Maxwell Technologies' (MXWL) CEO Franz Fink on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kimberly Tom - Director of IR

Franz Fink - CEO

David Lyle - CFO

Analysts

Steven Marascia - Capitol Securities Management, Inc

Annapoorni - ROTH Capital Partners

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Kimberly Tom

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us and welcome to Maxwell's First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. This call is being webcast live, and together with the earnings release, is available on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. The results and data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Maxwell Technologies. Statements about future expected events and financial results are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ. Please refer to the risk factors detailed in our SEC filings and in today's earnings release for further discussion.

For anyone listening to a recorded or webcast replay or reviewing a written transcript, this conference call is dated May 8, 2018. The company disclaims any duty or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP interest expense, non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, that when used in combination with GAAP results, provide us with additional analytical tools to understand our operations. We believe that these measures provide useful information to management, our Board of Directors and investors about the operating activities and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for or as superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the notes to the financial statements in today's earnings release, a copy of which is posted on the company's website.

On the call today to discuss our first quarter results are Dr. Franz Fink, Maxwell's President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lyle, Maxwell's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, the call operator will come back on the line for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Franz.

Franz Fink

Welcome and thank you for turning out this afternoon. On today's call, we will review our financial results and outlook; provide updates on the progress in each of our key markets and technologies. And discuss the significant accomplishment we reached with today's Geely Volvo ultracapacitor design win announcement. We closed the quarter with $28.4 million in revenue, below our previous guidance range due to weakness in our high voltage product line, as we stated in our April 18th pre announcement of revenue. So revenue shortfall was primarily related to three factors. Delays in the processing of Chinese tenders for infrastructure projects. Delays in infrastructure investment by utilities caused by uncertainty from the recent US tax reform. And from potential increased tariffs on steel announced during the first quarter.

Let me first address the delays in China. China tenders are typically awarded to our customers in early March following the Chinese New Year holiday. This year China tenders were not announced until March 20th later than normal. Because this was so close to the end of the quarter, our customers did not have adequate time to provide purchase orders to Maxwell for Q1 shipments. Current indications from customers in China are that additional tenders are expected in late May and that overall 2018 are expected to be a solid year, but more heavily weighted to the second half.

Likewise 2019 are expected to be a solid year as well, driven by continued infrastructure build-out in preparation for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Second, I would like to address the high voltage revenue issues in the US market. We formed under the December Tax Cuts and Jobs Act included many provisions affecting infrastructure investment, which will subject to significant interpretation with limited guidance available from the US Department of Treasury. As a result, many of the utilities are still in the process of trying to understand the impact of the tax reforms, which will ultimately determine the type and size of the infrastructure investments that they will make.

Our customers have reported to us that they anticipate getting additional clarity throughout this quarter. Further to this, on March 23rd the 25% steel tariffs on imports to the US went into effect. Steel is important for the construction of transmission lines in the US and these tariffs have forced our customers into negotiations with the US government in order to obtain dispensation for the tariffs, which has created further delays in infrastructure investments. As the Trump administration recently delayed the position of the tariffs on certain allied countries to June 1st, and has entered into what could be longer-term trade negotiations with China to continued ambiguity on whether the tariff will happen could extend the period of uncertainty for businesses and further postponed investment.

Nonetheless, one of our largest customers reported that due to the situation discussions around the way with the US government and suggested that they anticipate a positive resolution during the second quarter. Given these market dynamics, we are putting plans in place to address the current situation. These measures include optimizing operational and capital spending in the short run until we experience a full recovery and working in joint collaboration with not only our customers, but also utilities to identify additional project and find resolution to the matters that we face.

In summary, although our high-voltage business has been significantly impacted by unforeseen events, we have put plans in place to mitigate the situation, based on input from our customers regarding the timeline for resolution of secure uncertainties; we expect the recovery back to normal levels of revenue for the second half of 2018. Additionally looking past 2018, we believe that the continued need to upgrade aging infrastructure globally, as well as a trend to install modern ultra high voltage lines in the 800 to 1,100 kilovolt range in Asia and to US which is driven by the ever increasing connection of renewables to the grid bodes well for mid to long term robust demand for high-voltage products.

Dave will provide more details on our full financial results later in the call. So let's now move on to energy storage. We've made meaningful progress in energy storage, and I will begin with the automotive market. I'd like to start with our newest and most important news. Today, we announced that Maxwell has secured a new technology partnership with Geely, the parent company of brands such as Volvo and Geely Auto. The collaboration was kicked off this inclusion of Maxwell's ultracapacitor based peak power subsystem in five mild hybrid and platinum hybrid vehicles with production slated to begin in late 2019. The vehicles will be initially available in North America and Europe.

This partnership marks the most significant accomplishment in Maxwell's automotive market history as we shift our role to become the solutions provided directly to OEMs. Based on our customers' current plan, the initial design win is expected to generate over $100 million of lifetime revenues. This collaboration is also providing us the opportunity to work with Geely's world-class team to further enhance our automotive energy storage portfolio and to make our solutions an integral part of their future vehicle line up.

With CL2 regulations tightening across the globe, new vehicle electrification strategies are being considered and OEMs are now adopting ultracapacitors as a choice technology to deliver aggregate peak power to functions such as electric active role control, electric power steering and energy recuperation in hybrid vehicles. In addition due to the long product life ultracapacitors exhibit, they are also being adopted as an alternative or complementary energy storage source to batteries and power backup solutions for autonomous driving in advanced driver assistance systems.

Maxwell's turnkey up system not only combined state of CR ultra capacitors but also adds our advanced power conversion electronics to supply enhanced performance for a wide variety of demanding applications. We expect this opportunity to deliver initial revenue in late 2019 and to contribute additional meaningful revenue in 2020 with accelerated growth in auto thereafter. We believe that the vehicle electrification mega trend is accelerating and we continue to see increasing interest from key OEMs for Maxwell's complete automotive solutions for both mild hybrid and autonomous driving applications.

In addition to the exciting developments with Geely, our pipeline of prospects is robust, and we are continuing to work on securing additional opportunities that have the potential to further accelerate our growth in this dynamic market. Next I would like to discuss grid energy storage. Energy production from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is expected to more than double over the next five years, a mega trend that is accelerating. In response to this growing need Maxwell has plans to commercially launched two new sub system products that are backed by customer driven requirements and that will be scalable from start one megawatt to hundreds of megawatts.

These new products will include intelligent control and communication and has been designed for use in high power fast responding applications and grids and micro grids requiring high reliability and very long life. We expect our current engagement in micro-grid co checks which are smaller but have shorter sales cycles to begin initial revenue ramp in the second half of 2018. Looking farther out, we expect our current pipeline of utility-scale grade projects including the first commissioning of the transmission level power stabilization designed with our global OEM partner to set the stage for growth in 2019 moving into 2020.

We look forward to sharing more details about our new products with you very soon. Next let me provide an update on rail. We are making progress on both the technology and manufacturing firms. We are continuing to make progress on our generation two lithium-ion capacitor technology, where we are on track to meet program milestones in 2018. We also continue to remain on track with our partner in China CRCSLI who has its lithium-ion capacitor mass production facility operational in the second half of 2018. This full scale self production expected to commence in Q4. We expect the initial shipments in the fourth quarter and anticipate mounting growth opportunities going into 2019 due to the ongoing and accelerating light rail infrastructure built out in China.

As Maxwell is exclusive supplier of electrode to CRCSLI, we expect revenue growth in this product in the second half of 2018 and we believe that this market could provide meaningful revenue in 2019. Moving on to wind in Q1, as anticipated we experienced seasonal softness which is typical due to weather constraint in the winter month, as well as shutdowns associated with a Chinese New Year holiday. For 2018, we continue to expect overall wind market to remain stable with some growth in Q2 but with Q3 anticipated to be the strongest quarter. What's more due to China government wind turbine build mandates interim of our wind turbine retrofit solution which remains on track to launch in the second half of the year. We expect Q3 revenue to exceed typical third quarter seasonal strength.

Next I will provide an update on progress we are making with our dry battery electrode technology, which is an important element of our growth strategy due to its potential to be a game-changing technology in the multibillion-dollar lithium-ion battery market. Our strategy is to establish strategic partnerships to intersect a rapidly growing battery electric vehicle market. We are making progress on our technology having already reached an energy density milestone of around 300 watt power per kilogram. By using new chemistries and innovative new advanced processes, we are continuing to make headway on our goal of realizing energy densities of greater than 350 watt hours per kilogram at a cost that is lower than $100 per kilowatt hour by the early 2020.

We have also begun to increase investment in this area in order to demonstrate pilot line capability and to continue to advance our patented technology to achieve challenging energy density and cost targets beyond 2025. Over the last quarter, we have also continued to advance discussions with a number of potential partners in the automotive, industrial and energy storage industries regarding the scale-up and commercialization of our technology. Based on that dialogue, we remain confident with our technology provides breakthrough capabilities for lithium-ion batteries and better discussions are positively advancing. Securing a strategic collaboration partnership agreement remains a top priority for Maxwell in 2018.

To summarize, we are taking the necessary steps to address the high voltage revenue shortfall and we expect recovery of this product line for the second half of 2018. Given this recovery, combined with growth in energy storage, we anticipate a robust second half with year-over-year revenue growth for the full year. More importantly, I remain confident that our overall strategy remains intact. We continue to make progress each quarter and our strategic objectives in to build momentum in the business, and we believe that the Geely announcement is a significant signal from the market that we are developing the right products for the right markets and that our strategy is producing results.

Lastly, we continue to make progress and remain focused on establishing strategic partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of our dry battery electrode technology.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dave to discuss our financial results.

David Lyle

Thanks, Franz. Today, I'll discuss our Q1, 2018, results our outlook for Q2, 2018 and additional thoughts about 2018 as a whole. Starting with Q1, our revenue was $28.4 million, below our guidance range of $31 million to $33 million. Energy storage revenue came in at $23 million with every market segment up sequentially versus Q4 except wind where seasonal softness is typical and was expected. High-voltage revenue came in at $5.4 million for the reasons Franz discussed earlier in the call. Non-GAAP gross margin in Q1 was 21.5%, below our guidance range of 20% to 28% primarily due to lower high voltage revenue which carries gross margins higher than our corporate average.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin excludes approximately $346,000 of stock based compensation expense and $93,000 of Nesscap related intangible amortization. Non-GAAP operating expense for Q1 was $12.5 million, better than the $12.8 million midpoint of our guidance range mainly due to timing of project related R&D expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses excludes approximately $2.3 million in stock based compensation expense, $223,000 in acquisition related intangibles amortization; $64,000 associated with certain legal matters and a credit of $57,000 related to changes in estimates regarding last quarter's organizational realignment.

Net non-GAAP interest expense for Q1 was $554,000 which excludes approximately $439,000 of non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and discount relating to the convertible debt issuance. For Q1, we recorded a net tax benefit of $1 million mostly associated with taxes for our Swiss subsidiary. In Q1, we were granted a tax holiday by the Swiss tax authority which was retroactive to the beginning of 2017 and accordingly we recorded a benefit of approximately $1.2 million in a quarter. This tax holiday provides us with a significant reduction from the statutory tax rate on our Swiss income beginning in 2017 and through 2021. Q non-GAAP net loss was about $5.8 million resulting in a net- net loss per share of $0.16 based on a basic share count of approximately 37.5 million shares.

GAAP net loss was $9.2 million for the quarter and GAAP net loss per share was $0.25 cents. Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.2 million. DSOs for the first quarter were approximately 88 days and inventory turns were 2.4x. Our inventory levels grew sequentially as high voltage product was built for Q1 but didn't ship in the quarter as expected. Additionally in preparation for the mid-year transition of contract manufacturers in China, which is part of our global manufacturing optimization strategy that is intended to expand gross margins, energy storage inventory increased sequentially as we began to pre build inventory to accommodate the plan transition.

We ended Q1 with a cash balance of about $40.1 million, which includes a $5 million draw from our existing line of credit to support the pre build of inventory that I just discussed. Cash came in lower than it previously anticipated due to the high voltage revenue shortfall, changes in working capital, driven by overall sales linearity which was heavily weighted to the back half of the quarter, as well as a high voltage inventory built in Q1 for orders that did not ship.

Now I'd like to provide guidance for the second quarter of 2018. Given the current circumstances affecting our high voltage product sales, we are taking a conservative approach to forecasting Q2. We expect top-line revenue in Q2 to be in the range of $28 million to $33 million with quarter-over-quarter growth driven mainly by seasonal strength in the wind market and an expected modest recovery of the high voltage product line. We expect Q2 non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 20% to 23% which is highly dependent on how well our high-voltage revenue recovers. Anticipate excluding from Q2 margin approximately $350,000 in stock based compensation expense, and $90,000 in intangible amortization related to the Nesscap acquisition.

In Q2, we expect non-GAAP operating expense to be in the range of $12.6 million to $13 million, this sequential increase is due primarily to push out the project related R&D expenses from Q1 into Q2. Hence we estimate our Q2 non-GAAP operating expense will exclude approximately $2.3 million in stock based compensation expense and about $210,000 in acquisition related intangible amortization. We expect net non-GAAP interest expense in Q2 to be about $700,000 which excludes approximately $450,000 in non cash amortization of debt issuance cost and discounts. We expect our tax expense in Q2 to be about $300,000 mostly associated with taxes on income from our Swiss subsidiary.

At the midpoint of guidance we expect Q2 non-GAAP net loss per share to be $0.18 based on a basic share count of roughly 38 million shares. The midpoint of guidance for Q2 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative $3.8 million. In regards to cash, we expect our cash balance at the end of Q2 to decline. Q2, we anticipate capital expenditures of roughly $6 million and working capital requirements to equate to about $5 million, which includes additional pre building of energy storage inventory to support our factory transition. We expect to sell this additional inventory by the end of 2018.

Also note in April we paid the one time $2.8 million settlement fee to the SEC which has been accrued on our books in Q3, 2017. In regards to the matter with the SEC that had remained outstanding since 2013, this was finalized and approved by the SEC on March 26. Maxwell entered into the settlement on without admitting or denying basis. Going forward, we do not expect any further financial impact. We are glad that the matter is behind us.

The last item I'd like to discuss is our previously stated target of breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018. Based on our Q1 results and the midpoint of our Q2 outlook, we expect first half adjusted EBITDA to be about negative $8 million. Unfortunately, given the high voltage revenue shortfall, we believe that the goal of breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2018 has risen about our reach. However, looking to the second half of 2018, we expect the recovery in high voltage product sales back to normal levels and we anticipate solid growth in energy storage driven by the micro grid industrial, rail and wind markets. All of which should result in a much stronger back half of the year.

Based on anticipated growth in energy storage and the plans we are putting in place to mitigate the high voltage situation, we expect to reach breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2018.

Now I'll turn the call back to Franz for closing comments.

Franz Fink

Thanks Dave. Also some market dynamics was a high voltage product line have created short-term challenges. We have put the plan in place to mitigate the situation. At the same time, I'd like to emphasize that we remain confident that all those strategy we have put in place at Maxwell over the last three years intact and used to gain momentum for both energy storage and dry battery electrode and is beginning to bear fruit. Our newly announced design win and partnership with Geely represents a significant achievement for Maxwell. It validates that ultracapacitors are ideally suited to serve many of the challenges faced by automotive industry as it readies for succumbing vehicle electrification global mega trend.

Based on our customers plan, we expect that this design win will deliver initial revenue in late 2019 and contribute meaningful additional top line revenues in 2020 amounting to more than over $100 million of life time revenues. And our pipeline of opportunities continues to grow, our confidence that we could see an accelerated automotive inflection in late 2019 or early 2020 is also growing. Furthermore, the order gaining momentum in our other energy storage target markets and we believe that these markets could provide additional meaning revenues starting in 2019.

Lastly, we are continuing to make progress with our dry battery electrode technology and remained focused on establishing strategic partnerships to validate the technology and to unlock the true value of the product and technology platforms for our customers, partners and shareholders.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call up for questions.

The first question comes from [Chris Krueger] with Cowen. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, thanks for taking my call. First question was within the new announced deal with Geely. What applications exactly are you guys providing? Is that eTurbo or general breaking kind of stuff or it has backup as well?

Franz Fink

It's a mild hybrid peak power application that basically, as you are basically driving you switches the engine off. As you know it's called sailing and then obviously you need to bring the engine back on and if with the increased electrification all the functions come together obviously you need more peak power and that's where our application comes in.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it and then are these kind of some of the first applications beyond action x suspension is this kind of you know second half of 2019 kind of time on the first of those or can you give a little bit more of a timeline with like other OEMs when some of these different applications are coming online?

Franz Fink

Yes. So let me first just go briefly back to recently 14 design wins that we already talked about that are not entirely but mainly an elective suspension and also to some extent in backup power, as well as in super cruise control. They will continue to ramp like we said in previous calls here starting to the end of the year into 2019 and beyond. But let me spend as you're asking the question here really a little bit and provide more details about Geely because clearly this is a very significant accomplishment here for Maxwell and its team at Maxwell. And let me give you here some more color. So technology partnership really kicks off this integration of our ultracapacitor based peak power solution into one of Geely's major vehicle platforms and then it starts with inclusion in five mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles with production again slated to begin in the late 2019 timeframe. And then ramping obviously in 2020 and beyond based on our customers initial plan and communication. This initial design win is expected to generate over $100 million of lifetime revenues, but also why we are here extremely excited about is it allows us to really work with world-class team at Geely to further work on not just mild hybrid but further solutions and in doing so further enhancing our automotive energy storage portfolio. And in that context as you may know Volvo has recently several times communicated that they will have a whole fleet fully electrified whether it's in mild hybrid, plug-in hybrids or electric vehicles by 2025. And this provides us to work with this team and providing a unique opportunity to leverage our automotive portfolio, and really make it overtime even integral part of a broader future vehicle line up. We are very excited about it because clearly beyond supporting design wins that we have been talking about, this is not just another OEM but another application and validates clearly its applicability and suitability of ultracapacitors in automotive applications as electrification here accelerates.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So just to clarify this is beyond the 14 initial design winds that you've already talked about? This is kind of incremental to that.

Franz Fink

That's absolutely incremental to 14 that I have to be talked about, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. So this wasn't just naming one of the 14. Perfect, that's all I had. I'll hop in the queue. Thank you.

Thanks. Your next question comes from Steven Marascia with Capitol Securities. Your line is open.

Steven Marascia

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Can you clarify your EBITDA? Did you say that given what was just occur in the quarter that you said you don't expect breakeven EBITDA in the first half 2018 but you may see it by the second half of 2018? Is that what you said?

David Lyle

That's correct.

Steven Marascia

Okay. And that's assuming that your revenue ramped up materializes as you stated earlier.

David Lyle

That's correct.

Steven Marascia

Okay. Could you spend a little bit or have you guys quantified turning back to Geely Volvo? Have you guys quantified potentially how much revenue that might generate for you on the first year is an incremental or is it more than just an incremental amount?

Franz Fink

Well it's going to be -- we are very excited about this. Let me just summarize here once more. It is a new OEM that we have secured. It is going into a core platform that goes into a number of vehicles. It kicks off with the integration of our peak power ultracapacitor based model in five mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, with production initially slated to start in the late 2019 timeframe ramping in 2020 and beyond. Based on the customers communication and plans, this initial five vehicles represent alone an over $100 million lifetime revenue. And how you should look into this? As we look at lifetime obviously it takes the initial of the first year like this is 2019 to ramp, it ramps very significantly in 2020 and maybe even another year then it stays maybe a few years at that level, and then it went slowly down. But I would want to just provide that much color that is a meaningful revenue. We are talking here a double-digit million dollars of revenue to the top line. So and this is the first five vehicles. We obviously have here basically secured a long-term partnership where we are working on additional application and platforms. Again in that context we are excited that we leverage our technology further optimize it and have a very unique opportunities to make it with this customer even into the broader future vehicle line up. So it's a very significant accomplishment for the team and we are very focused to executing this with our partner.

The next question comes from Annapoorni with ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Annapoorni

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulate on the design win. And so the first question I had was like this is obviously a very big win for you guys, so how do you see this helping you in future design win or is it being significantly helpful in accelerating your design win outlook for the next couple of years?

Franz Fink

Yes. So again good afternoon, thanks for the question. Yes, as I mentioned in the call and gave some initial color, let me give you some more color on how that influences potentially our ability to secure additional designs. This partnership clearly is addressing a number of different applications from mild hybrids it starts with peak power but also looking into plug-in hybrids, as well as backup power type of solutions and as electrification continues to accelerate in the automotive industry, we have seen increased interest from other OEMs. In that context, we are here not just delivering ultracapacitors but complete module to this OEM. This is the other very significant element of this partnership that I would like to emphasize. We are delivering module to this to Geely and to Volvo and of course that puts us in a position to really move from a component supplier to let's say integrated module supplier, and of course in the context as we see increased interest in opportunities from other OEMs puts us in a good position to secure as we are looking forward similar applications with our optimized portfolio. Now again hedging is set, I want to make sure that while our pipeline is robust, we are working on those opportunities and we remain very focused to securing from of those two nevertheless they are never secured until they are secured but yes I believe we believe it positions us extremely well to secure more opportunities as we are moving forward, particularly as electrification in automobiles continues to accelerate and requires both we believe peak and backup power solutions.

Annapoorni

Thank you for that extra color on that. And regarding the grid market, so we understand that there has been an increasing interest in your products, new ones coming on over the next maybe second half of the year. So could you talk a bit more about what you have planned all for these markets?

Franz Fink

Yes as we have been communicating and actually demonstrating recent exhibition we are rolling out a portfolio of scalable products from again being module based type of products to as you might have seen complete a grid, rack and stack where multiple modules plus a controller that allows very effective and easy integration in connection of our ultracapacitor based energy storage and power delivery solution to batteries ,and this from start one megawatt to hundreds of megawatts and we are going predominantly after multiple markets, but to simplify it here one is a micro grid the other one is obviously utility scale type of transmission solutions. One of being smaller in size and revenues but much shorter cycle times; the other one of course being longer cycle time but being significantly bigger in terms of complexity of installation, as well as revenues. As pointed out, we see as a micro grid type of solutions. It's a new product coming out soon again that's why we pointed out today you should hear news, more news about those products over the next months to come. And for the micro grid, we see here project again shorter cycle times with rent starting in the second half of this year. On the transmission or utility scale side of things, we are making excellent progress. Of course, some of those projects are more complicated complex and have longer cycle times but they are progressing also in according with our customers to the point where we believe that here additional revenue into 2019 going into 2020 timeframe will come on top of faster micro grid programs. Our portfolio is scalable. You can buy a module; you can buy a small number of modules; you can buy rack; you can buy multiple racks, all always controller set very easy, we can even [help] each other and that's why we believe we are very well positioned asset market that of course still is in an early stage and needs to mature over the next one to two years. Anything from a simple backup solution to food or semiconductor manufacturing site to a complete build out of energy transmission capability in a substation; our portfolio will be well very well suited for.

Annapoorni

Okay, thank you. And just last on the gross margin, so obviously the quarter margins were suppressed because of the high voltage business which I can see from your guidance for the next quarter is going to look the same way. So how do we look at gross margins into the second half? Is it kind of going to be suppressed for a while or bounce back to a more historical level?

David Lyle

Yes. We expect to see improvement in the second half. If you look at on several different fronts we should see improvement. If the high voltage business recovers clearly that has we've said in the past higher gross margins then on their products than our corporate gross margin so that should help. We also -- after we get the contract manufacturing transition, we believe that could improve our gross margins. And then the final piece of the portfolio integration with Nesscap acquisition from last year should be completed in the second half, where we move customers for optimized margin and products for ourselves. We think if that along with if we get more volume, wind is going to be we think pretty strong in Q3 based on what our customers are saying today. And utilization rates go up and that helps gross margins also. So I think we'll see some improvement there and we'll see how it goes based on those items.

Your next question comes from Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Noah Kaye

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. Congratulations on the design win. I would like to start there and maybe Franz it would be helpful if you could give a little bit of background on the development of the power electronics capabilities within the module? What did you develop in-house and what would you kind of consider proprietary or differentiated from a power conversion power electronics management standpoint presumably part of as you're leveraging you know-how around ultracapacitors but if you could help us understand kind of the history and maybe the selling points of that solution that would be helpful?

Franz Fink

Yes, thanks Noah. Very good question. So as you know our strategy now basically four years ago we set out is to focus on target markets but those markets really basically move up to a higher level of system integration. And as far as this design wins and securing this design wins is concerned, we have been basically leveraging our ultracapacitor knowledge, but also has been building a team both from application engineering being close to automotive customers, as well as system engineering being close to our design engineering. And has been working here for quite some time with customers on multiple different applications. One is we always have maintained --has been as electrification accelerates mild hybrids will come, as mild hybrids come and you switch off the engine and you need to bring that engine back on and all functions, all functions basically run you need to have a peak power possibly even a backup power. And our ultracapacitor knowledge we brought into this in certain solutions we have been building from electronics and what components to use like using another in some other modules whether it's an engine starting or other is of course one knowledge. But I would say the most differentiating is our system knowledge. So people we have close to the customer in here in our development team that works so closely with the customer understands a whole system, it's an integration of such a module in that system and then lever chains electronic set we knew with some simple firmware of course and puts it together on a firmware board so to speak into with ultracapacitors completely into one module rather than just providing ultracapacitors, and being dependent someone else and this intimate customer and system knowledge and how to put it into a module that is optimized of course for this customer, but can be very easily customized for similar applications for other customers. I think is what ultimately is really here is a differentiation. Now there is some IP in that module I do not like want to point to where that exactly is. I'm sure you understand why, but it is at the end of the day so whole solution and intimate customer knowledge and collaboration that puts us here at the forefront in a very unique differentiated position. And we are looking forward working with these customers to further optimize, broaden that portfolio at the same time it will put us in a situation with other customers who have similar problems to solve not coming only with the ultracapacitor describing the value proposition of ultracapacitor but of the whole module in that system. And that it's lower cost of ownership, it prolongs factory life, stabilizes subordinate all the kind of good stuff that obviously has to do the system performance and functioning rather than just result a capacitor alone.

Noah Kaye

That makes sense. And kind of given your comments around the booking lifetime value for this design win, should we assume that or this particular when you are sole sourced? Is that you are standing?

Franz Fink

You own that product particular wind with having a module developed like I just described it. It will be very, very difficult to be very, very easily replaced. So, yes, I think you could make the assumption that for this design win all those vehicles we are outsource, yes.

Noah Kaye

All right. I'd like to pivot off of that the maybe discussion of the lithium-ion a dry electrode initiative and I apologize that I missed it earlier but think in the past few quarters you talked about your goal of being able to announce a commercialization opportunity with a partner sometime in the next coming quarters and my questions one in part about kind of thoughts around timing for that, but the other part of it is really around the strategy for identifying the right partner here. In the past we thought about well maybe it would be a large battery supplier, battery manufacturer but it's becoming really clear that the auto OEMs and the tier 1 are heavily involved in specking battery characteristics and the performance needed and given that you are continuing to strengthen today with this announcement. And with some of the past announcements you may your relationships with the auto OEM. I wonder maybe you could tell us how you're thinking about a kind of a right partnership strategy for that initiative?

Franz Fink

Yes. As you are pointing out and we have summarized potential partners for such a strategic collaboration to scale-up and commercialize our technology clearly could be an auto OEM or other OEMs could be a battery supplier, could be one of upcoming battery suppliers a certain countries and geographies in the world are looking into remaining or not getting dependent on Asian suppliers. And I'm talking here predominantly of US and of course Europe. But let's start with the OEM and we have been discussing that in the past OEM like you're pointing out is looking into differentiation. Today's differentiation is their internal combustion engine as you're moving for electrification particularly electric vehicles. We have clearly seen a trend that big automotive OEMs are starting not just specking batteries but building entire teams to basically make sure that they continue to control what they believe is one of the key differentiators as electric vehicles become mainstream. And this clearly is electrical drive train including the energy storage capability. And there is obviously clearly one model that you could think of. They are buildings schemes, they are getting involved intimately involved with what it means developing and improving lithium-ion batteries, and ultimately by the way it goes beyond lithium-ion batteries maybe solid-state, but basically fully understanding energy storage technology and capability. And in doing so developing and defining a solution that provides a differentiation. And as you would do so as an OEM you could easily see that you would basically do a built to print taking that energy storage or the lithium-ion cell, battery cell and say, look, this is your cell with this characteristics with this technology that I want you to build and you start production. While you are working on the next generation. So one model clearly could be to have an OEM partner who help developing this scaling up commercializing and then for that metric for list rating. And now what would the model most likely be? Clearly is we are talking very meaningful OEMs into sense that it's OEMs who has both the financial position and the technology leadership position to make something like this happened, clearly they are looking for volumes and supply where certainly at one point in time a battery supplier would need to get involved. Our few various battery suppliers would want to at least control the manufacturing of this technology. So further optimization from yield as volume get larger of $50. So it could be through OEM going through a battery supplier type of joint collaboration OEM but licensing model to a battery supplier. Of course the second model would be could you choose a battery supplier who has some interest obviously from a different angle, pay lithium-ion batteries with wet electrodes only take us that far. Hence, the future is dry, dry is important not just for lithium-ion but also future solid state. So we partner with one of those and they again because they are most likely big and would want to control that would a licensing model. From a manufacturing standpoint yes. Could that be a hybrid model that they would want to continue as we are the expert in that technology for a reasonable long enough time that make senses for us continue to further develop market generation of technology but on the manufacturing side we do licensing that certainly another model. So third one we've talked about is as we would be looking at some smaller players but that's complementary. Let's make no mistake. To scale that up and commercialize and bring that as close to the market as we believe we can ultimately, we need one of those big players either on automotive or battery supplier side of thing. Complementary as regions like US or Europe are looking into -- to be dependent on the Asians as electric vehicles become mainstream and the answer that is no as there are significant initial players out there we could partner with and become embedded electrode supplier because they are saying, look, we are not the biggest one in town. Hence, we focus on cell manufacturing but we are not electrode expert in dry. Can you help us? Can you help us say over the mid long term and by the way not just this development but even embedded manufacturing; we certainly think that's another model. Now, let's make it a little bit simpler, Noah. Are we going to do all three? No. Do we need one of the bigger ones? Absolutely. Do we think one of the other one I just described is a nice complementary strategy? Yes. We do.

Noah Kaye

Well, thank you very much for that color. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Franz Fink

And with respect to timing, Noah, nothing has really changed as we said and as I said again, we are making progress. We are advancing the discussions and it remains a main priority for us establishing partnership as fast as we can. As we said today in 2018 ideally so we remain razor sharp focused on this, okay.

There are no further questions in the queue. I turn the call back to presenters.

Franz Fink

I think that was the last question we had on the phone. Really would like to thank all our investors, analysts, everyone on the phone for your continued interest. And Dave and I are looking forward to talking to you in more detail about our recent exciting news and anything that is of interest to you here in the hours and days to come. Thank you very much, okay.

