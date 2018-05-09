Gartner Becomes A Buy Again With A Redemptive Q1

Many companies need help from firms like Gartner to move in the right direction.

How does the old saying go? Always the bridesmaid, but never the bride? That’s IT research outfit Gartner (IT). It’s an expert on the technology sector and the companies that make it up, leaned on by organizations in need of information, and sought out by investors hungry for data. But, it’s often overlooked as nothing more than a middleman. Most people don’t realize it’s an investment in and of itself.

Indeed, not only is it an investment choice, it’s a compelling one right now coming out of a disastrous response to February’s fourth-quarter report and the subsequent reversal of that weakness in response to Tuesday’s first-quarter report.

IT shares are still down 7% from their February peak despite Tuesday’s 5% bounce. That leaves plenty of room for more upside, though the stock may have much more ground to make up than most investors realize. IT shares have been stagnant for nearly a year now, with investors doubting it was going to do what analysts have said it was going to do.

That’s the long way of saying it’s a buy.

What’s Gartner? A Growth Machine

For the initiated, Gartner is… difficult to explain. It’s not complicated. Just difficult. In layman’s terms, it sells information and advice to companies that know they need help taking their information technology arm into the future, but don’t know where to begin.

The data and outlooks it offers to individuals, and investors? That’s just the tip of the iceberg, dished out more as a courtesy and for publicity purposes. The really good stuff is the revenue-bearing product.

Those who know the Gartner story well will know, of course, that the final quarter of last year wasn’t a great one for the organization. Earnings of $1.17 per share were up from the year-ago tally of 97 cents, but missed estimates of $1.28 per share. Meanwhile, revenue grew to $1.01 billion, but still fell short of the $1.03 billion the pros were calling for. The rhetoric changed on Monday though, with first-quarter earnings of 72 cents per share handily topping estimates of only 58 cents. Revenue of $963.6 million was also better than the $929.1 million the pros were calling for.

Just as important, sales were up 16% year-over-year, and EBITDA grew 13% from Q1-2017’s figure.

What’s most surprising about last quarter’s numbers was that most traders seemed to be surprised, as if Gartner hasn’t been on a respectable growth trajectory for the past several years.

Yes, acquisitions have helped. Last year alone, the company acquired business intelligence outfit L2 and human resources management technology company CEB. A couple of deals made in 2016 also offered up a top-and-bottom-line boost. What’s gone largely unappreciated about the deal-making is that it’s not only accretive, but business-building. Analysts are looking for more double-digit growth this year and next, under the assumption that nothing new will be added to the mix in the meantime.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

The specifics: Analysts are calling for earnings of $3.88 per share this year, up from 2017’s $3.31, and then moving to $4.60 next year. The company offered guidance of $3.51 to $3.91- probably a low-ball figure. Gartner also suggested it may generate revenue of between $3.9 billion and $4.0 billion in 2018, versus the market’s consensus outlook of $4.14 billion. Again, the company may be downplaying its expectations, just as a precaution following a devastating Q4 miss.

The Pump is Primed

But why might the IT advisory outfit be in a position to underpromise and overdeliver in an environment where any organization that wants to build an app/get into the cloud/embrace the IoT lean on Gartner going forward if they haven’t yet?

If that’s your stance, you may be coming to that conclusion based on what you see. Take a look at what you don’t see.

Yes, it appears that the organizations that have a clear purpose for technology in mind and a staff that knows how to get from point A to point B are easily entering the new era of tech. Case in point: American Airlines (AAL), with some help from International Business Machines (IBM), successfully developed some new tools and overhauled a key consumer-facing app to ultimately create a better consumer experience.

American Airlines knew exactly what it wanted to do, however, and knew what it didn’t know. That’s why it enlisted the help of IBM to fulfill its vision. Most organizations aren’t even able to articulate their visions, and without the right questions in hand are unable to move forward with the adoption of next-generation opportunities.

Some stark details validate the idea.

One of them was offered by a Commvault survey performed in the middle of last year, which indicated 81% of business leaders who were moving certain functions to the cloud were mostly doing so only because they feared missing out on the cloud advancements that may (or may not) come after that. It’s not exactly the purposeful move that could catapult a business. A similar survey taken by NewVantage Partners earlier this year determined that while most firms have embraced the idea of collecting more data, only about one-third of them say they’ve developed a data-driven culture.

Meanwhile (and on a related note), only one in ten consumers fully trust their devices are protected from hacking, according to a survey from Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). Then again, who can blame them when corporations themselves are no more certain? Ernst & Young’s 2017 Global Information Security Survey (GISS) determined that 70% of corporate chiefs felt they would need 25% more cybersecurity funding to fully fend off cybersecurity threats.

To the extent the headwind is simply not even knowing what questions to ask or what viable choices are available, Gartner can help get these companies all the way over the hump.

And the hump is coming, one way or another… with most of that arrival slated for this year.

Bottom Line

So yes, as much of a media machine as Gartner may seem to be on the surface, it’s the 90% of the iceberg that’s under the surface and out of sight that makes the company one of the market’s better-kept secrets.

The good news is, investors are slowly but surely figuring this out. The bad news is, as they figure it out, bullish pressure is being applied to IT stock. If this interest’s growth persists, shares could easily break out of a trading range that’s been in place since the middle of last year. This week’s thrust may well be the beginning of that move, fueled by the fact that the bulls have some lost time to make up for.

That said, stepping in immediately after Tuesday’s post-earnings surge might be less than ideal. If nothing else, waiting for the euphoria to wear off might prove wise, even if IT shares don’t peel back to the 200-day moving average line around $123. If that happens, IT is a buy then and there. If it doesn’t happen within a few days, pick your spot anywhere between Tuesday’s close and the 200-day moving average line.

Source: TradeStation

For the time being, we’ll use the 20-day and 50-day moving average line, both around $120, as stop-loss point.

Target-wise, let’s start with January’s high of $142 as a checkpoint target, meaning we don’t necessarily want to bail out there. We just want to re-assess and see if the rally is unfurling too quickly. If it’s moving slow and steady at the time – like IT shares traveled in 2016 and 2017 - we’ll stick with it. If we’re not seeing that, we may head to the sidelines for a while.

For the record though, a long-term valuation-based target could be well in excess of $142.

‘Long term’ is the key term there. IT shares are already richly-priced on a go-forward basis, and it’s going to take some unexpected growth and a handful of healthy beats if shares are going to be a huge winner in the meantime. That’s not a realistic short-term outlook, however; this really isn’t a great trade for an investor that can’t commit for at least a year. For those who can wait a year or more though, a move to the $150 area is plausible.

Still, this is a name you can’t set and forget. Scoot your stops up as progress is made, and don’t be in a particular hurry to get in. The flipside? This stock is still less volatile than most other technology-consulting companies.

Gartner is likely to become one of the inaugural holdings in my soon-to-launch premium newsletter. If you’d like to learn more about that service, and all of its other recommended picks, hit the ‘Follow’ button above. Don’t worry though…. I’ll still be publishing non-premium stuff about once per week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.