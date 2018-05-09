Electro Scientific Industries' (ESIO) CEO Michael Burger on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

During the presentation your lines will be made on listen-only.

Brian Smith

Thank you, Shelley, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Brian Smith, Director of Investor Relations for ESI. With me today are Michael Burger, our CEO, and Allen Muhich, our Chief Financial Officer. This call will cover our fiscal fourth quarter 2018 results. To improve comparability, we are also providing earnings per share and related income statement results on a non-GAAP or adjusted basis, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting, equity compensation, restructuring and other items.

Before we go into the details of the call, I would like to remind you that some of what we say will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are discussed in more detail in today's press release and our filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

This call also contains time-sensitive information that we believe to be accurate as of today, May 8, 2018, and which could change in the future. This call is the property of ESI.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Burger

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and welcome to our call. We had a very strong fourth quarter, with revenues of over $113 million, adjusted gross margins of nearly 50% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 34%. Bookings were $111.8 million, as continued strength in our Flex drilling products pushed bookings over $100 million for the third quarter in a row.

For the year, our bookings were over $451 million or just shy of 2.5 times the $185 million we booked last fiscal year. The demand environment over the last 12 months has been extraordinary, especially in the flexible circuit market. That said, we've been clear that at some point our customers demand would pause, while they absorb the massive amount of new drilling capacity.

And in fact, early indications over the last couple of months indicated softening of demand for new Flex drilling capacity in certain geographies. While our visibility into the near-term need for future capacity expansion remains limited our belief in the underlying dynamics for long-term growth remains strong and unchanged.

The polar inflation of flexible circuits and smartphones and other new consumer electronic devices, coupled with new application drivers, such as 5G networking and self driving automobiles, all require higher circuit density, which drives more electrical interconnect and ultimately more holes.

Our laser drilling systems are crucial to enabling the increases in density and complexity, driven by these products, applications and markets. To ensure we maintain our dominant share in the Flex drilling market space, we expect to introduce our new flagship platform this summer. This product will continue to distance us from our competition and further raise the barriers to entry into this market.

Demand for our semiconductor and component test products was also strong. As a group, revenue for these products grew over 50% in fiscal year 2018. Within component test, demand for MLCC testers has accelerated throughout the year, reflecting the explosion in ceramic capacitor demand. As a result, our revenues up to 47% year-over-year. As previously discussed, we will introduce a new large chip format tester this summer, which expands our offering in this dynamic market.

Demand for our semiconductor products, which includes, wafer scribe, mark and trim tools has also been strong for the year, with revenues up nearly 90% and up almost 200% in Q4 as compared to the fourth quarter in 2017. This market has been driven primarily by China's investment in building semiconductor manufacturing capacity. While these products will continue to grow, we do not expect that they'll repeat this year's growth rate in the short-term.

Finally, one of our key growth initiatives is moving into the rigid HDI circuit board drilling market. This market is large with strong growth drivers, and today, we have virtually no market share. We continue to make good technical progress on our next generation HDI tool, which we expect to announce later in the calendar year.

This tool will possess the key technical capabilities that differentiate our Flex drilling tools. We are convinced that the same capabilities will also differentiate us in the HDI space. We are confident in our strong and growing product portfolio combined with the technology trends, I mentioned earlier, will enable us to grow over the long-term.

In March, we held an Analyst Day event in New York, where we outlined our financial expectations to achieve an annual revenue of $500 million within the next three years. While we still operate in the cyclical business and quarters are likely to see revenue cycle up and down, depending upon the timing of customers, capacity additions, the long-term growth drivers are good, and we are well positioned.

In New York, we also announced a new success model, which sets annual targets of 49% adjusted gross margins and 29% adjusted EBITDA margins. This year we had quarters both above and below, but overall, we came in very close to our new success model. We will focus on these annual metrics as we manage our business over the long term.

As we enter new markets, we expect the cyclical swings to dampen over time. However, we are pleased that we have demonstrated the scalability of our business model and expected to deliver excellent profits in all market conditions.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Allen for an overview of our financial results.

Allen Muhich

Thank you, Michael, and good afternoon, everyone. Bookings in the fourth quarter were $111.8 million, up 36% from a year ago. The order levels reflected the strong demand environment for our Flex drilling tools, Michael discussed earlier. Bookings in semi and component tests were also up sequentially, particularly in semiconductor with strengthened scribe, trim and wafer mark.

Revenue for the quarter was $113.4 million, up 127% from a year ago, and up 2% sequentially. Revenue was above the high end of our guidance range due to the extraordinary efforts of our operations team, who have successfully ramped our Flex unit output by five times as compared to a year ago, with greater than 90% on-time delivery and without compromising on quality.

We exited the year with over $148 million in backlog that we expect to primarily shift in the first half of fiscal 2019, and our book-to-bill ratio was about 1:1. GAAP gross margin was 48.3% and non-GAAP gross margin was 49.2%, increasing sequentially by 30 basis points and well above the 45.7% from last year, demonstrating over 50% flow through on the gross profit line. Looking forward to next quarter, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to approximate 47.5% at the midpoint of the revenue range.

GAAP operating expense was $20 million, and included about $1.3 million of equity compensation and purchase accounting amortization. On a GAAP basis, operating expense was $18.8 million, representing a sequential increase that resulted from additional investments in our product roadmap. We expect first quarter operating expenses to remain relatively flat when compared to the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income was $37 million or 33% of revenue compared to $2.7 million of income in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6 million or 34% of sales. The GAAP tax provision was a $40.7 million credit, as the company's strong financial performance over the last 12 months resulted in a cumulative three-year profit that triggered the reversal of our valuation allowance.

I should also note that after further review of the provisions of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, we expect our GAAP effective tax rate to approximate 15% to 17%, beginning in fiscal 2019. This rate does not apply to our fiscal 2019 non-GAAP rate, where we continue to expect approximately $500,000 in quarterly cash tax expense, as a result of the profitability we have in the various tax jurisdictions in which we operate.

GAAP net income was $75.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.54 per share last year in part due to the reversal of the valuation allowance I just mentioned. Adjusted net income was $36.5 million or $1.02 per diluted share compared to net income of $2.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share a year ago.

Turning now to the balance sheet. Total cash and investments were $125 million at quarter end, up from $100 million last quarter and nearly double the value of 12 months ago. We generated $26.6 million of operating cash during the quarter. Our non-cash working capital increased approximately $10 million, primarily due to the application of customer deposits and increased inventory levels.

DSO fell sharply to 51 days, reflecting strong customer deposits in the third quarter that became revenue in the fourth quarter without flowing through to accounts receivable. We would expect DSO to return to historical rates of approximately 60 to 65 days in the future.

Inventory increased by $13.2 million to $88 million, as we built inventory ahead of expected first half of fiscal 2019 customer shipments. Inventory turns in the quarter were 2.9 times. Capital expenditures were approximately $1.7 million for the quarter, most of it related to the addition of factory capacity in Singapore. I should also mention the version of SAP in which we are presently running our business is no longer meeting our needs and approaching end of life.

As a result, we have made the decision that over the next year, we will upgrade to a cloud desk-based SAP solution. We believe that staying with SAP is the lowest risk path to cost-effectively getting to report functionality to efficiently run our business. We expect the SAP capital investment in fiscal 2019 to approximate $6 million, which would be incremental to the normal 2% to 3% of revenue.

Turning to Q1, we expect revenues of between $97 million and $111 million, given the strength of our backlog position and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $0.75 and $0.95.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Michael.

Michael Burger

Thanks, Allen. In summary, our fiscal 2018 was a fantastic year. One of our key takeaways from this year is that we now have a cost model that will enable us to remain nicely profitable through the expected cycles in our business and deliver exceptional financial results when the market is strong as we done this year.

This new dynamic for ESI will allow us to continue to invest in our roadmap, enter the new markets we've outlined today, and drive toward our target of $500 million in annual revenue within three years.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And at this time, I'd be pleased to take any of your questions. Shelley?

Jaeson Schmidt

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just first one wanted to start off, with wondering if you could comment on if your visibility and lead times have changed significantly over the past three months here?

Michael Burger

Not really. Our lead times are still running where we were – when we talked in New York in December. Visibility is pretty much the same as well. We're running at about on average about four months lead time.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And then are you guys seeing anything out of the ordinary from a pricing standpoint in any of the product lines?

Michael Burger

Nothing dramatic, we do battle with some of the local manufacturers. In the Flex place, we do battle with a Korean manufacturer. And occasionally, price becomes an issue. We have found, frankly, through this life cycle that we certainly in the Flex space have not to discount at all. In some of the MLCC products, we have a – we share market with another manufacturer, where we, at times, depending on the level of business, you need to actually think about pricing. But in general, it's not really changed much recently. So I think the answer would be, nothing's really changed.

Allen Muhich

And by enlarge, we generally do not need to compete on price, because the functionality of our products, and we tend to think about it more from a price per unit is output. And again, given the higher performance generally of our products that enables us to garner higher as piece. And again, we generally don't have to discount.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay, that makes sense. And then Allen, looking at OpEx, how should we think about the need for it to potentially ramp as we get beyond the June quarter?

Allen Muhich

Yes, good question. Again we guided essentially for relatively flat operating expenses from our fourth quarter into the first quarter, into our June quarter. I think for the balance of the year, we would expect it to continue to remain relatively flat. There will be some mix changes within it, based upon certain variable pay practices et cetera.

But by enlarge, we think it should remain relatively flat. I mentioned capital expenditures on our SAP investment. There will be a little bit of – that's one of the mix changes that I might refer to is that we might have a little bit there, but it's very diminished. So I think by enlarge, relatively flat.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. Thanks a lot guys.

Michael Burger

Thanks Jaeson.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi, thanks. Good afternoon.

Michael Burger

Hi, Jim.

Jim Ricchiuti

I wonder if you could comment on Michael, just on what you're seeing in terms of utilization and some of the Flex customers.

Michael Burger

Yes, actually utilization is still pretty high. We mentioned that we did see a little bit of softening in a couple of regions. But in general, utilization is really high. And frankly, I think that's reflected in our backlog position. We still have strong demand through Q1 and Q2. And I think that it goes hand-in-hand. As utilization stays high, demands stays relatively strong.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. I’m trying to figure out, what the seasonality of this business looks like. It has changed over, clearly over the past year. So normally, wouldn't you see some seasonal pickup in the June quarter and September quarters? I mean just given what's happened, how do we think about that?

Michael Burger

It’s a great question. We’re definitely trying to figure it out ourselves. I think clearly, there's been an inflection point in the last two quarters in terms of material change and technology change. And I think, coupled with the introduction of some several phones that have been really successful, I think it's really kind of thrown the seasonal pattern that we've seen, actually, for the last three years, pretty religiously out the window. So I think we're in the same boat. We do believe that in our Q2 – end of Q2 early Q3, we may see us slowing in terms of bookings. But we do believe that towards the end of the year, as new phones get introduced, we should see that pick up again.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And I think back in New York, you would talked about an opportunity in the Flex market. We're seeing a lot of investment. It sounds like in the LCP area, the Flex PCB market, are you seeing – how do you see that unfolding for you?

Michael Burger

Yes, actually there’s been a lot of external analyst reports primarily from Asia being written recently that actually have done, I think, pretty good job explaining what's happening in LCP. LCP seems to be adopted primarily for 5G antenna applications, at least initially and RF modules. And it's primarily shared between two major manufactures; more order is one of the big guys that actually does the LCP material and another one is called – and I may mispronounce that, I think it's gray.

Also, out of Asia, both of these guys are the resin and foil producers, as you know the LCP has been in limited supply and I think that’s kind of cost – some cost for nation and some of the channel. But I think that’s beginning to open up and as a result we are seeing wider adoption of LCP based processing in our customer base beyond kind of the usual two or three.

Jim Ricchiuti

And last question for me. I keep hearing anecdotally about shortages of resistors and ceramic capacitor chips. Are you seeing it on the MLCC side in terms of bookings? It just – we keep hearing and I'm just wondering, what's the investment cycle looking like from some of the bigger players in that market?

Michael Burger

Yes, we’ve actually I think, we said in our script, we've seen that business grow, almost 50%, I think it's 47% year-on-year. We have a very strong and accelerated backlog in the MLCC tester business. I don't believe that the testers are the long pole in the tent; however, I think material seems to be the shortage.

We have several customers that have raised pricing multiple times throughout the last year, which I think is indicative of a short supply. We are seeing great demand on our existing Allegro platform. And as I mentioned in the script, we're anouncing a new product here, which actually expands our TAM in that marketplace. So we're pretty excited about it. And it looks like the fundamentals are such that we don't see that slowing here in the next or certainly in the short-term.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Michael Burger

Welcome, Jim. Thanks.

Allen Muhich

Thank you.

David Duley

Congratulations on net results. Just to follow-up on that previous question in the capacitors space. You said you had a new MLCC product that will correct your TAM. Is that referring to a new tester, or are you expanding into another product line?

Michael Burger

No, no, it's a new tester. Today, we handled some of the ultra-small packages 02s 04s. And our new product will actually expand into the large chip format, which is a part of the market, Dave that we’ve not participated in the past. So we'll actually – and are probably misspoke, it won't actually increase the TAM, but it should increase our SAM.

David Duley

Okay. And I think you mentioned the gross margins would be down sequentially from 49.2% to 47.5%. What was the reason for that?

Allen Muhich

This is Allen. The main reason is simply around the revenue reduction that we're pegging at the midpoint of the range. And given the flow through that we have demonstrated, I think you'll find the margin pretty works out. We do have a little bit of backlog that is relatively low margin that is going out this next quarter, is expected to go out this quarter. So the numbers will be a little bit off from what I just articulated. But by enlarge, it's the revenue reduction at the midpoint of the range relative to what we just delivered in Q4.

David Duley

Okay. And do you guys expect to capture revenue from the HDI product in calendar 2018? Or when we would expect our first revenue? And how do you think it ramps from there?

Allen Muhich

I think mid-calendar year 2019 is when we should see some revenue. 2018 will be release in beta. We'll see some – I would expect 1Z, 2Z types in 2018 and depending on how well the betas go. But my expectation from a meaningful revenue perspective should be mid-2019 calendar.

David Duley

Okay. And you talked about this new material in the Flex circuit area. How widely adopted is that? Just help us understand where the adoption curve is? Is that really only in high-end phones and are up models? Or is it going to expand into other modules or more from other – from one phone to more phones on the RF modules side or just help us understand, kind of, where the adoption curve is there?

Michael Burger

It's early days. I think LCP is in its early adoption. It's been driven by, I would say, the ultra high-end phone today. And we expect that it will move into other consumer devices within the consumer electronic space and ultimately into other manufacturers of cell phones, as 5G becomes more of a reality, there is the low-frequency band and the high-frequency band, and there's a lot of speculation, but the high-frequency band could center around something north of 20 gigahertz, and so RF loss would become a big deal. And LCP is well-suited for low lost, high-frequency applications. So we expect that LCP is an early days adoption and will expand.

David Duley

Okay. And I think those are all the questions I had. Thank you.

Michael Burger

Excellent, David. Thank you.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much. Congrats on the early nice quarter. Michael, first off, on some of your – hello?

Michael Burger

Hey Patrick.

Patrick Ho

First off, in terms of your commentary regarding semiconductors in China, is it fair for me to assume that the business strength in China was coming from the multinationals and not yet from the local Chinese semiconductor market?

Michael Burger

Yes. That is correct.

Patrick Ho

And as my follow-up question on the rigid HDI, the product you just mentioned and talked about. In terms of the drivers that you're looking at, is part of it are due to the market demand, the interest that's out there? Or is there some key product differentiator that you're going to be able to offer that will drive the traction and demand you talked about, that will begin sometime in mid-2019?

Michael Burger

I think it’s a bit of both. I think, frankly, right now lead times in the drilling equipment business are relatively long, so there is a great deal of demand. Actually, if you look at the HDI market growth in – over the last 12 months, I think it’s been double-digit.

So we've seen reports to say, 10 that's up to 14% growth in the HDI space. And so, that's a large market that's going relatively rapid. So I think that, from a market perspective. Is what has gotten our interest? From a technical perspective, the things that we have been able to demonstrate in the flexible drilling space are exactly the same traits that are required to win in our view in the HDI space.

We have carved out, I would argue, a franchise in the flexible drilling space, by virtue of our approach. We're taking a very similar approach in the HDI space and therefore we believe, we should and can be successful. We've told The Street that 10% market share within three years is feasible. And I think that's the kind of what we've got our short-term sights set on.

Patrick Ho

Great, and actually final question for me in terms of the flexible PC market environment itself. You've talked for quarters now about a potential capacity digested period that's likely on the horizon. But given that the PCB demand, especially for Flex PCBs, is so high right now, do you see any potential capacity digested. As being relatively short and breezed relative to, say, the cyclical patterns we seen in semiconductor in the past, where could last a year or a six quarter type of period. Could you see the PCB environment bouncing back relatively quickly because of the overall demand environment and the adoption of flexible PC?

Michael Burger

We think there is potential for that, absolutely. Again, our visibility is not that great beyond arguably, Q1, Q2, but we do believe that the fundamental – the strength and the momentum that we've seen, and frankly, read about, there's the a lot of new analyst reports out of the Asia talking about, for example, LCP material as an example, but flexible circuit in general.

And we’ve stated in the past that we thought that that market was going to grow at a CAGR of around 12% a year. Clearly, this last year it grew mass faster and there's no reason to believe that, while faster. And there's no reason to believe that, while I don't think it's going to grow at the rates that we saw in fiscal year 2018 that will be much greater than what we saw in 2016 and 2017.

So it’s just broad-based adoption, Patrick and the number of applications. Frankly are coming out of the wood works. So I think, we're really well positioned. And I'll say, I think our customers are very well positioned to take advantage of that. Again, the visibility is relatively low. We're not saying that we're going to grow at the same rate that we did in FY 2018. In fact, I think there will be a retraction at some point during fiscal 2019. We just don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near to the levels that we saw in 2016 and 2017, nowhere near.

Patrick Ho

Great, thank you very much.

Michael Burger

That being said, I think, even with a retraction in our new cost our new cost structure, I think our earnings will be an improvement.

Patrick Ho

Great, thank you.

Michael Burger

Thank you. Thank you, Patrick.

J.D. Delafield

Hi, Mike. Hi, Allen.

Michael Burger

Hi, J.D.

Allen Muhich

Hi, J.D.

J.D. Delafield

So I had a question on services and then on the used-machine market. The service revenue hasn't really grown in line with the systems revenue. And I'm curious, if you could talk more about that and what the next – the outlook for services is? And I don't recall if you have initiative to recapture these machines that you're replacing or if there's some local Asian operations that are grabbing those and repurposing them? And if you could comment on the margin profile or either one of those segments is appropriate?

Michael Burger

Sure. So I’ll take the first and then I'll let Allen comment on the margin side of it. The way the service business works is, we saw a new machine and depending upon the service, the warranty that we negotiate in the purchase agreement, and typical, is just if you would average it all, it's a little bit over a year.

So if warranty goes out a year, and through that period, the cost of services is really covered in the selling price for the machine. As the product comes off of warranty, we have an opportunity either sell time and materials, which is kind of on an as-needed basis or service contracts and we’ve been relatively successful in selling service contracts and that’s our aim. And so that's kind of the way the business works from – if you look at what has been installed over the few years which has been a large number of machines that we sit on president frankly.

Most of what we've shipped, certainly, most of what we’ve shipped over the last in warranty. So we would expect that ad the services as these machines roll up of warrant it’s a huger opportunity for service level and so the way I kind of think about it is year to 14 month lag on average from the time we sell a machine to the time that we actually start recoup either and materials are warranty contracts.

Let me talk a little bit about used machine and them I’ll have added commented on the markets .we are diligently exploring whether that is a play for us. We I do believe that there is a market for us in used machines. We have a not formalize that we are in the early stages and I would expect that we should have some determination award are going to be doing here in the next quarter or two and which we’ll got talk about the call. But right now it’s an exploratory. I do believe there are some opportunity there.

Allen Muhich

So back on the service question. So it’s an area that we are very focused on because as you well that why would roughly 10% to 11% of our revenue today is a recurring that of our revenue and so having continue to increases a percentage of total certainly will hope that offset some of the inherent cyclicality that we have in the rest of business so obviously very focused on it. The other comments that I would maybe add to Michael’s is that ES it will after this 12 month to 16 month to 18 month time horizon, as new contracts are sold on products that we've sold over the last 12 months.

But it will happen slowly, because we’ve recognize it one-month at a time as opposed to all up front. Finally, from a margin standpoint, you'll probably note that in our press release, if you do the math that our margin and service stepped down to about 45%, as we completed the restructuring activities over the last 12 months we have reassign some of the resources within there.

And therefore we have seen a reduction in our service margin, but we think that is appropriate and we think frankly it’s a very attractive business to remain to be in. But that’s probably a new level, new water mark that we should expect doesn’t change any thing about our 49%, 29% success model simply just to reassignment of resources.

J.D. Delafield

Okay. Thank you. That’s it.

Michael Burger

Thank you.

Jason Ursaner

Good afternoon. Congratulations on the strong finish to the year.

Michael Burger

Thank you.

Jason Ursaner

We've been discussing the expectation for the Flex market to see, I guess some pause or this would traction for few quarters, just given the capacity suggestion. And just given that there are a lot of years around the cycle right now. Is there anything else you consider maybe characterize it more specifically? And I guess at a high level, is it any different, and I know that you have limited visibility, but a different than what you had kind of been talking about? Or this is what you've been talking about?

Michael Burger

This is what we’ve been talking about. I think, we feel really good about where we are right now. We just finished the year with arguably the highest backlog we've had in over 10 years. So we feel really good about, kind of, the near-term revenue opportunities. We did mention in the script that in some geographies we are seeing utilization has dropped a little bit, and as a result, bookings have waned a little bit. And I think that's the beginning of a sign that some of these countries and some of these companies are literally digesting all these machines that we've shipped to them, which is part of the cycle. And as we’ve said all along, we think this is traditional.

That being said, we think the fundamentals of the flexible circuit market are probably stronger than they've ever been. And we are now in a position – better – we probably have a higher market share than we've ever had. And we do believe that with the introduction of this new platform, it will be coming in the summer, it just puts an exclamation mark on our leadership position. So we’re defending at all cost, our position in Flex. And I don't think, as I mentioned, I think, in the previous question, even if there's a pause, it will not – we don't believe it will track back to the levels that we saw at the end of fiscal year 2017. So we think we are in an exceptionally good space.

We talk a lot about Flex, but I don't want to – I want to bring everybody's attention back to that the other markets that we're in, all of these markets have been up and sustained for some period of time. And that gives us, again, at a corporate level, a lot of confidence around this fiscal year. So we’re starting with the highest backlog we've started a year with. And again, we do smell that there's been a lot of capacity add, but the other product lines are also kind of hitting on all cylinders. So we feel like we’re set up pretty good for this year.

Jason Ursaner

And maybe just separating the cycle from the long-term, obviously, you have a lot of confidence that you're [indiscernible] expanding a TAM over time and having higher highs and higher lows to it. Just maybe go over again for Flex, what you see really driving that TAM expansion?

Michael Burger

It is amazing. The cellular phone, the consumer electronics associated with that, which are iPads and notebooks, et cetera, the usage, the number of flexible circuits per phone has grown dramatically. The density and the complexity of the circuits that are currently being used in those cell phones has grown immensely.

The geometries and the number of vias per flexible circuit have continued to shrink, which makes the complexity higher, which frankly, creates a larger barrier to entry. And so all of those dynamics, coupled with now new application drivers, 5G, which there's a lot of talk about I think has taken the world relatively by surprise, as it relates to the speed at which this is coming on and a lot of our customers are now being asked to support 5G antenna development, et cetera, et cetera.

And so that I think, just adds to the acceleration factor of this consumer electronics flexible circuit usage. The other thing that we're seeing is that other markets like automotive, as an example, are utilizing flexible circuits, because frankly, they're cheaper – it’s cheaper than wire in many respect, and actually much more pliable and frankly much more or much less obtrusive. So the application for flexible circuits beyond the traditional consumer electronics market seems to be growing and that actually again adds to confidence around the underlying, underpinning need for flexible circuit drilling.

That being said, we've shipped a lot of machines. And our customers are – there are a lot of factories that are bringing online. And I think at some point, there will be some digestion going on, but we don't expect it will last very long, and we don't think it will be very deep.

Jason Ursaner

Okay, and just looking at the new target model or success model, what type of capital investments in either Flex or HDI machines or acquisitions or what type of investment do you think it would take to get there?

Allen Muhich

A beautiful thing about our financial model is that it does not require a significant amount of capital to expand and ramp capacity. Essentially we’re talking about additional square footage, additional talent to be able to assemble our products and then some black screens to make sure people don’t shoot their eyes out with their lasers. So it's pretty low cost model. I think 2% to 3% of revenue that are outlined in our prepared remarks will cover us from a capital investment standpoint.

Jason Ursaner

Okay, and as assuming I’m looking at the math right, it's approaching $3 a share in earnings only $3.50 a share in earnings with 20% of your market cap in cash today, what would be the priorities for capital allocation?

Allen Muhich

As Mike indicated, we had an Analyst Day call, we have Analyst Day in New York back in March and we talked about three different uses of our capital. The first is, making sure that we can continue to fund our organic growth, that's obviously job number one.

Another way that we think about it is, we do have an authorized share repurchase program, either something like $18.2 million of remaining available. We have not been in the market. Frankly, we don't have any short-term plans to be in the market, but if something happens to our stock price and it happens to dip below our intrinsic value. We likely would be in the market. And so that's another way we think about it.

And the third is on M&A. We think that there are compelling things that we could go look at that would be very accretive to our profitability that would accelerate our strategy that – at some point in the future may make sense for us to do. But at this point in time, there are certainly nothing eminent.

Jason Ursaner

Okay, great. Really appreciate it. Thanks and congratulations.

Michael Burger

Thanks, Jason.

Allen Muhich

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Jason, actually ask the key question focusing on, but you could you comment your $500 million market model, to be clear does not include any amount unannounced acquisitions that would all be organic, is that correct?

Allen Muhich

That’s correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, again you have ample cash to do lots of ways to enhance shareholder value, keep doing what you’re doing. Thank you.

Allen Muhich

Thank you, [Ernie]. Appreciate it very much. Thank you for your interest.

Michael Burger

Thank you, Shelley. We are obviously very excited about where we are as a Company. We really appreciate all of your interest and attention today, and look forward to giving you an update next quarter. Thank you very much.

