Trade Mistake 3: CVS Boredom Trade

Many traders who are starting out falsely equate "activity" with "productivity". Whilst this may be true in other parts of industry, it certainly is not true when it comes to trading and investing. If one's activity is devoted to constant research, then yes, this type of activity should eventually lead to improved productivity as long as patience is adopted. However many novice traders equates activity to increased trading and here is where the problem lies. Patience is the key theme of this article. The best traders wait for the opportunities to come to them. This means the best traders are able to have the lions share of their portfolios in cash at any given time. Novice traders feel the need to have the lions share of their capital invested at any given time. When a trader approaches the markets with this type of mindset, it can be easy to overlook some crucial fundamental information.

Here is how the typical playbook could potentially play out. The trader in question notices a sharp drop in the shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS). He sees that its valuation has plunged and straight away he is thinking "deep value" and "opportunity". CVS incidentally is now trading with an earnings multiple of 9.5 and a sales multiple of 0.3. Definitely numbers we are not accustomed to in this particular company. This stock has now big time sparked his interest. He didn't plan for this. He wants to get long but first decides to do some more homework. Here is how it goes.

The trader peruses the company's latest earnings report and he likes what he sees. The top line grew in all of the company's segments. Significant cost cutting took place and both gross and operating margins grew in the quarter. Furthermore the trader sees that an acquisition is looming (mainly Aetna) which has the potential the revolutionize the whole industry. He quickly researches Aetna's financials and sees stellar growth. What's not to like he believes especially considering CVS's current valuation?

However that is where the lions share of the research ends when a trader is issuing a boredom trade. With any acquisition of this magnitude, there is clear risk on the table. For example, how will the extra debt CVS needs to take on affect the balance sheet ? Has the acquisition price been fully researched? If there are integration problems, how will the transition affect sales & margins ? As CVS will be paying far ore than Aetna's book value, how sure are we that the goodwill which will appear on the asset column of the balance sheet will never get whittled down. This is crucial given the fact that CVS's equity on the balance sheet will be directly affected on whether this deal will be a seamless transition or not.

Anyways, the traders goes ahead and now begins to formulate his strategy. Remember this trade came to him unexpectedly as most "boredom" trades do. His portfolio is pretty leveraged as is at present. He is mainly holding stock. He has some covered call trades on as well as naked puts. He acknowledges that some of his naked put positions will end up in long stock positions before long. Therefore because there is a clear lack of capital available in his account (Remember - novice traders always seem to far too leveraged), he decided to buy an in the money call option instead of buying the stock outright. He thinks to himself - I can get long exposure here on CVS for pennies on the dollar through the purchase of a long call option which expires lets say in 9 months. He pulls the trigger and he is in.

The problem with this boredom trade are multiple. Let's go through them

Any position where the necessary fundamental work has not been done will end up subconsciously being his weakest position. If the going gets tough in his portfolio, this will be the one he will liquidate first. Human nature never fails He went with a long call option because he didn't have the funds for a sizable stock position. The moment that call option gets out of the money or loses its intrinsic value, the call option begins to lose its value very quickly. Its now a race against the clock and this point feeds on point number 1. The trader either decides to take whatever extrinsic value he can from the option or let it expire to 0. You would be shocked to know th huge amount of options that actually end up going to zero ( because the buyer lets them). There is definitely a link between money on the line and research undertaken. When one is holding stock, one can collect dividends and wait if needs be for the investment to come right. This trader should have left well and good alone. Put CVS on the watch-list, do more research and if interested, raise the capital for a stock purchase if needs be.

Whats the moral of the story here. In my experience anyways, the real multi-baggers will present themselves when there is blood on the street. I'm thinking Apple (AAPL) at $90 a share or AMD (AMD) at $2 a share both not too long ago. One is not going to have the capital to really double down on lucrative plays if one is prone to participate in boredom plays. Keep your powder dry and when your opportunity comes, be aggressive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.