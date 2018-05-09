30 Dividend Contenders Show 4.68-12.91% Yields Backed By 10-24 Years Of Increases

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Contender stocks cast 13.61% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten, per broker calculations.

Broker target-estimated May Dividend Contender top-ten net-gains ranged 20%-43.7%, from BIP, QCOM, TCP, EPD, ENB, ETE, SEP, PM, TLP, and were topped by ETP as selected 4/30/18 and measured 5/7/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Allege 20% To 43.7% Net Gains For Ten Contender Stocks By May, 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Contenders were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the yield strategy for the Dividend Contenders, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were tagged by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts set the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 7, 2019 were:

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was projected to net $436.90, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $378.41, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $345.23, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) was projected to net $296.03, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $264.50, based on a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net $229.81, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $229.81, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) was projected to net $221.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (SCG) netted $220.90 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) was projected to net $199.99, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 28.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Contenders Represented 7 Sectors In May

Yield (dividend / price) results from here as ofMay 7 verified by YahooFinance for thirty stocks from seven of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Contenders are maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appear at Seeking Alpha. They are selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends." The contender list was published 4/30/18 and the quotes were gathered as of market close 5/7/18.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

These 30 U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10-24 straight years of higher dividends."

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Sorted 10 Top Contender Stocks

Top ten Contender Dividend dogs selected 4/30/18 showing top yields calculated 5/7/18, represented just four of the Morningstar eleven sectors: (1) energy [7 listed]; (2) real estate [1 listed]; (3) utilities [1 listed]; (4) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Contender stock by yield, Buckeye Partners (BPL) [1] was the leader of seven Energy firms listed. The remaining energy firms placed second, third, fifth, sixth, eighth, and tenth: Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [2]; TC Pipelines (TCP) [3]; Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) [5]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [6]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [8]; Western Gas Partners (WES) [10].

The lone Real Estate representative placed third: Omega Healthcare (OHI) [3]. A single Utility placed seventh, by yield: AmeriGas Partners (APU) [7]. Finally, the lone consumer defensive stock, Vector Group (VGR) [9] placed ninth to complete the top ten May Contender stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Contender Stocks Showed 16.3% To 33% Upsides To May, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Calculated A 13.61% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Contender Stocks To May, 2019.

Ten top Dividend Contenders were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Contenders selected 4/30/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/7/18 represented four sectors from the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Contenders (33) Fetching 18.73% Vs. (39) 21.68% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Contender kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.61% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The seventh lowest priced Contender dividend stock, Energy TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.84%.

The five lowest-priced Contender dividend stocks as of May 7 were: Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); Vector Group (VGR); Omega Healthcare (OHI); TC Pipelines (TCP); Holly Energy Partners (HEP), with prices ranging from $17.75 to $28.68.

Five higher-priced Contender dividend stocks for May 7 were: Spectra Energy Partners (SEP); TransMontaigne Partners (TLP); Buckeye Partners (BPL); AmeriGas Partners (APU); Western Gas Partners (WES), whose prices ranged from $31.50 to $49.40.

That distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

