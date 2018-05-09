Boeing Anticipated Iran Agreement Going Bust

President Trump has just announced that he pulled the US out of the nuclear deal with Iran and, depending on the sector, companies are given several months to build off their trade with Iran. Trump announced that any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons will be sanctioned as well, whether continuing trading with Iran is also seen as supporting Iran is unknown but it currently does seem like trade with Iran is being paralyzed again. Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and ATR all have either final purchase agreements or tentative agreements with Iranian airlines which will be affected.

Source: The Boeing Company

It is important to understand that business of jet makers do not depend on one airline or one country and that is one of the many reasons why Boeing share prices were little changed during the day. We will look at the implications for each jet maker in a separate report and in this report we will be looking at one of Boeing’s programs that could have used the Iranian order inflow, but got less and less dependent on the Iranian order.

The Boeing 777 Program

The program that could use some order inflow is the Boeing 777, which has accounted for a huge part of Boeing’s earnings over the past years. The program has been facing a tough time accumulating orders ever since oil prices fell and the successor of the current generation Boeing 777 family was introduced.

Iran Air intended to order 15 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and 15 Boeing 777X aircraft, these aircraft would have provided Boeing with a revenue of over $5B for the Boeing 777 program alone. At the time Boeing announced it tentative agreement with Iran Air, it was seeing what it called ‘regional hesitance’ from customers to commit to ordering wide body aircraft. So the commitment from Iran Air was a welcome one.

Now that Boeing likely will be barred from selling aircraft, you would think a strong downward reaction in share prices was to be expected. None of that is the case and there are several reasons for that, which we discuss in this report.

Boeing 777 Rate Adjustment

On 11 December 2016, Boeing announced that it reached a tentative agreement with Iran Air for the purchase of up to 80 aircraft including 30 Boeing 777s.

The jet maker stressed the importance of the order for the US aerospace industry:

Today's agreement will support tens of thousands of U.S. jobs directly associated with production and delivery of the 777-300ERs and nearly 100,000 U.S. jobs in the U.S. aerospace value stream for the full course of deliveries. The first airplanes under this agreement are scheduled for delivery in 2018. Boeing and its more than 13,600 U.S. supplier and vendor partners across all 50 states are proud to ensure America continues to lead in global aerospace and to create jobs and opportunities in communities across the nation. Boeing's U.S. supply chain currently supports more than 1.5 million U.S. jobs.

Figure 1: Production capacity Boeing 777 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

A day later, Boeing announced it would be dialing back production on the Boeing 777 program even though Iran Air committed to ordering aircraft. So, even before a single order from Iran Air was in Boeing’s order book, the jet maker already reduced its dependency on any such order.

Aircraft absorption

Another reason for investors not having to worry too much about the Iran deal is the fact that Iran overcommitted. Iran Air committed to purchasing nearly 200 jets from Boeing and Airbus and they only had a fleet of roughly 50 aircraft. Iran Air needs new aircraft to support the aging fleet and brings its airline up to par, but the aircraft it committed to purchasing so many aircraft that it is unlikely that it would be able to absorb the Boeing 777s it had on order before the license expired in 2020. The airline intended to order 30 Boeing 777s, but to grow in a sustainable way it possibly could absorb 1-3 aircraft per year in which case the importance of the commitment already becomes a lot less.

Boeing prepares investors

Another reason why investors didn’t go in a tailspin is because Boeing has actually been preparing its investors for this as we show below:

Report Comment about Iran Air agreement Q4 2016 Program sold out 90% in 2018 and 2019 including Iran Air commitment Q1 2017 Program sold out 90% in 2018 and 2019 including Iran Air commitment Q2 2017 Boeing only commented on Iran Air agreement after being asked about it stating progress is being made and first delivery expected next year. Q3 2017 No mention of Iran Air agreement. Q4 2017 No mention of Iran Air agreement. Q1 2018 Boeing only commented on Iran Air agreement after being asked about it stating Boeing is now less dependent on Iran Air agreement and no deliveries scheduled for this year.

The above is one of the main reasons why we pay a lot of attention to the actual presentation and Q&A session during earnings calls rather than the rehash of the quarterly figures.

As we noted in a report to readers on the 26th of April, it already seemed Boeing wasn’t expecting a lot from the agreement:

Important to be noted is that there are no Iranian aircraft scheduled for delivery this year meaning that the first out of 15 Boeing 777-300ERs deliveries scheduled for this year are no longer part of Boeing’s delivery plan. At this point, we think it might very well be the case that close to nothing from Boeing’s tentative agreement with Iran will materialize.

Boeing sold slots

As noted above, Boeing brought down production capacity on the Boeing 777 making them less dependent on the Iran Air commitment for 30 Boeing 777 aircraft and changed the tone regarding the Iran Air commitment a year ago. So, Boeing has anticipated quite well and it probably also recognized that Iran Air ordered far more aircraft than it could absorb in the coming years. If there were any slots that were once reserved for Iran Air, Boeing has sold them too.

Figure 2: Order activity Boeing 777 Program (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The jet maker already was oversold for 2018 and we expect the same to be the case for 2019. Additionally, Boeing’s has seen some uptick in order activity which can be attributed to increased demand for freighter aircraft. Incorporated in the 2018 figure is some order activity from Lufthansa that ordered 4 aircraft days ago. Boeing also has a commitment from Qatar Airways to order 5 Boeing 777Fs. Since Boeing announced the tentative agreement with Iran Air which included 15 Boeing 777 Classic aircraft, it has booked almost as many orders for Boeing 777 freighters. So, Boeing saw an uptick in demand which made them less dependent on the Iran Air commitment.

Conclusion

Our main conclusion is that Boeing has walked the right path with regards to the Iran Air order as it brought down production even with a tentative agreement with Iran Air signed. They made the right call there and they have prepared investors for the moment that chances of Boeing delivering any aircraft to Iran under the current tentative agreement would be zero. They maneuvered themselves wisely into an oversold position for 2018 and they continued to sell aircraft to customers. All of this made the program less dependent on any commitment from Iran.

This does not mean that the Iran Air commitment was meaningless, since deliveries to Iran Air could potentially layer in nicely on the Boeing 777 program and on the freighter market there already signs that capacity has started outpacing demand. So, it’s too early to say that the program will not suffer the negative consequences of the US withdrawing from the nuclear deal but the jet maker has done everything it could under current circumstances.

Also important to observe that Iran Air the Dreamliner was not part of the tentative agreement, so at no moment has the rate increase on the Dreamliner program depended on any deal with Iranian airlines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.