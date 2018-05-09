La Quinta Holdings' (LQ) CEO Keith Cline on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon and welcome to La Quinta Holdings first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. As a reminder, and as outlined in our earnings press release, given the anticipated timing of the pending separation of our owned real estate business as well as the acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham, we will not be hosting a question-and-answer session on the call today.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the company's current view of future events and financial performance.

Words such as outlook, expect, will, plan, anticipate, intend, believe, and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations. For more details on these risks, please refer to the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In addition, in today's remarks, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You may find a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our earnings press release, which may be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lq.com.

Finally, please note that no portion of this presentation may be rebroadcast or rewritten in any form without the prior written consent of La Quinta. For those listening after May 8, 2018, we remind you that this presentation will not be updated and it is possible that the information discussed will no longer be current.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Keith Cline.

Keith Cline

Thank you, Kristin. Good afternoon, and welcome to La Quinta's first quarter 2018 earnings call. Also joining me today is Jim Forson, La Quinta's Chief Financial Officer. On the call today, we'll provide an update on several topics: our first quarter performance, including our franchise development activity and continued progress towards our key strategic priorities and initiatives; the continued impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma on our business; the spin-off of our owned real estate; and the acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham.

I will start by touching on several highlights and accomplishments from the quarter. First RevPAR, system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 4.3% in the first quarter, led by growth of 7.8% at our franchise hotels and 0.2% growth at our owned hotels, as many of our owned hotels continued to be impacted by displacement related to hurricanes and repositionings.

While the renovations are causing near-term disruption, we are making significant progress towards our key strategic initiative to drive consistency of product. Since we launched this initiative at the beginning of 2016, La Quinta has exited 49 franchise properties from the brand and over 200 franchise properties have either undergone or are undergoing a renovation.

On the owned side of our business, we have disposed of a total of 26 properties and our primary focus has been on the repositioning of approximately 50 of our owned hotels. I am pleased to report that by the end of the first quarter 2018 39 of these assets had completed the construction phase of the repositioning project, and these significantly enhanced hotels are now in the process of being reintroduced to their markets with promising early results.

For example, for the hotels that have been out of construction for more than two months, we compared the recent performance to the comparable period in the prior year and found that, on average, RevPAR is up nearly 16%, net promoter scores are up over 40% and RevPAR Index has improved over 1,300 basis points, primarily driven by double-digit growth in ADR, while also capturing significantly more occupancy.

While still early, these results are very encouraging. As we complete the repositions this year, we believe that the displacement at hotels under construction as a part of repositioning project will continue to abate and should have a minimal impact on our business in the second half of the year.

Overall, we expect the impact of the repositioned hotels to be a net positive to 2018, with overall performance sequentially improving as we move through the second half of the year.

As we consider our owned RevPAR results for the first quarter, it's clear that we still had a fair amount of disruption in the system from items that are transient in nature, displacement from renovation construction as well as the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which left roughly 3% to 4% of our owned hotel rooms out of service during the first quarter, negatively impacting our owned revenue, RevPAR and RevPAR Index performance.

In light of this continued disruption, we thought it would be helpful to share the results of our business excluding those transient influences. If we remove the owned hotels significantly impacted by the hurricanes as well as the owned hotels under construction as a part of repositioning project, for the first quarter, system-wide comparable RevPAR grew 5.9% and RevPAR Index grew nearly 200 basis points, finishing at 99.2%. And owned hotels comparable RevPAR grew 2.3% with RevPAR Index growing 36 basis points finishing at 99.7%.

We believe these results indicate that the underlying health of our business is strong, and we are encouraged about the future of the La Quinta brand. We expect to recover from the damage caused by the hurricanes, and we expect that the affected assets will be even better than they were before the storms. We also project that we will complete all but a handful of the remaining repositioning projects in the first half of 2018.

While these items will be headwinds for a portion of 2018, we believe that our owned hotels will emerge refreshed and stronger, positioning these properties for solid economic performance as we move forward.

And now for a few additional highlights from the first quarter. We grew our franchise and other fee-based revenue 8% in the first quarter and continued to generate Net Promoter Scores at our franchise locations that are well above the average of our competitor set. Our system-wide RevPAR Index decreased 9 basis points in the first quarter, reflecting the continued impact of hurricane disruption.

As I stated previously, if we exclude the owned hotels significantly impacted by the hurricanes as well as those under significant renovation, we grew RevPAR Index nearly 200 basis points in the first quarter. We once again grew our footprint during the first quarter with the opening of eight franchise locations totaling over 650 rooms, including our first looking for franchise location in Chile. This is the same number of locations that we opened in the first quarter of last year, and brings our total count to 907 hotels and approximately 88,800 rooms.

We also signed six new franchise agreements in the first quarter, including key locations in coastal North Carolina and St. Louis, Missouri. Our pipeline now totals 259 hotels and over 24,000 rooms.

La Quinta's pipeline continues to be geographically diverse, improves the quality of the brand portfolio as new hotels come online and continues to extend La Quinta's distribution in the higher RevPAR markets. Our teams remain highly focused on continuing to drive consistency in our product and in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience.

We talk a lot about the capital investments, we and our franchisees have made over the last few years, but we've been doing more than making physical improvements to our hotels. We've been investing in our people, our training and development platforms, amenities at the hotels and enabling delivery of the Here For You guest experience.

As a result, we continue to see improvement in market share, net promoter and service and product quality scores. We believe the improvements in our performance are a direct result of this focus on the guest and the investments we are making in the guest experience, and firmly indicate that our key strategies are working, and they will benefit La Quinta brand for the long term.

I'll now switch gears and provide an update on the impact that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma continued to have on our business. As we have consistently shared over the last two quarters, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have had a significant impact on our business, lifting the performance of our franchise hotel by creating significant challenges for certain of our owned hotels, particularly those in Florida affected by Hurricane Irma.

At the end of 2017, we had seven hotels closed, five in Florida and two in Texas. At the end of Q1, we still had five hotels closed in Florida, but both hotels in Texas have since reopened. We started this year with over 2,500 rooms out of service due to hurricane damage with the vast majority of those located in Florida.

As of today, rooms out of service numbered approximately 1,100 rooms in Florida and just under 100 in Texas. We're making meaningful progress getting these hotels repaired, rooms cleaned, refreshed and back into service for our guests.

As a result of this ongoing challenge, we continue to estimate that the revenue loss due to damage caused by the hurricanes could be in the range of $40 million to $50 million, translating to an estimated adjusted EBITDA loss of $28 million to $35 million for the full year 2018.

For the first quarter, the impact was approximately $16 million in lost revenue and an estimated loss of adjusted EBITDA in the amount of $11 million. We believe that this disruption should be limited to our 2018 results, and we expect to recover the majority of these lost economics through our business interruption insurance coverage. 2018 is going to be a year of driving the fundamentals of our business and transitioning into the next phase for the La Quinta brand.

As we progress through the year we'll have more repositioned hotels with construction completed and ramping up as they are reintroduced to their markets, building on the positive early results we've already seen, rooms out of service at hurricane-impacted hotels will come back online prepared and refreshed. Based on all this, our expectation of that performance at our owned hotel business will strengthen as we move through 2018 and into 2019.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jim to give you more details on La Quinta's financial results. Jim?

James Forson

Thanks, Keith. For the first quarter of 2018, total revenue was $228.8 million compared to $234.3 million in the prior year first quarter. As a reminder, our first quarter 2017 results included approximately $2 million of total revenues and approximately $600,000 of total adjusted EBITDA from hotels sold in 2017, which will not recur in 2018.

For the first quarter, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 4.3% as compared to the prior year quarter, driven by a 7.8% increase in comparable RevPAR at our franchise hotels and a 20 basis point increase in comparable RevPAR in the owned hotel portfolio. The first quarter RevPAR increase at our franchise hotels was driven by a 4.4% increase in ADR and a 205 basis point improvement in occupancy.

RevPAR performance at our owned hotels in the first quarter was a result of a 4.3% increase in ADR offset by a 245 basis point decline in occupancy. Total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $64 million compared to $72 million in the prior year first quarter. While we do continue to see competitive wage pressures and the OTAs continue to grow within our channel mix, albeit at a slower pace, the main driver of the difference between this year's and last year's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was the impact to revenues and EBITDA due to rooms out of service at our owned hotels, as Keith mentioned earlier.

Other factors influencing first quarter EBITDA include ongoing investments in the guest experience and increased corporate and field bonus accruals compared to the same period last year, partially offset by higher revenues generated from strong RevPAR performance at our franchise hotels.

Total adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 28% compared to 30.7% in the prior year first quarter. The pressure on adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily a result of the rooms out of service due to hurricane damage and the expense items I just described.

During the first quarter, we incurred costs related to the separation of our real estate business from the franchise and management business as well as the pending acquisition of our franchise and management business by Wyndham, totaling approximately $12 million, which primarily includes professional services and retention costs. These costs are reflected within general and administrative expenses on our phased financial statements, but have been removed for purposes of calculating adjusted net income and total adjusted EBITDA.

For the first quarter, we reported a net loss of $15.1 million. On an adjusted basis, we reported a net loss of $6.2 million. The company generated a net loss per share of $0.13. On an adjusted basis, we reported a loss per share of $0.05.

With respect to our balance sheet, as of the end of the first quarter, the ratio of our total debt less cash or net debt to our trailing 12-month total adjusted EBITDA was 4.9 times. In the first quarter of 2018, total capital expenditures were approximately $40 million, with approximately $23 million going toward the repositioning of certain of our owned hotels. Work on the remainder of these projects continues, with our current expectation being that the majority of the associated remaining capital expenditure will occur by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Work to recover rooms out of service, due to hurricane damage, began in the fourth quarter and continues today. We now estimate that our gross property loss related to both hurricanes will be approximately $75 million, which includes estimates of both insured and uninsured losses. We currently estimate our total out-of-pocket costs, inclusive of insurance deductibles, will be in a range of $20 million to $25 million.

We also intend to file business interruption claims, which we expect could be recovered late this year or in 2019. Turning to guidance, looking forward La Quinta is not providing guidance for 2018, given the anticipated timing of the planned spin-off of our owned real estate assets as well as the pending acquisition of our franchise and management business by Wyndham.

Despite the short-term pressure on adjusted EBITDA margins, we continue to firmly believe these investments are benefiting the La Quinta brand, and in particular, our owned asset portfolio for the long term. We believe that these near-term investments in driving consistency of product, and in driving the consistent delivery of an outstanding guest experience, will result in greater customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenues and long-term profitability.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Keith for some closing comments. Keith?

Keith Cline

Thank you, Jim. We are extremely pleased with our performance in the first quarter of 2018. We delivered gains in RevPAR, despite the ongoing hurricane disruption in our owned hotel business and continue to execute on our key strategic initiatives.

In addition, we're on track to complete the spin-off of our owned real estate assets as CorePoint Lodging, and then execute the sale of La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to Wyndham Hotel Group. As disclosed in our press release this morning, we expect the completion of the spin-off, followed by the closing of the sale of La Quinta's franchise and management businesses to occur on May 30.

As Jim mentioned, we're not providing quarterly or annual guidance for 2018 in light of the expected timing of our planned spin-off and proposed acquisition of our franchise and management businesses by Wyndham. This will be a transitional year for La Quinta with many moving parts, and ultimately we felt that this was the most appropriate course to follow.

Near the time of the spin, the management of CorePoint expects to conduct investor education meeting, during which among other items financial and strategic outlooks will be provided. In closing, I would like to thank our thousands of La Quinta employees for their focus, drive and commitment to delivering an outstanding guest experience. And while the hurricanes and significant renovations are causing a near-term impact on our results, we are strongly encouraged by the health of our underlying business.

We fully expect that our focused efforts and investments in our key strategic initiatives will drive long-term value for the La Quinta brand. This quarter, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of La Quinta at our annual conference in San Diego. And on April 6, 2018, our company officially turned 50.

Our employees and franchise partners are so proud of the brand we have built over the past 50 years. And we're excited about the next evolution of La Quinta as it joins the Wyndham family of brands.

And with that, I will bring this earnings call to a close. As always, thanks to everyone for your continued interest in and support of the La Quinta brand.

