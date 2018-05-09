Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Recently, the 10-year Treasury yield reaching the 3% level garnered all the headlines. As expected, the increase of the yields influenced the prices of the fixed-income instruments because of their inverse relationship.

Over the past week, the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished the week with a slight recovery from its 1-year bottom which we saw at the end of April 2018. At the moment, we are observing a return to the range trading between the levels we used to see in the last 2 months.

Nevertheless, the price remains pretty close to its lowest levels since March 2017. If the 10-year Treasury yield hit again the 3% level or even higher, the price of the main benchmark may try to test the support of $106.58 which was drawn at the end of 2016.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Talking about fixed income, I will compare the municipal sector to U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The chart below proves the strong correlation between these major indices. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Many of the funds announced their regular distributions over the past week. The following ones published their dividends rates:

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) $0.0530 per share of common stock

Additionally, MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) published information about its tender offer. The fund announced today that, in accordance with its tender offer for up to 7.5% of the fund's outstanding common shares the fund has accepted 738,668 shares, representing 7.5% of shares, for payment on or about May 7, 2018.

On Friday, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) announced that the net asset value per common share as of the close of business on May 2, 2018 was $13.88. The clarification was needed due to an incorrect number which was published earlier.

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting the funds by the lowest Z-score, we find out that more of them are statistically undervalued. The Z-score is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the Discount/Premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. In our case, we use it to find closed-end funds with a statistical edge for a "Short" or a "Long" position.

Once again, The Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income (NAZ) is leading the chart and it is the only one CEF with a Z-score of -3.00 points. Another fund which caught my attention is BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN). Last time, we did not even see it in top ten ranking, but now it is taking the sixth position, accompanied by an attractive Discount of 13.33%

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com



The previous time, the Massachusetts Health & Education Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) was on the first position with Z-score of 1.40 points and we discussed its frequent shift from a Discount to a Premium. Over the past week, the spread between price and net asset value has almost gone and now we see only 0.52% Premium without any statistical edge.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Massachusetts Health & Education Tax-Exempt Trust

This week, the only closed-end fund which is above that border of 1.00 point is the Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF). Even though I see some statistical logic here, I would not include it as potential "Short" candidate due to the Discount which is trading at. When I am looking for potential "Short" for my portfolio, I prefer to start my analysis with these ones which are traded at a Premium.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com



Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (EVJ) is leading again the chart and it is the only one closed-end fund with a Discount above 16%. The above ranking highlights the current market situation and proves that there are many interesting "Buy" opportunities in the sector. I think it is worth it to spend some time to review NUO, MNE, CCA, NNC as potential "Long" positions. Currently, they offer attractive Discounts and we definitely see a statistical edge.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com



On the other hand, are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the above participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates. Even though we have several funds which are trading at a Premium, their Z-scores are below 1 point which is not giving us any statistical edge. Therefore, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the last 5 years. Probably you have noticed that most of them are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The raw data is just answering the question why mainly these funds are traded at a Premium.



It is getting harder to find potential "Buy" candidates because over the past several weeks the spread between prices and net asset values has narrowed. Most of the funds are still good for "Long" positions, but we used to see a stronger statistical logic behind them. From the closed-end funds plotted above, I consider EVN, MMD and NMZ as potential "Buys".

Source: CEFConnect.com, MainStay MacKay DefTerm Mu Opp

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com



If you want to bet on the stable credit quality and no leverage, Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) looks like a possible choice for your portfolio. Accompanied by a Discount of 11.84% and a Z-score of -2.00 points, the fund may be reviewed as a potential "Buy" candidate by these ones who are not fans of leveraged funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com



From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF remains close to its 1-year bottom, and the next several weeks will show us if it is going to continue its range trading or we are going to observe a start of a new downward trend. Definitely, the change of the Treasury yield will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

