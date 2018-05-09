Bojangles' (BOJA) CEO James Kibler on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

James Kibler - Interim CEO, Interim President & Director

John Jordan - Senior VP of Finance, CFO & Treasurer

Michael Gallo - CL King

Jake Bartlett - SunTrust

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

David Palmer - RBC Capital Markets

Joshua Long - Piper Jaffray

Jon Tower - Wells Fargo

I would now like to turn the conference over to host, Mr. John Jordan. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Good evening, and welcome to the Bojangles' Inc. quarterly conference call. I'm John Jordan, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. And with me today is Randy Kibler, Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer. By now everyone should have access to our earnings release for the 13-week period ended April 1, 2018. It may also be found on our website at www.bojangles.com under the Investors section.

Let me begin by covering a few regulatory matters. During our formal remarks and in our responses to your questions, certain items may be discussed which are not based on historical or current facts. Such items, including statements indicating our beliefs, trends, plans, expectations, assumptions, anticipations, guidance, projections, estimates and the like should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risk, uncertainties and assumptions, are not guarantees of performance and are expressly qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements.

In addition, our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call, May 8, 2018. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws. For more details, please refer to our earnings release and to the risk factors in our SEC filings.

Our remarks today will also include references to company-operated restaurant contribution and company-operated restaurant contribution margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share, which are all financial measures that are not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Investors should review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP results contained in our earnings release.

And now I will turn the call over to Randy.

Thanks, John. And he's probably -- our team is truly blessed with one of the smartest, hardest working CFOs in our industry. We're thankful for his leadership and commitment, and I'm blessed to serve alongside John. Welcome, and thank you for all of you that are joining us today. We appreciate the support and interest in our brand.

We know most of you have already reviewed some of the earnings information, and John will share more details in a few minutes. Just want you to know that at the leadership team, we're working hard and are focused and excited about our direction. While we believe Bojangles' is capable of much stronger performance, we are pleased that our company-operated comparable sales and transaction trends have improved in March and April over February levels, which encourages us that we'll continue to make progress.

Our leadership team has determined that our primary focus needs to be well-run restaurants. Leadership at all levels, they understand that they're expected to make a positive impact on our business in their own way or through their area of responsibility as we improve restaurant operations.

The key areas of importance for us are staffing, turnover, training, focus and execution. We must deliver at a high level to meet the most important customer expectations.

And well-run restaurants will always deliver the following: they will deliver great-tasting food. And when that food is prepared according to Bojangles' specifications, there is nothing like it in the marketplace. Our core menu is a differentiator for the brand. Well-run restaurants will also deliver fast and efficient service. While we still have opportunities for growth in this area, the building blocks are in place, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of customer service at all of our restaurants. Well-run restaurants also deliver clean and inviting environments. Many of our restaurants are family-gathering places for our communities we serve. Ensuring they are clean and well-clean places to visit is high on our agenda. Well-run restaurants also deliver great value. This means more than just price. It also includes offering high-quality flavorful products as well as fast and efficient service in a friendly environment inside the restaurant and at the drive-through.

Our recent brand tracker research provided us with important information that aligned with and solidified our direction. One of the key takeaways from the research was to leverage our points of differentiation like: focusing on Bojangles' unique core menu items; also increasing brand messaging around it all day, every day breakfast platform; and consistently delivering on customer satisfaction metrics of taste, speed, friendliness and cleanliness. So you can see why we believe the brand tracker research is great news. It confirms that our leadership team is already focused on the right things to continue moving the brand forward.

Bojangles' strength has always been in our core products, those signature items that have made Bojangles' the iconic brand that it is today. We will communicate about and promote these products more while doing a better job of incorporating them into our value messaging.

Also, breakfast has been served all day, every day at Bojangles' for more than 40 years. It's not new to us. However, to me, that message is being more strategically incorporated into our brand communications as well as into many additional customer touch points.

The best thing about promoting our core products across all dayparts is that most of them are much easier to execute than some of our more involved promotions and products we have attempted in the past. When you're selling the best-tasting products with a value message and these improve the customer experience, it is a win-win, win for our customers and our brand.

Now please understand that making biscuits from scratch, breading fresh chickens, steeping tea the old-fashioned way and delivering great food fast are all hard to do. But the important thing here is that most of this is under our control. We plan to make significant improvements in areas that we can control, which begin with operating well-run restaurants and promoting core menu items.

We recently kicked off an exciting campaign featuring one of our key signature products: the one, the only Cajun Filet biscuit. Now in most markets, that value message is 2 Cajun Filet biscuits for $5, an outstanding at a great value.

In a few weeks, we'll have our Cajun Filet sandwich at a 2-for-$5 price point to round out the campaign with an additional lunch and dinner option, same great taste but served in a sandwich with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

We have plans across all dayparts for the rest of the year that will continue our focus on core products that dials up with a value message. All of those will support our efforts to improve our restaurant operations and deliver great-tasting food to our customers.

As we transition our discussion today to other key components of the business, I want to make one last point. The true engine of our business is what happens in the restaurants between our team members and our customers. We provide products and service that meet their needs, so we must stay focused on that fact to be successful long-term.

As part of our operational improvement efforts, we continue to review some of our existing menu items. Menu optimization is important as we work to offer products that resonate with our customers but also meet the threshold of high quality and ease of execution. As a result, we anticipate removing a small number of noncore menu items over the next few months.

Our new unit growth continues with the company's plans for thoughtful company new unit growth primarily in our core markets. We continue to work with our franchise partners to lead our expansion efforts in adjacent markets. We are encouraged by the interest from our franchise community since the topic of refranchising was introduced. We fielded many calls and discussed the opportunities that may be available on each of our adjacent markets. We're continuing to develop plans to refranchise restaurants when the franchise interest and their operational readiness align with the financial deal that works for both parties.

Additionally, we continue to make progress with our BoRewards app, which is active in all company locations. The lack of a common point-of-sale platform continues to impact the more aggressive expansion in the franchise restaurants. However, mobile app usage at company restaurants continues to gain momentum.

Delivery and online ordering efforts continue. While we did not make a lot of significant progress in the last 2 months since our call, more aggressive efforts to create a platform that will work for both company and franchise restaurants is underway.

In closing, our CEO search team led by Will Kussell, our board Chair, is making progress, which focuses on finding a great leader for our brand which it richly deserves. This is obviously a significant decision and can't be rushed.

As we bring things to a close, I just want to share our sincere thanks to our dedicated franchise partners for their commitment to the Bojangles' brand and sign off with a salute to the real heroes in our business. They are working on our restaurants right now, making biscuits, steeping iced teas, serving our customers. We want to thank you for your hard work and let you know we love you and appreciate you.

Now I'll turn the call over to John so he can discuss the financial results.

Well, thank you, Randy. I will now review our quarterly results for the 13-week period ended April 1, 2018, and then reiterate our fiscal year 2018 guidance.

Let's begin with our recent development activities. There were 6 system-wide restaurant openings during the first fiscal quarter of 2018 consisting of 1 company-operated and 5 franchise stores. There were also 8 franchise store closings. The system-wide restaurant count as of April 1, 2018, consisted of 326 company-operated restaurants and 436 franchise restaurants for a total of 762 locations. This reflects the net increase of 34 restaurants or 4.7% from the first fiscal quarter of 2017. For the first fiscal quarter of 2018, system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.6% consisting of a company-operated comparable restaurant sales decline of 1.8% and franchised comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.2%. The comparable restaurant sales decrease at company-operated restaurants reflected a decrease in transactions, partially offset by increases in price and mix.

We are pleased our system-wide comparable restaurant sales trends improved sequentially during the first fiscal quarter of 2018 relative to the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017 and turned slightly positive in our March fiscal period. Preliminary system-wide comparable restaurant sales for our April 2018 fiscal period decreased 0.3%, while company-operated comparable restaurant sales for the first 5 weeks of the second fiscal quarter of 2018 decreased 0.1%.

Before we get into the details of our financial results for the first fiscal quarter 2018, I wanted to remind everyone that we adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition on January 1, 2018, using the full retrospective transition method, which resulted in adjustments to certain of our previously reported results for the first fiscal quarter of 2017.

Details of the specific adjustments can be found in our earnings release and our Form 10-Q. For the first fiscal quarter of 2018, total revenues were $137.5 million, representing an increase of 2.7% compared to $133.9 million in the same period last year. The increase reflects the net additional 34 system-wide restaurants on a year-over-year basis, partially offset by the decline in system-wide comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Company-operated restaurant revenues in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 were $127.2 million, representing an increase of 1.9% compared to $124.8 million in the same period last year. The increase reflects the net additional 12 company-operated restaurants on a year-over-year basis partially offset by the decrease in company-operated comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Franchise royalty revenues in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 were $6.9 million, representing an increase of 5.4% compared to $6.5 million in the same period last year. The increase reflects a net additional 22 franchised restaurants on a year-over-year basis coupled with an increase in franchise comparable restaurant sales previously mentioned.

Moving on to our 4-wall operations. Beginning with the company-operated store level profitability, company-operated restaurant contribution was $18.2 million compared to $20.1 million in the same period last year. Our company-operated restaurant contribution margin decreased to 14.3% in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from 16.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2017. Company-operated restaurant food and supplies cost as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues increased to 31.4% in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to 31% in the same period last year, primarily due to commodity inflation partially offset by menu price increases. Company-operated restaurant labor cost as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues increased to 29.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from 29.1% in the same period last year.

We delevered on the decreasing company-operated comparable restaurant sales and newer restaurants, which increased direct labor as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues, and we also incurred higher restaurant level incentive compensation. These increases were partially offset by lower medical costs. We expect our company-operated restaurant labor cost will continue to increase as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues due to the tight labor market, which results in higher wage inflation and employee turnover. In addition, we expect increased costs due to higher medical cost in the future as well as certain labor initiatives across company-operated restaurants, including increasing the number of full-time versus part-time team members.

Company-operated restaurant operating cost as a percentage of company-operated restaurant revenues increased to 24.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to 23.8% in the same period last year due to higher occupancy cost and utilities. General and administrative expenses increased to $11.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from $9 million in last year's first fiscal quarter. The increase was due primarily to $1 million of executive separation expenses, $600,000 of higher stock-based compensation and headcount added to support an increased number of restaurants in our system. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of certain items we did not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance and certain noncash items, decreased to $16.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from $18.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017. Attached to our earnings release are a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to our adjusted EBITDA.

Interest expense decreased to $1.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from $1.7 million in the prior year first fiscal quarter. We made principal payments of $34.2 million on our term debt from March 27, 2017, to April 1, 2018, and benefited from lower interest expense associated with interest rate swaps. These benefits were primarily offset by an increase in the LIBOR rate and our applicable rate under our credit agreement.

On a GAAP basis, net income decreased to $4.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from $7.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income decreased to $6.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to $7.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2017. Diluted net income per share decreased to $0.12 in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to $0.19 in the first fiscal quarter of 2017 while, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted net income per share declined to $0.18 in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 from $0.20 in the first fiscal quarter of 2017. Attached to our earnings release are reconciliation of our GAAP results to our adjusted results.

Now I'd like to reiterate our fiscal year 2018 outlook, which is a 52-week period that ends on December 30, 2018. Please keep in mind, our guidance does not include the potential impact of restaurant portfolio optimization, which may include the refranchising of company-operated restaurants and/or additional restaurant closures.

We expect total revenues of $550 million to $560 million. This includes approximately $11 million of franchise marketing and co-op advertising contributions that are required to be recognized as revenue beginning in this fiscal year due to a change in the revenue recognition rules. We expect system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low single-digits to flat. In terms of development, we plan to open 30 to 40 system-wide restaurants, of which 6 to 10 are company-operated restaurants and 24 to 30 are franchise restaurants. These ranges are gross openings and exclude restaurants that we or our franchisees may close this year due to underperformance, new location or lease expiration. While we only had 4 system-wide closings in fiscal 2017, 3 of which were relocations, during the first fiscal quarter of 2018, 8 franchise restaurants closed. Closures of underperforming company-operated and franchise restaurants during fiscal 2018 and potentially subsequent years could exceed those of recent years.

Restaurant contribution margin is projected between 14% to 14.5%; total general and administrative expenses are projected between $43 million to $43.5 million; cash capital expenditures are projected between $11.5 million to $12.5 million; adjusted diluted net income per share is expected to between $0.64 to $0.72; and finally, adjusted EBITDA is projected between $64 million to $68 million.

We had a share repurchase program already in place under which we may purchase up to $50 million of our outstanding common stock in April 30, 2019. Through April 1, 2018, under our stock repurchase program, we have acquired approximately 400,000 shares at a total cost of $4.9 million and, therefore, as of April 1, 2018, had up to 45.1 million available for future purchases under that program.

Operator, we would now like to open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Gallo of CL King.

Michael Gallo

Yes, I was wondering if you could parse out at all how much you think some of the sequential improvement you've seen was related to some of the more effective value messaging, and I know you noted traffic was still down but the mix was still up, versus how much was just from improved overall industry environment or if you saw particular success at certain dayparts versus others.

John Jordan

Okay, thank you. So when you look at it for the quarter, our pricing was about 1.4%., our mix was 2.8% and our transactions were down about 6%. Those are for the company-operated restaurants. We certainly -- February was the worst month of the quarter. In March we saw certainly improvement, which we were encouraged by. And I think that looking at some of our core menu items and also doing some pricing around some of those, I think, certainly benefited. And that appears that overall that March seemed to be a little bit better in the industry than February.

Our next question comes from Jake Bartlett of SunTrust.

Jake Bartlett

One, just on your April to date and your March improvement from March -- from February. What do you attribute that to? I'm just trying to get a sense as to whether there was any kind of things to consider that happened last year that were lapping that would make you kind of fall back in April here? Or just any color on why April seems to have decelerated from March.

John Jordan

So when you look at it on the actual same-store sales on the company side, the company improved in April over March, which we were excited about actually. We actually was at the first 5 weeks of April -- first 5 weeks of the quarter, the company was down 0.1%. But if you look at the April period in total, the company did a little better than the franchise community, which is the first time in a long time. And so I think some of that is related to us getting back our message with our core menu items. I think some of that we're going to start getting some benefit eventually over slowing down the company growth, which enables us to be able -- that's where a lot of our same-store sales variation has been is in the adjacent markets. And so as we open fewer restaurants, I think we'll see some improvement there. And also it's going to get our operations teams to focus on operating our existing restaurants and focusing on well-known restaurants versus having to spend a lot of time opening new restaurants.

Jake Bartlett

Got it. And then for the 2-for-$5 campaign that you launched for the Cajun biscuits and sandwich going forward, is that a system-wide campaign? Are all the franchisees and the company-owned stores going to participate in that equally?

James Kibler

Go ahead, John.

John Jordan

So most people are doing -- on the company side, most of our company restaurants are doing the 2 for $5. There are some markets that are doing the Cajun Filet combo for $4.99. And so we have strong participation from the franchise community, but there are some markets that are doing different price points like that.

James Kibler

Just to add, Jake. The majority of our restaurants are doing the 2-for-$5 though, which is what we think the best value message is. And when people do purchase 2 biscuits, that gives us the opportunity for them to make them a combo or add drinks to it, so that then increase the average check as well.

Jake Bartlett

Got it. And then maybe if you could kind of contrast the current approach to what you had been doing before that hadn't been working. I just think that some of what you had before had the -- had some of your core items. I'm just trying to make sure I understand what's changed in the approach to value?

James Kibler

Well, if you look at what we promoted earlier in the year, there were some new product items like breakfast potato bowl, and then we had the fish sandwich that we promoted during February and March. And so we're trying to stay focused on what the key items are, kind of brought us to the table to begin with, and so I do think we've changed the focus to core menu items.

Jake Bartlett

Got it. And then last question, I noticed there were some strength at some -- one of your other chicken competitors, Popeyes, they -- their same-store sales improved. And it looks like your sales kind of seemed to track theirs a little bit, maybe that's -- I think it's because of just the consumer kind of gravitating a little more towards premium or kind of better products. But did you see any change in the consumer behavior? And I'm taking your results as somewhat of an improvement on -- in just in the consumer. Are you seeing the consumer change their behavior and maybe less attracted towards value?

John Jordan

Well, as you know, value has been certainly the message that's been pounded for the last couple of years in the industry. I think that, certainly, the tax reform and having more money in our customers' pockets probably helps. And maybe some of the value messages are running their course. And as we start to see some commodity inflation over time, we're hopeful that we can adjust there. But the one thing -- I think the biggest piece here is that we will get -- while we have some limited time offers and redid some price points from time to time, I think that we were out of the market a little bit relative to some of these deep discounts -- while we can't maybe go as deep as some of our competitors have, there are things that we can do that are still are fine on our margins that maybe can resonate with our customers that says, hey, I'm going to go back over to Bojangles' because this is getting my attention.

Our next question comes from Jeffrey Bernstein of Barclays.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Two questions, one maybe just diving into the comp a little further. I know in the past, you've been able to give us more granularity in terms of maybe where you saw strength and weakness amongst dayparts. It seems like competition is getting more aggressive in breakfast. I'm just wondering how you see your different dayparts performing or I guess how they perform sequentially as we move through this quarter and then to April? And then I had 1 follow-up.

John Jordan

Yes. So when you look at the actual first quarter, this is for the company-operated restaurants, our strongest daypart was snack, which is 2 to 5. And it was actually positive. And then our other 4 dayparts were negative. And of those 4 dayparts, the best-performing was lunch and the worst-performing was dinner. Now having said that, I think we've seen some improvement in breakfast in recent weeks as we've been talking about our Cajun Filet and some of our other products that -- that's how we sort of shook out for the first quarter.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got you. And then in terms of the -- well, just to follow up, you mentioned menu optimization in your prepared remarks. I'm just wondering if you had any color in terms of maybe what percentage mix of the menu those would represent that you're getting rid of or how you think the consumers going to respond to the reduced menu.

James Kibler

Well, first of all, I think focusing on our signature products and executing them better will be the biggest step forward for us. And the products that we're looking at, they are very low-volume items and, in almost every case, they are more complex for us to execute. So as we remove those, there's very little risk on the up -- sales side, and it really helps us execute faster and better on the products that we sell significant quantities of. So I have no worries about sales loss and a lot of optimism about how well we'll be able to improve our execution in the restaurants.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Well, that's always the best way, I guess, do menu optimizations. That's good. My last question was just on the refranchising. I know you mentioned that there's been lots of conversations with franchisees. I'm just wondering, I'm not sure how best to frame it, but in your ideal world, like what type of progression would you like to see and what would be viewed as a healthy transition, maybe where would you get to on the franchise mix side over the next 12, 24, 36 type months?

James Kibler

Well, we ended the first fiscal quarter with 57% franchise and 43% company-operated restaurants. We, obviously, over time, expect the franchise percentage to increase for 2 reasons. First, we plan to open fewer company-operated restaurants going forward as we shift to more franchise growth in our adjacent markets. And secondly, we hope to be able to refranchise company-operated restaurants in various adjacent markets. So just overall, a comment to that is that we do see the franchise percentage increasing. I don't think it is important for us right now to have a specific targeted number, but then we look at what works best where we can operate better and have franchisees that are very close into their communities, working with people -- to people in their restaurants and delivering to customers in areas that they live and operate.

Jeffrey Bernstein

So you're not necessarily opposed to go to 80% or 90%, but it seems like most of your peers have pushed into the mid-90s. I don't know if you had opposition to that for any particular reason?

James Kibler

Well, we plan to continue to operate the restaurants we own at our core markets, so I would not see the percentages going to that extreme. But again, I still think that our target currently, it is what's going to best serve us, the customers and the franchisees.

Our next question comes from Gregory Francfort of Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, it's actually JonMichael on for Greg. I just wanted to ask on the mobile app, how you've been seeing customers use it, what the opportunity looks like going forward and maybe if there's a timeline to getting the franchisees up and running on the POS platform of the company units are using.

James Kibler

Well, I think we're excited about the fact we've had about 70,000 downloads of the app, and people are able to use mobile payment. And then the royalty is obviously the key draw. So we're excited about the progress we're making there. The challenge, as you mentioned, is consistent platform between the company-operated restaurants and the franchisees. That POS system platform is critical to us having an aggressive rollout. We had dialed up the efforts to get to a point that we can do that. And one of the really good things is our largest franchise POS provider is aggressively working on a plan that will align with ours. So I do think we'd be able to move forward. It's a point of being competitive. We know that most of the industry utilizes an app and the opportunity to provide more rewards to be able to deliver additional visits. So it's a competitive piece that we have to work hard to deliver on.

Our next question comes from David Palmer of RBC Capital Markets.

David Palmer

Bojangles' had engaged some consultants, I believe. I can't remember when those results would get in your hands about consumer perception, benchmarking, opportunities with regard to pricing as well. And randy, obviously, you have a long heritage with this brand. Do you have your own perceptions about where Bojangles' may have lost a step on a relative basis? And you mentioned refocusing on the core. But is there a sense of where the winds are near term, medium term and just where you just really like to see this brand overall improve to get back to where you'd like it to be?

James Kibler

Sometimes, when people talk about having a heritage in the brand, it just means you're old. So I have a grandson that turns 21 today, so I want to say happy birthday to him, but it also solidifies the fact that I'm getting old. Brand tracker was a study that was completed recently, and it's important to look at those learnings and make sure that you don't just understand what they are but that you put them into actions. So if we look at what the key learnings were that directly align with our efforts, and that was to focus on core menu items and food quality, and it talked about breakfast served all day that where we've been doing it, we may not have been resonating with the consumer. And with more of our competitors getting involved in the breakfast business in general, this all-day piece differentiates us. And then they clearly stated, as well as some media mix analytics research that we have done, they align with the fact that we need to be able to improve our operations. So I think long-term, if we really wanted the brand to stand for something, and if I could send a message to the next CEO and be able to work alongside them to help in any way I could, we would be known for the best-operated QSR concept out there. And so if we can just deliver on things that are in our control and customers come, we deliver on great products, we work in a manner that deliver the product to them fast and efficiently and keep the restaurants clean, there's just not a lot that can stop us because our products are definitely better, we align value messaging with those core products and deliver the execution in the restaurants. It will be difficult for most of our competitors to beat us in any form or fashion.

Our next question comes from Will Slabaugh of Stephens Inc.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Hugh on for Will. And you spoke about this a little earlier, but can you just give us a little more update on kind of where we stand with some of the off-premise initiatives? You mentioned the kind of the POS system, but where are we kind of now in the adding to catering and the large meal platform to BoRewards as well as the third-party delivery test?

James Kibler

Okay. Well, we have -- we've not made a lot of progress on our last call, which was 2 months ago. But I would say that in the delivery side, we have -- we're close to finalizing on negotiations with a third-party delivery service here in Charlotte, so we expect our test to start very soon. We'll learn as we go in that and we're again focusing on large orders, Big Bo Boxes and that sort of thing and maybe, at some point in time, we're able to include full menu ordering. The online ordering, we actually have the third-party company that works with our app that are here on site this week, and we have 1 restaurant set up to start testing that in the next 30 to 60 days. So I think with the app and online ordering testing and some delivery, our progress is solid. But both of those things don't have significant impact on this year's business, but they are the platform and foundation for what we can do long term.

Our next question comes from Joshua Long of Piper Jaffray.

Joshua Long

Wanted to see if we could recap the inflation trends you cited during the quarter, both on the food basket and your -- on the labor line. And then curious if, as you are working through some of those moving pieces in your script to -- or your commentary there, John, if your outlook for inflation for the year has changed or shifted at all.

John Jordan

So when you look at food cost, for the full year, we're still expecting food cost inflation to be in the 2% range. It's a little higher than that in Q1. But part of that, as we had mentioned on previous calls, we changed the quality of our orange juice to a more premium product and thus had a pretty decent amount of our inflation in the last 2 quarters of last year, and it's going to be the first 2 quarters of this year. So I think in that 2% range for the full year, it probably still feels pretty good, with the back half maybe being a little bit lighter than the front half. On labor, we're still expecting labor in the mid-single digits on inflation, and we're still seeing pressure there. With a 3.9% unemployment rate, that makes the labor market very tight. And so we continue to see it in both the turnover, which remains high relative to where we were several years ago, and we see it with pressure on wages as -- in our various categories of our team members in our restaurants. So we think mid-single-digits is going to with us in the labor side.

Joshua Long

Great. And then thinking about the 1.4% price that you had at the company restaurants during the quarter and then also just taking a bigger picture view on focusing on core items and really resonating on value with the consumer in your messaging, curious on kind of how your pricing outlook for the year might have shifted as well and if we should kind of expect some of that pricing to fall off over the course of the year as you focus on just core items or maybe that comes out of the mix piece of the comp.

John Jordan

So if you look at pricing, for the full year, we're still expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of about 1.5%. We were only 1.4% in Q1, and we're expecting about 1.5% to 1.6% in Q2. We took pricing at the beginning of our March period. Then we also had pricing that falls off in the quarter. So our run rate is going to be, once you get a little bit further on this next quarter, will be about 1.3%. That will be our run rate as we go out throughout the year. We certainly are going to continue to work with our third-party pricing consultant. We've noticed that some of our competitors have taken some significant pricing recently. And so certainly, we'll be having conversations to see is there anything that we might consider later in the year. But right now, we're sort of sticking with the 1.5% till we know more.

Our next question comes from Chris O'Cull, Stifel.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, it's actually Mitch on for Chris. First, and sorry if I missed this, but on the first quarter comp, could you just separate out between the performance in your core and adjacent markets?

John Jordan

Sure, I'd be glad to. So when you look at the core, basically, we continue to see -- so we saw an improvement in both the core and the adjacent markets in the first fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth fiscal quarter system-wide, company-operated and for the franchisees. If you look at it and break it down, in the first fiscal quarter, the core markets actually increased 0.3%, and the adjacent markets decreased 2.7%. And for the company-operated restaurants, the core decreased 0.8%, and the adjacent markets decreased 5.9%. And for the franchise, the core increased to 1.1% and the adjacent decreased 1.5%. So going back to what we said earlier, we think our newer restaurants and some of the openings in those adjacent markets, that had some of the bigger impacts on the company side than on the franchise.

‘

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And second, I believe you've been working on some store remodels. Have any of those stores reopened? And if so, are you pleased with the performance that you've seen?

John Jordan

So when you look at it, obviously, we took another sort of direction on remodels, and we remodeled 6 restaurants so far this year at an average cost of about $250,000. And several of those just recently finished. And so obviously, we're still evaluating it. We're going to evaluate this group of remodels, but we're also -- Randy is going to take a strong look with our construction department and remodel department to see if we can go through and see what are the things that we need to touch in our restaurants that are going to drive consumers to come to us more often. And we're hoping that we can do that in this $250,000 range. But we may make some adjustments to even the ones that we've just done. And of course, there could be some stores that we have to spend more on due to age just to be able to keep those stores competitive with what's going on in the marketplace. So there's going to be more to come as we learn, it's too early to say because, again, we just finished several of these.

James Kibler

We do believe there's very good -- we believe there was very good work done in trying to determine what the consumer was looking for. So now the key is one what are those pieces that we can utilize from the research that was done and -- but being able to impact the restaurants, get those key points but build at a lower cost. And so that is actively being worked on now. And as we get a little more information from this first group we completed just a few weeks ago, we'll have another group ready to go in the third or fourth quarter.

Our next question comes from Jon Tower of Wells Fargo.

Jon Tower

First, on this new value platform that you're going after, the 2-for-$5 value bundling. Do you see that as something permanent, that 2-for-$5 price point? Or do you see it evolving as the year goes on?

James Kibler

Well, just to kind of -- I thought it's a really good question and I just want to say that we were not creating a value platform that locks us in any long-term discounting. What we do then is taking individual core items and looking at what is the best way to put them in front of the consumer at a value price point that makes the best sense and motivates that consumer. So the 2-for-$5 that we did for the fish filet sandwich and now for the Cajun Filet sandwich, those seemed appropriate for that point. As we move throughout the year, the 2-for-$5 won't necessarily be the message each time, but it may be something of a lower dollar value, in [2-for], in those particular cases. So we are not trying to establish the 2-for-$5 as the long-term piece, it is what can we do to promote individual core items and do it in a manner that motivates customers to come back and try what we think they will believe is the best-tasting products in the QSR set.

Jon Tower

Okay. And then just going to the franchise side and actually first looking at the store-level margins on your business. It fell 180 basis points year-over-year. And I'm curious to see or hear if your franchisees are experiencing a similar level of pressure? And does that perhaps hamper their ability to reinvest back in the brand if their store-level profits are seeing similar types of pressure.

John Jordan

Yes. So when you look at the company side, obviously, our margin was impacted by several reasons. One is that our same-store sales for the quarter were negative, and we delevered on that. The franchisees performed better than we did. And so obviously that's a benefit to them. Secondly, we've been impacted by opening a lot of the stores in the last few years in the adjacent markets, which have lower average unit volumes but they have higher cost that come with them like occupancy cost, et cetera. And while, certainly, our franchisees who've opened restaurants as well, [they -- not low-run entity who've opened] anywhere near the quantity we have, and our franchisees have significantly higher average unit volumes in the adjacent markets and the core. So having said all of that, certainly, when your same-store sales aren't growing at certain levels, that does have some impacts on margins. So it depends on the franchise entity. We have franchise entities that are up in same-store sales and their margins sure are improving, and we have others whose same-store sales are down. So it depends on the set. But overall, they're doing better than the company-operated restaurants.

Jon Tower

Okay. And then, I guess just lastly for me, a quick modeling question. The guidance, I think, you gave for the tax rate earlier in the year is 24.5% to 25%. Obviously, first quarter came in higher. Is that 24.5%, 25% still remain?

John Jordan

So what you should -- what we believe you should do is for the second through the fourth fiscal quarters is that we do believe you should continue to use 24.5% to 25%. And then, of course, that's before we have our tax credits and our excess tax benefits, if any, related to stock-based compensation. Our rate was impacted in the first fiscal quarter due to part of our executive separation expenses as we had some stock awards that were modified. And as part of that, under the new tax law, we had to write down the deferred tax asset related to those, and that was about $802,000. And so if you, obviously, adjust that out of the tax rate, I think our adjusted tax rate was closer to about 23%.

Our next question comes from Andy Barish of Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Alex on for Andy. Just had a quick question, going back to the dayparts, thinking about the improvement in snacks. Given the comment on brand tracker feedback on all-day breakfast, I guess, what was driving that improvement in snack? Was it breakfast items? Is it the bundles? And are you seeing more propensity for value at certain dayparts?

John Jordan

So when you look at it, I think that the snack, that's a little bit more of a discretionary problem daypart, right, somebody who's not coming on their way to work for breakfast or lunch or dinner, and so maybe that's a little bit more discretionary, and they can do that. We did -- in March, we offered our Supremes snack as one of the promotional items that we did, which is a little bit smaller portioning than our normal Supremes, and that may have impacted us positively at snack, so I think that could have possibly been as well. But actually, what's interesting, in 2017, snack also performed well for the full year relative to the other dayparts. All of our dayparts were negative in '17, but snack performed well in '17 as well. But I'm thinking that might be a little bit obvious. It's a just little bit more discretionary, and maybe it's not deemed deep down as on the value message than some of the other dayparts of our competitors. Plus, we have a pretty good variety of a menu offering. By having the all-day breakfast, you can actually get a sausage biscuit or something like that in the snack daypart, and that's a pretty affordable item for our customer to purchase.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then thinking about the trend in April and the 2Q to date, I guess the comment that breakfast has picked up, is that sort of what's been driving the improvement? Or is there also sort of a broad-based pickup across the rest of the dayparts?

John Jordan

I think when you look at it is that, overall, we feel there has been some improvement, especially from February as we go into March and April on the company side, and we're just going to have to sort of continue to monitor that and see how it progresses out, but we're encouraged by it.

Operator

Jake Bartlett

Quickly on the store closures from the franchise side in the first quarter, can you remind us what precipitated those? I mean, if we were to guess, I mean what should we think about whether that level of closings going to continue, just maybe remind us what was the genesis of that.

John Jordan

So when you look at that, we had 8 stores closed, and one of them was an express unit that basically was at the end of its franchise life. And then the other one is primarily due to financial performance. And we stated in our guidance and so forth, we could have more closures both on the company side, which we have not had many company closures in the past. But as we're going through and looking at the adjacent markets and reviewing our store base and trying to determine what can we refranchise, how should the market took long term, we expect there are going to be some company-operated restaurants that will be closed, and there could be additional franchise restaurants that could close this year as well. And that's part of our store optimization plan.

Jake Bartlett

So I guess the question was is that related -- is that directly related to potential plans of refranchising, the level of closures that you saw in the first quarter?

John Jordan

So I'm not sure I totally understand the question. I don't think the closures had anything to do with the franchising because those were all franchise restaurants. But I certainly -- on the company side, we're hoping to be able to group some of our restaurants together, and we have some franchisees that have expressed interest. And as Randy indicated, if we can get a franchisee that can operate the restaurants, has the operational readiness and it's a financial deal that can work for both parties, we're going to be open to that. And as part of that, we also may close some restaurants as well, which we expect that will happen. Does that answer the question? Or is it something more specific?

Jake Bartlett

Yes, I think so. I thought maybe there was some -- giving the franchisees ability to close some stores so they can buy other stores or something like that.

John Jordan

No, no. Yes. And none of those closures have anything to do with them doing something -- a transaction with us. Those were primarily just due to financial performance of those restaurants.

Operator

James Kibler

I just want to thank everybody for being on the call. We appreciate the questions and the opportunity to share with you. And hope you have a good rest of the day.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

