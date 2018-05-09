Alder Biopharmaceuticals' (ALDR) CEO Paul Cleveland on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Just after market close today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued a press release supporting our first quarter 2018 financial and operating results, both of which are available in the Investors section of our website at www.alderbio.com.

Today, on our call, we have Paul Cleveland, Interim President and CEO; Larry Benedict, EVP and Principal Accounting Officer; Dr. Eric Carter, Interim Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Roger Cady, Vice President of neurology.

Paul Cleveland

Thank you, Ashwin, and welcome, everyone. I'm starting on Slide 4. I'm pleased to join you today to discuss the significant progress we made in the first quarter against our key milestones as we advance eptinezumab towards commercialization. Alder is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for migraine prevention to benefit the millions of underserved patients living with migraine. Existing treatments, even if effective, may take weeks to months to achieve meaningful clinical benefits with challenges to safety and tolerability. Eptinezumab, Alder's lead investigational product candidate for migraine prevention, targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide, CGRP, has the very real potential to bring meaningful change to the lives of patients, if approved.

The clinical data from our promised to Phase III study in chronic migraine patients and the new clinical data from our PROMISE 1 Phase III study in episodic migraine patients further underscore our belief that eptinezumab's clinical profile is highly differentiated and sets a new standard for what can be achieved in migraine prevention.

Following a single quarterly infusion in both episodic and chronic migraine patients, eptinezumab has consistently delivered predictable results, or rapid effective and sustained migraine prevention and it is the first and only anti-CGRP therapy to achieve this level of efficacy, while also maintaining a good safety and tolerability profile consistently across all eptinezumabstudy. I recently had the opportunity to sit down with several thought leaders to hear firsthand their feedback on eptinezumab's differentiated clinical data. These physicians were particularly excited about eptinezumab's day 1 onset of effect and the magnitude of its efficacy, including its 75% and 100% responder rates.

Their positive feedback on our clinical data supports our confidence in all this ability to transform the current treatment paradigm for migraine patients.

Moving on to Slide 5. Since the beginning of the year, we have continued to deliver on our development milestones, and achieve robust clinical data results in our PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 studies in episodic and chronic migraine patients, further differentiating eptinezumab from other anti-CGRPs in development.

In January of this year, we presented top line data from our PROMISE 2 study, which met all primary and key secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. When compared to other anti-CGRP therapies in development and Botox, eptinezumab demonstrated superior results, delivering rapid, effective and sustained migraine relief.

Last month, at the 70th annual American Academy of Neurology meeting in Los Angeles, eptinezumab was the subject of 8 scientific presentations. Highlights of the meeting included new 12-month PROMISE 1 data, which demonstrated that episodic patients experienced long term and further reductions in migraines following the third and fourth quarterly infusions. And the selection of our PROMISE 2 data for the prestigious clinical trials recession. Dr. Roger Cady, our Vice President of neurology will be talking more about this in a moment. Since I was appointed Interim CEO in March, I've spent a significant amount of time working with the leadership team as part of a comprehensive internal review of key activities related to Alder's ongoing development and commercialization readiness activities. This included a review of the resources activities and timing related to our Biologics license application, or BLA. We have updated the timing of eptinezumab's BLA submission for the first quarter of 2019.

Importantly, all key clinical and CMC study milestones remain on track.

Our primary goal is the submission of a high-quality BLA to support a successful commercial lodge for eptinezumab. To support these efforts, we have appointed Dr. Eric Carter as interim Chief Medical Officer and engaged in additional outside resources to complement our team. Eric brings more than 20 years of experience as a key executive in the pharmaceutical industry and has a proven track record of success with clinical development and the approval of major drug candidates.

And moving on now to Slide 6.

We also strengthened our balance sheet with 2 financings during the first quarter, with $278 million in net proceeds received from an offering of convertible senior notes due 2025 and $98 million in net proceeds received from a committed equity financing with Redmile Group LLC. As a result, we have a strong cash position with $587 million as of March 31, 2018. As always, we remain focused on being disciplined and prudent with our capital deployment and our spending continues to prioritize eptinezumab BLA submission, commercial supply and commercialization readiness.

Larry will discuss this in more detail during his remarks. As a reminder, at the beginning of the year, we received a nonexclusive license to Taylor's CGRP patent portfolio, which clarified Alder's freedom to develop and a factor and commercialize eptinezumab in the U.S. and globally.

We continue to build that Alder's team with talented, highly experienced leaders to ensure eptinezumab's success will progress toward BLA submission and commercialization readiness activity.

In addition to our interim CMO, Dr. Carter, in April, we appointed Erin Levil to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. She brings to us 20 years of trust, functional experience, leading strategic and operational initiatives in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Further, we appointed Jeremy Green, the founder and portfolio manager of Redmile Group to the Alder board.

We believe his strong healthcare expertise, both as an investor and a former sell side analyst provide the board with additional insights and perspectives as we enter our next stage of growth and development. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Roger Cady.

Roger Cady

Thank you, Paul. I'm going to start on Slide 8. As Paul mentioned, we are very pleased by eptinezumab's strong clinical results. In both the PROMISE 1 trial in episodic migraine patients and the PROMISE 2 trial of chronic migraine patients, eptinezumab has demonstrated differentiated and predictable efficacy, while also maintaining a good safety and tolerability profile, consistently across all eptinezumab studies.

Specifically, for both eptinezumab and chronic migraine patients, the risk of having a migraine was reduced by more than 50% versus baseline within the first day, following a single infusion. This represents a compelling benefit to patients, as it will possibly now ramp to experienced migraine prevention within 1 day of treatment compared to the weeks or months other therapies may require.

In addition, the eptinezumab PROMISE 1 and PROMISE 2 trials demonstrated levels of benefit that went beyond the current standard of 50% response rate per efficacy associated migraine preventive therapy.

Approximately 1 in 3 patients achieved a 75% response rate, meaning they experienced a 75% or greater reduction in monthly migraine days for the first month of a single infusion that was sustained for 3 months.

Further, an average of [17%] of patients in PROMISE 1 and 15% of patients in PROMISE 2 had a 100% response or 0 migraines for months 1 to 3.

These results demonstrate a level of efficacy far beyond the current standard, while also maintaining a good safety and tolerability profile consistently across all eptinezumab studies.

Moving to Slide 9. Paul already mentioned, Alder has a strong scientific presence at the AAN meeting last month, where eptinezumab was a subject of 8 scientific presentations. we are particularly pleased that our PROMISE 2 Phase III data was selected by the AAN science committee as one of the most noteworthy clinical trial presentations. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Richard Lipton, and was the only migraine presentation featured in this exclusive primary session of the meeting and it was attended by thousands of physicians.

This recognition highlights the importance of our PROMISE 2 data and reflects the neurology communities significant interest in new migraine preventive treatments.

As part of our scientific presence at AAN, Dr. Steven Silverstein delivered a platform presentation of our new 12-month PROMISE 1 data, which demonstrated that patients experienced long term and further reduction of migraine, following the third and fourth quarterly infusions. I will review these results in more detail momentarily.

It is a well-known hallmark of migraine that between attacks there is a return of normal baseline function. However, as the frequency of migraine days increases, the time for recovery between attacks, known as the migraine free interval, decreases significantly.

At AAN, we also presented PROMISE 1 data, demonstrating that patients achieving is 75% or greater response rate experienced increased migraine-free intervals.

The median migraine-free period for these patients was 32.5 days, meaning that half of this population experienced an even greater period of time between migraine days, following a single quarterly infusion.

By comparison, the time between migraine days at baseline for this population was 3.9 days. This remarkable 8-fold improvement in consecutive migraine-free days was also associated with improved quality of life outcomes.

In addition to our numerous presentations and publications at AAN, Alder had a medical affairs presence, which included Abboud in support of physicphysician education and scientific exchange of information. We're pleased with the very positive feedback. We continue to receive from the physician community regarding eptinezumab's differentiated, clinical profile and the opportunity for Alder to redefine physician and patient expectations for migraine prevention therapy.

Coming to the specific data we presented on Slide 10. We are looking at the 12-month results from our PROMISE 1 Phase III clinical trial in episodic migraine patients, following the third and fourth quarterly infusions of eptinezumab. As you can see, a reduction in migraine risk experienced with eptinezumab continue to increase, following both the third and fourth quarterly infusions.

We can see that after the first infusion dose, more than half or 56% of patients achieved a 50% or greater reduction in monthly migraine days. This succeeds the current efficacy standard for migraine prevention. But I would really like to point out is that after the fourth infusion, you can see that the - on average, 72% of patients, nearly 3 or 4 patients, achieved a 50% response rate. These results are unique to the eptinezumab program, and this level of efficacy has not been achieved with any other migraine prevention drugs, either proved or in development.

On slide 11, we can see that after the first infusion dose, 30% of patients achieved a 75% or greater reduction in migraine - monthly migraine days, which is higher that's a higher efficacy standard. By month 12, after the fourth infusion, you can see on average that more than half of patients achieved a 75% or greater reduction in days from baseline.

No other anti-CGRP in development has presented data showing this level of efficacy at 12 months.

We are excited by these clinical results, which continue to underscore eptinezumab's differentiated clinical profile and potential to set a new standard for what can be achieved in migraine prevention. We look forward to sharing additional clinical data with you in the future, including our PROMISE 2 second infusion 6-month data. With that, I will now turn the call over to Larry to review the financials.

Larry Benedict

Thank you, Roger. I am on slide 13. We are pleased with our first quarter 2018 financial results. The majority of our first quarter operating expenses supported our eptinezumab BLA submission, commercial supply preparation and commercialization readiness. As of March 31, 2018, we had $587 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash compared to $286 million as of December 31, 2017.

In the first quarter, total operating expenses were $86 million consisting of R&D expenses of $74 million and G&A expenses of $12 million. And we had a net loss of $118 million or $1.73 per share. R&D expenses decreased from the same period last year, primarily due to lower manufacturing costs driven by the timing of expenses, which can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. We expect our manufacturing costs to increase to subsequent quarters in preparation for commercial supply. 2018 R&D expenses included a onetime payment of $25 million under our settlement and global license agreement with Kiva. As Paul mentioned, we completed 2 financings during the first quarter. In January, 2018, we raised $98 million of net proceeds from the sale of convertible preferred stock and our committed equity financing with Redmile. The convertible preferred stock appears in our balance sheet reported separately from stockholder's equity. Under applicable accounting standards, we also recorded a deemed dividend on the convertible preferred stock of $29 million in our statement of operations.

We are also caring and accrued 5% dividend on this convertible preferred stock of $1 million. We plan to settle accrued dividends with the issuance of additional shares of convertible preferred stock.

In February, 2018, we raised approximately $278 million in net proceeds from our public offering of 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2025. These notes now also appear in our balance sheet with a carrying value of $173 million. Under accounting standards, we separately accounted for the embedded diversion future of the convertible notes by allocating proceeds between the liability and the equity component. The value of the conversion option reported in stockholders equity or approximately $110 million created a debt discount, which will be accreted over the 7-year life of the notes and will increase the carrying value over time to equal the original issuance amount. Please refer to the notes in our financial statements for details regarding the accounting treatment of these financings.

We anticipate that our full year 2018 cash investment will be in the range of approximately $300 million and $320 million. Our spending remains focused on eptinezumab BLA submission, commercial supply and commercialization readiness. We estimate having sufficient cash to meet projected operating requirements into 2020. We will need additional funding to execute commercial launch of eptinezumab. With that, I will turn the call back over to Paul.

Paul Cleveland

Thank you, Larry. Turning now to slide 15. As I previously mentioned, all key clinical and CMC study milestones remain on track. Moving to slide 16 now. In support of our goal to transform the treatment paradigm for migraine prevention, we have made significant progress in the first quarter against our key milestones. We continue to focus on submitting a high-quality BLA, preparing for commercial drug supply and ensuring commercialization readiness. We believe that Alder is uniquely positioned to redefine physician and patient expectations for migraine prevention therapy and capture the large U.S. market opportunity for eptinezumab. With that, we'll now open the call to your questions. Operator?

Brian Abrahams

I'm wondering, what did you determine during your review that led to the delay in timelines for the expected BLA filing?

Paul Cleveland

Hi, Brian. Thanks for your interest, it's Paul Cleveland. Well, as I said we would, when I first took this position, we have engaged in a pretty thorough review of the BLA process. And luckily, we were able to appoint Eric Carter here as our interim CMO to lead that review. The result of that review of key activities was the determination that the best prediction we had for a quality BLA filing was Q1 of 2019. It was not a significant event that led to that conclusion but rather there was the review of the large number of interdependent activities that all had to happen in roughly the same time frame. And with the arrival of Dr. Carter with all of his experience and with of renewed focus on what actually had to happen among all of those activities at the same time, we concluded that the more accurate forecast was Q1 of 2019. But I want to emphasize that all of our key clinical and CMC study milestones remain on track. There wasn't any single concert that read to live resetting but rather a review of the overall requirements and in particular, the number of interdependent activities happening in approximately at the same time frame.

Brian Abrahams

Got it. So would it be fair to say, it was more a matter of just the different - differing judgment, and we reviewing things rather than any particular things that emerged or had changed versus previous?

Paul Cleveland

Yes. I think, that is fair. And I think on top of that, I'd also like to say, that at times goes by, it's natural that our sense of accuracy about a forecasting, we - as we get closer to the end, we have a better sense of the timing here. But your statement is true.

Brian Abrahams

Got it. And then what's your level of confidence that our BLA filing would be achievable in the first quarter of 2019? Has everything really been extensively ordered at this point in terms of the operational elements? Is there anything that could lead to potential timeline slippage beyond that?

Paul Cleveland

And I'm looking at Dr. Carter here, but we have a high degree of confidence in our ability to submit the BLA in Q1 of 2019. And your - the latter part of your question, just to be complete, is there anything that could prevent that? And the answer is, I'm afraid, there's a large list of things that might prevent that. But there's absolutely nothing where aware of now that would prevent that from happening. We just have a lot of things that still have to be done.

Brian Abrahams

Very helpful. One more quick one if you don't mind. Than a hop back in the queue. What sort of challenges you might foresee in terms of breaking into formularies and that process being now leader versus, potentially later to market versus competitors. What do you foresee needing to do their? And - or do you think having the add to the administration might put you sort of in a separate bucket in terms of formulary negotiations once you reach the market?

Paul Cleveland

No, it's a good question, Brian. It's a complicated environment out there. There's no doubt about it. We will all learn a lot from the launch is that we anticipate coming here in the next 12 months from others. I want to emphasize that our belief is that we have truly differentiated not just our means of administration, our mode of administration, but more importantly, our clinical profile, which we think will give us a distinct advantage relative to the other anti-CGRPs. And you heard Dr. Katie talking about some of our data relative to what we see from other drug Center development. And so we believe the essential difference is actually going to be our differentiated clinical profile, but there's no doubt that there's going to be a lot of learning coming out of the launches that we're going to see now in the next 12 months and so.

And our next question comes from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

This [indiscernible] for Jessica. Was your comment on your appetite for partnership? And also could you explain the PK comparability study? And why it is needed for filing?

Paul Cleveland

Sure. So let me start with a second one. PK comparability study, that is needed for filing because the manufacturer that we are using for material has changed from the initial studies. And so we need to prove comparability of material. I won't emphasize that the process and all of the other elements that are not changed, but we are obliged to show comparability on the when we do that. So there is a necessary element of the BLA filing. And I am afraid to say, I already forgotten the first part of your question. partnership appetite. Thank you. Luckily, I got people here helping me. So I think, first of all, our key focus right now is executing against the 3 big jobs we have, BLA filing, manufacturing preparedness and commercial readiness. And that's what we're really focused on. I think it's - we remain in pretty produce steady dialogue with potential partners out there in the real world, but I'd I would have to say that our focus is really on executing to those 3 big tasks. It may well be that we'd choose at some point in the future, to do a partnership. I think that could make a lot of sense. Luckily, with $587 million in the bank, we have the ability to pick the time and the nature of that partnership to maximize the value for our shareholders and right now we're still primarily focused on the operational aspects of those 3 big jobs.

Operator

And our next question comes from Geoffrey Porges with Leerink.

Geoffrey Porges

I have a few questions. I'll leave it to guys to figure out who should answer them. First, I've heard you say about 5 times that your goal is to submit a high-quality BLA. And so my question is, well, was the BLA previously low quality with the prior timeline and what are you happen to change in the BLA to make it high quality? Secondly, in terms of manufacturing prepare, are you making final commercial material now? Or if not, when will you be can? And related to that, are you - do you expect to be able to sell any of the previously manufactured material? Or you're going to have to only be selling commercially, the material from the final processing manufacturer? And lastly, the PK study, does that include immunogenicity? So do you have to demonstrate immunogenicity for the new contract manufacturer, this part of that PK study?

Paul Cleveland

Okay. I'll probably need help remembering that. But two, thanks, Jeff, this is Paul. First, we always intend to simply a high quality BLA. My emphasis on that description is encompasses 2 pieces, one is, of course the technical compliance with the equipment so that's accepted for filing and proceeds the review process. And the other bill is to obtain the best possible label to ensure commercial success, of eptinezumab that's what I mean by high quality. And I'm emphasizing that simply because when we have brought up comments in the past, I've heard concerns that we might just be trying to go as fast as we can, and we are balancing speed with the need to do both of those things. But that is part of what went into the thinking of, when Eric and the team here reviewed the timelines, and went over the - as I said, all of these interdependent activities, and we really felt that the Q1 was the more accurate prediction of when we were going to file. Regarding manufacturing, I think your first question was, Jeff, do we have matured. Are we making material now? And the answer is, yes, we are making material now that is usable for commercial purposes. And we will continue doing so until all the way up to launch. And so that was - then you asked about the PK study. Does it included immunogenicity and the answer is, yes, it does. And that study is ongoing and on track to read out the second half of this year.

And our next question comes from Matthew Luchini with BMO Capital.

Matthew Luchini

So it sounds like, with regards to the delay in the BLA, that this was a fully internally driven decision. Can you confirm that assumption, that there was no guidance from FDA on any part of the application you're thinking about submitting? And then coming back to that question on partnership ...

Paul Cleveland

If you're forgetting the compound question. Let me answer that. That is absolutely true, Matthew, there was no external to medication that led to this. This was entirely a more comprehensive review with the experience and judgment of Dr. Carter here, obliged to it as well. And additional information was simply how things are going. But there was no - there was absolutely no guidance, no external factor taken - that was - that required this reset.

Matthew Luchini

Okay. And following up on the earlier question about potential partnership. Can you just provide a little bit more color on, sort of, the current tone of those conversations? Does it - are there any, sort of, gating steps that might preclude the deal in terms of, say, having the BLA actually successfully submitted and accepted. Does anymore color on the state of those conversations, such as they are will be appreciated?

Paul Cleveland

Sure. So first of all, I'm not going to make I have it on commenting on the individual give-and-take of potential partnership discussions. But having said that as an introduction, I hope you're hearing me emphasize that our focus for the near term is on executing against the 3 big jobs in front of us. And we remain in dialogue, and we will remain an ongoing dialogue with other people. And over the long run, it probably is going to make sense to have a partner, but that's not our focus in the near term.

And our next question comes from Sumant Kulkarni with Canaccord.

Sumant Kulkarni

I have a few. So when can investors expect to know about whether you scale up successful? That because if you look at your 10-Q filed today, it seems like your current agreement just do not have product enough, even for clinical trials? Is that right, is an assumption, that's 1 of - that's a first question.

Paul Cleveland

Yes. Good. As you start with number one and take them into older. So that's not correct, first of all. We are manufacturing commercial material and stockpiling it and we do have a viable plan to produce material that we need to be able to satisfy commercial demand.

Sumant Kulkarni

Sure. So following up on that, is Caleb not achieved successfully before the results of the PK comparability study, would you guys be able to ascertain that or do we have to wait for the results of that study?

Paul Cleveland

Sumant, I'm - well, you've mentioned the pre-scallop price, it's not - it's kind of - it's not quite that I'll just pause there, not sure that's an accurate description of what's happening now. We are engaged in commercial manufacturing what production now. We do have plans, we've been intentionally a little vague, we have and identify our CMOs. And we will continue to not identify them, but we have a manufacturing plan. It does presume that our comparability study comes back and demonstrates comparability. So one of the things that, I mean, if that doesn't happen, we will have to reset our planning accordingly. Let me ask to Dr. Carter, he can respond further on that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sumant, this is Eric Carter. So we have made and we are continuing to manufacture commercial lots and we've used some of these lots in our PK comparability study, comparing them, obviously, with the mature levels used for the pivotal clinical studies. There is no scale risk as such, it's just mistreating that we have that comparability between the - as to be commercialized material, where the material it was used in the clinic that in the pivotal clinical studies.

Sumant Kulkarni

Got it. Thanks for clarifying that, because I was reading the page 42 of the queue. My last question is, on your slide with the potential addressable population, it now has 5 million to 7 million patients, so let to 5 million previously. But your PK is estimate remains the same. Has anything changed there? Is it conservative in due to pricing per share? Or is that is a simply a function of those assumptions being derived in 2016?

Paul Cleveland

Yes. I don't think there was any intended message in that so much. I think those are considered comparable, and we continue to be comfortable with margin if, estimates we provided before.

And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo.

Jim Birchenough

Couple of questions I'll ask them one by one. I guess, first one is, Paul, on a search of for a permanent CEO. And are there any comments you have for that? And what's a pedigree our phenotype of a CEO that you're looking for?

Paul Cleveland

Sure. That is ongoing and active. We've seen some very interesting candidates. I mentioned, when you kicked it off that it's a matter of months, but exactly how many, I can't say. And I'm afraid, I'd still have to give you the same ones, it's a matter of months and exactly coming, I can't predict at this time. Getting to the - it's underway and active, and we've had some very present, promising candidates, but I can't give you a better pipeline that have already said. As to profile, I think we are very focused on an experienced, I CEO, if you think about the reason for the transition, it was to prepare this company for a bigger and more complex life as a precommercial than commercial company. So as you would expect, we're looking at seasoned CEOs, who have taken companies through that process and have managed, in a larger, more complex organization. There are lots of skills could be useful, but they're not all essential. So we each have, probably, slightly different emphasis on elements of people's backgrounds. But that's the general profile.

Jim Birchenough

And then may be getting back to the PK comparable or he. Just wondering, how much agreement we have with FDA and what cost or suits comparability? How much of a risk is that? And I asked that, because that underlies a lot of the challenge of bio similars and showing comparability. And we all remember when Miles had to do something studies with the same manufacturer, Genzyme, not able to convince FDA of comparability from 1 scale to another. So as you look at your commercial lots, what degree of agreement do you have with FDA? And what gives you confidence that this won't be a risk step?

Paul Cleveland

Well, we have the study that's underway, the part of the BLA filing was reviewed with the FDA. And they have signed off on the design and then points for that study. So I do think we're going to have an interpretive, what is comparability mean to discussion or risk there. And the study - it's ongoing, it's on track, it's on time. We expect to read out to current later this year. And we have no reason to believe we're not going to show comparability. And on the other hand, they tell you to do the study, you can't - we can't be certain, because we just haven't done the study. So the data we have, which is not a full-blown study like this, supports the idea of full comparability. We're not aware of data that would undercut that the comparability at all. But we haven't finished the full-blown study.

Jim Birchenough

And may be just final question. Just use to ask a lot, we haven't asked it for a while. But were you guys at in terms of a sub-queue formulation. It certainly seems like you've got a highly differentiated IV. But where you're at in terms of the line extension and terms of the subcu?

Paul Cleveland

Yes. I think what we have committed to do and remain committed to do is to re-examine that in order for administration as a potential line extension. But not until after we get our BLA filed. I think, we're really prioritizing the IVFD program that we've been talking for you about here because of the data that we're getting that just has to be our priority. And it remains a potential for line extension, but we're not going to be really focusing on that hard or putting resources of significance into it until we get our BLA filed.

And our next question comes from Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Michael Morbedo for Divan. I want to know, as competitors launch their products, but we'll be looking for that you would find encouraging or wearing depending on how those launches go?

Paul Cleveland

Yes. Well, we have a lot to learn from these lunches, I think, in a way, it will be an interesting teach in some ways to see. I keep emphasizing that we do believe we have a differentiated clinical profile. So I don't think we just automatically assume that whatever they do happens to us, either in terms of pricing or in terms of reimbursement or contracting or some of the other elements of the commercial lunches. But I think, as a class, if the anti-CGRPs become widely accepted and available to be covered by insurance or reimbursed, I think that's a net positive for the category for sure. And of course, it will be a very interesting and dynamic environment for the first couple of years. So I am afraid, I'm being very general, but I would say, if there's good uptake of anti-CGRPs, we would regard that as a very promising sign for our own program. But on think, we believe that some of the intricacies of contracting and pricing will be through it directly and, kind of, a one-to-one basis to our own program. And we'll just keep a very close eye on that, essentially as you all will over the next year, 18 months.

Unidentified Analyst

And for the 12-month study, the data that you provided on this call. At the 12-month time point, what was the number of patients that were included out of the 12-month time point? And can you give a rough estimate of how many of the patients that were responders a 12-month has been responders the entire time versus they were responders that month?

Paul Cleveland

I'm going to pass that one to Dr. Roger Cady.

Roger Cady

Yes. I don't know if I can give you those all of those answers, Michael. But what I can tell you, we had quite low dropout rates with the study. Obviously, over a 4-month study that does occur and we had, perhaps of the 10% to 15% dropout rate through that study. And also, you are correct. The way that we did our analysis was to look at these monthly intervals. It's not looking at people who are individually responders for the entire 48 months. So we report out on these results, we're talking about either a period of 1 to 12 weeks or 4 weeks that they were analyzed and that was the responder rate that they achieved. What you see. However, if you look at this data critically, is that, through time, internally, what people are doing is moving from lower successful response rates to higher. In other words, you see an enrichment of 75% responders, 100% responders as we continue with repeated fusions. And so we find that very, very encouraging as a way we look at our data.

Paul Cleveland

Just to clarify quickly, Roger meant 48 weeks not 48 months.

Roger Cady

Roger Cady

Paul Cleveland

I don't know, Michael, I guess we could follow-up, if you need the numbers, I'll ask Ashwin if you can put a note down and just get picked you with a number of patients, which is clearly easily attainable, we just don't know if it's on the table here.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Danielle Brill with Needham.

Danielle Brill

I was kind of a follow-up to the previous question I asked. I was wondering if in time with this one to a follow-up if the 12 months, if you looked at immunogenicity data and if there was an increased presence of neutralizing antiseizure bodies and also, as well if there was any impact on efficacy?

Paul Cleveland

I think I'll turn that over to Roger too.

Roger Cady

Yes. We had about 10% to 12% of currency with less than 1% being neutralized antibodies. We do still have some studies looking at antibody occurrence in PROMISE 2 but so far that's what we've seen.

Danielle Brill

Was that relatively steady throughout the trial that 10% to 12%?

Roger Cady

Actually, what we see is that we may have some early antibody production, and then with time, some of that actually resolves.

And our next question comes from Difei John with Mizuho.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Alex, actually on for someone. I - so you spoke a little bit about partnerships earlier. Can you maybe let us know how you're thinking about X U.S. ask any color there would be appreciated.

Paul Cleveland

Sure. Well, first of all, we spoken the regulatory timeline we're talking about here is obviously an exclusively regulatory timeline. I think, clearly, this is a worldwide market, but we are - ourselves focused on the U.S. aspects of it, just because of the resource constraints here. I think that would be a very natural place to be looking for partners to provide additional commercial value for the program. And you can expect that that's part of what we're thinking about, when we think about the value of a partner. Because I do not believe that this company is going to have to be sources to be worldwide lunches and that would obviously something we be looking for a partner to be helpful on.

Unidentified Analyst

And then 1 last quick one on commercial readiness. Can you just give us some color on the sales force. Are you currently looking at candidates actively involved in that process right now?

Paul Cleveland

We're going to - I think for competitive reasons, we're going to be a little bit about the exact nature of our preparations. I would say that, although, we've spoken earlier that what we need is a specialty size sales force. So we're talking in the range of 75 to 125 people. Typically the vast majority of those are hired in the couple of quarters leading up to launch. So I would give you at that sort of general guidance. But I think. Going to be avoiding detailed numbers or detailed hiring timelines or that sort of thing for competitive reasons.

And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today's call. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Paul Cleveland

Thanks a lot.

