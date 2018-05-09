Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as this one.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). The past week did not surprise us with new directional changes and we are still observing range trading between the levels of $84.91 and $86.55. After a calm performance, the change of the benchmark left only $0.34 on a weekly basis. If the price continues to go down, it is very likely to see a test of the support levels in the next several weeks.

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. Because the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Below you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT):

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News



Over the past week, several funds informed the audience about their regular distributions:

On Monday, Neuberger Berman High Yield St (NHS) has announced a distribution declaration of $0.0658 per share of common stock.

One day later, Ivy High Income Opportunities (IVH) published that its monthly distribution will be kept $0.1000 per common share.

Invesco High Income II (VLT) has not changed the current dividend, which remains $0.0840 per share.

For a second consequent month, the distribution rate of MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) will be $0.0210 per common stock.

On Wednesday, New America High Income Fund (HYB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.0550 per share on the company’s common stocks.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc published the declaration of dividends for its high yields closed-end funds:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) $0.0650 per share.

Pioneer Diversified High Inc (HNW) $0.0950 per share.

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase in the values of the metric. Еven though, based on this criterion we still have several interesting "Buy" candidates.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY) is sitting on the first position for a second consequent week. Even that it is the only CEF with Z-score less than -2 points, I would not review it as "Buy" candidate due to the insufficient Discount at which is traded.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com



The Z-score is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the Discount/Premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. The market conditions remain the same as we saw it the previous time. From the above observation, we have only one outlier with the desired statistical outcome.

The Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) is taking the first place of the ranking with Z-score of 2.40 points. We still cannot consider it as a "Sell" candidate because the CEF's price is trading above its net asset value and the spread is even increasing on weekly basis. A shift from a Discount to a Premium may be an indication to review it as potential "Short".

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

This week, Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY) continues to keep the position of a chart leader. The above table shows potential "Buys" with a Discount of more than 10% and all of them have a statistical edge. Ideally, Z-score less than -2 reveals to us great statistical foundation but if you are planning to expand your portfolio with "Long" positions, the ranking above is a strong starting point.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund



4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I continue to follow Barings Participation Invs (MPV) and MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF). These two funds are the only two ones which are traded at a Premium from the sector, but currently, they are not able to provide me with the statistical edge that I am looking for. Theirs Z-scores are too low to consider them as potential "Short" candidates. When the value of the indicator is between 0 and 2 points, we do not have any statistical reason to sell the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com, MFS Intermediate High Income

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) is taking again the gold medal of the "highest five-year return on net asset value" competition. Reviewing the participants, I consider as potential "Buy" candidates the ones which have a high relative return for the sector and are traded at a Discount. In our case, we have EAD, AIF, HYT, HYB which caught my attention. The metric which does not cover my requirements is the Z-score. As I highlighted above, I usually prefer a Z-score of -2 points when I seek new "Long" opportunities.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) is trading at a Premium and it is among the funds with the lowest return on NAV for the past five years. I am following this fund and just waiting to find a statistical reason to review it again as a potential "Short".



7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

From an effective leverage perspective, we have two funds, which are not leveraged and four, which use a leverage below 10%.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

We have already discussed the market conditions and we saw that only two of the funds are traded at a Premium. Based on the circumstances it is still a challenge to find interesting "Shorts" among the high yields closed-end funds. For this reason, my potential trades that I am interested in are "Buys" candidates.

My first choice for today is Prudential Global Short Dur Hi (GHY). It is the undisputed leader when we sort the funds by highest Discount. The spread between its price and net asset value is 14.59% and it is interesting that it is even higher from the last time. I could not miss the fact that with a Z-score of -1.80 points it is among the top three statistically undervalued funds in the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund



Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund



The current distribution rate of the fund is $0.0825 per common share. The fund has a relatively high average daily volume of 179,000 shares per day, so you do not need to worry about its liquidity.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund



From the assets, 45.10% are with "BB" rating and the portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but almost 64% of the assets are located in the United States.



Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund

The next fund which I am going to review today is Prudential Sht Duration Hi Yld (ISD). The attractive Discount and relatively low Z-score for the sector make think it is worth it to include to my potential "Buy" candidates list.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Sht Duration Hi Yld



Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Sht Duration Hi Yld

I consider as an advantage the portfolio characteristics of this closed-end fund. Around 46% of the fund investments are labeled as "BB" rating. It was interesting for me to find that 100% of the assets from issuers, located in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Sht Duration Hi Yld

Conclusion

The high yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. The recent sell-off in the market has played its role by pushing the sector further down.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, GHY and ISD can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 5/06/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

