Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs are underpriced regarding their historical average in valuation and profitability metrics, because the market is discounting the consequences of higher rates. Real Estate Management looks good for Price/Earnings, Price to Free Cash Flow, ROE, but has a very bad Price/Sales ratio. Equity REITs and Capital Markets are moderately overpriced and a bit above their historical baseline in profitability. Banks, Insurance and Thrifts/Mortgage are the most overpriced groups in the 2 sectors.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in all industries except a minor deterioration in Mortgage REITs.

P/S has improved in Thrifts/Mortgage, Real Estate Management and deteriorated in Consumer Finance, Capital Markets, REITs.

P/FCF has improved in Mortgage REITs, Real Estate Management, Capital Markets and deteriorated in Thrifts/Mortgage, Equity REITs.

ROE has improved in most industries and is stable in Insurance, REITs.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by respectively about 1.7% and 1.2%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK), E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC), Leucadia National Corp (LUK), Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW), SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

WD Walker & Dunlop Inc FINANCIAL FII Federated Investors Inc. FINANCIAL PFG Principal Financial Group Inc. FINANCIAL PGR Progressive Corp (The) FINANCIAL RGA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. FINANCIAL IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc FINANCIAL BFS Saul Centers Inc REALESTATE LAMR Lamar Advertising Co REALESTATE PCH PotlatchDeltic Corp REALESTATE WPG Washington Prime Group Inc REALESTATE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Financials and Real Estate on 5/8/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 19.83 15.24 -30.12% 3.77 2.06 -83.01% 20.87 13.44 -55.28% 8.4 8.89 -0.49 Thrifts/Mortgage* 24.02 20.66 -16.26% 3.43 2.03 -68.97% 18.82 14.75 -27.59% 6.02 5.02 1 Consumer Finance* 16.9 13.15 -28.52% 1.43 1.47 2.72% 7.44 8.22 9.49% 8.27 11.83 -3.56 Capital Markets* 17.26 18.07 4.48% 3.97 3.06 -29.74% 16.19 19.62 17.48% 10.25 7.89 2.36 Insurance 18.67 13.7 -36.28% 1.34 1.07 -25.23% 15.08 8.99 -67.74% 6.52 8.71 -2.19 Mortgage REITs** 10.89 17.01 35.98% 4.23 4.13 -2.42% 34.79 48.8 28.71% 10.53 4.72 5.81 Equity REITs** 31.63 35.51 10.93% 5.97 4.56 -30.92% 48.33 38.64 -25.08% 5.97 4.04 1.93 Real Estate Management** 28.18 31.19 9.65% 5.43 3.06 -77.45% 18.87 25.55 26.14% 6.02 -1.33 7.35

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with SPY in 1 month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.