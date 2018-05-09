Managing risk is what separates the best from the rest.”

I am pleased to see Omega’s management team managing risk and eventually I am confident that the market will distinguish between the best and the rest.

Many operators are feeling cash flow pressures and as a result, Omega has been forced to adapt to the evolving skilled nursing business model.

One of the most misunderstood value propositions for investing in REITs is that when you are a shareholder you are essentially employing the management team. That is, you are actually providing critical capital, as a shareholder, to fund acquisitions, redevelopment, and of course, pay the management team.

I think about that often, as part of the value creation process for any company is to generate shareholder returns by effectively managing risk. When I see management teams making strategic decisions by estimating the impact on reported earnings, I always try to measure against the expected incremental value of future cash flows.

Forecasting value is the weighted average for a range of scenarios and the sum of all of these results is ultimately the responsibility of the management team. A sound strategic analysis of a company’s quarterly earnings results is an important exercise and one that could provide investors with highly relevant data that could provide clarity into the future prospects of the company.

One of the well-known REITs in my coverage universe is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). I began covering this company in April 2012 and as illustrated below, shares have climbed as a high as $43.86 (1-20-15) to around $27.00 last March.

Clearly, the selling pressure on Omega shares is reflected in the enhanced risk seen in the skilled nursing marketplace. Many operators are feeling cash flow pressures and as a result, Omega has been forced to adapt to the evolving skilled nursing business model.

As I alluded earlier, managing risk is a critical part, if not the most essential part, of the investing process and I have become a more bullish investor of Omega shares due to the company’s effective capabilities for managing risk. As Howard Marks wrote,

Managing risk is what separates the best from the rest.”

Omega's Business Model

As of Q1-18, Omega had an operating asset portfolio of 973 facilities with approximately 96,000 operating beds. These facilities were spread across 74 third-party operators and located within 40 states in the United Kingdom (central London and the southern and eastern regions of England).

Omega is one of the largest healthcare REITs and is one of the most diversified "pure play" Skilled Nursing REITs. The company has long-term, triple-net master leases with cross collateralization provisions and most operators have strong credit profiles (with security deposits of three to six months). As of Q1-18, Omega had 83% of investments in skilled nursing and 13% of investments in senior housing (and 4% in other):

OHI's revenue consists of Medicaid (53%), Medicare (34%), and Private Pay (12%). Since the leases are triple-net, property level expenses are operator's responsibility (labor, insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures). Omega receives fixed rent payments from tenants, with annual escalators, and operators receive revenues through reimbursement of Medicare, Medicaid, and private pay for services.

Most of the negative news regarding the reliability of Omega's rents is related to the company's operators. Several skilled nursing operators have experienced pressure and this has resulted in a deterioration in earnings. Here is a snapshot of Omega's top operators:

Managing Operator Risk

Orianna (also known as Four West Holdings) voluntarily filed Chapter 11 in US Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, Texas. At that time, Omega entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (or RSA) that will form the basis for Orianna’s restructuring.

While subject to bankruptcy court approval, the RSA provides for the orderly transition to new operators of 23 of the 42 facilities Orianna currently leases from Omega. The RSA also provides for the sale of the remaining 19 facilities pursuant to a plan of reorganization to be confirmed by the bankruptcy court.

In addition to the RSA and in order to provide liquidity to Orianna during their Chapter 11 proceedings, Omega has provided a commitment for up to $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing. On day one of the bankruptcy, the debt facility was used to pay in full Orianna’s current working capital lender.

Subject to bankruptcy court approval, the DIP facility will also be used to provide Orianna with additional liquidity to fund ongoing business operations. Omega remains confident that the post-transition restructuring rent or rent equivalent in the event of asset sales for the Orianna portfolio will be in the previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million.

The bankruptcy proceedings commence today and there is a good chance that the judge rules in Omega’s favor, paving the way for the transition process. Currently, Omega collects $1 million monthly from Orianna, but this week there should be more clarity that allows for the Orianna cloud to blow over.

Omega and Signature (OHI’s #4 operator) recently entered into a restructuring agreement (or RA). The RA has a number of material provisions, which include the following noteworthy changes to our current agreement.

The bifurcation of all Omega facilities into a separate lease silo, which separates virtually all legal obligations on a go forward basis The deferment of up to $6.4 million of rent per annum for three years. The commitment by Omega to provide capital expenditure funds to be used for general maintenance and capital improvements of 59 facilities in the amount of approximately $4.5 million per year for three years A seven-year working capital term loan at 7% for an amount up to $25 million.

These modifications provide Signature with the necessary liquidity and cash flow to effectively manage ongoing operations, giving management the ability to effectuate their business plan, and ensure continued investments in the physical plans.

Simultaneously with the effectiveness of the RA, Signature has effectuated agreements with their other two primary landlords, which are similar in principle. Note: The Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA) agreement has a more drastic rent cut. Signature has also reached settlement agreements with the vast majority of its existing medical malpractice claimants.

Omega and Signature have enjoyed an excellent longstanding relationship dating back nearly 20 years. While this restructuring is certainly not optimal, it was successful in providing for an adequate resolution, while maintaining and incentivizing the existing management team. More clouds lifted for Omega.

Another top Omega tenant, Preferred Care (a Texas-based operator) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of a $28 million jury award in the State of Kentucky. While Omega has no exposure to Preferred Care in Kentucky, the company has 16 leased facilities to Preferred Care in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

In November of 2017, Omega and Preferred Care entered into a transition agreement related to all 16 facilities. Omega has identified operators for each state and separate transition processes are currently underway. Historically, this portfolio has operated at less than 1x EBITDAR coverage.

It is currently expected that all 16 facilities will be re-leased to current Omega operators under longer term leases with enhanced credit profiles. These transitions remain subject to bankruptcy court approval and should realistically be completed by Q4-18 - more clouds going away.

Disciplined Balance Sheet

During Q1-18, Omega completed $30 million of new investments for four purchase lease transactions, including two UK care homes, one skilled nursing facility in Pennsylvania and one skilled nursing facility in Virginia. In addition, Omega provided $38 million in CapEx fundings.

During Q1-18, Omega disposed of 14 facilities and three mortgages for approximately $98 million in net proceeds. Subsequently, in the second quarter of 2018, Omega disposed of an additional seven facilities for approximately $20 million in net proceeds.

The majority of these sales were driven by either poor historical operating performance, obsolete or poor physical plans, deteriorating market conditions and/or weak operator relationship, which Omega sought to exit. The company is currently evaluating approximately 51 additional facilities to sell in the coming quarters. Based upon pending dispositions, Omega believes dispositions will likely outpace acquisitions for most, if not all, of 2018.

Omega’s balance sheet remains strong, and in Q1-18 the company’s net debt to annualized EBITDA was 5.49x, and fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.2x.

It’s important to note EBITDA in these calculations has no annual revenue related to Orianna and approximately one month of revenue related to Daybreak. When adjusting for the likely range of expected rental outcome for Orianna, including expected cash proceeds from Daybreak, Omega’s pro forma leverage would be roughly 5x.

Omega has significant liquidity: $1.25B revolving credit facility with $900 million of availability. As illustrated below, the company has well-laddered debt maturities (no material maturities until 2022, assuming allowable credit facility extensions).

Omega minimizes encumbered assets (less than 1% of Total Assets), providing the company with exceptional flexibility. The company is rated BBB- by S&P, and the robust credit metrics provide an adequate buffer against the possible effects of tenant-related operating headwinds amid Medicare reimbursement changes and regulatory/licensing risk.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q1-18, Omega’s reportable FFO on a dilutive basis was $148 million or $0.71 per share, compared to $181 million or $0.88 per share for Q1-17. The company’s adjusted FFO was $161 million, or $0.78 per share for the quarter, and excludes the impact of approximately $7.8 million in provisions for uncollectable accounts $2 million purchase option buy up, $581,000 related to unrealized gains on Genesis common stock and $4.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Operating revenue for Q1-18 was approximately $220 million, versus $232 million for Q1-17. The decrease was primarily a result of $16 million of reduced revenue as Omega has placed Orianna on a cash basis, effective July 1, 2017, and did not record any lease revenue in Q1-18, and $4 million of reduced revenue related to Daybreak and Preferred Care that were also placed on a cash basis in 2017.

Omega’s quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share reflects the payout ratio of 85% of adjusted FFO, and 96% of FAD. Omega’s payout ratio and related FFO guidance will be dependent on the timing of assets sales versus the redeployment of capital along with the timing of Orianna portfolio workout. As noted in a recent article, Omega will not be growing its dividend in 2018. I wrote,

I'm not running away just because Omega is not giving us a dividend bump in 2018. The company could have engineered a cosmetic dividend increase, but the yield is already obsessively juicy.”

Omega’s FFO will improve through 2018 as the company has great visibility over the next six months. Demographics are the primary catalysts that should ultimately remove the overhang (clouds) in future quarters… a few takeaway notes from the recent earnings call:

Since the February 9th Bipartisan Budget Act, which permanently repealed outpatient therapy caps, Congress has not engaged in any significant legislative activity impacting SNF. As part of the Bipartisan Budget Act, Congress fixed the October 1, 2018 SNF market basket rate increase at 2.4%, representing an increase of $850 million to the industry. As such, this 2.4% rate increase is viewed as a significant positive development for SNF, especially considering the legislatively mandated increase of only 1% last October 1.

Omega’s #5 tenant/operator. I explained that "this operator has continued to experience quarterly pressures, despite finally showing signs of operations improvements."

Since that time Orianna filed bankruptcy (Chapter 11 Reorganization) and there is now more clarity as it relates to the future of the 42-property portfolio. In a previous article last year, I explained that "my back-of-the-napkin analysis suggests that the worst case for Omega is to reposition all of the Orianna properties and rent them out for $35 to $38 million. At the midpoint this re-trade would cost Omega around $.01/share in quarterly FFO."

Orianna, also known as Four West Holdings, voluntarily filed Chapter 11 in US Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, Texas. At that time, Omega entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement or RSA that will form the basis for Orianna’s restructuring.

While subject to bankruptcy court approval, the RSA provides for the orderly transition to new operators of 23 of the 42 facilities Orianna currently leases from Omega. The RSA also provides for the sale of the remaining 19 facilities pursuant to a plan of reorganization to be confirmed by the bankruptcy court. The RSA contemplates that the planned confirmation will occur in 110 days, and that such sale will be concluded by the end of 2018.

In addition to the RSA and in order to provide liquidity to Orianna during its Chapter 11 proceedings, Omega has provided a commitment for up to $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing. On day one of the bankruptcy, the debt facility was used to pay in full Orianna’s current working capital lender.

Subject to bankruptcy court approval, the DIP facility will also be used to provide Orianna with additional liquidity to fund ongoing business operations. Omega remains confident that our post-transition restructuring rent or rent equivalent in the event of asset sales for the Orianna portfolio will be in our previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million.

Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

Since January 2015 Omega shares have toppled by ~38%:

Based on our fundamental analysis, Omega remains a moderately healthy REIT, and while we have downgraded the company’s SWAN status, we are still recommending shares as we believe that the management team is highly disciplined in its efforts to navigate the operator pressures.

The Q1-18 results provide more clarity for us, and this provides comfort that Omega will eventually be able to get back into our elite SWAN club.

As you can see, Omega has one of the highest dividend yields in the healthcare sector. Now consider the P/FFO multiple:

As you see, Omega trades at a 21% discount to the company’s historical P/FFO multiple. The question weighing on many investor minds is whether Omega’s P/FFO will eventually normalize? Or is 8.5x the new normal?

I wish I had the crystal ball and I could tell you whether or not Omega will return to its historical valuation range. Of course, I can’t do that, but what I can provide are clues that suggest the clouds are dissipating. The Q1-18 earnings results provide more clarity that validates the effective risk management practices on display.

Clearly, the market understands risk, and there is no doubt that ‘execution risk’ is critical to the performance of the stock. I am pleased to see Omega’s management team managing risk and eventually I am confident that the market will distinguish between the best and the rest. Maintaining Buy.

