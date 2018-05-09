Why Is It Wise To Pick Up Eli Lilly In 2018?

In the past one year, Eli Lilly (LLY) definitely has had its share of hiccups, with major drugs such as Strattera, Effient, and Axiron going off patent and Cialis facing competition from generic erectile dysfunction products. The company, however, is now set to make a comeback, buoyed by robust performance of some of its recently launched products in the first quarter of 2018.

Just check out the updated 2018 guidance figures and you realize that the company is moving very much in the right direction, to hit its target of 5% CAGR in revenues from 2015 to 2020, and minimum operating margins of 30% by year 2020 (linked above). I strongly believe that this is just the right time to swoop in on this stock for enjoying sturdy long-term returns.

In this article, I will be explaining some of the key factors that are expected to drive Eli Lilly’s share price in 2018.

Trulicity and Jardiance will continue to drive Eli Lilly’s diabetes franchise revenues in 2018.

Since FDA approval in September 2014, Trulicity has been a major player in the GLP-1 receptor agonist class of diabetes drugs. And the subsequent market entry of new GLP-1 drug, Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) Ozempic, is expected to prove to be a boon for Trulicity and Eli Lilly. The reason for this lies in the much slower behavior changes seen in prescribing patterns in the diabetes segment, despite the presence of strong efficacy data for any new drug or new class of drugs. In this context, the presence of more number of GLP-1 drugs will be instrumental in creating awareness amongst prescribers, most of which are in primary care setting. This in turn will expand the addressable market opportunity for GLP-1 class of drugs. Trulicity is expected to be a beneficiary of this trend, and report 20% to 30% growth in revenues in 2018.

Eli Lilly is also working hard to explore the profile of 3mg and 4.5mg Trulicity doses in type 2 diabetes indication. Then again, we have Eli Lilly studying Trulicity in cardiovascular outcomes study, REWIND. Cardiovascular benefits are emerging as a major differentiator for diabetes drugs, considering that almost 30% of diabetes patients (linked above) have established cardiovascular condition.

The next important diabetes drug in Eli Lilly’s portfolio, Jardiance, has become a market leader in the SGLT2 class of drugs. While the adoption of this entire class of drugs is gradually picking up, Jardiance has already made its mark as it is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death in type 2 diabetes patients. Beyond this, the drug is now being studied in several pivotal trials in heart failure indication. Positive data in this label will imply a multi-fold increase in addressable market opportunity for Jardiance.

Olumiant and Taltz can prove to be solid additions in inflammation and immunology segment.

Olumiant is already approved in around 40 countries (linked above) in the rheumatoid arthritis or RA indication and is now awaiting FDA approval in USA. The drug is already making its mark in international markets and especially in Germany, where it is rapidly winning confidence of both physician and patient communities. While the FDA Advisory committee voted in favor of 2mg dosage but against 4mg dosage of Olumiant in moderate-to-severe RA indication, citing safety concerns, Eli Lilly remains confident of securing FDA approval for both dosages.

Rather than seeing this issue as one that involves overruling the advisory committee’s decision, the company has highlighted that the decision is with respect to a very specific label, using Olumiant after methotrexate therapy in RA patients. Hence, to secure FDA approval, the company will have to carve out another suitable label for the 4mg dosage, that will address the unmet demand in RA space.

Further, although deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism are accepted as probable adverse events of using Olumiant and also included in the drug’s label in international markets, Eli Lilly is yet to witness a clinical manifestation of this safety concern. In fact, more than 7,800 patients years of data (linked above) were submitted to the FDA Advisory Committee and around 11,500 patients years of data (linked above), including post-approval data, are consistently highlighting the superior benefit/risk profile of the drug in clinical settings.

Beyond RA, Eli Lilly and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) are studying the 2mg and 4mg dosage of the drug in atopic dermatitis indication.

Eli Lilly’s IL-17 antibody, Taltz, is one of the best in this class of drugs, especially in the psoriasis indication. The drug has demonstrated high skin clearance rates, and this compelling data about patient experience will drive increased adoption of Taltz in 2018. We saw that although there was decline in Taltz revenues from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018, the overall demand rose as was reflected by 30% rise in NBRx (linked above). Taltz can prove to be a very good option for those patients where anti-TNFs have proved ineffective.

Taltz has recently secured FDA approval in the psoriatic arthritis indication. Although Eli Lilly had previously not expected significant revenues from Taltz in psoriatic arthritis, the company has been compelled to revise up its estimates. This is based on performance of Novartis’ (NVS) Cosentyx, for which more than 50% of the prescriptions are in non-dermatology indications (linked above).

Eli Lilly is expecting a readout from the Phase 3 trial, comparing taltz with AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) Humira, in psoriatic arthritis in late 2018. Taltz is also being studied in the ankylosing spondylitis indication in an ongoing phase 3 trial.

Beyond IL-17, Eli Lilly is also studying IL-23 antibody, mirikizumab, in psoriasis indication. But the company believes that real growth for mirikizumab lies in the ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease indications.

Verzenio, Alimta, and Cyramza are key oncology assets in Eli Lilly’s portfolio.

Although Pfizer’s (PFE) Ibrance currently stands far ahead in terms of market share in the CDK4/6 Inhibitor class of drugs, Eli Lilly’s Verzenio has also started attracting new patients in HR-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer indication. And with the CDK4/6 inhibitor class of drugs reaching only half of the total eligible patients (linked above), there is loads of scope to grow for the entire class of drugs.

The drug’s label, as monotherapy and in combination with fulvestrant, in later lines of treatment in metastatic breast cancer accounts for 1/3rd of the addressable market opportunity (linked above) for Verzenio, while the remaining 2/3rd opportunity (linked above) stems from its approval in combination with aromatase inhibitor in the first line HR-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer indication.

By the end of Q1 2018, Verzenio had managed to have NBRx share of almost 15% (linked above). Verzenio’s exceptional performance in MONARCH 3 trial was what led to the drug’s approval in first line metastatic indication. This label expansion and the awaited regulatory approvals in Europe and Japan are expected to fuel Verzenio’s revenue growth in 2018.

Alimta is already going strong in USA and is currently awaiting FDA approval to enter into metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC indication, in combination with chemotherapy and Keytruda.

Then we have Cyramza, already approved in second line gastric cancer, second line colorectal cancer, and second line NSCLC indications. Cyramza accounts for 30% of gastric cancer market share in the USA, while share of NSCLC and colorectal cancer markets is only in lower single-digits (linked above). Then again, in Europe, penetration of drug varies across geographies, mainly based on access levels. In gastric cancer indication, Cyramza accounts for lower 30% share (linked above) in Europe.

Cyramza has managed to secure almost 60% share (linked above) of the Japanese gastric cancer market. With high prevalence of gastric cancer in Japan, this is definitely one of the most important geographies for the drug. Cyramza only accounts for lower double-digit market share in the lung and colorectal cancer indications in Japan (linked above), implying that there is significant scope for future growth of the drug in this country.

The latest breakthrough for Cyramza, however, has been the positive data published from REACH-2 trial. Here, the drug was found to be effective in improving overall survival as well as progression-free survival in second line HCC indication, in patients with high level of alpha-fetoprotein. In case this drug is approved by FDA, it will be a jolt for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). The latter leads in first line liver cancer indication with Nexavar, and also has the recently approved Stivarga for second line liver cancer indication in its portfolio. With half of second line liver cancer patients having high level of biomarker, alpha-fetoprotein, it is obvious that Cyramza will be posing a tough competition to Stivarga. Beyond Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Opdivo has already secured accelerated FDA approval in second line HCC indication, while Merck (MRK) is also studying Keytruda in second line HCC setting.

Eli Lilly is also awaiting data from its Phase 3 trial, evaluating Cyramza in EGFR mutation positive NSCLC indication (linked above), by end of 2018.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors in 2018.

The fast acting insulin, Humalog, is slated to witness gradual decline in its revenue trajectory due to the entry of generic versions such as Sanofi’s (SNY) Admelog and other insulin pro products in future quarters of 2018. Being the highest earning diabetes drug in Eli Lilly’s portfolio, the extent of generic erosion of Humalog will determine the scale of impact on the company’s revenue growth rate.

Then again, CVS Caremark has removed Jardiance from its 2018 formulary and instead added Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Invokana. This was done despite use of Invokana being linked with increased risk of amputations in the cardiovascular outcomes study. This implies that more than efficacy and safety, the pricing of the diabetes drug is what determines the access levels. In such a scenario, excessive pricing pressures may eventually reduce Jardiance’s revenue growth rate in future years.

The FDA Advisory Committee meeting decision (linked above) against 4mg dosage of Olumiant has left many of Eli Lilly’s and Incyte’s investors disappointed. While the companies are confident of securing favorable regulatory decision for 4mg Olumiant based on real world efficacy data in international markets, it is very rare that the FDA rules against the recommendations of the AdCom.

Moving on to biologics like Taltz and mirikizumab, we see that there has been an increasing shift towards four-tier insurance plans, with the fourth tier specialty pharmacy drugs including biologics, requiring high level of copayments/coinsurance from patients. Then again, we have copay accumulator programs that do not include manufacturer provided assistance in patients’ deductibles and out-of-pocket maximum payments. This trend may result in lower compliance rates and thereby drop in demand of these drugs in 2018.

There are certain pipeline failures that can cost the company in the form of investor sentiment. In May 2017, Eli Lilly had posted results that demonstrated modest improvement in progression-free survival with Cyramza as compared to chemotherapy-placebo combination in the very hard-to-treat second line bladder cancer indication. In April 2018, top-line results from the Phase 3 trial, RANGE, met its primary endpoint of PFS and also demonstrated improvement in overall response rate in second line bladder cancer indication. However, the trial failed to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in overall survival, the secondary endpoint, with Cyramza in this very sick patient population.

At the end of first quarter of 2018, Eli Lilly boasted of cash balance of $4.78 billion, while total debt was around $11.69 billion (linked above). The net operating cash flow of the company was around $5.71 billion (linked above). The company has planned to reduce its long-term debt, which is close to $9.4 billion and is pretty high, by around $2.0 billion using repatriated earnings.

And still, I believe that Eli Lilly makes a strong buy for 2018.

Trading at $79.07 on May 1, 2018, and having 12-month consensus price target of $90.70, Eli Lilly is not a very strong growth stock today. Eli Lilly, however, has high dividend yield, to the tune of 2.9%, much higher than the average dividend yield in the healthcare sector which is around 0.73% as well as that of S&P 500, which is only 1.90%.

Based on solid product portfolio and robust research pipeline, I believe that Eli Lilly will prove to be a strong buy opportunity in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.