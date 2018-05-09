Hortonworks' (HDP) CEO Rob Bearden on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2018 Hortonworks Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you, Sierra [ph]. Good afternoon, and welcome to Hortonworks Q1 2018 Earnings Call. Today, we will discuss the results announced in our press release and prepared remarks issued after the market close. With me are, Rob Bearden, our Chairman and CEO; Scott Davidson, our COO and CFO; and Scott Gnau, our CTO. During the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and views about the future financial performance of the company, including our expectations regarding market opportunity, future partnerships, future trends impacting our business and outlook.

The statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-K and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. We will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results and we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Hortonworks performance. And a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's press release. So with that said, let me turn the call over to Rob for his opening comments.

Okay. Thanks, Reuben. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining our earnings call. Before I jump into prepared remarks. Let me just comment very briefly, we're slightly out of sequence of how we typically release our information. Quick color on that, we had an internal email that went out accidentally prematurely before the market closed. So what we wanted to do is try to go ahead and follow-up with the rest of the earnings information into the public market, so we try to sync these things just in case, something were to move to the outside accidentally and try to make sure everybody sync up on all public information. So it's a little about the timing and with that, let me go ahead and kick off the rest of managed [ph] conversations and [indiscernible] off thanking our customers and the open source community, our partners and shareholders for all their support.

When we started this journey, our mission was to make Hadoop an enterprise-viable data platform that would drive the evolution of the modern data architecture. And while Hadoop remains the cornerstone technology within our strategy. It's really a combination now of HDP, HDF and DataPlane Service that really places us squarely at the core of the data management marketplace. And the customer requirements have really evolved also as well and are being driven by the business use cases that provide benefits from real-time streaming analytics, flexibility and interoperability across clouds and the desire to deliver all this from the unified, secure, governed and extensible platform. Thus we find ourselves now moving well beyond a company building a Hadoop distribution to one charging forward with customers from every industry to define next-generation data platforms that can address a very large, complex and rapidly growing market.

So on today's call, I'm going to review our business highlights and customer successes in the first quarter of the year and also discuss several of the market opportunities that we are pursuing and then, Scott's going to discuss our financials for the first quarter and our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2018.

So we started 2018 with tremendous market and industry momentum. When I met with customers around the world, in the first quarter it was clearly that our strategy resonates with them. I have also come to understand that their objectives are now extending well beyond today's point solutions and legacy approaches and that they are now creating a data architecture that will address their broad and evolving requirements over the next five to 10 years and it's with this in mind that our teams continue to create solutions alongside the contributors within the Apache open source community and that addresses the data strategy requirements for a market that is expected to be approximately $49 billion by 2021.

And it's also very clear, that our customer demand and product adoption are also progressing nicely, as evidenced by total GAAP revenue in the first quarter of 2018 growing 41% year-over-year to $79.1 million. This was another quarterly record. Additionally, we saw robust demand from international customers where revenue grew 68% year-over-year and the combination of revenue growth and disciplined spending allowed us to generate $8 million in operating cash flow, which is now our second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow and this is the result of great execution across all our global lines of business, and I am incredibly proud of our team.

And from a technical perspective, we introduced the new offering for Hortonworks DataPlane Service, which is you know is critical to enabling the hybrid data architectures and this new service is called the Data Steward Studio and it removes the barriers between disparate storage locations and ensures a unified policy for security, governance and operations and this new service provides a welcome advantage to our customers needing to capture, connect and analyze data in various locations and environments and furthermore, with the GDPR enforcement date just a few weeks away, the availability of these solutions with the new service offering puts Hortonworks in a strong position to help our customers comply with the changing global regulatory landscape and clearly to companies like SAP SuccessFactors have taken a leadership role in preparing for this regulatory change with our platforms.

We also released a new version of HDF that enhances operations and developer productivity and it delivers integrated governance, security and management capabilities across the entire data landscape and these enhancements to HDF improve the ease of use and time to value by enabling increased developer productivity while also expanding enterprise interoperability. HDF has become a critical component to many of our customers who demand real-time data streaming capabilities and those market leaders with IoT frameworks. In fact, this quarter, half of our deals over $1 million included HDF. And from an ecosystem perspective, the use of HDP and HDF is expanding within our partner network, which represents a great opportunity for us to collectively to accelerate business value for our customers.

In over the last nine months, we've also established a working model with IBM that has been expanded to include HDF in its offerings and also allowed us to utilize their DSX platform as our machine learning and AI go-to-market solution. In addition, Accenture is leveraging our platforms as part of its technology practice to help customers build big data analytics solutions and we've also recently renewed our long-standing partnership agreement with Microsoft for another three years and this is solidifying, the Hortonworks' products within their cloud offerings via HD Insight and this renewed relationship allows our joint customers to fully enable hybrid data solutions.

And from an international market perspective, as I mentioned earlier, we continue to see strong growth from customers outside of the US. In April, we hosted over 1,200 customers, partners and community leaders at our DataWorks Summit in Berlin which included Hotels.com, MunichRe, O2, Rogers Communications, Rabobank, Renault, and many others actually and their participation reflects our international customers' interest and overall investment that they are making to build modern data solutions with our platforms.

And from a customer and use case perspective, global data management strategies have become focused on managing the entire lifecycle of data, and our solutions have become integral parts of enabling this modern data architecture and we've also seen a strong shift in our customers' ability to derive rapid and real business value from their data. Some examples of this, starting with the healthcare sector, is Clearsense and they're providing real-time notifications to hospital personnel in order to promote better clinical, financial and operational decisions and by utilizing HDP and HDF, Clearsense provides predictive analytics and real-time monitoring of patient health and in addition to significant cost savings for their customers they are also evaluating how DPS will further enhance their service offerings. Another example is Quanam, an enterprise software and solutions company, who also uses our platforms to develop models using machine learning and natural language processing that assist in the clinical classification of genomic variants.

And then in the financial services sector, Standard Bank South Africa deployed a data science platform with HDP and built data science use cases for anomaly and fraud detection in mobile banking. Also Societe Generale is using HDP and HDF to analyze billions of data points in just hours for authentic regulatory reporting and assessing risk positions. And then lastly, Trimble, who's a leading enterprise software provider for transportation and logistics companies, led an exhaustive effort to move more than 2,000 transportation and logistics companies from an antiquated manual system to a modern platform that provides enhanced analytics, real-time vehicle data, financial planning and logistics execution. Trimble utilized HDP, HDF with blockchain ledgers to transform contract freight tracking, farm-to-fork models and other complex logistics planning and execution scenarios.

And the takeaway from here, is that companies across many verticals realize the business value that can be derived from our platforms for global data management. And today, much of this data is created at the edge and is blended into our historical data stores, where it is leveraged to drive modern applications that provide everything from better patient care to logistics optimizations, and customer 360-degree views to also to assess risk and fraud detection in today's top financial services firms.

And now let's quickly review a couple of broader market trends that are driving the demand for many of our solutions and the first is the enablement of a hybrid data architectures, across global enterprises. And a significant number of our customers have workloads in the cloud, actually across multiple clouds and on premises, but they've all been challenged with the orchestration of their data across this hybrid landscape. And what we are finding, is that pure play cloud deployments offer excellent use cases for ephemeral analytic in their workloads, but not necessarily cost effective for all workloads or data. And integration and interoperability across applications and other data processing infrastructure is difficult or non-existent, thus providing substantial risk to an organization due to a lack of holistic visibility into the security and governance of their data. And the multiple data lakes or data silos and the use of multiple public cloud providers increase the challenge for these enterprises. And actually, this issue was cited by Forrester back in 2016. They identified back then, the need for a big data fabric, which they defined as bringing together disparate big data sources automatically, intelligently, and securely, processing them in a big data platform technology, such as Hadoop and Apache Spark, to deliver a unified, trusted, and comprehensive view of customer and business data.

And as you know, the Hortonworks DataPlane is our answer to this need and as you recall, it's the service layer that manages data across cloud, on premises and hybrid footprints. It enables companies to understand where all of their data assets are, what they contain, who accessed them and what action was taken and this creates lineage in support of regulatory requirements like GDPR and trust across all their data from creation at the edge to streaming and real-time analytics and because of this, the Hortonworks DataPlane Service is actually a true enabler for AI-driven businesses.

The other market trend we continue to see is growth of the enterprise IoT and this market is growing rapidly with the need to drive data analytics to the edge, where data is ingested from sensors and machines and we are seeing significant interest in HDF from customers who want to utilize real-time analytics by processing data from its point of origin through its point of rest. And as the amount of data has continued to grow extensively, the companies recognize they will have to move upstream to perform analytics on data streams before they ever come to rest. And in many industries, it is not an option to wait until data has come to rest before performing analytics, like fraud detection in financial services or anomaly detection in manufacturing.

And the growth with enterprise IoT use cases is expected to dramatically increase the number of endpoints and the resulting volume of data is expected to grow exponentially and by design, some of this data will be stored in the cloud and thus further driving the need for a hybrid data architecture. As I noted earlier, HDF is a unique platform, which is designed and architected to operated out of edge and has scaled to support the endpoints where data is created.

And so in summary, it's our view that because our solutions manage the entire lifecycle of data, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to benefit from the explosive growth of data that is occurring in every modern business and we are laser focused on capturing the significant market opportunities of hybrid data architectures, IoT and big data analytics with our platforms. Our competitors' solutions may address a subset of these opportunities, but we believe customers need an integrated platform that enables the entire lifecycle of data management with common security, governance and operational capabilities. Whether the data is at rest or in motion, we are helping companies derive critical insights about their businesses that will transform how our customers and partners manage the lifecycle of their data for years to come.

And most importantly we are not doing this alone; again, we want to thank our customers, the open source community, our partners, employees and shareholders. So that concludes my remarks and now Scott will recap the Q1 financial highlights. Scott?

Thanks, Rob. I will start by providing details on our first quarter 2018 performance and then conclude with the outlook for the second quarter and full year 2018.

As Rob mentioned, revenue was $79.1 million, up 41% compared to the Q1, 2017. Support subscription revenue was $61.5 million or 78 percent of total revenue for the first quarter, up 46% compared to the same period in 2017. International revenue grew approximately 68% year-over-year in the first quarter and accounted for 30% of total revenue. Five of the deals with the total contract value greater than $1 million were with companies in the international market.

From a deal specific perspective; we had 10 deals over $1 million with five of those deals including HDF. Within the last 12 months, we've closed 52 deals with a dollar value over $1 million. We also now have 59 customers with an annual recurring revenue run rate in excess of $1 million and the average dollar-based net expansion rate was 120% over the trailing four-quarter period.

Since our IPO in 2014, we have reported on the net expansion rate. Comparatively, other subscription-type companies disclose the performance of customer cohorts as a metric. We have tracked customer cohort data in the last few years and have begun using such data to manage our business. By definition, a cohort class is a group of new logo customers for a given quarter. We have 21 customer cohort classes going back to 2013. We have examined those cohorts, measured their subscription contract growth by quarter and calculated a growth multiple of dollars under contract.

The data depicted in the investor deck on our website reveals that the multiple expansion for each cohort class has grown, on average, by three times in four quarters, by five times in eight quarters and by nine times in twelve quarters. Put another way, $1 in a subscription contract value at inception of a new logo signed would, on average, be worth $9 twelve quarters later. This view inherently provides greater fidelity in understanding our customer relationships in that it captures initial purchases, expansion purchases and churn.

Importantly, it also provides the ability to track a customer cohort or multiple customer cohorts and their lineage. This is valuable in evaluating prospective customer engagement and has replaced the dollar-based net expansion rate internally as a methodology for us to understand our customer's journey and manage our sales and marketing efforts.

Conversely, the dollar-based net expansion metric has become less relevant to us for managing the business. As we evolve and refine how we manage the business, we find that the cohort view provides greater value to understanding our model, and so we will replace the net expansion metric with updates to the cohort data on a quarterly basis after this quarter.

GAAP gross margin was 72% in Q1, compared to 68% for the same period in 2017. The non-GAAP gross margin was 74%, compared to 71% in Q1 of 2017. GAAP operating loss was $40.8 million compared to $54.4 million for the same period last year and the GAAP operating margin improved by 45 absolute percentage points for the first quarter to a negative 52% compared to the same period last year. The non-GAAP operating loss was reduced by more than half to $14.3 million for the first quarter, compared to $30.5 million for the same period in 2017.

Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter was negative 18%, a 36-percentage point improvement when compared to a negative 54% for the same period in 2017. GAAP net loss was $42.1 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $54.8 million, or $0.89 per share in Q1, 2017. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.5 million, or $0.20 a share and this compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $30.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2017.

With respect to the balance sheet, the transition to ASC 606 has given rise to the concept of contract liabilities. Total contract liabilities are comprised of short-term deferred revenue, long-term deferred revenue and other contract liabilities. Each of these was included within the deferred revenue category under ASC 605, the previous revenue guidance. For those of you who choose to calculate billings, you would combine revenue $79 million in Q1 and the change in total contract liabilities between January 1 and March 31 or negative $3 million which results in $76 million.

As noted in the last call, we adopted ASC 606 as of January 1, 2018. Total contract liabilities were $275.2 million as of December 31, 2017 and $252.5 million as of January 1, 2018, post adoption, representing a $22.7 million reduction which was booked into retained earnings. As of March 31, 2018, total contract liabilities were $249.5 million.

Turning to the cash flow statement, operating cash flow was $8 million for the first quarter of 2018. This was the second consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow and compares to operating cash used of $9 million in the same period last year. Within the last two quarters, we've increased the cash balance by $25 million. We expect to be operating cash flow positive for the full year 2018. We exited the first quarter of 2018 with a total cash and investments balance of $89.4 million, an increase of approximately 23% from the fourth quarter of 2017, and still maintain access to another $50 million under our revolving credit facility.

Now onto the outlook, as of May 8, 2018, we provide the following outlook for the second quarter and the full year. Total revenue in the first quarter of $80 million, GAAP operating margin between negative 57% and negative 52%, that includes stock-based comp and related expenses of $27 million. Non-GAAP op margin between negative 24% and negative 19% that excludes the stock-based comp and related expenses of the $27 million.

For the full year total revenue between $325 million and $330 million. GAAP operating margin between negative 52% and negative 47% that includes stock-based comp and other expenses of $101 million and the non-GAAP op margin between negative 23% and negative 18% which excludes the same stock-based comp and expenses of $101 million. The GAAP operating margin outlook includes the estimate of the stock-based comp and related expenses, amortization and purchase intangibles in future periods and assumes among other things the occurrence of no acquisitions, investment or restructuring and no revisions to stock-based comp and related expenses.

So that concludes the financial recap, let's open it up for Q&A. thank you.

our first question comes from Phil Winslow with Wells Fargo.

This is Joanna Camian [ph] on for Phil, thanks for taking my question. I was just wondering if you could talk about any go-to-market changes or updates that you see especially with Alan Fudge having come on board last year.

Rob Bearden

No I think we're executing to our model and we have a very deliberate model in which we cover the accounts and in which we run our sales cycle that was largely contemplated when [indiscernible] going on a year ago, we implemented that model in wholesale at the beginning of this year and have just continue to execute through the course of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks so much.

Our next question comes from Jack Andrews with Needham.

Jack Andrews

I was wondering, we keep hearing this concept that data has massed and that these data sets is going to be impractical to move as they grow larger overtime and so I was wondering if you could just talk about the rate of change that you're seeing in some of the environments that you're supporting, is there a way to maybe categorize how many of your on-premise customers may have reached this critical data mass where it's no longer feasible to maybe move to the cloud in some cases and does this provides - call it defensibility of sorts in terms of retention and expansion for you moving forward.

Rob Bearden

Yes, I'm going to actually have Scott Gnau comment on that bit, Scott D you may also chime in here but Scott?

Scott Gnau

Thanks Rob. The way to change is definitely accelerating as Rob mentioned in his opening comments right with new data types, new sensors, purchase data. It's just lots of data increasing in volume and your point about data having mass or having massed and creating gravity is very, very true. So data movement is much more expensive than actually processing and analytic against that data in terms of resource required, human beings required to manage the process of moving data etc. and this is why we really believe that hybrid data architectures will be with us for a very long time because data will tend to live close to where it was created at the edge, created in the cloud, created on-prem. And so minimizing data movement is a way to optimize that data infrastructure and this plays very well into the hands of what we built with Hortonwork's data flow which is an intelligent was to manage and minimize the data movement, but really connect relevant data that's relevant for an analytic or decision and then also be able to deliver that decision closer to data and closer to customer which means it's more timely.

Scott Gnau

Thanks and then could you just update us in terms of the significance of security used cases for your overall business and maybe just talk about the impact and potential for Apache Metron factoring in here?

Rob Bearden

Yes, I'll let - Scott, if you would - Scott now comment on that.

Scott Gnau

Yes, so obviously security and cyber are very top of mind issues and one of things that becomes really interesting and more critical overtime is the fact that obviously the bad guys continue to invent new ways to be bad guys and so the best way to get ahead of this to capture as much data as possible for as long as possible to create more sophisticated deep learning and machine learning models for predictive modeling. So that's really where Apache Metron comes in and there's demand for it because we create a way to on board very easily and curate log data for long periods of time and create that analytic platform that you know customers can go implement analytics to be more predictive about how they prevent security breaches. So some of the more recent and [indiscernible] breaches have been not people just breaking in, but people breaking in and sitting inside the server farm for many, many months not doing anything and then waking up one day and creating a breach and so that implies having lots of historical and curated information become very important in driving successful analytics and successful implementation of cyber protection.

Jack Andrews

Great. Well thanks for taking my questions.

Our next question comes from Tim Klasell with Northland Securities.

Tim Klasell

My question has to go around your cohort analysis. How concentrated is that with certain customers, is it fairly spread out? Is there just handful obviously concerns about over dependence on maybe a small group of customers. Thank you.

Scott Davidson

Hi, Tim. It's every customer going back to the beginning of 2013 so it's roughly close to 1,400 or so customers.

Tim Klasell

Yes, but is the growth that being exhibited is it, is it fairly spread across or there are large group that sustained relatively flat or maybe you can sort of walk us through maybe above the median versus the average or something like that?

Scott Davidson

Yes it's pretty consistent but again we're called to dollars under contract, right so it's customers that have gone bigger and customers that have churned out, so they're included in the calculation and customers that have stayed consistent. I would say that, we have like any company we have some customers that are much more advanced and others are further down their journey that have a larger impact. But part of the value of this is, including all of this customers together it gives you a good way to extrapolate sort of going forward what that perspective view is of the customer group in total and then each graduating class, but I wouldn't say there is any outperformance of like one type of one profile of customers, it's fairly even actually.

Tim Klasell

Okay great. And then as one quick follow-up, [indiscernible] you guys went over this confirm late [ph]. HDF offers to continue good success there, is there a specific customer type that is beginning to emerge? I don't know as far as size or industry where HDF is doing particularly well or is it like the prior question fairly broadly spread.

Rob Bearden

This is Rob. Tim thanks for your question. So it's actually the great thing about HDF is it's very applicable to you know the customer profile who wants to be able to go to the edge and bring data under management from the point of origination and that can be at a sensor, that could be at a collection point for Clickstream's that can be from various streaming datasets that they want to bring together and consolidate or separate and so you know, when you're really starting to - where it can be all the way down to the device level or the component level on an investor piece of equipment. so that really opens up to everything from healthcare to automotive and connected car to industrial manufacturers of all types, to some of the more modern models of being able to capture real-time streams and it's really the IoT market generally and it's a multi-billion opportunity for us, that we had the ability to now sit out on the device on every device that a customer has, bring that data under management and be the platform that allows them to manage it, secure it, process it in real-time as events occur, transactions evolve and be the real platform that drives AI models in real-time and so it really applies to so many different industries and so many different types and sizes of companies. It's a very significant market opportunity for us and whether that data comes to rest on our platforms, our competitors or other third parties, they're relevant to us.

Tim Klasell

Okay, great. Thank you that's very helpful.

Our next question comes from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

So maybe question for Rob and I'm hoping between few calls here, so hopefully I'm not redundant. I guess I think you did a great job of laying out kind of the deal overarching strategy of the company and importance of DataPlane and in managing kind of the new data management lifecycle and models going forward. I guess when I look at the net expansion which again I understand you guys don't want to focus too much on that. I guess what I'm wondering is, do you think in light of the new data growth that you're existing customers are seeing, new workloads and new cases you're seeing. Do you think your share of their data growth and workloads is the same growing or that it's bypassing you altogether and just move into the cloud.

Rob Bearden

Yes so there's kind of few concepts in there that you've touched on. Certainly in no way shape or form bypassing is in fact to the contrary. It goes back to the first question that was asked around data gravity. Where Scott Gnau talked about how because of data gravity and it's physics there are certainly, certain workflows and data sets that are pragmatic to be in the cloud and many of it aren't for the concepts generally of data gravity and just the physics of and latency of moving it and accessing it on timely basis. And so what the customer really and the enterprise is trying to accomplish is really be able to bring data under management through its entire lifecycle and maybe not bring it back under to rest and they may want to just in certain used cases have the ability to bring it under management point of origin and process it in motion and only bring the metadata about that transaction to res versus the entire datasets and that for HDF becomes so strong. In many cases, that data needs to exists at multiple tiers, on-prem, private cloud, public cloud as well as be able to bring multiple types. Static legacy transactional data as well as real-time data streaming and to be able to manage that data in real-time in fidelity and that's where the combination of HDF for the data in motion, HDP for data at rest and DataPlane for enabling the hybrid environment all with the common security governance and operations framework that enables that entire lifecycle of data to move and be managed with full lineage and full fidelity from its entire lifecycle and with the regulatory reporting requirements like GDPR and all of the industry compliance requirements from tip to the center and everything in between having a global data platform that manages multiple types across multiple tiers is so powerful and that's where they want to actually move the highest volume of data, onto our global platforms. Certainly leveraging cloud for portions of that, where physics makes sense and economics make sense, but they really trying to manage that through its entire lifecycle and much of that now is ever increasing onto our platforms.

Chad Bennett

Got it and so based on our checks around on HDF, you touched on it Rob, in your prepared remarks. The latest iteration is a significant improvement over the prior one and I think you talked about security governance. But I've heard just from scalability and performance and stuff like that, there's a big improvement to in and I think you've kind of distanced yourself from the competition. I guess in round about a way, I mean how do you view HDF importance, whether it's in new deals or expanding the base today versus kind of 12 months ago?

Rob Bearden

I mean its clinical factor. Its goes back to our core strategy. We started the company for - to enable HDP, to become an enterprise viable data platform for data at rest and it began to force a replatforming of the data layer in the enterprise. What we really saw and this was difference in our strategy instead of going above the stack and trying to dis-intermediate the legacy, the eye in analytics companies. We saw better opportunity to go to the edge and we're [indiscernible] enough to be able to bring together our company with [indiscernible] and have the HDF platform to go to the edge and bring that data under management to really position ourselves to manage the entire lifecycle of data for all types. Data at rest and data in motion and that was kind of all - what generated the Hortonworks 2.0 movement, tremendous investment went into HDF platform to really let it reach that enterprise capability of bringing that data under management through its entire lifecycle and then we really realized that the enterprise wanted to be able to also manage across multiple tiers on-prem and across the cloud and even multiple public cloud and that's where the DataPlane service offering became the interconnectivity point between HDF, HDP across multiple tiers was so strategic and important. Right? And so HDF with HDP and DPS are about enabling the enterprise to manage the entire lifecycle of data all types meaning real-time and at rest, across all tiers, on prem and in the cloud.

Chad Bennett

Great, appreciate the color Rob. Nice job again.

Our next question comes from Brian White with Monness, Crespi.

Brian White

I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about the IBM relationship and what you've seen so far obviously it's ramping this year. And then maybe one of your competitors had a pretty significant guide down last month, if you could just talk about if there's any changes in the market dynamics. Thank you.

Rob Bearden

Sure as I touched on the prepared remarks. We've been partnering, actually we've been partnering with IBM since really the inception of the company and it's been a tremendous collaboration from day one of starting this company with collaborating through the Apache community and really pushing the Hadoop projects to the next level and they stayed very committed in the community to continuing to help the community push Hadoop to accomplish great things functionally and architecturally. As you know, nine months ago or so, we began to really bring our combined efforts together which they moved their IoT customers to us for support and we put a combined strategy in place to move those customers to HDP and then have go-to-market together that HDP into their big data sellers, selling motion and we adopted VFX [ph] which is their machine learning platform as our go-to-market solution offering, with a lot of technical integration that enabled the full fidelity of government security and operations across those combined platforms. The technical work is never done, the releases were done quickly and early and efficiently and a lot of great collaboration with detecting state in place. We've worked very diligently with our teams to now focus on a go-to- market model that brings our joint sellers together focused on how we create value for our customers. And we're starting to hit some stride with that and great planning processes in place between our teams, I think the customers are seeing the value, that our combined solutions bring that model overall is beginning to work. So we're very pleased with that.

Scott Gnau

Brian its Scott. I'd give you two other addendums on that as well. So as Rob said, it started sort of around IoT and HDP, within the context of that. there's about 50% of their IOP customers that have sort of kicked on entitlement for HDP at this point which is good because you know we talked about it originally couple hundred customers and now we got about half of them or so, that now entitled under HDP so that we sort of know who they are so to speak and can work with IBM in enabling them. The second data point is, fairly recently we've enabled the IBM sales force and skewed up the capability for them to sell HDF as well. So some of the other questions that have come up around HDF competitive differentiation with other companies that are out there, but while IBM had IOP before which had some resemblance to HDP. I think which everybody knew, they didn't have anything that looked like HDF so that was kind of new tech for them to go out and sell, so within that customer base we had the opportunity to not - or we have skewed up HDF as well. So those are kind of just two incremental data points around the edge of what Rob was.

Rob Bearden

Let me finish up on the second part of your questions, on market opportunity. I think it's important - it's very important from my perspective, the rough calculus [ph] that every 14 to 18 months the volume of data doubles and across an enterprise, that 80% of that is coming from the new paradigm data source, mobile social Clickstream, IoT, sensor data, component data, etc. and that data principally is not going to be pragmatic to [indiscernible] and the legacy platform because architecturally financially it's not pragmatic. It's most pragmatic to put in Hadoop whether that be on-prem or certain portions of it in the cloud. Either way we're extraordinarily well positioned to capture that, bring it under management and candidly monetize. And so, as long as the data continues to increase and that the enterprise continues to see value in that new paradigm data as well as the value the economic value and architectural value of consolidating their siloed legacy transactional platforms on the Hadoop and this is a continuing expanding opportunity for us generally and Hadoop specifically.

In addition to that, though we clearly play in two other major and really three other major markets. We touched on one and Scott Gnau's and the first question around Metron and cyber security that absolutely with IoT and the streaming data sets and going out to the edge with our HDF platform that's massive market opportunity, but it's a huge value architectural driver for our customers and then being then hybrid platform enabler for bringing multiple types of data under management across multiple tiers with DataPlane, whether that be on-prem or cloud, we don't care. We're enabling an architectural solution that drives a tremendous volume of value very quickly and rapidly and that's all monetizable [ph] for us. Right? So we're very, very comfortable with our opportunities going forward and I think that's evidenced by the fact that with the general numbers of Q1 that we just reported [indiscernible] and I think important to call out, that we got to [indiscernible] just now.

Brian White

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Rishi Jaluria with DA Davidson.

Rishi Jaluria

It's nice to see some continued improvement on the cash flow side. First Rob I want to start on the international front. I mean we saw some nice growth, just curious if you saw any tangible benefit from GDPR just in terms of our pipeline and inbound interest and then I have a follow-up for Scott.

Rob Bearden

Sure, short answer is yes. And not just internationally, clearly it helped internationally. But it also - what the US entities realize that this absolutely impacts them as well and we say the GDPR is sort of the new Y2K if you will and sort of the awareness that it generates and what has to happen from an overall compliance and the governance that has to be put in place and the ability to establish that the entire lineage of data and what happened to it, gets that compliance and that fits squarely across all our platforms viewing the technical side of it, with our Atlas platform and how it operates across HDF and HDP. So what it's really done is it's brought a broad awareness globally for the enterprises on every continent that says we have to have compliance and governance and be able to establish the entire lineage of data interaction because the financial exposure to not being able to do that is significant and that fits really cleanly with what our platforms enable. And that realization is happening and we're in early days of monetization, but yes it results in interest in overall pipeline building and deal flow candidly.

Rishi Jaluria

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then Scott just looking at the balance sheet, we saw contract liabilities and deferred revenue, even taking in account the headwind from ASC 606 decline sequentially from Q4. I mean we typically don't see a sequential decline in total deferred and contract liabilities. Was there anything unusual to keep in mind as we look at Q1 as a function of just more customers paying through [indiscernible] or there's something else I should keep in mind here?

Scott Davidson

No there is nothing sort of unique, we've sort of said that. Deferred is an output, right? You can't sort of hit a deferred number not like in a revenue number. So we outperformed on the revenue line, so we had $4 million over the guidance, so there's $4 million more in GAAP revenue and less sitting in deferred. It moves from quarter-to-quarter as we've always talked about, but there's nothing unique. The only thing sort of unique is we had the haircut which I talked about was $23 million from deferred revenue at year end to the 11 [ph] balance sheet but other than that there's nothing else sort of going on.

Rishi Jaluria

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from Raimo Lenschow with Barclays.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] for Raimo Lenschow. I think you previously talked about Q2, Q3 typically being a quarter where ELAs expire for IBM customers and if that's true, should we see increasing visibility over the next three or four months over what your business really should be like with IBM for fiscal 2018?

Scott Davidson

So what I've said is in the past, is that he largest proportions of ELAs our understanding for IBM is calendar Q4 and then the next largest chunk is Q2. So we'll expect to see more of that ELA type activity in Q2 and that's a function of sort of where we are and our guidance and everything else. But yes you should see in short order assuming that plays out likely expected to then yes and you should see more of that visibility in Q3 and Q4 from IBM deals if you will.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. You previously said Q1 revenue would have a $2 million headwind from 606 and it looks like you didn't really have a change in revenue from 605 to 606 this quarter. So I was wondering if there's an update to that $16 million, mixed headwind that you guided for the full year.

Scott Davidson

Yes, so the headwind was still there. We said at the beginning or at the end of last year on Q4 that there was going to be a headwind of $2 million. The final number turned out to be about a $1 million from 605 to 606. So we know again we hadn't finalized the accounting around 606 at that point in time and so the estimate was a couple million, it turned out to be a million. So in the scheme of things, total revenue was small impact. But you know the full year, the haircut of $23 million was exactly what we said it was going to be from deferred that year end. So no change specifically to 605 or 606, now that we're in 2018, now that we've adopted 606 all of the guidance is tied to and represented under 606. So the guide for Q2, the guide for the full year has embedded in it any prospective or impacted changes from what we would have seen or expected to see from 606. So you won't see anything else bouncing around relative to that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Let's take our last question please.

Our last question comes from Brad Zelnick with Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Will Lanon [ph] for Brad. Thanks for taking the question. I've got two actually. Firstly just on the Microsoft renewal. I'm wondering if you can give any color around how the terms and maybe the pricing may have compared with the prior agreement. And then secondly, your nearest competitor recently talked about narrowing their focus on what sounds to be little bit more like your market. I guess the largest enterprise. In light of this is, are there any warranted concern that this could increase the competitive intensity in that segment and then how should we think about your opportunity just beyond the very large enterprise.

Rob Bearden

We have the Scott to hit the Microsoft and then.

Scott Gnau

The Microsoft one is easy, so it's a three-year term. It was due to expire in January of this year, we renewed it early and it's a three-year term. So we roll forward another three-year term. In terms of the economics associated with it, we're not at liberty to discuss the economics associated with that without Microsoft's permission and so can't do that. So given that I'll just take it back over to Rob. But we're happy to get that sort of done and tucked away and kind of go forward and work with them on HDI and pursue deeper opportunities with them to get that lock down, so we're really happy about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Rob Bearden

To touch on the large enterprise. Clearly in the - as I've mentioned we've covered three or four very distinct spaces and certainly Hadoop is core in that, but it's also the IoT with HDF and enabling the hybrid architecture with DPS and then cyber security with Metron. So in the large enterprises we're always, we enjoy multiple points of competition. It makes us all better. It helps us get higher value props to customers. I think that's going to change or create any more or less of a dynamic for another others then, it was their last year, last quarter will be next quarter, next year. with the other areas that we focus on because of our hybrid environment, we extend that capability clearly very strategically to the large enterprises but it also opens it up to the more the mid-tier as well and then with HDF, that opens up to all ranges of enterprises who want to bring the vice level or strengthened data sets under management quickly and efficiently and that lets us really span from the SMB all the way to the largest enterprises in the world within the thousands of connected points. So you know I think that's the power of breadth of our product platform strategy, is that we cover multiple market sectors, cloud IoT as well as the EDW Optimization as general data at rest and we do it across multiple tiers of companies, based on those different solution offerings that come with it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much.

Rob Bearden

Thanks well for joining the call.

All right, Sierra [ph]. I think we'll wrap now.

Rob Bearden

Thank you all for your time and joining the call. We look forward to seeing you next quarter. Have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect.

