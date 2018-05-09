VASCO Data Security International's (VDSI) CEO Scott Clements on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VASCO Data Security International, Inc (NASDAQ:VDSI) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Joe thanks very much and thank you for joining on the call everyone. I want to start by noting that we're on the eve of the most significant product introduction since VASCO’s original authentication solution. Later this month, we will announce the details of our initial trusted identity platform offerings and how they deliver a much needed and profoundly innovative approach to address the tens and billions of dollars that banks are losing fraud annually.

The nature and sophistication of attacks against banks, especially in online and mobile channels, have reached new heights and require a new approach. We've been an industry leader in stopping fraud for two decades and with more than half of the top 100 global banks as customers we have unparalleled insights into the challenges faced by financial institutions today.

These challenges include more than a thousand vendors selling security solutions to financial institutions with a wildering variety of claims and undifferentiated value propositions. For them vendor selection is a dining task. Vendor approval can take more than a year, implementations often take six months or longer and the solutions are usually not designed to work together. We are addressing these challenges with our new trusted identity solutions.

Identity is at the core of our open platform strategy and we are using an API based approach to use implementation and orchestration of anti-fraud technologies including customer developed solutions. This will enable a unified solution approach with an integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning and biometrics with administration through a single management interface. We demonstrated some of the core elements of our trusted identity platform at the recent RSA conference. We've been implementing proof-of-concept with select customers and we already have potential customers using the new developers, sandbox. I'm confident that the significant investments we're making in our trusted identity strategy will yield benefits for our customers and winning the battle against criminal hackers.

Now, I’ll discuss our first quarter results. Revenue grew 8% to $45 million driven by the doubling of our mobile security software and nearly 50% growth in our eSignature solutions. The growth was partially offsets by the expected decline in hardware. For the quarter, non-hardware including software, subscriptions and other services accounted for 62% of revenue positively affecting gross margin, which increased to 76%. We anticipate the mix of hardware and non-hardware will return gross margins to the 70% range for the balance of the year subject to normal variations.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter totaled $6.1 million and we generated $9.7 million in cash from operations. Mark will provide additional details on the first quarter during his financial review. Our cash balance at the end of the quarter was $166 million. We're focused on utilizing our cash to drive shareholder value by actively pursuing strategic acquisitions and by investing in our next generation trusted identity platform based solutions, such as adaptive authentication.

So noteworthy highlights for the first quarter includes a continued rapid growth of our differentiated eSignature solutions, strong global demand for our mobile security software solutions within the financial services industry and the launch of our orchestration SDK for DIGIPASS for Apps. This SDK enables our customers to more simply and rapidly integrate biometrics and other security features into their mobile applications and as a key element for the mobile side of our upcoming trusted identity platform. We remain pleased with our progress and the performance of our business. Our growing pipeline of opportunities gives us confidence that 2018 will be a year of solid growth.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mark Hoyt, our Chief Financial Officer, to provide details about the quarter. I'll then come back to comment on our outlook before opening the call for questions. Mark?

Mark Hoyt

Thanks, Scott. As a reminder, we adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2018. We included in the press release issued today a table with a summary of the effect with this new accounting standard on our Q1 results. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 grew 8% year-over-year to $45.4 million, product and license revenue grew 6% to $33.5 million and services and other revenue grew 15% to $11.9 million.

This quarter we are providing additional revenue metrics by products and services categories, which can also be found in today’s press release. Software licenses and subscription revenue increased more than 50% to $19 million driven by strength in our mobile security and eSignature solutions, which included two large global banking eSignature contracts.

Maintenance, support and other revenue increased 9% to $8 million. Hardware revenue declined to 20% year-over-year to $17.5 million. Let me remind everyone that in the fourth quarter of 2017, we benefited from several million dollars of product that was originally scheduled to ship in Q1. We expect a more favorable hardware results for the balance of 2018. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 76% as compared to 71% for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in gross margin percentage is primarily attributed to an increase in software and subscription licenses and a decrease in hardware revenue.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $33 million, an increase of 12% from $30 million reported last year and a decrease of 5% from $35 million reported in Q4 2017. The year-over-year increase of expenses reflects investments to improve our operating infrastructure along with sales and marketing growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and long-term incentive compensation was $6.1 million, an increase from $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.5% as compared to 10.1% for the first quarter of last year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.04 for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.01 for the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share which excludes long-term incentive compensation, amortization of purchase intangible assets and the impact of tax adjustments was $0.12 for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.08 for the first quarter of last year.

Now, moving to the balance sheet. As of March 31, our net cash balance including short-term investments in commercial paper was $166 million, an increase of $8 million or 5% from $158 million at the end of last year and an increase of $20 million from the prior year period. VASCO has no outstanding long-term debt. Deferred revenue, which includes short-term and long-term components was $37.2 million as of March 31, 2018, and included a negative impact of $5.5 million from the adoption of ASC 606. Deferred revenue as of December 31, 2017 was $40.3 million.

Our geographic revenue mix continues to shift with increasing contributions from the Americas region. This is largely due to the strong growth we’re seeing from our eSignature solutions. For the first quarter of 2018, 35% of our revenue came from the Americas, 40% was from EMEA and 25% from Asia Pac compared 29%, 44% and 27% respectively in the first quarter of 2017.

I will now turn the meeting back to Scott.

Scott Clements

Thanks a lot Mark. 2018 is an important year for VASCO. As I noted, we’ll be launching our next generation trusted identity platform, which builds upon our success with eSignature and mobile security offerings. We continue to strength on technology capabilities and build our performance oriented culture with a focus on driving value for our shareholders by accelerating the profitable growth of our company. For the full year 2018, we are reaffirming our guidance as follows. Revenues expected to be in the range $197 million to $207 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21 million to $25 million.

With that thanks for listening and Mark and I will be happy to take your questions.

Zack Turcotte

Hey, guys. Zack Turcotte on for Catharine Trebnick. A couple of things about eSignLive. First, if you could just speak on the recent DocuSign IPO and what this means for your company and how the stocks reacted as well?

Scott Clements

I am sorry, Zack. What’s the last part of your question?

Zack Turcotte

Sorry, can you hear me?

Scott Clements

Yeah, I can hear you. I just missed the last three or four words.

Zack Turcotte

Okay, yes. I was saying that if you could speak on the recent DocuSign IPO. How that impacts your company and how the stocks reacted as well?

Scott Clements

Well, I think just looking about the DocuSign IPO, I think from our point of view is to think that really I think validates the entire [indiscernible] of the topic providers of eSignature. So I think the every positive reaction that DocuSign IPO is indicative of the view that there is a significant growth opportunity remaining in this space. And you know we intend to fully participate in that as we have in and as we did again in the first quarter. As for what contribution that is a reason making to our stock price, I guess I will leave that up to you guys to figure that one out.

Zack Turcotte

Got it. And beyond that I wonder if you have any sort of update on the progress with going international with eSignLive. There is anymore business there and if you’re leading into a lot more deals with eSignLive with this 50% growth rate that we’re seeing quarter-after-quarter?

Scott Clements

I think for international there, we do continue to see a building pipeline of opportunities. We have booked the numbers of orders internationally. We do expect that to continue. I think we – as we see more and more clarity with regard to the eIDAS regulation Europe and how banks want to respond to that. I think the interest level continues to grow. It’s still a relatively small part of the global eSignature revenue that we have, but it’s certainly is headed in the right direction.

We have made some changes to our sales model this year and the way in which we take eSignLive to market through our broader – our broader sales channel. And so, we do expect to have an impact as we go through the next three quarters of this year. I think the that's a lot of growth opportunities that we managed in North America for eSignature and I would say in general the other regions of the world are behind the U.S. in adoption, and so we think there is a real driver of sustained growth for eSignature outside the U.S. as well.

Zack Turcotte

Got it, thank you guys.

Scott Clements

Thanks, Zack.

Saliq Khan

Thank you. Hi, Scott. Hi, Mark.

Scott Clements

Thanks, Saliq.

Saliq Khan

Hey, guys, just a few questions. First one is in what sectors are you guys experiencing a higher adoption rate for software and services? And then could you highlight what you guys see longer-term for hardware as well?

Scott Clements

Yeah, I think as you know, Saliq, our business is really driven fundamentally or predominantly by banking and financial services. That continues to be the case, and I think much of the growth that we're seeing, particularly outside of the eSignature, is really continuing to be driven by banking on a global basis. eSignature is a little more of horizontal play. We do a significant amount of business with banks to the big orders we have booked in the first quarter for eSignature, we're in the banking vertical.

We do see significant opportunity in other regulated areas, insurance for example. Medical is another one where we see opportunities in e-signature and really any circumstance where there is more complex contracting process that people that has to take place either online or in – either online or in the circumstance where people just want to do things digitally in so long paper. And of course that’s a very broad statement and that reflects I think the breadth of the opportunity for eSignature.

Saliq Khan

Okay. If you take a look at the recent RSA event that took place, when you kind of walk away from that group, you guys walk with from – walk away with some ideas in regards to what can you do to continue to develop or evolve your product portfolio and create a niche for yourself in the marketplace? And what ideas you guys walk away from in regards to interesting technologies that you could really fold into your current business?

Scott Clements

You said with respect to RSA, Saliq?

Saliq Khan

Yes.

Scott Clements

Yes, yes. So I think -- I still think there was anything that was from our point of view really new or different that we saw at our RSA, but I think there was a confirmation of the directions that we're headed. At RSA, we did demonstrate pre-release version of our Trusted Identity Adaptive authentication platform. And then, we also demonstrated an onboarding application with e-signature, working with my tech for identity document scanning. And so there was a lot of interest, I think, in both of those areas. And I think we spent a lot of time and effort on the trusted identity strategy. I think we continue to get good confirmation from our customers set at RSA and elsewhere that we are on the right track.

We have discussions underway with a significant number of our largest customers who are interested in our adapted authentication capabilities and ultimately, also in our onboarding – digital onboarding capabilities, both of those appear to be areas of rich opportunity that we'll -- they won't have a big impact I don’t think on 2018, but I think we will see some events that occur through the balance of 2018, that validate those product directions. And I think as we do that, we're really moving into the identity verification stage more fully. So the history of VASCO is that we really have predominantly work with already verified identities authenticating already verified identities. There is a significant opportunity and expansion opportunity for VASCO to be more involved in the actual verification of the identity upfront. So that is when we talk about on boarding, and related elements of our strategy, that's really what we're talking about.

Saliq Khan

Scott, just one last question, which is you guys have ramped up your sales and marketing, and how do I think about that going forward? We need to hire more sales people, we need to pay them better, what can you do from a strategy perspective in that regards?

Scott Clements

Yes, I think we have significantly ramped up our sales and marketing activities. It's really both sales and marketing over the last 1.5 years or 2 years. I think the market increases is really important for us. I think the company was significantly under invested in marketing in the past. And so as our solution portfolio becomes broader and more sophisticated, the marketing component of sales and marketing really becomes critical in terms of regeneration and helping our salespeople to communicate value proposition in the marketplace.

We have added a number of salespeople over the last couple of years as well. What I would expect going forward is, is that the sales expenses we generally kind of with the revenue from here. I wouldn't expect there to be sales and marketing expenses growing a lot faster than revenue as has been the case over the last few years. So as we move into 2019, and we think about our operating expenses in sales and marketing and G&A, in particular, we're working to leverage – get some leverage on the P&L around those areas.

Saliq Khan

Great, thank you, guys.

Scott Clements

Thanks.

Matthew Galinko

Hi good quarter guys. Can you, so in terms of the Orchestration SDK, is that a revenue generated component or is that a differentiator that you think will sort of drop people into the DPA ecosystem, reduce – kind of walk me through how that influences the business?

Scott Clements

Yes. I think there's two ways that really provides benefit. One is that it makes it easier to use our product. And so customers can adapt our product, integrate it with their application and mobile applications and do it more rapidly. And then the secondary knock-on effect is the ability – as we add additional capabilities and components, new biometrics and things like, it will be much easier for those customers to adapt those, in this case, new biometric modalities, in a way that is much less complicated than it would have been for them in the past.

So it's – really helps us in terms of the ease of using our product. That's a differentiation capability for us and then also, ultimately, reduces time to revenue and reduces the effort that a customer has to undertake to use our product.

Matthew Galinko

Got you. Okay. And can you say in terms of feedback that you've garnered over the last, I guess, months, since it has been, maybe, live. I don't know it's been a rollout, but do you have any feedback, do you have any sense sort of feel for adoption of it so far? How quickly existing customers are taking to it?

Scott Clements

Is this the mobile SDK or trusted identity offering.

Matthew Galinko

The SDK

Scott Clements

No, I don’t think so. We just released it here not too long ago. And I think like any – this is like just about any software business. So if you have a software product and you kind of a standstill with it, then you’re falling behind. You’re losing your competitive position, your ability to sustain to grow market share.

And so we have to continually improve these products, either by adding features or by making them easier to use or easier to implement. And so I view this as sort of an ongoing process that we have in our software businesses to maintain our competitiveness, respond to what’s happening in the marketplace.

In this case, what’s happening is that there are increasing number of biometric approaches that institutions can use to authenticate their customers. And what is happening as a bank will start with one type of a biometric modality, but later on, they may want to add another one. They may want to switch to another one because it has fewer false positives, fewer false negatives. It’s easier to use for the consumer with the better user experience. And so this really I think helps our ability over time to sustain our relevance in our position with our core customers and really demonstrate to them that we are being responsive to the way their business challenges are evolving.

Matthew Galinko

Got it. All right, one last one from me on the e-signatures business. How was demand skewing in terms of a premise deployment versus a SaaS deployment?

Scott Clements

Yes, that’s a great question. I wish it was skewing a little faster towards a SaaS than it is, I think the good news is, we have the ability with our product to deploy in either approach. We can do it as a subscription service or we can do it as an on-premise implementation. I think financial institutions, banks in general had lagged other verticals and moving toward the cloud deployment of services and technologies, we believe that’s changing and I do believe that as we go to the next couple of years, we’re going to see an increasing shift from on-premise to more cloud-based approaches. That’s the best that we’ve made with our Trusted Identity Platform as well.

We’ve made that a cloud full strategy because we think that is going to be the place where there’s a greatest growth opportunity is in the cloud. And there’s been a number of studies out there that have reflected this that banks are really realizing that moving to the cloud doesn’t negatively impact security. In fact, it’s probably more secure.

And given the financial pressures that a lot of institutions are under in terms of competition, regulation and things like that, they need to reduce their IT costs and their infrastructure costs is also going to drive them more towards the cloud. So I think these are the same things that have driven other vertical markets to adopt the cloud more aggressively. Banks have been little slower about it for good reason, I think they have to wait until the time is right and there was the right level of confidence. The European Banking Commission, in fact, just announced some rules and regulations for banks wanting to move to the cloud.

So they created a framework now for what are the things that European banks have to think about if they want to deploy cloud implementations of products like ours. And that’s good, not just necessarily from the point they had regulation, but certainly from the point of view that there is a framework, the institutions understand and that they know they can follow and be responsible as they transition to the cloud.

Matthew Galinko

Got it, all right. Thank you.

Scott Clements

Absolutely.

Scott Clements

All right. Last call, any last questions from anyone? I’m happy to answer them.

Scott Clements

All right, very good. Well, thank you, operator, for giving a one last shot there. Again, I want to thank all of you for joining the call today. We are very excited about the direction of the company. We’re working hard to continue to improve our business and deliver on our commitments. And we’re going to keep doing that. Thanks, everybody.

