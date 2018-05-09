Vivint Solar's (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Rob Kain – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Bywater – Chief Executive Officer

Dana Russell – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Josephine Moore – Bank of America

Brian Lee – Goldman Sachs

Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christine, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Vivint Solar Q1 2018 Financial Results Call. All lines have been placed on mute to provide any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Rob Kain, VP of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Rob Kain

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vivint Solar's first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and the supplemental investor deck is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vivint Solar website at investors.vivintsolar.com.

In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, and this press release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that a replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until May 31, 2018. After management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

During today's call, some of the statements we will be making constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our guidance and our expectations for our business, finances, operations in market. Accordingly, we wish to caution you that such statements are just estimates based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We refer you to the registration statements and periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, which are available on our website and identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections and other forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation and expressly disclaim no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

David Bywater

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon to everyone. Our remarks today will be brief as we provided our last update eight weeks ago. The first quarter came in as we expected at a bit over 40 megawatts installed, consistent with our guidance. We are continuing to see momentum building in the business, and we're excited about the second quarter and the remainder of the year. I feel the enthusiasm within Vivint Solar is at all time high since I have been the CEO.

Our employees see the progress we're making and are genuinely excited about the improvements that are being made. The team is continuing to improve the programs that we have helped us become more efficient. Increasing the percentage of our systems being installed in markets that allow us to be profitable; improving our operations, allowing us to be more cost-effective; and raising the level of customer service, resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

Shareholder should benefit as we position the company to capture more value. The industry is exciting and resilient. We feel that customer demand continues to be strong and our growth in key markets reinforces our outlook of the market opportunity to provide residential solar to American consumers in a way that gives them independence and alternatives allowing them to have access to clean energy at a price that is below they pay their traditional power providers.

There have been some headwinds as we are seeing the effects of tariffs and tax reform on the solar industry. As we've discussed previously, we have been and we will be continue to be proactive in guiding the business so that we make the necessary adjustments to create systems that provide a financial return and make sense for the consumer. For us the adjustments that's going back in some markets and transitioning sales talent to more profit markets with higher utility rates. This was not an easy task, but we are working to the transition and feel like we have made the right moves.

Let me provide an update on the progress we are making with our dynamic pricing and dealer program initiatives that we discussed in our last call. As a refresher, our dynamic pricing is a model that allows our sales teams to increase our compensation, based on improved system attributes that increase the profitability of our systems. At this time, we have implemented dynamic pricing in all of our markets and are seeing the results we expected.

Sales professionals are paid more for systems that create more value for the company. This means, we pay more commissions in areas with the highest sun hours and utility rates. Higher customer acquisition customer costs only occur when incremental value is created and the company receives the benefit that justifies the additional expense. We are seeing improved margins and more value for the company, despite the fact that our customer acquisition costs have increased.

As a result, we have experienced a fair amount of relocation of sales people for markets with marginal economics to markets with better economics particularly to California where our sales headcount is up 38% in the first quarter from the first quarter a year ago. A large portion of this expanded headcount is from new hiring, which also benefited from the new pay philosophy. This has been a win-win situation for our sales teams and for the company.

Correspondingly, our volume in California was up almost 17% in the first quarter from a year ago, which is what we anticipated and we are pleased with the initial results. It can take four to six months for our sales person to reach full productivity, when joining the company or moving from a different area. Therefore we believe we will continue to see year-over-year volume increases in California as well as a few other high-value markets. When we introduced dynamic pricing, we anticipated, we would see better system attributes for PPA rates and sun hours.

For system or permits were submitted in April of this year, we have seen overall system economics improved by more than 11% over what we saw in the last six months of 2017. In California, which was the first state to fully implement dynamic pricing, the system economics have improved by almost 16%. Although it is still early, we are encouraged by these promising results.

Just as we paid more for higher value systems with superior system attributes, we are paying less for systems that are not as productive. This has obviously decreased the pay structure for a portion of the sales organization operating in markets where the average systems sun hours and utility rates were lower. We have target returns for each market and we pay individualized rates for every system.

This will continue to provide incentives for sales people to seek customers and place systems that both benefit the customer and add the greatest value to the company. We are excited about these changes. This has put us back in the driver seat and we believe we will retain more of our training salespeople due to this strategy. We believe, we're the best in the industry with regards to our sales programs, leadership and tools and now our pay structure creates an environment that keeps the best working Vivint Solar.

We believe our investments and improvements in all facets of our business make us the best choice for our employees and customers. We are committed to excellence. Our other major initiative is the expansion of our channels to include dealers. We have currently brought on board approximately 20 dealers in select-markets, which is consistent with what we plan for in Q1. As we have discussed, our others channels include our exclusive relationship with Vivint Smart Home, our inside sales team and now dealers, all of which supplement our core direct-to-home sales force.

These channels currently represent approximately 15% of our installed volume. We expect these new channels to continue to grow and to likely represent between 20% to 25%, as we expand our total volume over the next several quarters. We have also recently introduced LG batteries as part of our system offering. LG is a trusted brand with a battery solution that is being sold today. We have been testing and analyzing the solution for an extended period of time and began offering LG batteries in our Utah market earlier this year.

Our plan is to expand the California this spring and roll out up the LG battery offering into the select-markets throughout the year. Over the coming quarters I believe we will continue to change, improve and grow by increasing and accelerating the positive attributes that enable long-term success and sustainability. I am excited by the foundation we have built and I am optimistic for the future. I am grateful for all of our employees, shareholders and customers that support we stand for Vivint Solar, and we remain committed to the success of Vivint Solar and the residential solar industry.

With that I will turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Russell

Thank you, David. As David mentioned earlier, we installed approximately 40 megawatts in the first quarter at a cost per watt $3.15, which was consistent with our guidance. Bookings for the quarter were 52 megawatts. There's been a significant shift in resources from less economic markets to higher yield economic markets. We understood this was going to impact some of the install and bookings numbers as we transitioned resources. We feel we're right on target with our expectations and feel good about the transition.

We expect to grow sequentially from the first to the second quarter and expect to continue to see strong performance throughout 2018. Total revenues grew 28% year-over-year increasing to $68 million in the first quarter versus $53 million a year ago. Revenue from systems where we retain ownership was $31 million in the first quarter of 2018. I'd like to point out that a change in revenue recognition accounting standards caused revenue from operating leases and incentives to decrease by $2.4 million compared to the prior year period.

Revenue from system and products sales in the first quarter was $37 million versus $23 million in the first quarter of 2017. System sales were 7 megawatts representing approximately 18% of our total installation volume in the first quarter. The gross margin for system sales increased to 30% for the first quarter, up slightly from 29% in the fourth quarter. One of the consequences of introducing dynamic pricing is the reduction of system sales in markets where both system sales and PPAs are available to our sales teams. Some of our markets where we exclusively sold loan products were disproportionately impacted with sales people moving from those markets to higher yield economic areas. As a result, the percentage of our loans versus PPAs decreased.

We expect this trend to continue for the next couple of quarters, but we believe this system sales will continue to be a meaningful part of our installs. As we discussed last quarter, our cost per watt was higher in the first quarter mainly due to lower volumes. If we normalized our cost per watt at Q1 2017’s volume of 46 megawatts, cost per watt would have been approximately $3. We mainly installed panels from inventory that were obtained prior to the full impact of the 201 tariffs, so we will see an increase in cost per watt as a result in the second quarter and likely into the third.

We're pleased that we've begun to see price declines on modules with our recent orders. However, we will not likely see this decrease to our cost per watt until sometime in the third or fourth quarter as we work through remaining inventory and orders placed earlier in the year. As we previously discussed, our dynamic pricing initiative will also lead to higher commission expenses in the future as we incent the teams to obtain higher value systems with better economic attributes, but we believe the additional costs are more than offset by the increased value of the systems installed.

We expect our higher volumes in the second quarter to offset much of the increase we see with higher commissions and the full impact of the tariff on panel prices and we expect our cost per watt in the second quarter to be between $3.05 and $3.13, slightly down from where we finished the first quarter. With our focus on the most profitable markets and increasing the efficiency of our organization, we increased our net retained value by $15 million in the quarter. On a per share basis, this represents $6.78, up from $6.67 last quarter.

As a reminder, we believe that net retained value is a good proxy for the value that we've created over time and the improvement on a per share basis as a result of improvement in the value of the systems we're installing. We ended the quarter with $78 million in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in our cash balance was primarily due to one-time operation items such as the payment of our annual employee bonus, seasonality and the timing related to some project financing. We expect to rebound in cash in the second quarter as these items reverse.

Our capital position continues to be quite strong with $200 million in available capacity in the aggregation facility. We ended the quarter with approximately 29 megawatts of contracted tax equity capacity. Subsequent to quarter end, we signed a new tax equity partnership with $101 million commitment that will fund approximately 64 megawatts. This latest tax equity partnership is with a new partner for us and represents a portion of the non-binding tax equity term sheets we mentioned in our prepared remarks last quarter. For the second quarter, we expect to install between 45 megawatts to 48 megawatts and we believe our margins and system profitability will continue to improve through 2018.

With that I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Josephine Moore from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Josephine Moore

Good afternoon everyone. Hope you're doing well.

David Bywater

Hi, Josephine. We’re doing great.

Josephine Moore

Great. Well, I mean, your 2Q guidance is flattish to slightly up year-over-year. I was just curious what’s the full year outlook? Can you give us any updates there?

Dana Russell

Well, when we talked about this earlier, we mentioned that we're going to grow year-over-year and be up, but we’re a little early in terms of giving guidance for the full year or reiterating some guidance for the full year. We think we're going to continue to see growth. We think we're going to be much stronger in the second half than we are in the first half, but we are going to nail down a number at this time.

Josephine Moore

Got it, okay. And then you mentioned the attractive returns in California and if we look at [indiscernible] pricing in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, those have improved pretty significantly as well. Just curious if you could maybe give us an update on how we should think about regional breakdowns in terms of where the deployment is heading?

David Bywater

Well, I think – hey, Josephine, this is David. We are emphasizing a lot of growth in California and you see it as a percentage of our total portfolio it continues to climb at a nice, nice rate, which is great. There are other markets that we really value. And what's interesting about this is Massachusetts, key area of growth for us, New Jersey, key area of growth for us, parts in New York, we love Wisconsin and Nevada and then all of our markets now with the rollout of dynamic pricing, all of our markets have become more profitable. And so it's like we – the ship has risen for all markets, but those are the markets that we are most interested in and we're pleased to see some of the developments that have occurred as you described [indiscernible] on the East coast.

Josephine Moore

Got it. And then I mean lastly I think you also have some rather high older debt still. Do you maybe speak about that potential for refinancing here and like what the timeline for it would be?

Dana Russell

Well as far as the capital structure goes, we feel really good in total or in aggregate with capital structure terms of what we pay, but there is some debt that's higher. We think that we feel there's a couple of things we feel really good about. One is that the asset class, these assets are being well accepted in the marketplace. So there's a lot of opportunities to go out there and do some things with the assets. I think folks are finding them appealing. Their performance is very good and they're just being generally more accepted. And so we feel like we have the opportunity and will pursue avenues to continue to work on the capital structure and hopefully lower that structure and feel like we’ll be able to do that throughout 2018.

Josephine Moore

Okay, that's all mine and thank you very much.

David Bywater

Thanks, Josephine.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Brian Lee

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just to drilldown into some of the markets here, I appreciate the color around California growth and also the context for which it's growing in with the headcount increases. So is it fair to think that California growth accelerates here over the next several quarters and into the second half given your commentary around the delay between when new sales force is added and when they become fully productive. And I guess as an add-on to that does that imply your 38% headcount increase at some point will see in California grow later in 2018 starting to approach 20% year-on-year?

David Bywater

Hey, Brain, it’s David. Thanks for the question. We do anticipate California continue to accelerate. So with the hires in Q1 and the momentum we’ve got there and as that matures, as their pipelines mature, we do expect to see California continue to grow. We also expect to see our total headcount grow. So we've seen that throughout Q1. So we’re encouraged by that and we’re also encouraged by the accelerating growth in California.

Dana Russell

You know, Brain, I just follow up on that a little bit. We talked about this a little bit earlier, but we've had a significant transition with headcount. So when we talk – and we talked about that in a bit in the prepared remarks with people finding valuable for them personally to move in the markets like California and other places where we just pay – we pay more for better system attributes. And as we've had that transition that transition did cost this volume in the first quarter. So we were down in the first quarter as a result of that. We expected that. We knew that was going to happen. And when you move from one market to another market, you're kind of starting over in terms of your volume.

So an individual sales person has to kind of weigh that and think about what that’s going to look like. And so when you think about the guidance that we gave in the second quarter that guidance in the second quarter was optimistic from the standpoint that we're seeing 45 megawatts to 48 megawatts and that's with people who are kind of in the midst of the transition. So as people get more fully integrated into those new markets that they've moved into, we're really seeing the frontend of that process so far be good.

So really strong, the accounts created, we transitioned from accounts created to a permit submitted and municipality where we receive a permit back and we call out a booking. And the frontend of that process looks good. So we feel very good about that and we feel like that there's strength in those markets especially in California, but other markets as well. And so, we're seeing a significant transition and we've improved the margins, which we feel like there is a fairly substantial improvement. So with that I don't know how we catch that in terms of the exact number in terms of growth for California, but we feel very good about the growth in California.

Brian Lee

Okay, great. I appreciate the additional color. Maybe on one more market and then I'll jump back into the queue. You didn't mentioned this one, it’s one that's starting to pop up on people's radars, one of your peers recently entered the Florida market with the ability to offer a solar leasing product for the first time. I think another peer of yours privately held also announced something that they'll be involved with some channel partners there. So there seems to be some activity happening in the Florida market, outside of the traditional just cash and loan products that used to be found there. So where are you guys in terms of feet on the ground in the state of Florida. Have you been involved from a cash and loan perspective to date? And then what sort of the thought process around getting more engaged with the solar leasing option as we move through the year if that’s the right timing to be thinking about? Thank you.

David Bywater

Thanks, Brain for the question. Yes, we have been in Florida now since – was it 2016 when we entered there, so we’ve been there for a while. We were alone only and we still are loan only. We welcome the developments there around the market being warmer to a lease. So we're currently awaiting a written order and we do plan to petition the Florida Public Service Commission in order to get a similar ruling to sun run. And that ability to offer at lease in Florida will be a nice complement to our system sales there. So we've been very committed to that market. It's been a good market for us and we absolutely welcome the opening of the aperture of the products. So we viable and support in that market. Thanks, Brain.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much guys. Can you talk about the changing close rates as you've moved to the new sales approach? What can you say about those trends at this point?

David Bywater

That's part of one of the reasons why we're being a little reluctant on the guidance. We've seen a slight decrease in the close rates with our new dynamic pricing as to be expected. And so, well, that net is fully wet, but actually it's been pretty good. It's been pretty minor, but we want that – those cords are fully vest. So we'll know more. You're hear a consistent theme from us. When we want to give guidance and we want to give data, we always want the data to vet out and bake a bit. And so that's probably one of the key areas along with the transition of our sales force, but we'll share more of that, but it has degraded a little bit, but well within an acceptable range that we think is worth to trade off.

So look at the margins, look at the expansion and look at the overall conversion rates, still they’re so extremely healthy and there is not a single person on our team that would say the trade off for what we've seen a little bit dip, wasn't worth it. And also it gives us a training opportunity to continue to train guys on how to deal with that and sell effectively. So how that finally vets up, if it stabilizes or improves, those are the things we're working on a daily basis.

Dana Russell

And I just follow up on that, Colin. With the markets that we're – that we've expanded in and that we've been scented people to be in. Those are the more competitive markets. And so, you would expect a slightly lower conversion rate. We really haven't moved much in terms of conversion rate. We've stayed pretty similar. And certainly haven't moved in terms of the markets that – that we were in that had less economic value to us, but we feel great about the transition. We've entered those markets. We've really seen an explosion in terms of the accounts created in the context and the enthusiasm in the organization. And so, our thoughts right now are that that it will be fairly consistent with what we've seen in the past. Now as David mentioned we'll hold out a little bit just to see how that works out over time, but we feel very good about it and feel very good about the momentum and the extra value that’s added into the company.

Colin Rusch

Great. And then as you look at any sort of technology development happening in the field, are you seeing anything meaningful that can drive installation efficiency and cost reduction over the next call it two to four quarters?

David Bywater

Well, we're seeing a lot of the benefit, but it’s just through effective management. We've got – we've gone from originally six man install teams about three or four years ago to five man install teams. Last year, the majority of year, we’re averaging four and now a large percentage of our installs are being done by three man installation teams, three man or three women installation teams. So, we continue to see – and that’s – and there's a variety of things that have enabled that, but we absolutely have been driving innovation on all fronts across our company and how we install and service our accounts has been at part of not leading most of our organizations on what they've been doing there on the innovation front.

And we're really encouraged by that productivity gain and at the same time keeping the same quality standards that we always require in all of our installs. So the heavy Q&A program that we have on the installs remains intact, the requirements on how they install and what they can prove is still intact. The alignment around compensation for both productivity and quality is still there. And so we haven't – haven't pulled any corner or shortcuts to do that. We're simply enabling our team to be a lot more effective.

Dana Russell

Yeah, and just to shout out to our installed organization, I mean they've done an awesome job. We have actually lowered our cost. If it was volume adjusted, lowered our costs on the install process and improved our quality and improved our performance. And so that's been a pretty monumental task for the last couple years, great progress this year. I think we under sell that to the public in terms of what we do, how we control that process. When you think about it, we – those resources all work for Vivint Solar. We have a very detailed quality assurance program.

We physically audit 10% with a person that we send out to audit them and every single system that we put in place goes through a 64 point checklist to assure quality. I mean this process is unique from the standpoint of what's done in the industry. And so to do that at a lower cost with more efficiency, I think it bodes very well. And I think the consumer when you're looking at putting an asset on your roof for 20 to 30 years, you should really appreciate that and there's some value there and we don't promote that near enough.

David Bywater

Yeah, and I think investors should be asking more and more about it because it should – it makes a big difference and making sure that the providers can prove what they're doing I think is pretty important.

Colin Rusch

Great, thanks guys.

David Bywater

Thanks, Colin.

Operator

David Bywater

Operator, are there any other questions?

Operator

There are no further questions in queue. I turn the call back over to you.

Rob Kain

Thank you. We appreciate everybody joining our first quarter earnings call and we'll talk to you again here soon.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.