannabinoids, while also leveraging our novel drug delivery systems to bring innovation to our customers. We remain highly focused on executing this strategy. We centered on further developing our two platforms, pharmaceutical cannabinoids and a spray technology.

I’ve already addressed the four priorities earlier in my remarks and now I would like to spend a few minutes on our pipeline, which is engine and driving force of our company’s future.

Slide 9, to grant you in the present, slide 9 shows the current status of each drug candidates, cannabinoids first, then the spray and the targeted disease state. Again, it’s not too difficult to see the breadth and the depth of our portfolio across both platforms.

Slide 10 divides the major clinical milestone between the first half and the second half of the year. Thus far in 2018, we have achieved several important milestones across both platforms. Allow me to summarize. For CBD, we have commenced enrolment in the phase 2 clinical trial for childhood absence epilepsy and we have also initiated a phase 2 trial for Prader-Willi and a phase 3 for infantile spasm. For sprays, we have made additional progress with buprenorphine sublingual spray and also nasal spray. We have also completed enrolment with the proof of concept study of epinephrine nasal spray as a potential treatment for severe allergic reaction, which its data read expected in June.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, I would like to highlight four milestones. First, the PDUFA date for buprenorphine is July 28. In the meantime, we’ll present to an FDA advisory committee regarding this product on May 22. Second, we plan to initiate a proof of concept study of dronabinol inhalation, initially targeting the approved indication for SYNDROS. Third, we expect a data read for the phase 2 trial of CBD for childhood absence epilepsy in the fourth quarter. And fourth, we are targeting the end of the year for submission of NDA for our naloxone nasal spray. As a result, and consistent with our previously stated goal, we remain on track to submit one NDA per year for five years from 2017 to 2021.

Slide 11, to conclude 2018 is a critical year for Insys, as we continue to transform the company and shift our focus from opioids to cannabinoids. We recognize there's more work to be done and that we need to continue to execute with discipline in order to achieve the company's potential. We appreciate your interest in the company. And with that, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Randall Stanicky with RBC Capital Markets.

Ashley Ryu

This is Ashley Ryu on for Randall. Saeed, so SYNDROS appears to continue to be lagging and I do know that you're being conservative with the launch and -- but clearly, it's been kind of underperforming relative to your expectations. Can you talk a little bit more about your strategy to kind of realign and refocus your sales strategy? And also I know before you've discussed patients for overall flat revenue in 2018, does this still hold? And if so, what component of that is SYNDROS?

Saeed Motahari

I think despite SYNDROS discussion being flat in the first quarter, if you’ve actually seen in the last couple of weeks, we have seen a 30% -- roughly 30% growth in Insys prescription in April versus March, which is encouraging, albeit at a very small pace, but 30% growth is actually nice to see after the product being flat for a while. We have put a number of programs to actually increase the trial with the product, because given the fact that the product is C2, it’s very difficult to actually put some support program around it. It took us a while to actually put a program in place that allows the physicians to actually try it while they're waiting for the PA to be processed.

Keep in mind most of these indications, we're talking about the patient that is suffering from chemotherapy, that is going to chemotherapy and suffering from nausea and vomiting, they want their medication right away and if the PA is going to take two weeks, they need a mechanism in which they can actually get the product until the PAs is off. So, we work very hard to put that mechanism in place that is a result in much higher dispensing rate. Since launch, we’re averaging about 50% dispensing rate, which basically meant 50% of the prescriptions that were waiting for SYNDROS, did not go through. That has gone to over 64% now and we expect that to continue to increase.

With respect to answering to your questions regarding, it all depends on how the target market will ultimately perform. While year-over-year, we're seeing significant decline sequentially in the last couple of months, we're seeing some level of stabilization in the market and more importantly SUBSYS has gained three share points in the last month or so, given obviously some of the initiatives that are put in place. So I remain, it's still going to be very difficult to keep it flat, but I think we're going to work as hard as we can to keep it as close as possible to 2017. So -- but we have to wait and see how this initiative will ultimately pan out.

Ashley Ryu

And I know before you had mentioned that your overall guidance for the year, had expected less than 20% decline for the market cost overall. Obviously, we are still seeing more significant declines from that. Have you kind of revised your expectation of where you see the market going for the year? And as a follow up, I know, previously you had said, if you didn't see kind of significant stability by mid-year, you take kind of more drastic actions to realign the organization and I know there has been some identification of certain costs and those have been removed, but at what point, can you kind of pull the trigger in terms of really restructuring the organization?

Saeed Motahari

Thank you. I think with respect to the market adjustments, I think as I mentioned to you, we have made some adjustments to our forecast, giving the higher decline in the market that we’re seeing versus our internal assumptions. With respect to further adjusting the investment strategy, yes, we have plans in place, but there are a number of factors there are going to trigger those plans, including number of other developments outside of the commercial organization that are marching very closely. So we will be doing -- taking the responsible actions when it’s needed and we have very clear trigger points on when will you act, we need to activate those plans.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ken Trbovich with Janney.

Ken Trbovich

Saeed, just curious if you could give us an update perhaps on the CBD program, specifically what I'm looking for there is, Insys at one time in the past had petitioned for C4 and obviously we're getting close to a point at which the market would see a CBD product to enter. So I'm just trying to get a sense for where you think the market will be with regard to the DEA scheduling and whether or not you’ve had any communication back from the FDA or the DEA regarding that petition?

Saeed Motahari

I will just make a general comment and then I'm going to turn it over to Steve Sherman, our head of Regulatory to answer your questions regarding the scheduling, but obviously, we’re very pleased, going from basically no major studies in 2017 in CBD to have two phase 2 and a phase 3 program, the team is highly focused on execution and we’re moving very aggressively to make sure that we hit that timeline that we have specified for these programs. So I’m very happy with what the team has done.

And with respect to scheduling, I'm going to turn it over to Steve to give you some additional comments.

Steve Sherman

Yes. In relation to the Citizens Petition, we've actually had some conversations with the DEA last year. They have since forwarded our petition to the FDA. Based on those conversations, I'm not sure that they will act on that petition and tell we've actually submitted CBD for an NDA for approval and then there -- at approval time for -- concerning our scheduling petition.

Ken Trbovich

And I guess the reason for the question, maybe, I can turn it around a different way, part of the reason for the question is just in terms of obstacles to enroll in these studies, given the current scheduling and whether or not this environment has changed at all in the last two years to make it easier if you're facing some of the same obstacles we've heard of historically.

Steve Sherman

In regards to using previous investigators for our trials, the DEA has worked with us and other companies closely to make that process go from three to six months down to a week. So we applaud the DEA for that. But for new investigators and I can think of one indication that we're pursuing right now that the investigators understand the challenges, but the DEA, at the beginning of this year, actually started a web portal so that you could apply online for your DEA schedule one license, which our new investigators are just starting to utilize that system and hopefully that cuts the time down to something a lot more reasonable than it was in the past.

Saeed Motahari

Ken, if I may just add on that, we really, at this point, don't have any information to change our timeline. The CAE enrolment and activation is going consistent with our expectations. Actually, we just started, but we feel that the community is highly focused. Infantile spasm is the most difficult one, but keep in mind that for us, at the international study, we have ten different centers globally that we are in the process of activating and we'll see how things go, but we are trying to make sure that we have all the contingency plans in place to ensure the equipment happens as we have anticipated.

Ken Trbovich

And just a couple of quick follow-ups on, one on CBD and the other one on the inhalations for dronabinol. On the CBD side, was there anything that you saw that was particularly encouraging about the adcom for at the balance that occurred recently?

Steve Sherman

It showed that the FDA is supportive of using CBD in the treatment of refractory epilepsies.

Saeed Motahari

I think, it was a bit surprising, we knew it was going to get -- I mean the data was very compelling. I mean, we view that as a good thing for all the parties involved. So I can’t say that why the reporting was very surprise to us.

Ken Trbovich

And then the last question for me, just on the dronabinol inhalation, are there specific measures with regard to lung function that you've already captured as a part of this proof of concept study, just to ensure at least at the high level that inhalation is a root of administration wouldn’t run into issues from a safety perspective.

Steve Sherman

In the initial study, it's just going to be a single dose PK study. So we will not be getting into that depth of detail. We just want to confirm what our simulations are for how much drug gets distributed in the body based on the doses that we're testing.

Ken Trbovich

And then you’ll do a repeat dose at some later future dates?

Steve Sherman

Correct.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Amsellem with Piper Jaffray.

David Amsellem

I joined late, so maybe I missed this, but just wanted to get your thoughts on your commercialization plans for the buprenorphine sublingual and wanted to get some details on sales force headcount, extent to which you expand the sales force or reprioritize or reallocate the sales force and then just talk us through the target audience, both institutions and also of outpatient centers.

Saeed Motahari

Yeah. So I think obviously as Ashley asked earlier about our investment strategy, that is one of the consideration that how do we essentially maintain an infrastructure that would allow us to also support buprenorphine despite the fact as you heard from my comments a number of times today, our focus is shifting towards cannabinoids and that is where we do focus our energy and obviously epinephrine is a big, big program for us as we have obviously still a lot of value can we bring today to the customers and the patient if the program is successful. But there is overlap obviously with the current target audience as well as buprenorphine.

So we are going to leverage the current sales force and ultimately the final decision regarding the salesforce size and alignment will be made in the context of the continued performance on SUBSYS and what kind of addition diagnostic we get over the next couple of months as we gear up to get ready for buprenorphine potential approval and launch.

David Amsellem

And then – and again apologize, if you already addressed this, but just on SYNDROS, I mean just without additional clinical data surrounding it and I know that you're talking about additional clinical work, but just in sort of the near term, what is it that you can do to get this thing off the ground?

Saeed Motahari

Yeah. I think as I mentioned earlier, I think we’re actually seeing some encouraging sign, albeit at a small pace. In April, if you look at the IMS data, it shows over 30% growth for SYNDROS versus March and we’re obviously encouraged by that as we put the program in place to facilitate the trial, while the PAs are being processed. I think for us, we’re going to continue to expand our educational program. We are sharpening our targeting, as I mentioned, to you, an outbreak at the salesforce, virtually, everybody in Salesforce now has a pharmaceutical background and more in tune to not only leverage the data that we have, but also target their activity towards managed care accounts where we actually have a better access.

So that upgrading of the talent and educating them on, it’s usually hard to talk about the benefits, including clinical and non-clinical benefit in terms of the access, it's been a barrier and it’s been an issue in the company. So I think with the upgrade in the Salesforce, with enhancing our educational program, we're also expecting to hear some Part D plans to respond to our request for SYNDROS and some earlier sign of a little bit of momentum in the brand. I’m hoping that we can actually see a better sales in the second quarter and obviously third quarter and after that. But we will have to see.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I'm currently showing no other questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Saeed Motahari for closing remarks.

Saeed Motahari

I’m surprised nobody asked about the BD and which we just had, which we are so proud of. But that's okay. Obviously thank you all for joining us today. I’d appreciate your time and look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters. Thanks so much again for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference. Thanks for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.