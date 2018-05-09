Myokardia's (MYOK) CEO Jack Clem on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Myokardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Michelle Corral – Investor Relations

Tassos Gianakakos – Chief Executive Officer

Taylor Harris – Chief Financial Officer

June Lee – Chief Operating and Development Officer

Marc Semigran – Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Ritu Baral – Cowen

Marty Auster – Credit Suisse

Jim Birchenough – Wells Fargo Security

Michelle Corral

Thank you, Didi [ph]. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for today's call. I am Michelle Corral, MyoKardia's Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Leading today's call is MyoKardia's CEO, Tassos Gianakakos. On this call, we're pleased to introduce Taylor Harris, our Chief Financial Officer; who will also be joined for Q&A by Dr. Marc Semigran, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. June Lee, Chief Operating and Development Officer; and Jake Bauer, Chief Business Officer.

Today's call will focus on MyoKardia's first quarter financial results and updates on recent activities across our portfolio. A press release regarding today's news can be found on the Investors and Media Section of the MyoKardia website. As a reminder, the information discussed during this call will include forward-looking statements, which represent the Company's view as of today May 8, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or future events except as required by law.

Please refer to today's press releases, as well as our filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

I'd like to now hand the call over to our CEO, Tassos Gianakakos.

Tassos Gianakakos

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. It’s been a productive few months for Myokardia with our company making exciting progress across our research and clinical pipeline and are now poised to start six clinical trials this year alone. Since the beginning of the year, we've advanced our candidate therapy MYK-491 into a Phase 1b trial in patients with dilated cardiomyopathy or DCM.

We initiated our Phase 2 MAVERICK clinical trial in non-obstructive HCM mavacamten second indication. We presented data from the second cohort of our Phase 2 PIONEER study of mavacamten in obstructed HCM at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session. In parallel, we've been working hard on finalizing the EXPLORER-HCM Phase 3 protocol, which is our pivotal study from mavacamten in obstructive HCM.

Our dialogue with the FDA along these lines has been very productive. We plan on providing an update once we have received the agency's feedback in writing which we expect in the next few weeks. In the meantime, we remain on track to dose our first patient in EXPLORER in the second quarter. Participating clinical site visits are taking place institutional review board or IRB processes are well underway and the investigator meeting was recently held with approximately 130 participants.

We are increasingly excited about this study. As we continue to analyze the wealth of data we've amassed from our PIONEER experience as well by the close collaborative dialogue we've had with our investigators and with the FDA. As a reminder, we anticipate EXPLORER will be a randomized double-blind placebo controlled study of between 200 and 250 symptomatic obstructive HCM patients with daily oral dosing for approximately six months. Patients will be allowed to remain on their background therapy and will start on a relatively low dose of mavacamten or placebo and be adjusted based on echocardiographic measures of physiological response.

Again we're on track to start the study in the second quarter of the year. Leveraging what was learned in our Phase 2 PIONEER study, we feel confident that we can dose mavacamten to achieve meaningful reductions in the obstruction that lead to corresponding improvements in how patients feel and how they function, while ensuring that patients stay at or above the normal range for ejection fraction. We eager to apply our learning to EXPLORER and be one step closer to bringing this important therapy to HCM patients.

Supporting the EXPLORER pivotal trial will be two studies that provide additional insights into mavacamten long-term safety and use. This quarter will begin our PIONEER open-label extension study enrolling patients who previously completed PIONEER, while the primary purpose of this trial is to monitor for safety. We expect to learn about the effects of mavacamten's chronic use, which given the open label design of the study will allow us to periodically report data.

In addition, we plan to begin a long-term extension study of patients who have completed either EXPLORER or MAVERICK. This long-term extension study is part of the overall mavacamten registration package agree to by the FDA. We expect to begin dosing patients this year as they complete EXPLORER and MAVERICK.

I wanted to highlight two recent milestones on the call today. The initiation of the Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM study and the start of the Phase 1b study for MYK-491 in DCM. As a reminder, DCM is characterized by a thin distended left ventricle that is unable to effectively pump blood throughout the body. MYK-491 is a novel miocene activator designed to increase systolic function in DCM patients without any significant impact on diastole.

The trial is a single ascending dose study focused on safety, tolerability and dose selection for a planned Phase 2 trial. We expect to share data from the Phase 1b study in the second half of the year and advance MYK-491 into Phase 2 trial by year-end. In March, we began dosing patients in MAVERICK. Our Phase 2 trial of mavacamten and symptomatic non-obstructed HCM. Similar to what we've seen in obstructive patients, we're excited about mavacamten's potential in this subtype of HCM for several reasons. Both non-obstructed and obstructed HCM patients share the same underlying genetic drivers that cause the heart muscle cells to over contract. As the hearts contract excessively, the left ventricle becomes abnormally thick, which prevents the heart from being able to relax and appropriately fill with blood.

The main difference between these two HCM subtypes is that in the non-obstructed HCM, the muscle thickening does not form a physical obstruction at the outflow tract as we see in obstructive disease.

As a reminder, mavacamten X by reducing the excessive contraction underlying both types of HCM, which is something we've already demonstrated in non-obstructed HCM patients in our completed Phase 1 mavacamten studies. In addition to addressing the underlying hypercontractility, we have preclinical evidence that suggests mavacamten may also increase left ventricular compliance and diastolic relaxation, two important aspects of non-obstructive disease.

Data from the MAVERICK study will provide as further clinical evidence of this hypothesis, which in turn is in forming some of our early research programs focused on diastolic diseases. Data from that trial is anticipated in the second half of 2019.

So as we continue to advance our research and clinical pipeline, we're adding talented leadership across the organization. This quarter we made two key additions to our team with the hiring of Cynthia Ladd as General Counsel and Taylor Harris as CFO. Cynthia comes to us with substantial experience as GC most recently at CytomX, as well as bringing with her significant biotech business regimen.

Taylor started his career in finance at J.P. Morgan before transitioning to leadership roles. Most recently serving as CFO of two public commercial stage medical device companies, where he oversaw finance and other functions contributing to both organizations growth and navigating their evolution to commercial entities. Both Cynthia and Taylor's leadership experience in public companies with approved products make them great additions as we move closer to bringing MyoKardia’s targeted cardiovascular candidates to patients.

I handed over to Taylor now, who will provide an update on our financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Taylor?

Taylor Harris

Thank you, Tassos. And before we jump into the numbers, let me just say how excited I am to have joined MyoKardia. I've been extremely impressed by MyoKardia science and the passion of the team here in bringing innovation and precision medicine to cardiovascular disease. As mentioned, there has been significant activity in the first few months of 2018 as we drive our clinical programs forward into late stage development. And as our drug discovery research engine continues to produce new insights and leads.

Our organization continued to grow during the first quarter with approximately 20 net new hires since the first of the year. Hiring is focused on building our internal capabilities in infrastructure to support the maturation of our clinical and research pipeline.

Now turning to the numbers. Our first quarter operating results are detailed in this afternoon's press release and 10-Q filed with the SEC. As of March 31, 2018, we ended the quarter with $259.3 million in cash and investments. By comparison, in the first quarter of 2017 we had $179.6 million in cash and investments. Revenue in the quarter was $5.3 million compared with $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2017.

R&D expenses for the first quarter were $16.6 million, inclusive of a net $2.8 million credit, related to our cost sharing arrangement with Sanofi for the mavacamten program. G&A expenses were $7.3 million and our net loss was $17.8 million or $0.50 per share.

Expenses in the first quarter of 2018 represent an increase over the same period last year driven by the advancement of our pipeline and increased headcount as our team is growing to support late stage product development, while maintaining our commitment to investing in the research organization. Based on our current operating plan, we continue to anticipate that our cash, cash equivalents and investment together with anticipated payments from Sanofi will fund a planned company operations into 2020.

With that I'd like to turn the call back to Tassos for a few summary remarks before we open the line for Q&A. Tassos?

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Taylor. This is an incredibly exciting time for our organization. Myokardia’s on track to initiate six clinical trials this year, including our company's first pivotal study which in and of itself is a big milestone that we're all really proud of. Looking out across the next 12 to 24 months, you can expect the pipeline momentum to increase along with a steady stream of milestones across our portfolio, which I'll summarize here.

For mavacamten, the following four milestones the initiation of the EXPLORER-HCM pivotal study in the second quarter and an update on the final study design once we’ve receive the FDA’s feedback in writing, which again we expect in the coming weeks. Second, periodic data readouts from the PIONEER open label extension to give us insight into mavacamten’s long-term use.

Next data from MAVERICK, a non-obstructed HCM in the second half of 2019 based on those data we expect to finalize the path to registration in non-obstructed HCM and to learn much more about mavacamten’s potential benefits to diseases characterized by diastolic dysfunction, where there are few if any choices for patients.

And finally, the initiation of the EXPLORER long-term extension, which will be available to patients they complete either EXPLORER or MAVERICK. For MYK-491, we’ll have a busy second half of the year, where we expect to share data from the current Phase 1b trial DCM patients enabling the start of the subsequent Phase 2 trial before the end of this year.

Finally, key milestones in our earlier pipeline include advancing our third homegrown candidate into Phase 1 clinical study within the next 12 to 18 months and publishing data from our clinical and research programs and peer reviewed journals and of major medical meetings on a regular basis, providing further insight into the mechanisms of our novel compounds, advances in our understanding of cardiomyopathies and the application of digital health technologies to improve disease screening and disease management. We're looking forward to sharing more information on our research pipeline and discovery efforts at in R&D Day later in the year.

So I'd like to now open up the call to questions. As a reminder here with, me and Taylor our colleagues Marc Semigran, June Lee and Jake Bauer.

Ritu Baral

Hi everyone, thanks for taking the question. Tassos, are you dose titrated or titrating up patients in MAVERICK and in this case in the non-obstructive patients, how are you doing that if there is no gradient to gauge that life.

Tassos Gianakakos

Hey Ritu, it's Tassos. I'm going tolet June answer the question.

June Lee

Yes. That's a really good question. As you know these non-obstructive patients don't have a gradient. So we are not able to really titrate in the way, we're able to do in obstructive. We are – in these patients, we have three cohorts placebo and then two active cohorts, each of those cohorts target a certain serum mavacamten range. So yes, that it's just being that the serum target range is being targeted. There's really no titaration involved in this particular proof of concept study.

Ritu Baral

Where the serum range is derived from the PIONEER data or there are more PK/PD data that went into it.

June Lee

Yes. I think largely derived from PIONEER data on where we can see recent obstructive population where we can eliminate gradient and also start to see some benefits in some of the other eco parameters and so that – that's how that was determined.

Tassos Gianakakos

Ritu the one thing I'll just add to what June's respond – responded is we're getting – we're gaining confidence in our ability to really correlate blood levels to the reduction in contractility, the form of the key pharmacodynamic effect of mavacamten. So that transcends our Phase 1 and Phase 2 program as well as what we're seeing in preclinical studies. So that's – it's really informed by that platform. And of course in PIONEER, we started linking that pharmacodynamic activity to important clinical measurements as you saw. So all of that helps us understand where we want to start for these non-obstructive patients.

Ritu Baral

Got it. And then just as we think about the efficacy endpoint of MAVERICK, how have your thoughts have they evolved at all we've had previous discussions about pV02 and just are there other efficacy measures in this population that we should be thinking of either the same or differently from PIONEER data?

June Lee

So as you know this is a proof of concept study. It’s a Phase 2 the primary endpoint is going to be safety and tolerability. Other endpoint are going to be – are going to include things like pV02 LVEF and really just characterization of PDN, PK to see whether where we go with this indication for Phase 3. We're also going to be looking at other things like quality of life and NT-proBNP. Other things that indicate to us that there's some meaningful pharmacodynamic effect that predict for us that this might really have a benefit. This may provide us data to go forward with a Phase 3.

Ritu Baral

Great. Thanks for taking the question.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Ritu.

Marty Auster

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Obviously we don't quite know the plan, length or the total final and EXPLORER. But I was wondering if you could maybe help us bracket the kind of potential timeline for this trial and what you're expecting in terms of getting sites up and running if you've got a sense of number of sites you'll be looking to activate. And kind of what you're thinking in terms of difficulty of – for any patients meeting inclusion criteria that you are counter parting right now. Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

No problem, Marty. So the patients that we're going to study here are essentially the same patients that we've studied in PIONEER. We're not overly concerned about our ability to find patients that fit the entry criteria. So we're excited to get the study underway. We – in terms of the number of study sites will give more information on that as – in the coming weeks as we lay out the study design. But we want to engage every major Center of Excellence here in the U.S., so there's roughly 30 or so of them.

So between that and I mentioned in the call that end, we feel pretty confident is going to be between 200 and 250 patients for EXPLORER. So all of that gives us confidence. We should be able to get the study enrolled in up and running in a reasonable timeframe.

June Lee

Yes. I can provide a little more color on that around the site engagements. So we just as Tassos mentioned in the beginning of the call, we just had our U.S. investigator meeting anticipation of really dosing our first patient this quarter. I want to say just further to the point about the Centers of Excellence in this country, there are 30 centers, 27 of those treat adults where engaging great majority of them, almost all of this site in our study. We are also engaging a number of sites in Europe and we'll share more details in the future on that as well.

Marty Auster

If I could one follow-up, could you remind us across those 30 centers roughly, what that kind of patient mode looks like in terms of how many HCM patients are being followed?

Tassos Gianakakos

There's a wide range. Where some patients – some of those sites are seeing over a 1,000 patients in those centers. Most of them are seeing hundreds.

June Lee

Yes.

Marty Auster

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys, this is [indiscernible] on for Anupam this evening. Thank you for the updates here and of course all the progress on the quarter, and for taking our question. So I guess one from on the Phase 1b using ascending dose trial and DCM patients that had data accepted in the second half of this year. Maybe you could tell us how the enrollment curve have worked since the first patient dosed in February. And maybe what the benchmarks are for success that would warrant moving the trial forward. And then one more if I could on the Phase 3 pivotal PIONEER HCM trial design, which now is up – is that coming up next an update here, but anymore color you can provide on what’s the meaning of outstanding on needs to be fine tuned in the design. Thanks so much, guys.

Tassos Gianakakos

Sure. Hi, Tessa [ph]. We're pretty comfortable with where we are on the design and we just want to be appropriately cautious about sharing that until we have feedback from the FDA and writing. We are all moving ahead all systems go here operationally in getting the sites ready, getting the IRBs approved, getting the investigator meeting underway. So we're ready to dose the first patient here in this quarter. As it relates to your MYK-491 question, we're happy with all the study is going at the key – let's say on gating items from this 1b study that will enable the Phase 2 study, which we're anticipating starting in the second half of this year, relate through safety right, as a Phase 1 study, it's about making sure. We're understanding safety and tolerability and recognizing a dose range that allows us to get the appropriate PD signal, which for us here is to look at systolic activation in the neighborhood of 10% without any significant impact to diastole.

June Lee

And as you recall, we had done similar study in healthy where we already demonstrated PD effect, we just want to make sure that we can replicate the same kind of signal in patient and that’s what the study is about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks for the update guys. Appreciate it.

Jim Birchenough

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Congrats on all the progress. This related question to Ritu’s question and that is for non-obstructive cardiomyopathy. Do you have a theory in terms of what the best echo measure might be the tracked it might translate into clinical benefit? And would you envision that clinical benefit would also be measured in terms of peak VO2. And then I guess a similar question for DCM, is there a particular measure of ventricular relaxation that you're looking at that you think will correlate best with clinical benefit.

Marc Semigran

Yes. Hi, Jim. Well, in terms of the non-obstructive HCM patients, I think that looking really at the biomarker BNP and how it changes with exertion is going to be a terrific marker of LV wall stress with exertion, which indeed we do hope to improve with MAVE in these patients with hypertrophy. When it gets to – and certainly all the wall stress is going to be related to diastolic function. In terms of echocardiographic assessments, we want to look at micro angular velocity as we call it we certainly want to look at the – I think fairly, uniformly recognized measure of LV filling pressure E over E prime capitally the micro – and peak micro early in flow velocity and happy to discuss this more in detail at any time.

June Lee

And certainly I mean we hope that these echo parameters and proBNP will correlate with some of the other things that were measuring including quality of life. And hopefully, we start to get some signals around peak VO2 as well.

Tassos Gianakakos

I think, Jim, one thing I'll add. We are also looking at restoring accelerometers. What's interesting about that is, peak VO2 is measuring the hearts ability to get oxygenated blood at peak exertion, it's a useful measurement. When you think about what patients care about, the sub maximal exercise capacity is really important. So if we can, it's an exploratory thing we're doing here. But if we can start feeling that we can reliably understand submaximal exercise with some of these wearable devices. I think it'll be really useful for the ecosystem.

Marc Semigran

To get your other question in terms of our activators and the year affects on diastolic function, what we're looking at is the duration of diastolic feeling and of course, it's as I say conjugate systolic ejection time. And we believe from our pre-clinical data that our molecule there MYK-491 is going to have a superior benefit in terms of the contractility with less impairment of diastolic filling than other agents that are currently being studied.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just on the PIONEER extension, would you envision getting any initial data this year or do you think that would be something we need to wait for next year.

Tassos Gianakakos

Too soon to tell, Jim, but we'll update you on that. We're ready to kick off a study here kind of any day now so to speak. So what we update on this initiation, we'll get have a good handle on, when we might get a decent number of patients, let's say the six months of treatment with analysis.

June Lee

As we speak patients are actively screening, we just don't know how many patients will have in by went actually make it meaningful for us to provide updated data until one moment started to happen.

Jim Birchenough

And then just maybe one final if you allow me, just in terms of market development, it seems that there's a pretty underdiagnosed population of HCM patients. What are you doing to try and identify patients that might be going undiagnosed right now?

Marc Semigran

So there are about 600,000 or so Americans, who are believed to carry a pathogenic mutation at least HCM. What our research and the research of others have shown is that about 100,000 of them are diagnosed in the system, let's say, seeking some sort of medical attention for HCM. So that is a group of patients we really want to get to know really well. Where are they? What is the level of their disease? Because in and of itself that's likely to be the first group where mavacamten is going to be used. And looking at the other 500,000, frankly Jim there's not a lot that we know about them as a community.

So some efforts that are underway, at least over here at MyoKardia involving gauging with broader ecosystem to think about increasing screening both in terms echocardiographic as well as genetic, particularly for family members who have not yet been screened or diagnosed. There’s exciting applications of wearable technologies and we’ve published on this at AHA last year that can correlate certain measurements that an Apple watch for example can pick up, two a degree of obstruction.

So much like you've seen Apple do with AFib, there's an opportunity here to alert the where – which of course a lot of people have it, have an apple watch and we can get into bigger population, bigger swaths of the general population. And then alert folks to get to their physician to have a look at what pattern they're picking up from the watch. So those are just a couple of things that we're thinking about, I do want to emphasize though the first wave of adoption is likely going to be driven by that the diagnosed patient population, which essentially is being poorly managed with very, very old standard of care beta blockers. But important to get beyond those patients to the extent there are undiagnosed symptomatic HCM patients in that 500,000, which we expect there will be. How much? How many of them. We don't have the answer to that yet, but we're working on it.

Jim Birchenough

Thanks for taking the questions.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Didi [ph]. Well, thank you to everyone for your time today and for your continued support of MyoKardia and our mission. We look forward to keeping you informed of our progress as we get the EXPLORER study underway in the coming months and across our pipeline as we achieve the many important milestones throughout the year. Thank you.

