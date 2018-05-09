ZAGG's (ZAGG) CEO Chris Ahern on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Brendon Frey - Managing Director, ICR, Investor Relations

Chris Ahern - Chief Executive Officer

Brad Holiday - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Jeff Van Sinderen - B Riley FBR

Dave King - ROTH Capital

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the ZAGG First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode to prevent background noise. We will have a question-and-answer session later and the instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Now, I'd like to welcome and turn the call to Brendon Frey of ICR. Brendon, you may begin.

Brendon Frey

Thank you, Tiffany. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review the ZAGG first quarter 2018 financial results. On the call today, we have Chris Ahern, Chief Executive Officer; and ZAGG's Chief Financial Officer, Brad Holiday. Chris and Brad will review their prepared comments, and then we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Our first quarter earnings press release was issued today after the market closed at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time. As a follow-on to the earnings release, we've published a supplemental financial information on our Investor Relations website and we also furnished this document to the SEC on Form 8-K.

You can find all our earning documents on our Investor Relations website at www.zagg.com in the Quarterly Results section under the Financials tab. We are recording this call and a podcast of the conference call will be archived at the ZAGG Investor Relations webpage under the Events tab for one year.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain certain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements include, but are not limited to, our outlook for the company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the company.

These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak as of the date hereof. For a more detailed discussion on the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, we refer all of you to the Risk Factors contained in ZAGG's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ZAGG assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's release or call.

Please note that on today's call, in addition to discussing the GAAP financial results and the outlook for the company, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation of ZAGG's use of this non-GAAP financial measure in this call and the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures required by SEC Regulation G is included in ZAGG's press release today, which again can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. The non-GAAP information is not a substitute for any performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and the use of such non-GAAP measures has limitations, which are detailed in the company's press release.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Chris Ahern. Chris?

Chris Ahern

Thank you, Brendon and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. I’m excited to be addressing this audience for the first time as the CEO of ZAGG. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many of you already. And of those who I have not yet met, I look forward to doing so in the near future.

Having been with the company for over four years now, first as President of International, and more recently as President of mophie, I have worked closely with Randy, Brad, Bryan and the rest of our senior management team on developing and executing our long-term growth strategies. As CEO, I will continue to focus on reinforcing the solid foundation that is in place, and which is centered under ZAGG’s four key cost objectives; product, brand, distribution, and operational excellence.

Since assuming my new role in March, I spent the majority of time reviewing in detail our major product initiatives by brand, as well as our organizational structure to show that we have the right structure and people in place to drive our future growth. To that end, I’m really pleased to announce that Robert Johnson has joined the mophie organization to replace the position I vacated when assuming the CEO role.

Robert has extensive experience in general management, brand management, and product development having served previously as Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing for Tailormade Govs. Robert has assumed responsibility for our power [ph] category, as well as our direct-to-consumer initiatives. We’re excited to have Robert’s experience and leadership skill on our executive team.

We have also successfully recruited talent in other areas of the company that will be key to driving our business and improve long-term growth and profitability. We will continue to invest in talents where it makes sense too. Today, I am even more confident that we can further leverage ZAGG’s strong leadership position in the mobile life style category to drive sustained growth over the long term both in the U.S. and overseas.

Now to our results. 2018 is off to a very good start, with sales increased 21% to a first quarter record of 112 million. Our performance was driven by sales of mophie’s going ecosystem on our wireless products, which now include a new universal high-speed and charge type that we launched in March.

In addition, we continue to witness strong demand for our line of InvisibleShield screen protection available for all major OEM devices, as well as our InvisibleShield on demand program that allows our retail patterns, particularly in Europe, to officially supply products for the numerous models of smart phones available in that market.

Geographically, both domestically and international sales have double-digit growth with domestic international increasing 17% and 43%, respectively. We maintained our leading market share position in all our major categories of screen protection, battery cases, and portable power. In addition, we have strengthened our position to Number 2 in the wireless charging category.

Below the revenue range, gross margin improved by over 270 basis point, due to strong mix of screen protection sales along with our improved mophie margins. This improvement in gross margin, a 16% decrease in our operation expenses combined to our strong top line generated significant leverage and contribute to our dramatic increase in profitability in year-over-year.

Our strong first quarter performance, which follows a very good 2017 has allowed us to further strengthen our balance sheet, which Brad will cover in few minutes. Looking forward, I’m excited about our prospects for growth of remainder of 2018 because it is still early in the year and a majority of our revenues come during second half combined with the fact that a portion of our strong Q1 performance was timing related.

We are reiterating our full-year outlook. We did expect net sales in the range of $550 million to $570 million, driven by our continued growth in international business, expansion of our online and direct-to-consumer channel and continued global screen protection category, as we continue to capitalize on InvisibleShield products and expand distribution opportunity.

Additionally, we expect strong sales growth in wireless charging as we expect our product offering during the second half of 2018 in this high growth market segment. Gross margins are estimated to be in the low-to-mid 40 range. Adjusted EBITDA between 77 and 80 million and our EPS of $1.40 to $1.50.

I will now hand the call over to Brad.

Brad Holiday

Thanks Chris. Since many of the details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our recent financial performance. As Chris mentioned, sales increased 21%, compared to last year, due to the inclusion of wireless charge fabs in our product offering this year and an increase in screen protection sales.

First quarter sales came in higher than we had estimated, due to the timing of the transition from a distributor model to one where we transact directly with certain key retail customers using all 3 PL partner that we discussed last. As we mentioned on our last call, the timing could shift between the first and second quarter depending on when we executed this program.

We now expect to transition our first significant customer during the month of May and continue to transition other customers as we are ready operationally, which will continue into the months of July and August. As a result, second quarter sales would be lower than originally estimated due to this timing shift, but we are still comfortable with a first half, second of sales flip of approximately 40% and 60%.

Gross margins as a percent of sales improved by over 270 basis points, due to a higher mix of screen protection and improvement mophie margins that are the result of the many operational improvements implemented during the past year. Operating expenses decreased 16%, compared to the last year, due to a $2 million pattern impairment charge in 2017 that did not recur this year, multi-synergies related to the immigration and a shift in timing of some marketing expenses to later in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.6 million as a result of higher sales, improved margins, improved leverage on operating expenses, and positive EBITDA results in our multi-business. Importantly, our balance sheet has continued to strengthen. Compared to a year ago, accounts receivable increased 19% to $74 million, due primarily to the 21% increase in Q1 sales, and DSOs increased slightly to 59 days compared to 58 days last year. The overall quality of our receivables remained very good.

Inventory increased 4% to $79 million, compared to the same period last year, due to higher sales and incremental inventory of the new wireless charge pad, which was partially offset by continued improvement in overall inventory management across all of our brands. Consolidated inventory turns improved to 6.8 times, compared to 5.7 times last year, due to improved forecasting, channel inventory management, and supply chain processes implemented in our multi-business.

As we mentioned on our last call, we restructured our debt facility during the quarter to an $85 million cash flow facility and retired the asset-backed facility we put in place at the time of the mophie acquisition two years ago. This was a covenant like facility, which is easier to manage, set the borrowing capacity at $85 million, and depending on the leverage ratio has a slightly lower interest rate. I would like to thank our bank group led by KeyBank for their support of ZAGG during this high growth period and into the future.

With respect to debt, in addition to completing our new credit facility, we continue to tightly manage the outstanding balance on our credit facility and have reduced our consolidated debt by 75% to $22 million at the end of this past quarter from a high of $87 million after the mophie acquisition in March 2016. Our net debt, which is consolidated debt less cash decreased to $4 million compared to $55 million last year. We have sufficient liquidity to meet the demands of our business.

As Chris mentioned, because it is early in the year and a majority of our revenues are generated during the second half of the year, we are reiterating our annual guidance of sales of $550 million to $570 million or growth of 6% to 10%. Gross margins in the low-to-mid 30% and annual tax rate of 27%, EPS of $1.30 to $1.50 based on $28.7 million average shares outstanding and adjusted EBITDA of $77 million to $80 million.

One final comment regarding a question we are often asked is, how we would utilize our cash flow? The three options as we have discussed in no particular order is to service debt, share repurchase, and potential tuck-in acquisition opportunities. Given our low debt load and the low multiple on our stock price, servicing debt drops down and stock repurchase followed by M&A opportunities increase in priority.

As a reminder, of our board of directors established a $20 million share repurchase authorization a few years ago, which has over 17.5 million remaining in no expiration date. As always, we will provide updates to our guidance on our next call as we gain additional visibility to the second half of the year.

And with that, we’ll open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Okay. And we have Mike Malouf from Craig-Hallum. Your line is now open.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions. Certainly, it surprised on the quarter. But I guess, just probably a little bit because of the timing. So, could you just talk was there any impact on that $15 million distributor change that you talked about in this quarter at all as it all shifting into the further quarters?

Brad Holiday

Yes Mike. This is Brad. I think of the $15 million, on the last call we said it would be in the first half. We felt that a majority probably in the $10 million to $12 million range would have fallen into the first quarter, but because it is some delay, we have just been able to coordinate this with our first customer. That would really, still probably be in the first half that really shift to the second quarter.

Mike Malouf

Okay, all right, great. And then can you give us a sense of, you know you talked about the charging pads in the fourth quarter, how much they sold, what did they sell in the first quarter?

Brad Holiday

Well, we don't really talk about specifics. I think if you were to take a look at how we break out, we bricked up power between power management and cases and within power management that’s the portable power. And the indirect wireless and as you can see the growth was pretty substantial between the two. Last year we did just about 16 million. This year we did about 37 million. So, combination of both wireless, as well as the standalone portable power.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. And then same with mophie, it looks like the power cases were down significantly from last year. And I still have noticed that there is no power case or juice pack actually for the iPhone 10 and not a specifically branded one for the iPhone 8, even on your site. So, I'm just and of wondering, what’s going on with the cases and does it have anything to do with the upcoming Air power or basically the charging pad from Apple? Thanks.

Chris Ahern

Yes Mike. Firstly, I would say it has nothing to do with the Air power. So, in terms of the juice pack, it is more around us making sure that we are in line with the testing of the new power pack. We're still on track to actually brining one to market, it has just taken that little bit extra, what I will say in terms of the growth is that we did not have any form factor change from the 7 to the 8. So, we would anticipate a growth in that, but we did not actually get that. We are waiting on just to complete our testing for the 10, and we will bring that to market. So, there is no other factors paying to other than vendor testing.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. And can you just give us a quick update on the, as you see the competitive environment for the wireless charging and I noticed that you did come out with a one new product and lowered your price, and I'm just wondering if, as you see price competition kind of accelerate, does that mean that you may have to lower prices again and just give us a little bit of color surrounding that?

Chris Ahern

Yes, I will say that we have seen a lot of competition, obviously when the wireless ecosystem in fact really resonated the marketplace, what we will do is we will continue to innovate and bring out newer products particularly in the second half. So, we go on and anticipate [ph] dropping price on the product is more staying ahead and innovating on that wireless ecosystem.

Brad Holiday

Mike, the other thing I would say, just normal part of life cycle would say you bring new products and as you continue to bring new products you would at some point in time start to discount and move products, so the way we’re trying to do it is, with bundles and things like that which make it, I think more attractive to the consumer and not just great price on individual, but it is kind of part of the normal life-cycle and as we continue to bring new products around that ecosystem you will always see some level of discounting as we get towards the end of life on products.. The good news is that product works really well, it is not a form factor change. It works with all forms, so there is a long tail on it, a long life. It is just that as we continue to develop we’re coming out with faster charges et cetera. So, it will just be part of our whole kind of product development pipeline.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. And then I’m just going to sneak one more in. With regards to screen protection, you know was that 30%, can you give us a little bit of sense as to what really drove that. There has been a lot of commentary about Apple perhaps being a little bit weaker than we were expecting, but certainly, but the trend on the screen protection side?

Chris Ahern

Yes, so, I would say, we have seen nice growth and again I would say we have led the market in terms of our products, we’ve also had a sense amongst for the new S9, which has been a pretty good launch for us. In terms of Apple, we just continue to innovate on our screen protection and we have not seen any impact in terms of our tax rate. So, we continue to work with our patterns and how we drive the tax rate and really work with them in terms of sources in store and working with our training team, which is nationwide for us.

Brad Holiday

I would say one other thing, couple of things Mike on that is, the iPhone 10 was little late coming to the market in Q4. So, more volume kind of hit in Q1, which was I think one benefit. The other thing is if you just look at our share, I mean we gained our share year-over-year. So, we continue to gain as we take a look at year-over-year growth. So, I think it’s just all of these combined with just the strong business we have in screen protection was contributed to a strong first quarter for them.

Mike Malouf

Okay, thanks a lot.

Brad Holiday

Yes. Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeff Van Sinderen from B Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Hi everyone. I just had a kind of a follow-up on since we’re talking about screen protection, I know that was a driver in Q1, I guess was there, just sort of in terms of the international part of that was there increased penetration in existing counts in international, was it new accounts added, just wondering about that and then maybe anything you can give us on, just kind of a multipart question here, so bear with me, anything you can give us on screen protection in terms of the platforms that drove it, just wondering how much of the – also how much of the international increase was sell-in versus sell-through and anything we should consider for Q2 around that and then pretty much the same for domestic? Thanks.

Brad Holiday

Hi, Jeff. This is Brad. I would try to answer one of those 10 questions. I think it’s a several things. I would just comment and Chris jump in here. First of all, our international business has grown and we’ve expanded distribution internationally. A lot of our model is so deep and it continues to be a big driver in international and that’s been a big help for us. The market share data we share with you is just U.S. only. But I do think at the end of the day we did have the part of the Samsung launch in there, although that is typically not anywhere close to the size that we see with Apple. but the market share growth we have seen too, I mean we are up year-over-year and continue to grow there. So, I think it is just a combination of new products that we’ve been bringing, as well as expand distribution in the strength internationally has really driven that screen protection. Chris, anything you would want to add to that?

Chris Ahern

No, I think [indiscernible] International has been a really good driver for us. So, it continues to open doors and hopefully we will bring in some news in the near future with some of the larger retailers right now, they are really open to the eyes of either the concept of how to manage it in terms of our inventory etcetera. So, we are really strong and as to the international and we're looking at it as well, [indiscernible] draw some opportunities where we will continue to expand the Apple system.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, that it's helpful. And then just thinking – go ahead.

Chris Ahern

That's it.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. Just thinking about Q2 and these product mix and gross margin are there any consideration, is there – given the shift in the distributor just wondering anything we should consider there around gross margin and product mix for Q2?

Brad Holiday

Well, certainly sales we talked about. I think what we would have seen is that 10 to 12 we thought would hit Q2 is probably going to come out – or Q1 is going to come out of Q2. I think the mix, you know it is probably going to be, there will still be some screen protection mix because the Samsung launch happened late in the quarter. So, we should see some additional screen protection. I don't see any major shifts if you will, you know generally it is going to be kind of in-line, it might be skewed a little bit more away from screen protection because we have such strong sales in Q1, but nothing major that I would see at this point in time. You agree with that Chris?

Chris Ahern

Yes.

Brad Holiday

Okay. Was that helpful?

Jeff Van Sinderen

Yes, that’s helpful. And just one more if I could squeeze it in. On the iPhone X and tax rate and I think Chris you made a comment on that, it didn’t sound like it was changing, I guess one thing we were sort of looking for there was that may be because it is the price point is so much higher that we would start to see a little bit higher attached rate, just any thoughts on that would be helpful?

Chris Ahern

On the iPhone 10 Jeff, is that the question?

Jeff Van Sinderen

Correct.

Chris Ahern

Yes, well I would say for us we have been pretty good at tax rate on the 10 and we continue to see strong orders for ourselves, I would rather anticipate that going away for us and as we continue going through the year. We expect it to be a key growth for onscreen protection.

Brad Holiday

I think Jeff we’ve talked about this in the past that with the cost of these devices going up as high as they are, especially if you get them from some of the wireless carriers that will finance the whole thing that to add screen protection is not a very high monthly payment and so I think we're seeing really good attached rate, but I know that if I spend $1,100, $1,200 on a phone I would be doing everything I could to try to protect it with either a case or screen protection or both. So, I would expect the attach rates to be equal to or higher than some of the other phones that we have seen in the past.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay good. Thanks for taking my questions and best of luck for the rest of the quarter.

Brad Holiday

Thanks a lot, Jeff.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dave King with ROTH Capital. Your line is now open.

Dave King

Thanks. Good afternoon guys.

Brad Holiday

Hi Dave.

Dave King

Most of my questions were asked earlier. So, like Jeff maybe I’ll do a few follow-ups, in terms of the international growth, it looks like it claims from market outside Europe, do you say which markets are sort of driving that, it sounds like it is on demand that’s really helping that, but just curious kind of what markets are getting some of the increased traction as?

Chris Ahern

Yes, so the on-demand Dave, if Asia is starting to really pick up for us, I would say the [indiscernible] we have fought it up with other products. So, we have seen some nice growth in the Asia region for sure.

Dave King

Okay, that’s great to hear. And then on the juice pack testing, do you think that the delay, is that something that is self-inflicted is causing the hold-up or does it just seem like MFI approval is taking longer and I guess I'm trying to get a sense of what Apple's plans are? Are there are other vendors that have received approval or what’s the risk that they are really trying to push this wireless ecosystem over sort of the case kind of platform?

Chris Ahern

I would say, because it is not just a pure case looking at it in terms of the wireless technology, so we’ve had to really be confident and make sure that we cross [indiscernible] when it comes to the wireless charging through our case. So, what I can tell you is we have looked very confident that we will achieve the MFI testing and I can't speak to Apple's plans, but we continue to execute well and we are very comfortable and we will have that product in market very shortly.

Brad Holiday

Hi Dave, this is Brad. One thing I would add is, if you just think about cases in general, I mean really the number of software applications that are out there, we still see big demands if you will for the power of the phone. So, I think there is always going to be need for some additional power whether it comes portable or whether it comes with a battery case. We have talked about this before. When I travel I always put my juice pack on because I can travel for a couple of days and not have to worry about charging at. Wireless does make it easier, but there is always the need for that power because the consumption keeps going up as more and more apps are open and being used. So, we still see it as a good strong category long-term.

Dave King

Agreed. Lastly from me. Did I hear you correctly that M&A is becoming more of an opportunity, maybe second to buy backs, and if so, I guess what sort of, I mean power was obviously in retrospect, while may be giving you a hard time at the beginning of the outset, power looks like it was probably a pretty good acquisition, what other categories look like they might fit and sort of how is the environment out there?

Brad Holiday

Well, we wouldn't give any details specifically, but I would tell you, we have always said as three things that we really would probably use our cash flow debt, share repurchases, and M&A activity. We’ve said in the past, you know if you take a look at our keyboard business, when we got into that, I think it was in 2012, I mean we spent $2.5 million, $3 million and that thing has generated over $350 million in revenues, and I have said this before, I like 10 of those. So, I am thinking little tuck-in acquisitions, people that have some interesting technology or some interesting products that they don't have distribution or supply chain. So, I would say it is things that are going to be in that mobile lifestyle category, maybe adjacent, maybe within one of the categories that we have where it is just an interesting technology, but nothing that I would get specific out of at this point in time, but …

Chris Ahern

I would [indiscernible] by just jumping in and it is – just thinking that something that would be complementary to our portfolios. If we make things for us to complete in terms of margin. So, we are looking at a number of options [indiscernible], we're pretty confident that something would be there in the near future that may suit for us.

Brad Holiday

And it may not be precise, obviously the multi-works and we will just have to see, but we will evaluate it relatively to as Chris said, whether it is accretive or not. The good news is, with the cash that we are generating and it gives us options. And that’s one thing that we do, like it is having options.

Dave King

Fantastic, thanks for the color and nice quarter.

Brad Holiday

Thanks Dave.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jon Hickman with Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Jon Hickman

Hi, well thanks for taking my question. You, in your prepared comments you talked a little bit about international, could you elaborate on where that growth is coming from, Europe, are you getting into Asia?

Chris Ahern

Yes. Sure, Jon. Europe continues to be a strong growth area for us. So, I would say, as I mentioned already in the previous question InvisibleShield on demand in part system continues to open new doors for us, and I think it is really is all over Europe. So, we're not really focused on just one particular country. We have a lots of run rate there at the moment and we continue to try to execute those plans. So, Europe is strong, continues to grow, Asia has been a really nice area crossover that [indiscernible], we are starting to see a nice uptick in terms of our revenue there and we continue to impacting their team. So, with Asia, it is another key area for us as we go into the back half of this year.

Jon Hickman

Thank you. All the other questions I had have been asked.

Brad Holiday

All right. Thank you, Jon.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions in queue. I’d like to turn the call back over to Chris Ahern for further remarks.

Chris Ahern

Thank you everyone for joining us on our Q1 earnings call. I look forward to updating you for the Q2 earnings call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.