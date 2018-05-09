iPass' (IPAS) CEO Gary Griffiths on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Darin Vickery - CFO

Gary Griffiths - CEO and President

Patricia Hume - CCO

Analysts

Nehal Chokshi - Maxim Group

James McIlree - Chardan Capital

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital

Marc Silk - Silk Investment Advisors

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the iPass First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Darin Vickery. Please go ahead.

Darin Vickery

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to iPass' First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. As a quick heads up, in our continuing efforts to cut discretionary spend, we have parted ways with LHA as our Investor Relations team and will be handling those duties primarily in house moving forward. The IR contact information has been updated on our iPass investor website. I also want to thank Kirsten Chapman and her team for their help over the last few years and wish them all the best.

I'm here today with CEO, Gary Griffiths; CCO Patricia Hume. We've distributed the press release over the wire services. The release and our earnings presentation are posted on our website at investor.ipass.com. This call is being broadcast on the website and a replay will be available there until the next earnings call.

Please note we will be presenting at the forthcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo on May 31, at Convene in New York City.

With that, let me turn it over to Gary for some color on the quarter.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks, Darin. And thanks to all of you joining the call today, appreciate it. So on last call, we talked about the efforts we were taking to get back to growth and by lowering the quarterly breakeven revenue target to around $15 million shortening our path to profitability.

So you've seen the press release today. We've taken a big steps towards that goal of closing a multi-million dollar license for the iPass SmartConnect platform. Now we said in the past that our growth will be driven by technology and data not by our legacy Wi-Fi aggregation business. So to reiterate this new deal is a software license and as such represents a significant milestone in our transformation to a business that is focused on software technology and increasingly data.

We said that our growth this year would be dependent on this licensing and data revenue and this new partnership represents a significant percentage of the total licensing revenue we forecasted for all of 2018.

Now with other deals of similar magnitude in the pipeline, and our Q2 ACV to-date already well ahead of the Q1 total ACV. We're feeling increasingly confident in our growth plans and have taken a big step towards our $15 million quarterly breakeven revenue goal.

So let's move on to the costs and expense side of the equation where there is more good news. Now Darin is going to share the details here, but in short our Network Access Costs or NAC dropped to less than $7 million in Q1. And is on track to be less than $30 million for the year. Combined with our operating expenses also better than planned. Total costs on expenses for the quarter decreased to less than $15 million better than what we have forecasted.

And we continue to focus on operational efficiency. To that end, today we announced a very important step forward in our expanding partnership with Tech Data. We will be outsourcing certain sales and support operations to Tech Data, which will further reduce our operating expenses while improving our operational efficiency.

But more importantly, by increasing our dependency on Tech Data's powerful sales machine, we believe we will accelerate sales and mitigate churn. And if could just add an anecdote on this one, this deal from the time we that Patricia had this idea till it was completed and signed and announced was less than two months. So, just a special thanks to Patricia as well as the whole Tech Data team, which so far has just been an absolute joy to work with and where we're excited about our opportunities with Tech Data moving forward.

We're also confident in our cash position and outlook. First the SmartConnect license I mentioned as cash and revenue, not all the cash in the first quarter but a lot of - enough cash in the first quarter. Second, we have over $7 million still available through our ATM with Aspire Capital and we believe as [technical difficulty] positive outlook we have for the second half, we may draw a few more million dollars from that line, but trust it will only be as needed.

And third we'll return to sequential growth in this quarter, which Darin will discuss in more detail, giving us confidence that we're getting very close to generating cash.

Now with continued focus and tenacity, we're confident that we have the pieces in place to make iPass a modified software and technology company and to achieve the profitable growth we've predicted.

So, let's talk about that for a minute, let me give you some ideas on how to think about the months and quarters ahead and talk a little bit about the total addressable market that we see for SmartConnect and the derivative Veri-Fi data platform.

So, as you know we made a single investment in product and technology which of course is SmartConnect and data, but from the single investment for distinct but related markets have developed. Now, first there is the enterprise, and of course this is our traditional bread and butter. But with iPass SmartConnect and Veri-Fi we're now serving the enterprise with a new and improved value proposition based on our ability to deliver always best connected secure mobile connectivity.

This coupled with Veri-Fi analytics provides the enterprise with insights on how mobile workers are connecting, leveraging Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. We're arming those enterprises IT teams with the tools and services to have better control over their mobile workforce, which is a huge growth opportunity for us as enterprises spend billions of dollars to improve employee productivity, make data more secure and reduce the costs of mobility.

In short, we're committed to growing our enterprise customer base, while increasing our share of wallet across the existing base. And I would just point out again that Tech Data will play large in that initiative.

Now, the second segment, mobile operators and mobile virtual operators. These unlimited cellular data plans are great for consumers. But the mobile operators and the virtual operators who depend on them are faced with a worsening problem of increasing demand, high constraint capacity.

For the MVNOs the costs of cellular, wholesale cellular is growing proportional to their customers in satiable thirst for data, the ubiquitous availability of reliable and secure connectivity is critical and making the intelligent offload to Wi-Fi essential.

Intelligent, means we have enough data about available access points to steer the connection to the best available network. And SmartConnect can run without a gap embedded into device, making the user experience and visible and letting the technology do the work.

With SmartConnect, the operator can command, control and steer the end-to-end connection experience. This provides new opportunities for embedded solutions to take advantage of the technology, and for data to improve service quality, while managing costs. And as unlimited cellular plans become a norm, this opportunity for us only increases.

The third segment in-flight connectivity. Now, while this may seem like a simple extension of the iPass global network is anything but. First Wi-Fi connectivity in-flight is a growing market. Today only about 25% of the world's commercial aircraft offer in-flight passenger connectivity.

And second, as we've all seen, the connection experience varies from airline-to-airline and it's not always great. But this is a great opportunity for SmartConnect and we are working across this ecosystem, the airline, the service providers, the various technology partners to help improve and streamline the in-flight user experience. Industry estimates will tell you that they see the Wi-Fi, the in-flight Wi-Fi market growing to around $8 billion annually over the next few years and I can assure you that iPass is right in the middle of these discussions.

Providing an in-flight user experience, coupled with highly reliable Wi-Fi allows the airlines to focus on driving incremental revenues associated with the in-cabin experience. For in-flight data the airlines need to understand not only the performance of Wi-Fi in cabin, but more importantly the behavior of their customers between flights.

And the fourth and final segment, is the hospitality and loyalty markets and I can assure you in this segment data is king. Leveraging data allows marketers to better understand how to deliver long-term customer value, build brand loyalty and retain customers. For example, Company A, wants to know how many of its customers spend time in their competitors locations, not as individuals, but as a group. We can provide this anonymous device location data allowing Company A, to understand this behavior then react, perhaps with new marketing initiatives aimed at altering these behavior patterns.

Our loyalty customers are excited by this promise, using iPass SmartConnect and our 65 million global hotspot, their customers are collecting valuable data every day and we're only starting to scratch the surface it is huge opportunity.

So when adding up these four markets there is clearly a lot of opportunity to pursue, literally billions of dollars will be spent here, and it's going to keep us busy, but let me reiterate, while these are different markets, the single SmartConnect Veri-Fi platform serves them all.

So in summary, momentum has clearly shifted. The recent iPass market and software license is a milestone in our transformation and we expect more of this ahead, including revenue generating rollouts from recently closed MVNOs, like a mobile in Europe and republic wireless in the U.S. And with our goal to reduce costs and operating expenses accomplished we can see a clear path to EBITDA profit, while taking steps to strengthen our balance sheet without resorting to means that would significantly dilute our shareholders.

Now before I turn this over to Darin, I just want to give a public thanks to this team, the Patricia, Darin, Raghu and Raj. In an environment in Silicon Valley where frankly there is a lot of selfishness enquiry this team just comes to work every day, and works 24/7 and never asks for a dam thing, they don't ask for bonuses, they don't ask for increases, they don't make excuses, they just go out and do the job.

So thanks guys appreciate it and with that, Darin why don't you tell us about the numbers.

Darin Vickery

Well, thanks Gary. I got to get that tear out of my eye.

Gary Griffiths

Yes.

Darin Vickery

But I appreciate the sensitivity. Total revenue for the first quarter was $11.4 million, down from $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year. As we indicated on the earnings call in February, we had expected revenue of approximately $12 million for the first quarter, based on run rate coming out of year-end. But three events adversely impacted Q1; First, churn was slightly higher than expected, second, several major winter storms disrupted travel in the U.S. in February and March and adversely impacted our pay as you go revenue base.

And finally downward pressure on Wi-Fi pricing continued, especially in the in-flight sector, as airlines are tinkering with their retail models, including subsidizing prices on certain flights and segments. Each of these three items contributed about equally to the revenue coming in under the $12 million mark. Also, we had no non-recurring revenue from technology licensing or Veri-Fi in the first quarter to offset these run rate declines. As a reminder we had about $1 million of non-recurring revenue in Q4 of 2017.

But as Gary mentioned, we have now signed our first significant strategic partner technology license contract in May. The typical perpetual software contract with a significant upfront payment upon delivery of the software and annual maintenance and support in the range of 20%. Beyond the positive impacts this first Domino [ph] should have on closing similar deals we're also filling our pipeline of revenue expectations for the rest of the year and expect solid growth in revenue in Q2 2018.

We expect the year-to-date softness in closing Veri-Fi deals, we believe fueled by uncertainty around the GDPR laws in Europe to improve post to May 25, 2018 enactment date of GDPR. Our pipeline of opportunities in Veri-Fi is strong we are on course to be fully GDPR compliant by the launch day and we believe we will close several data deals before June 30th, providing additional upside and visibility to rest of the year revenue projections by the time we exit the second quarter.

One last data point our recently announced deal with Lycamobile will start generating meaningful revenue in July adding another influx for Q3. Even without a technology or Veri-Fi deals closed in Q1 net annual contract value or ACV increased to $1.6 million for the quarter up from $1.2 million in the fourth of last year. Already in Q2 2018 through to-date we've doubled that Q1 ACV number not even halfway into Q2.

Churn meeting the annual loss of revenue for customer termination or write-down was $1.5 million in Q1, a little higher than anticipated, but within the range of expectations for the overall 2018 plan year. Network access cost or NAC was $6.8 million for the first quarter down 25% from $9.1 million in Q4 and down from $10.3 million in Q3 of last year.

As we communicated in last quarter we've successfully renegotiated our Wi-Fi purchase commits for 2018. And while our percentage of dollars spent on NAC capacity has declined to 63% of total NAC versus 37% on pay as you go networks we still have adequate capacity in our networks to fuel usage growth.

In the first quarter, we had excess capacity of 65% versus excess capacity of 64% in Q4 and 60% in Q3 of 2017. We've added these new operating metrics to our earnings press release to show the historical data trends of these numbers. While we're buying more of our NAC on a pay as you go basis than in 2017 we continue to buy adequate capacity on our most strategic footprint.

While we could see a slightly higher NAC expense in Q2 it should modulate plus, minus a couple of hundred thousand dollars per quarter for the rest of 2018 of the Q1 run rate. One other item we updated in our earnings press release was to add unique open access or curated network users to our Wi-Fi network user accounts making the metric more representative of the SmartConnect users that are connecting to our service, not just via commercial footprint but also through the embedded software functionality of secure open access hotspots.

Under our [indiscernible] of 2018 and remember the more users or devices that are running SmartConnect more data we are collecting to empower Veri-Fi. In our earnings presentation posted on iPass.com you can see the data from both the new metric as well as the old metric those based only on commercial network Wi-Fi users.

Our gross margin rebounded to 28% in Q1, up from 20.9% in Q4 and 10.9% in Q3, primarily on our NAC expense savings. As revenue ramps during 2018 our gross margin should strengthen each and every quarter. On a GAAP net loss was $4 million in Q1 compared to $4.3 million in the fourth quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was a loss of $3.4 million compared to a loss of $3.8 million in the prior quarter.

While we still can't say we have definitively solved our balance sheet cash issue, we do continue to make use of the Aspire at the market facility raising $0.5 million in Q1 and an additional $800,000 in April of 2018 bringing our total raise to $2.5 million since inception of the agreement in November of 2017. Signing our first technology software license in May will be another boost to cash as we collect a significant portion of the license fees toward the front end of the agreement.

We exited March 31 with $2.8 million of cash and with the continued use of Aspire and the technology license arrangement recently signed would expect to exit the second quarter at just north of $2 million of cash. We still see the path to cash flow breakeven in the second half of 2018, but we will also continue to explore opportunities to raise additional capital if and when it is optimal.

Lastly we attended the NASDAQ hearing panel on April last month, which request additional time to remediate our delisting deficiencies both the bid price being under a dollar and our market cap under $50 million. We presented our plan and yesterday received word from NASDAQ that we are granted an extension of time to execute on our plan and regain compliance. The plan includes transferring our listing to the NASDAQ capital market from the current global market, which will reset our market cap requirement at $35 million.

Our plan also includes obtaining shareholder approval to in fact to reverse stock split, which will be voted on at our annual meeting on June 13, 2018. Finally we highlighted fundamental business objectives and actions that would increase our market cap and or our shareholders' equity balance to regain compliance with those deficiencies. We must keep NASDAQ abreast of our progress and have fully remediated our bid price deficiency by September 10, 2018 to maintain our listing status.

With that, let me turn it back over to the operator for any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And we'll take our first quarter from Nehal Chokshi with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Nehal Chokshi

Yes, thank you. First of all, are you willing to disclose, what is the value of the annual contract value in your current deal pipeline?

Gary Griffiths

In our current deal pipeline?

Nehal Chokshi

Yes.

Gary Griffiths

So pipeline Patricia, you want to take a stab. It's a ridiculously large numbers. I'm not sure that really helps to put that number out there on a pipeline without reading it at percentage expectations. But Pat, do you want to give some color on the pipeline?

Patricia Hume

Yes, I mean, we've been talking for months about trial programs that we're running with mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators and trust that those are large deals they are significant. To Darin's point, I wouldn't put a number out there because the manner in which the sales process works for these large deals is different than the enterprise, but trust that we have significant number of trials running right now.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay, got it.

Gary Griffiths

And I would say that I mean in terms just ballpark numbers Nehal the total pipeline that I track is definitely a bigger kind of a number. As Patricia said that doesn't mean that all those are going to come in. But it's a big number and it's not just licensing deals like the when we announced today, we - for example we signed a large enterprise deal just yesterday with very well-known media company.

And as I mentioned in my remarks the enterprise is critically important to us and again it's not just selling Wi-Fi to international business travelers. This is selling a mobile workforce management package. There is not a like connectivity, but it's data security and it's productivity and it's everything to do with making an enterprise workforce productive.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay, that's really helpful. And can you also give some sense as far as what is the conversion rate of your pipeline in any given quarter?

Gary Griffiths

Patricia you normally like to do kind of a 3x to 4x kind of a…

Patricia Hume

Yes, we look at a 4x pipeline coverage in any given quarter in any given period of time we look for 4x against the committed ACV for that given quarter. Conversion rates vary. In the enterprise our conversion rates are higher. The conversion rates in any given quarter for the mobile network operator MVNO are not as predictable by the nature of the selling motion.

When you're dealing with the product organizations that have to do extensive testing. One cannot predict how a particular MNO or MVNO will behave against another. They have different testing criteria and what not, but I would say the enterprise conversion rates are good. And then as I said MVNO MNO less predictable.

Nehal Chokshi

Okay, great. And then certainly agree that Tech Data should help sales. Tech Data is a leading distributor that works with many, many companies and whenever a company does sign on Tech Data it helps them as well. And so I want to understand your expectation with the relationship with Tech Data is going to be more helpful to iPass and say similar size company that have signed on Tech Data as well. And if so what is the reason behind that?

Patricia Hume

So our relationship with Tech Data is actually has two vectors. The one vector is Tech Data as a channel whereby they will work with their value added resellers and OEMs worldwide to position iPass as an additional value added solutions that the bars will adopt and or their OEMs will adopt as part of the go-to-market solution that they do to sell to their end customers. Remember Tech Data is a two tier distribution. So Tech Data sells to bars who then in turn sells to the customer.

So my anticipation is if we look at the 250,000 bars that Tech Data has globally certainly not all of them are going to embrace iPass. However, Tech Data has a very strong focus on the mobile mobility and as such they have specialized partners who major in mobility initiatives. We have identified a target list of bars around the two geographies where we're working with them that being North America and Europe.

And our goal is to be able to augment our quoted capacity by being able to recruit and onboard those bars to help us to have broader geographic coverage and greater quota capacity. So that is work in progress.

On the OEM side, they've begun to introduce us to certain OEMs that find our value proposition compelling. And as Gary indicated with our ability to embed the product now in the device we are truly invisible. So you end up now with a device that is Wi-Fi service enabled with the service behind it versus just the Wi-Fi ability we also deliver the full service behind that.

So I'm hopeful that the work with Tech Data will in fact yield increased revenue and ACV for us. and knowing channels it takes some time, but Tech Data has been extremely responsive and aggressive to helping us to get to market as quickly as possible. I don't want to use sort of too much time, but I do want to say the other side of Tech Data the announcement we made today was an outsourcing announcement.

Tech Data has a very large outsourcing services business, that business provides to us additional feet on the street, additional bodies if you will. It's a white label offering so they will answer the phone as iPass. But with the scale and the experience and the operational excellence that Tech Data brings to the market for other outsourcers, other large companies who outsource to Tech Data we're getting great, great economic efficiency coupled with operational excellence and helping us drive true quality in our business processes.

Nehal Chokshi

Great, thank you. I'll get back in the queue.

James McIlree

Yes thanks and good afternoon. Is there a significant impact that Tech Data will have on operating expenses?

Patricia Hume

Yes. So go ahead, Darin.

Darin Vickery

No, go ahead Patricia.

Patricia Hume

The goal is that we will be able to streamline expenses for us in iPass as the Tech Data outsourcing initiative becomes more and more ready if you would. So for example if we needed to increase the number of CSMs we can do that at a much significant rate with the Tech Data outsourcing and if we were to hire fully burdened employees here at iPass. And I'll pass the precision to Darin.

Darin Vickery

So 100%, so it will be rolled on Phases, Jim. So, while we'll have several hundred thousand dollars of savings this year even taking into account the setup costs and et cetera of doing this, we could easily see this being number one a much more scalable model, so that we as Patricia said, we scale at a lower price. But it could have $1.5 million to $2 million of annual savings even at the fully Phase 2 and 3 that we expect coming out of this year.

James McIlree

Okay. And that $1 million in annual savings is that current volume or is that anticipating an increase in revenue?

Darin Vickery

That's at current, but that's not taking in some calculation of scale that's at current volume.

James McIlree

Okay.

Gary Griffiths

It's a…

James McIlree

Yes, it sounds like it has some interesting possibilities. The license deal…

Gary Griffiths

And again, I mean, I am sorry Jim, I was just going to say, in fact just the cost part is as Patricia alluded there is the primary reason for doing this is leveraging to a greater degree than just a straight reseller leveraging their sales force. And their ability to do things like embed technology in devices.

James McIlree

Right, right, I got that. Thanks. The license deal that you referred to in the call. All of that is going to be recognized in Q2 revenue, is that correct?

Darin Vickery

That's undetermined at this point obviously ASC-606 and the new guidance that's come into play and this being our very first technology license, we're going to have do some accounting work on that. But suffice it to say that it certainly ACV meaning it will happen in the year and a significant portion of it will happen in Q2, but we're still going to have to do some work behind the scene, the deal has got signed today actually.

Gary Griffiths

We actually just signed, it's brand new.

James McIlree

And how much cash is it contributing in Q2?

Darin Vickery

We really can't say.

James McIlree

Okay. Okay, great.

Gary Griffiths

Not an insignificant number.

Darin Vickery

It's a significant number.

James McIlree

Yes, fairly. So Darin OpEx in Q1 around $7 million, given all the tapping right now, is that change appreciably for the rest of the year?

Darin Vickery

That's a pretty good run rate from a modeling perspective. It is likely that it will come down a little bit based on some of the stuff we're doing with Tech Data et cetera. but that's just going to slide in on a month-for-month basis, as we phase roll that out.

Gary Griffiths

Jim let me just make sure though, you said - I thought you said OpEx around $7 million, is OpEx was closer to $8 million, I mean it's just under $8 million.

Darin Vickery

I assumed he was talking about on a cash basis, taking out stock based comp and more of an adjusted EBITDA basis, is that right, Jim?

James McIlree

Yes, correct.

Gary Griffiths

Yes, so that I think we're all looking at the same numbers.

Darin Vickery

So that's [Indiscernible] for depreciation.

James McIlree

Okay, very good. Thanks a lot.

Darin Vickery

So, that's an okay bogie to roll forward at this point.

James McIlree

Got it, alright. Thank you.

Scott Searle

Hey, good afternoon, guys I apologize, I got on the call little late, so I hope I am not going to retry too much ground here. But in terms of the license deal, it sounds like you are not quantifying it in terms of size, the accounting still need to be determined with all the issues related to ASC-606. But is this going to be something that you would expect to be recurring from this customer in particular that this is maybe an initial buy, do we have future buys. And what is the pipeline look like of other opportunities?

Darin Vickery

Yes, I'll take that first part and then we'll let Patricia answer on the pipeline. It's a perpetual license deal with 20% annual maintenance and support. And it's obviously got a cap on number of licenses. So from that standpoint it will be they'll bought an X number of licenses they'll pay 20% annually on maintenance and support for those licenses and then to the extent they want to come back and buy additional licenses we'll sell additional perpetual license.

Scott Searle

Hey, Darin, maybe if I could quickly follow-up on that. So in terms of the initial licenses what sort of penetration do you trip that threshold in terms of the addressable user base within this customer? Is it 10%, is it 20%, can you give us some idea what the ballpark is to help us kind of size it?

Darin Vickery

I don't know because I don't know how many actual subscribers these guys have currently, if I had to - based on the discussions that we had during the negotiations, I would say they were okay with the capacity they were buying today, but could come back in six months to a year and needing additional capacity.

Gary Griffiths

Yes, I would say that's fair.

Patricia Hume

And Scott if I may give you some update on the pipeline. So on the license deals we have about a dozen of them and they are significant size deals and this is across the MVNO and MNO space, but Gary did mentioned in-flight. And what's fascinating about what's happening in the in-flight space is we are being considered as a very viable connection management capability to help with the user experience in in-cabin connectivity.

So there are new opportunities that are early days in the pipeline, but I can say that I was in Chicago yesterday where there is some of our partners and airline customers and we've been spending a lot of time with the airline as well as the ISPs to be able to provide licensed technology to assist in improving in-flight connectivity.

Scott Searle

I don't suppose you'll frame for us kind of the pricing per user then if not the absolute numbers of the contract. I mean, we're talking about $0.50 per user here is it $1 I mean what - is there a ballpark number you can help frame it?

Gary Griffiths

It's not $0.50 it's quite a bit lower than that, but it's more than single-digit cents per user per year.

Darin Vickery

Yes, remember Scott, think of this not as kind of usage based access fee this is technology, this is think of it more when Oracle goes out and licenses of database they're not thinking of it necessarily in terms of user count. I mean, even though there are assumed future CPUs, technology provider.

Patricia Hume

Yes, I think the clarity Scott too we're not selling the network with these deals at least not initially. So these are pure software deals. If the customers are interested in the premium network that's priced separately, that is more of a per user pricing model as you would expect. And then on a tiered structure for breakage and then Veri-Fi is also priced separately. So this is just a pure straight up software license type deals that we've got working.

Scott Searle

Maybe to follow-up on that point then or some of the deals in the pipeline and this one as well are the - is Veri-Fi and as the network part of some of that discussion or evolution in terms of where these guys will be in another quarter or so?

Patricia Hume

Absolutely.

Scott Searle

And maybe if I could follow-up as well, I don't know if this was addressed, but Gary I think in the past you talked about some potential location and some other types of applications out there. How things progressed on that front and did you put any sort of numbers around the Tech Data opportunity?

Gary Griffiths

Let me just make sure I'm understanding - you're asking about the location services kind of application opportunities and then a specific number on Tech Data?

Scott Searle

Yes, yes two separate issues.

Gary Griffiths

I think Patricia you're probably best to talk about where you're seeing the opportunity with location services and again taking into account the GDPR uncertainty, I may call it that Darin mentioned.

Patricia Hume

Yes, so Scott, first off as you can imagine people that will be able to buy Veri-Fi first are the guys that are using our technology either vis-à-vis a voucher program AKA loyalty or that they have embedded the SDK. So you can trust that we've circle back with all of those customers and have started to present the value proposition of location services data for their affinity and affiliate marketing, understand sort of cluster behaviors, et cetera, et cetera.

The interesting thing is that the data when we're going into a loyalty deal, it's kind of like the old razors and blades analogy where the data is what's valuable. So that's the razors and - the blades and the razor is the Wi-Fi. And so we're in a I think a unique position in that. We have a very good application that provides real value where you can - Wi-Fi become monetizable but at the end of the day - and is valuable to the loyalty program. But at the end of the day it's the data that the marketers are looking for to really gain more insight in understanding to how to manage long-term customer value.

So, lots and lots of work going on, on the data space. Right now, we're very active, we've very busy and we have a lot's going on with respect to location services data, which is kind of the super valuable data set that the marketers are looking for.

If I jump over to the Tech Data question, the new outsourcing deal as you would hope and expect from us so we did have a revenue component in the deal. Therefore we are expecting and they are committing to drive revenues through this outsourcing deal. We did have a revenue growth objective stated in the contract that they signed. I won't share that here, but trust that Tech Data is as excited about this opportunity as we are.

We do intend to cut over June 1, on the CSM, so we can see half a year of their experience, our full training of the individuals they are putting on this opportunity is in effect starting May 21st. So we're moving very, very quickly to see from this outsourcing.

Gary Griffiths

Patricia, I'm not sure that everybody on the call understand the CSM, can you just elaborate a bit?

Patricia R. Hume

Yes, of course certainly. As you all know we have 700, 800 enterprise customers today and we have a small team. Our team can't proactively reach out to those customers every day for one of our key values here at iPass is customer first. With Tech Data and their customer access manager CSM, we're actually moving about 400 of our customers over to Tech Data and they are hiring a staff sufficient enough to be able to start to proactively reach out to our long tail. Some of them may not know about the new iPass just because we haven't had the headcount to get to them.

So, the goal is to delight our customers, reach out to our customers, renew more of our long tail up sell more of long tail. And so there is a different set of what I would call playbooks that Tech Data will run for us. But the primary objective near-term is to help us manage and mitigate churn in that long tail and start to delight the customers that we haven't been able to proactively serve over the last few years with the reductions that we've taken to manage our cost.

Scott Searle

Okay, great. Thank you. I'll get back in the queue.

Marc Silk

So, after a challenging 2017, I got to congratulate you on the last month closing two seven figure deals that needs to be acknowledged. So, Gary, since you've finished your comments with a PSA, I really need to start my comments with a PSA. And even though we got a six months extension, this still in regards to the recent request for shareholder approval of a potential of a stock split, I understand this maybe a necessary action in order to obtain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.

But presently the shareholders are left with two unattractive decisions, every investor needs to make their own decision. And based on my years of experience investing in small companies my decision is to vote against the reverse split. My reasons are as follows. First off I have had some nice winners that have spent time on the Pink Sheets and we're eventually reinstated on NASDAQ once their business has showed signs of turning the corner.

It is important to note if the Pink Sheets are iPass' stake in the future as long as you continue to file 10-Qs and 10-Ks and continue to host quarterly conference calls the transparency will allow investors new and existing to evaluate iPass appropriately just like any other publicly traded stock.

I'm fully aware of the arguments that the volume might dry up making it less liquid or that some funds won't be able to buy a Pink Sheet stock or you might have to call a trader with the proper bidder ask if you don't upgrade your software. But there is the other side of the coin a reverse stock split reduces the shares outstanding the float might be too low for a fund to accumulate iPass.

In addition some funds can't buy a stock if the market cap is below $100 million anyways. So split and no split there were still a lot of investors that can't accumulate iPass until the stock price recovers. And lastly the $1 threshold is not the only criteria that NASDAQ looks at as a company needs also maintain a market cap of $35 million. Therefore even if the shareholders' vote for the reverse split, there is no guarantee that we will still be complying with NASDAQ until the stock recovers.

I have talked to trading desk in the consensus every Pink Sheet stocks trades differently some have decent volumes others not so much. Pink Sheet stocks like any others will trade on news flow and the company's progress in regards to a reverse split. My experience with reverse stock splits have been less than stellar usually causing a reduction in market cap also it's important to keep in mind that once the reserve split is in place the company can maybe more easily manipulated by short sellers as it may be easier to borrow stock now that the price is higher.

My last observation of reverse split is permanent and the Pink Sheets can be temporary. No matter what the shareholders choose, none of this will matter unless management can turn their offerings into a sustainable profitable business, which I believe can be accomplished with the four to five balance sheet rising revenue and continued cost controls or reductions.

Having said that, my first question is now that looks like you're turning a corner, I don't mean to put you on spot Gary, but is there a chance of being profitable in Q2, but not just a one-off but more sustainable profitability. And if that is the case, how could that be achieved?

Gary Griffiths

Marc, let me go back to the reverse split, because I just want to make sure that it's clear that by voting on the proxy you're not voting for a reverse split, you're voting to give the board discretion to do it if necessary. And the problem is this and here is where I don't want to be as CEO. I don't want to be in a position in June where we still have over three months to turn this around and get both the stock price and the market cap fixed. And be in a position where we're forced to delist. Because we haven't been given the flexibility by shareholders to do a reverse split should it become necessary.

And I understand your arguments I could argue both sides of that as you have. But I would just say in my own TSA that I would encourage you to vote as management has recommended on the proxy to give us that flexibility.

I mean, I understand the stigma that is attached to reserve stock situation and that split, and my experience with this it's usually not a result of the reverse split, but a result a fact that companies that typically have reverse split are failing and continue to fail. And again I'm not arguing for a reserve split in anyway, I just want to make sure that we don't get ourselves painted into a corner and that you give us the flexibility we need to get the business turned around and growing.

Marc Silk

So you're saying…

Gary Griffiths

In terms of profitability. Go ahead.

Marc Silk

So where you're basically saying is if the reverse split does get approved, you're not going to jump again you're going to wait to less possible moment, is that kind of what you're alluding too?

Gary Griffiths

It's 100% we had no intension of - I mean otherwise we wouldn't have bothered going for the extension. If we thought we were going to be delisted we wouldn't have bothered. I mean, we would have asked for permission and done that ahead of time. But we really believe that given enough time and runway that we can rally the situation.

So you should not interpret the fact that we can do a reverse split as that we will have to do that. We have again the extension until sometime in September to be able to…

Darin Vickery

September 10.

Gary Griffiths

Yes.

Marc Silk

All right. Well so that goes to my question about chance of profitability sooner than expected, what were your thoughts beyond that?

Gary Griffiths

Well, again a lot of this comes as Darin said, this is a brand new deal for us we're looking at the accounting and the recognition - you asking the question on sustainability and that's one of the issues if we took a big chunk of revenue in the second quarter, yes, that would potentially make us profitable, but then we would have to repeat that in the third quarter.

So let's just say that this is a very positive step in both our growth and our momentum and in getting a significant licensing deal done, which bolsters the balance sheet for sure, which gives other perspective customers the confidence that okay the water is safe, we can jump in too because it's always toughest to get the first one.

Marc Silk

So…

Darin Vickery

One to two more deals of this size would get us to that breakeven number on revenue.

Gary Griffiths

Yes, we can definitely as I said and as Patricia mentioned the pipeline is strong, there's a lot of big deals out there and we're hoping this is the first dollar, we know and we've talked about this in the past that no question about it our balance sheet has clearly slowed down business, I mean who wants to do business with a company that they are afraid might be running out of cash in the next quarter.

So we're definitely bolstering that balance sheet we've done it in ways that are the most shareholder friendly, which are taking cash deals and also our revenue rather than either equity or debt and that's what we will continue to drive.

Now some could say boy you guys cut it off or close and that might be true, but at the same time I would rather take some risk for the right kind of cash influx and go out and do a structured equity deal or a dead deal that would - I would argue in many ways be a lot worse than a reverse split even.

So we're doing I believe - well I'd say it this way that the decisions that we make I can guarantee are always with the shareholders interest first and foremost.

Marc Silk

So when you talk about this recent deal and you had mentioned in the conference call the domino effect, but if you had not a lot discussed this customer how are you expecting your potential other customers to figure out what industry they are in or because I know obviously for the competitive reasons the customers is not going to run like you mentioned them in some cases, they will but how do you kind of play that to your advantage…

Gary Griffiths

Yes, it's a pretty small industry in a sense and I would say that those who want to know will find out and we don't have - in other words are making a public announcement is probably more for shareholders than it is for new business prospects.

Marc Silk

I got you I'd like to know too. So hopefully I'll find out down the road. So it sounds like on the MVNO side with free net and now like a mobile you have landed two of the biggest MVNOs in the world would that boost a credibility for the iPass offerings. How are you leveraging these victories in order to attract other MVNOs and for that matter MNOs like say incoming calls, it's probably like the NFL the copycat league. So if the biggest ones are doing it, you got to figure the small guys are saying what am I missing?

Gary Griffiths

I think that's absolutely true and I think we had - while we had some I would say early MVNO success in the first half of 2017 they weren't the players of this magnitude and they certainly weren't the ones that can move the market. But this does feed on itself and the more we can - the more of these deals we do, the easier will be to generate new ones.

Patricia R. Hume

Yeah Mark, if I could, Darin mentioned Republic Wireless, they are not as large as LeEco Mobile, but I'll tell you they are an extraordinarily intelligent technically savvy company. We've had - they're very good to work with and they are launching. Having the pedigree of the small guys, that are super smart and growing and then the big guys that have been around a long time as part of our reference phase, helps a lot. We've had incoming - we have had incoming demand that people calling and wanting to have a conversation with me or others on the team about what they can do with command control and intelligence steering capabilities of our technology for the MVNOs.

So there is momentum there, okay. And a lot more than I had seen in last year certainly, we just were presenting at the MVNO World Congress in Europe and we've got a lot of hot leads that came out of that event as well. We co-presented with Freenet on stage, so there was credibility that it wasn't us talking, it was Freenet talking. LeEco also did a lot of reference - references for us at that conference. So I am cautiously optimistic that things are starting to snowball a bit there in a very positive way.

Marc Silk

That's encouraging. So switching gears. So some people are worried that 5G will negatively impact iPass, with unlimited cellular affecting the return on investment in 4G, do you see a different strategy for the 5G investment and if so how could that impact iPass.

Gary Griffiths

You know Marc I am glad you asked that. I had - I was - I had a version of it the script, where I talked about 5G. So you are absolutely right. There is some people who think that 5G is detrimental to Wi-Fi and therefore detrimental to iPass. And it's actually quite yap, let me tell you why? 5G is I would say has moved from hype and hyperbole to the reality of budgets and capital planning. And what we are hearing - what we are seeing is that because of the frequency of 5G, it requires a very dense footprint. And a very dense footprint means a lot of money. And what operators are finding is that they - is just unaffordable to think that can blanket the world or even a city with 5G, given the cost of the density.

So what that means is Wi-Fi will play a very large role in 5G. However, the Wi-Fi that is wanted is the Wi-Fi that would be define to fall under the standards of Hotspot 2.0 and Adsl 2.1x, which - I mean not to be too wonkey but that stuff has been around for, I don't know at least five years, certainly longer than I have been in iPass and the adoption rate has been very low. It's been in the single digit percentage of total global Wi-Fi footprint that meets those new standards, which kind of makes it not so attractive for 5G.

However, SmartConnect kind of takes care of that, because SmartConnect does the heavy lifting that a Adsl2.1x network would do or a Passpoint Hotspot 2.0 standard by literally qualifying the networks and only connecting to those that are reliable and secure and so on. So we're actually - we actually now are looking at 5G and saying yeah bring it on because the more 5G starts becoming prevalent the more people will want to use SmartConnect to help offset the costs associated with 5G infrastructure deployment.

Marc Silk

So do you see this as maybe a 2019 plus opportunity or any potential anything…

Gary Griffiths

I unfortunately probably not, I mean again who am I mean those, there's all kind of people who make a living predicting those kind of things. But my sense is that, that 5G, true 5G rollout is probably starting in 2020, and my guess is that they are going to more likely fixed line or at least take one fixed line before they'll take a major role in mobile connectivity.

Marc Silk

Okay. So this is just not a threat and you could take advantage of it. So with…

Gary A. Griffiths

It's certainly not a threat. If anything it's an opportunity as people start looking now at 2019 people are definitely going to be planning, budgets and planning rollouts and figuring out those strategies which could be beneficial.

Marc Silk

So when this whole issue with Facebook happened, we know as far as the privacy, the first thing I thought it was that on your location services et cetera, when I don't know what Facebook is sharing on my personal information but more importantly when I allow somebody to give my location, I know that they know where I'm going to be. So the question is this could potentially open up, I would think something for your add location services because again it's not - you are not hiding anything. You say listen you're telling us where you are and if you are going to walk by Dunkin Donuts all of sudden you can get an ad that says get a free donut with a large cup of coffee and I don't think that is as invasive as what happened with Facebook. Is there any maybe traction you can potentially gain in this area?

Gary A. Griffiths

100%, Marc. So you're absolutely right, I mean under GDPR or any kind of privacy standards, there is the concept of sensitive data versus non-sensitive data, right. It's tough, we collected non-sensitive and to the extent that somebody else may want to commercialize that, there is a benefit going to weigh, because if you are walking by Dunkin Donuts you don't mind getting a little coupon that says walk in and get 20% off a cup of coffee. Right.

Marc Silk

And then on…

Gary A. Griffiths

So compare to that what Facebook and some of the other folks that have been identified in this process where they let go let's call it sensitive personal data which tells you something about your ethnicity or your religion or your something that folks get over sensitive about.

Marc Silk

Sure. So Patricia, I was at a conference last week and they were taking about security and they basically said this, there's lot of hotels out there that don't really have a VPN. Is that something you're finding out and obviously I get to figure, that's a pretty good opportunity for you guys?

Patricia R. Hume

Yes, look the venues where people connect right. So as people move and we seamlessly connect them, many of the access points are not secure. In and of themselves, right. And this is the big fear, I mean we published the mobile workforce report on security and if you had the opportunity to read it, you see that there is a reluctance to allow people to just connect to free Wi-Fi on behalf of the enterprise because of the fear of being hacked.

Now as you know our SmartConnect technology has a last mile VPN capability and so that when you do in fact connect to an access point and a secure encrypted tunnel is created and any other data just uploaded or download is infect encrypted thus affording the easy way for hackers or the man in the middle to attack the data attack your credentials, attack whatever they should that you are presenting in that connection.

And it's not just the clients it's also our backend that's secure. So we've done a lot of work in the last couple of years. Really focusing the security of our solution end-to-end not only in the cloud but also in the client. We also have now a patterned on rolled hotspot detection. So that when the SmartConnect technology sees an AP, if the AP dose not present a realistic and viable internet address, we will not connect. So one of the things that we can provide to CIOs, the Gary was speaking of that we can say this is how many rogue hotspot that you did not connect too because you had the iPass SmartConnect solution.

And that gives the CIOs, the confidence that with iPass they are They are free to allow their employees to connect to Wi-Fi around the world. And when Wi-Fi is not available of course we would hand that off to cellular. So security been ticket item. Lots and lots of discussion around the value of our product as it relates to be in a secure mobile solution, and we feel very confident that we have addressed a lot of the issues in corner cases that would otherwise really cripple in enterprise.

Gary Griffiths

Okay, and with that Marc, okay.

Gary Griffiths

Thank you Ashley. And thank you all for joining the call. Look forward to catching up with many of you in our post call meetings today and the remainder of the week. So thank you very much. Talk to you next quarter.

