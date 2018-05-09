Will Cognex Stock Keep Falling?

Cognex sold off to around $40 after its earnings report but erased most losses.

Weaker demand from consumer electronics spooked investors holding Cognex (CGNX) but by the day’s end following its earnings report, the stock bounced back. The chief headwind with the stock price is that the company’s growth will not repeat that of the pace of 2017. But as a leader in machine vision and barcode reading, Cognex will bounce from the first-quarter seasonal lows. Higher expenses relative to revenue, which include healthy investments in the business, will pay off in the quarters ahead.

In the first quarter, expenses outpaced revenue growth, hurting operating margins. The quarter is typical for Cognex’s investments in RD&E and SG&A, costs in the business that will pay off as the year progresses. The market recognized temporary setback in profitability by bouncing back from the $40 intraday low and closing at $45. The strong buying interest on high volume suggests that CGNX stock will not revisit $40 any time soon.

CGNX data by YCharts

Cognex faced tough year-over-year comparisons. In 2017, big customers in OLED display and smartphone manufacturing spent less, making the consumer electronics unit the weakest performer, while other parts of the business did well. Looking ahead, 3D products and logistics, which make up 15 percent of revenue, will be a growth driver for the company. The company believes this market is 20 percent higher than first estimated. As it grabs more of the $3.5 billion addressable market, revenue growth will more than justify the 29 times forward P/E multiples on the share price.

New Products

The start of a product refresh cycle should give meaningful revenue growth for Cognex. Dataman 470, a “fixed-mount barcode readers solve complex, high-throughput manufacturing and logistics applications,” provides customers with highly accurate mixed symbology reading. The MX-1502 ER reads barcodes very quickly, so it is ideal for any warehouse. In the first quarter, Cognex generated $170 million in revenue. Gross margins fell by one percent on an unusually large service revenue booking related to a large order from logistics. As mentioned previously, costs related to product development put pressure on operating margins. But as Cognex rolls out its new products, orders, supported by more than 1800 staff globally, will lead to revenue growth rates higher than the market expects.

Forecast

Cognex forecast revenue of between $200 million to $210 million in the second quarter, which represents 15 percent growth Y/Y. Management is assuming the slower consumer demand will weigh on results. Yet the company’s outlook may be too negative. Strong momentum from the Americas will continue this quarter while sales for automobiles in both China and Europe could grow faster than thought.

Risks

Indirectly, speculation that Apple (AAPL) will switch from OLED to LED may set a trend for lower overall demand for OLED. Universal Display (OLED) lost more than half its value after the markets readjusted for the lower output expected for the material.

OLED data by YCharts

Consumer electronics represented almost 40 percent of CGNX’s business in 2017, so the lack of visibility in this vertical may limit the upside for Cognex investors.

Capital investments in OLED are slowing in the industry, so the chances are high that this segment will not perform as well for Cognex as it did in the past.

Valuation

Assume Cognex grows revenue at the consumer division by 20 percent annually for the next three years. This forecast is reasonable if past growth continues at the same pace in the future. Cognex management thinks it is achievable due to increasing smartphone functionality demands. Plus, investments made in OLED and AMOLED will pay off after this year. The excess capacity and buildout, as OLED stock signals, will work back to demand/supply equilibrium in 2019 and beyond.

Using a 5-Year Revenue Exit model, assume growth falls by half to 20 percent from FY2018 through to FY 2022:

Source: finbox.io

Setting a steep discount rate, CGNX stock is worth between around $42 - $60:

Source: finbox.io

A P/E Multiples model suggests a lower fair value for CGNX stock, with 15 percent downside or $39.50 a share.

Source: finbox.io (click on this link to change company comparisons)

Roper Technologies (ROP) trades at lower LTM P/E multiples and yet its net income growth is more than double that of Cognex in the last 12 months. Keysight Technologies (KEYS), whose stock shows a “double top” on the chart, is inexpensive with 16 times forward P/E.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) will grow earnings by only 12 percent next year and in the next five years but its PEG is two times.

Amphenol Corporation (APH), another diversified electronics, “double topped” on the charts and shows more downside ahead. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.49 to $3.55 a share.

Takeaway

Value investors may buy Cognex shares at lower prices as the selling in the stock continues. By later this year, a re-acceleration in revenue will attract buyers again. The tough part is holding the stock as the market works out the excess in AMOLED and OLED.

If you enjoyed this article, please [+]Follow me for value stocks ideas and to get real-time publication alerts for free. Click on the big "follow" button beside my avatar.

Coverage on Cognex originated first for DIY Value Investing marketplace subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.