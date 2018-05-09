CenturyLink: Buy It For The Solid Dividend And Keep It For The Increasing Revenues

CenturyLink is already up 32% since my first recommendation to buy. There is still room to move.

Investment Thesis

CenturyLink (CTL) has finally turned around and is currently a buy. This is due to changes in leadership, addition of a 450 million mile plus network of fiber and a solid safe dividend of 11.7%. It also has the added benefit of tailwinds in the form of GICS changes and the repeal of Net Neutrality to grow revenues.

Glen Post, CEO of CenturyLink, said: "Over the last several years, we have positioned CenturyLink from a legacy-focused telco with limited prospects for growth to a fiber-focused provider of advanced data services and global network and customer base."

CenturyLink is not the company many people think it is. It is no longer just a telecom. Thirteen years ago you would have been right to call CenturyTel, as it was known then, a telecom. Why because there were tons of telecommunications companies out there and they dominated the market. Facebook (FB) had only just been created and was not yet available to anyone outside of educational institutions.

13 years ago the telecom landscape looked something like this:

5 years ago it looked like this

And one year ago it looked like this

Here are two comments I saw in the recent David Alton Clark article about CenturyLink that pretty much sum up the community that is currently invested in this company.

Poster EdwardjK said:

Having just retired from a leading telecom company, this is nonsense. There is no return to be had from what is still a landline business.

Poster adam22164 responded:

CTL is hardly "still a landline business" this is now a Fiber networking business to business platform. I guess the Merger with L3 Communications means nothing??



These two comments go to the crux of my investment thesis: CenturyLink is a huge opportunity because over half of the investing community, retail and institutional, still acts like we live in a pre-merger CenturyLink world.

Legacy and Landline Issues

Landline legacy issues are what everyone focuses on. Why? because it is how they are affected. As a customer, I hate Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) because something is always breaking or my voice remote does not work or whatever. However, to allow my emotions to get involved with an investment decision would be a bad idea. Guess what? I do not own any Comcast. Here is a slide that shows the consumer side of legacy at CenturyLink.

Yes, people would be correct to point out that revenue is declining from legacy business lines like voice and the ever popular turtle speed internet connections. However, high speed signups are increasing.

Furthering my investment thesis that CenturyLink after the merger is a different company, 74% of revenue now comes from the Business Enterprise segment as compared to consumer and regulatory. CenturyLink's first-in-class SD-WAN solution is one way the company is adding to revenues and retaining MPLS clients.

The same analysts that had been calling CenturyLink a dog and yelling to sell shares are now expecting 42.5% revenue growth in 1Q18. According to Market Realist:

CTL expects to save $850 million through operational synergies from this acquisition over the next three years. Analysts expect CTL to post revenue of $6 billion in 1Q18, compared with $4.2 billion in 1Q17.

In my article CenturyLink: Becoming The Industry Leader We Need, I mentioned that you need to buy before everyone else figures it out. However, there is still time to jump on the bandwagon! If you followed my advice six months ago you are already up 20% plus one dividend payment and now that others are staring to buy, the share price will move higher as volume increases and people began to realize what this company is really all about.

Who Is Buying?

When I first wrote about CenturyLink, no one wanted the stock. It was a target of short sellers and internet trolls alike. Analysts loved to hate it as well. Now analysts have started changing their tune and so have fund managers. Ross Glotzbach of the Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX) has committed 8.5% of his fund to what he sees as a very strong value bet on CenturyLink.

In the April 30th issue of Barron's, Ross made the comments:

Lumped in with landline phone companies, but Level 3 acquisition should help generate $3 dollars a share in growing cash flow; brings in strong management

Back in early April an SEC form 13D/A showed Temasek now owns 11% of CTL stock, up from 9.4%. It purchased 8.4 million shares in early April, according to MarketWatch.com.

Why does this matter? Because buying value stocks is out of favor. People think an 11.5% dividend signals a crappy company and allow emotion to get involved in investment decisions. I agree with Temasek, Corvex, Glotzbach and the upgrades. It is time to buy!

The Corvex Question

Many investors have become concerned that the signal of Keith Meister selling all of his shares as of the end of 2017 shows that he has abandoned CenturyLink. This is nowhere near reality. In fact, this was a shrewd move by the manager. He was able to take a year-end loss on his position, of which he was underwater. He then purchased 6 million call options at a strike price of $16.68. I mentioned keeping emotion out of investing decisions earlier in the article. Keith was not too proud to admit he was a little too early on his CenturyLink call and sold. He originally purchased at around $23.60 a share. He also noticed that there was still big money to be made and that is why he purchased call options which are currently very much in the money. I believe this is a sign he still believes big profits are around the corner and I agree.

Dividend Coverage

OK. Everyone is still afraid for some reason that CTL will cut the dividend and I do not understand why. Management has said it is committed to keeping the dividend. FCF covers the dividend and CapEx plans. It anticipates 2018 Free Cash Flow after Dividends of $850 million to $1.05 billion. After dividends... after! Here is a quote from Sunit S. Patel of CenturyLink from the recent earnings conference call:

Excluding integration-related expenses for the full-year 2018, we expect free cash flow before the dividend of $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion. In addition, we expect free cash flow after the dividend of $850 million to $1.05 billion. Given our confidence in our cash flow profile, over the next few years, we remain committed to the dividend. Please note our free cash flow outlook assumes a $100 million pension contribution in 2018 in line with our contribution level in 2017.

So, this company is pretty much swimming in cash, even after paying $100 million to the pension fund and after paying massive dividends that are too good to be true and must be cut sometime soon because fear drives my investing decisions. Wait, I digress. Oh, and did I forget to mention this:

$9 billion of NOLs that are accretive to FCF at $650 million a year! These were acquired as part of the merger with Level 3 and are a huge benefit to the bottom line. For those who don't know what it means, NOL stands for Net Operating Losses and pretty much means the company will not be paying federal taxes anytime soon.

Net Neutrality Effects

Image Credit: Columbus Dispatch

The repeal of Net Neutrality became fully effective on Feb. 22, 2018. In a nutshell, CenturyLink will now be able to charge the larger content companies to "travel" on its fiber highway.

Source: Corvex Management

There it is. The fiber is the key to all of this. Every company that reinvents itself has "legacy" issues to deal with. However, those are becoming a smaller and smaller % of revenue. I discussed at length in the article "All Aboard the Internet Highway" how paid prioritization will help companies like CenturyLink make even more money from their "highway" of fiber. Lots of data means you will need lots of ways to transport said data around the world. Having the world's second-largest fiber network would surely help with that.

GICS Changes

According to Brad Sorensen, CFA:

In 1999, Standard and Poor’s and MSCI developed the Global Industry Classification Standard, or GICS®. This is the framework that the investment community uses to determine what part of the economy a certain company is operating in. GICS categorizes public companies into (currently) 11 sectors, 24 industry groups, 68 industries and 157 sub-industries. This allows investors to compare apples to apples—that is, a company involved in a certain industry with a company involved in similar activities. Additionally, it allows investors—you—to have a relatively easy way to determine whether your portfolio is well-exposed to various areas of the economy, which is a major part of diversification and can help to guard your portfolio from the more dramatic swings that individual sectors or industries may experience.

Many have argued that CenturyLink is nothing more than an old landline telecom, right? Well, AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and CenturyLink are the only companies still in the S&P 500 in that sector. They will now join Disney (DIS) Comcast, Time Warner (TWX), Facebook and Alphabet in the new Communication Services sector.

So CenturyLink will now be valued and compared to peers like Facebook and Alphabet? Higher multiples anyone? In an article I wrote Jan 1st of 2018 I discussed these changes in depth. The biggest tailwind for CenturyLink from these changes will come from portfolio rebalancing. Something as simple as the soon to be defunct Telecommunications Sector not being considered defensive anymore will cause inflows and outflows.

Lawsuits

The lawsuits mentioned in my original article are a non-starter in my opinion. Refer back to the original article to see why.

In the last week or so a new interesting item has popped up and that is the Globalstar/Fiberlight/Thermo Acquisitions merger.

At first, many including myself pondered why CTL was included in this news. Well, as it turns out, Fiberlight owns 15.5 million shares of CTL stock. Feel free to read the article linked above for the specifics on that. The lawsuit that has popped up around this merger is to see if the proposed merger is a good deal for the current shareholders of those 3 companies - nothing more.

Leadership

Most of the negative comments surrounding CenturyLink the past few years have revolved around poor leadership. Let us face it, if the strategy is poor or execution is poor it is usually due to poor vision and direction from the top. Glen Post is guilty of that just due to the fact that he is the old guard. He has the mind of a telco CEO. I put a premium on leadership and have always felt that Jeff Storey was the main reason to invest in CenturyLink. Everyone that is upset with how poorly the company was run or how much money they had lost in the past need worry no more. Jeff was originally to take over the CEO title in 2019, they moved up his ascension to the top post, no pun intended, by 7 months recently. Many of his moves can already be seen around the company, including recent layoffs to realize cost synergies.

This gives me supreme confidence that they, under the leadership of Storey, will realize the full $975 million in cost synergies.

Conclusion

If we take all of the factors mentioned above: Institutional buying, Corvex still in the game, a covered dividend, Net Neutrality positives, GICS positives and phenomenal leadership they are a huge tailwind for the stock. In the near term, $22 a share is easily possible due to increasing revenues, the effect of tax changes, Net Operating Loss usage and a stabilizing business. In the long run, due to new revenue streams from paid prioritization, possible Ad revenues and increased multiples due to GICS changes, I will stick with my original prediction for this stock of $30 a share by the end of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.