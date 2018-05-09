Crash Protection For Boeing As Trump Exits The Iran Nuclear Agreement

In the event Bloomberg is wrong this time, or Boeing faces other headwinds in the next several months, I present two ways Boeing shareholders can stay long while limiting risk.

Now, with President Trump's decision to exit the Iran deal, Bloomberg suggests Boeing isn't at much risk, thanks to its conservative approach to booking this potential business.

A couple of months ago, Bloomberg warned us that Boeing was the company most at risk from President Trump's decision to enact aluminum tariffs.

President Trump speaks at a Boeing plant (Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)



Trump Exits Iran Deal

Back in March, Seeking Alpha News Editor Carl Surran highlighted David Fickling's warning in Bloomberg that Boeing (BA) was the company most at risk from President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Now another decision by President Trump -- exiting the Iran nuclear agreement -- has the potential to impact Boeing. This time, Bloomberg suggests Boeing won't be the company most at risk. Let's quickly look at why that is, and then we'll look at a couple of ways Boeing longs can limit their risk if Bloomberg is wrong, or Boeing faces other, stronger headwinds in the next several months.

Boeing Benefits From Being Conservative

Bloomberg explains why, in this case, Boeing's duopolistic competitor Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is more exposed than Boeing:

While the Obama administration had licensed the sales by both Airbus and Boeing to Iran Air in late 2016, the plane makers handled the orders very differently. Airbus recorded the sales in its order backlog and delivered three jets, while its ATR venture shipped eight turboprops. Boeing never closed its transaction with Iran Air, and downplayed the historic deal’s prospects after Trump took office. In recent months, the largest U.S. exporter had quietly lined up other customers for some of the 777-300ER jetliners once intended for Iran Air this year. “Looking back, they took very different approaches: Boeing was very conservative in booking and building, and Airbus was very aggressive,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace consultant with Teal Group.

For readers wondering why Airbus, a European company, would be impacted by an American decision on Iran, Bloomberg notes that is because more than 10% of the parts Airbus uses in the planes it had earmarked for Iran come from American companies such as General Electric (GE), United Technologies (UTX), and Rockwell Collins (COL).

Potential Knock-On Risks

Bloomberg doesn't mention it in their article, but one concern that comes to mind here is the potential knock-on effects of further sanctions on Iran. A recent example is the spike in aluminum prices last month in the wake of harsh U.S. sanctions imposed on Rusal (OTC:RUALF). For Boeing shareholders concerned about limiting their risk in the event there are unintended consequences from this, here are a couple of ways to do so while staying long.

Downside Protection For Boeing

For these two examples, let's assume you have 200 shares of Boeing and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 200 shares of BA against a >20% decline by mid-November.

The cost of this put protection was $1,550, or 2.29% of position value. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask). Note also that the 20% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: Not including the hedging cost, this hedge would limit your decline to a drawdown of 17.71% in a worst-case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 16% between now and mid-November, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >20% decline in Boeing between now and then.

There are two things different about this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the collar's net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to find a less expensive put strike, one that lowered the cost of the put leg to $1,240, or 1.83% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The second is that cost was more than offset by the income of $1,400, or 2.07% of position value, generated from selling the call leg (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $160 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Boeing Can Fly Higher

The reason I used 16% as the upside cap on that last hedge is because that was the highest cap where the net cost of hedging was negative. Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for Boeing over the next several months is about 25% though. You could have used a higher cap for a collar instead over the same time frame, and you would have had a positive cost, though lower than the first hedge which used optimal puts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.