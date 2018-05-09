The Iran (No) Deal

Here's a pretty comprehensive take on the possible ramifications for crude, the dollar, markets more generally and the political situation in the Mideast.

The situation is the very definition of "fluid", but there are a number of considerations worth highlighting immediately.

Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday and now everyone is scrambling to discern what it means both for geopolitics and for markets.

Coming at a time when the world’s geopolitical risks tree is laden with fruit ripened by incrementalism, President Trump’s arrival implies higher risks of the fruit dropping to the ground or being picked; ie, we now face greater risks of nearer-term and more extreme resolutions than the last few decades’ historical experience would suggest.

That's from a sweeping report out last week in which Barclays takes stock of the geopolitical landscape on the way to quantifying the "probability of something bad happening".

The bank begins by noting that if you break the Caldara and Iacoviello Geopolitical Risks Index into its component parts, you get the following juxtaposition of "threats" (dark blue line) versus "action" (light blue line):

(Barclays)

On the "bright" side, the gap between threat and action by definition suggests that risks haven't been realized.

On the other hand, Barclays notes that the five-year moving average on the overall index (the light blue line on the chart below) now sits "at its highest level since the end of World War II."

(Barclays)

What accounts for the uptrend? Well, according to the bank, there are three factors at play:

globalization; incrementalism; and “policy gamblers”

The incrementalism point is a reference to Charles Lindblom; for our purposes here, just note that Barclays' contention is that introducing "policy gamblers" (and they list Kim Jong-Un, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Vladimir Putin along with Trump) into a scenario that for decades has been defined by slow moving change and a tendency towards "can kicking" is a recipe for turmoil, if not disaster.

Well on Tuesday, President Trump officially pulled the U.S. out of the Iran deal (full highlights and bullet point summary here). That is, without question, a policy "gamble".

Note that calling it a gamble isn't necessarily to cast aspersions. There are "good" gambles and there are "bad" gambles and in the case of the JCPOA, there's an argument to be made that remaining in the deal would have in fact been the biggest gamble of all.

So by all means describe the decision in whatever way you think makes the most sense in terms of it being a "good" or a "bad" move, but don't say it's not a gamble and don't suggest it's not a manifestation of the same "policy gambler" characterization used by Barclays, because it most assuredly is.

Addressing quickly the geopolitical implications (and this is obviously the most pressing issue here, but I'm going to give it short shrift on this platform in favor of a focus on the market impact), the political scientist in me would argue that this will, at least in the near-term, inflame sectarian tensions and exacerbate regional conflicts.

Obviously, Israel and Saudi Arabia support Trump's decision (Netanyahu called it "brave" and Saudi state television said the monarchy "welcomes and supports" the move). That's certainly fine as everyone is just looking out for their own interests, which is natural. But the bottom line is that this decision was partly informed by a desire to curtail Tehran's growing regional influence. The conflict in Syria has almost unquestionably strengthened the hand of Hezbollah (which just scored what's being billed as a sweeping victory in Lebanon's parliamentary elections) while the lengthy war of attrition between the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and the Saudis suggests it's going to be exceptionally difficult for Riyadh to rid themselves of the IRGC's influence on the Kingdom's southern border. Additionally, Iran's influence in post-war Iraq borders on hegemony.

Taken together and considered with Tehran's highly contentious ballistic missile program and the fact that Quds commander Qassem Soleimani continues to hold enormous sway over regional affairs (if you're not familiar, he's something of a ghost story and his fingerprints have shown up on everything from the infamous kidnapped Qatari falconry party that purportedly helped spark the Qatar embargo last year, to the rather embarrassing seizure of Kirkuk from the Kurds last October to Tuesday's bomb shelter news), what you end up wondering is whether Israel and the Sunni powers, fed up with Iran's ambitions, helped sway Trump's decision. Again, that's not a comment on the relative merits of the decision, nor is it an attempt to suggest that curbing Tehran's regional influence isn't desirable, it's just to state the obvious which is that Iran is going to see this for what it is and respond accordingly where "accordingly" doesn't entail anything good.

Underscoring my point there is Barclays who in a separate note on Monday evening said the following:

An escalation of incidents between Iran and Israel in Syria has been palpable this year, and Netanyahu’s alleged evidence of a covert Iranian nuclear program in 2003 adds risks of further escalation. Traditionally, tensions with Iran have translated into broader regional tensions [and] the former could complicate the Yemeni and Syrian conflicts and increase tensions with Gulf countries.

Ok, so that clearly raises the risk that things spiral out of control and at a certain point, that would reverberate through global markets affecting virtually all asset classes in one way or another.

But let's assume it doesn't get to that point. The more immediate questions are around what all of this entails for crude (NYSEARCA:USO) and trust me when I tell you that this is extraordinarily complicated.

There's a veritable laundry list of unanswered questions as of Tuesday evening and analysts are divided about what the impact on oil will ultimately be.

For one thing, it's impossible to know how much of this was already baked in headed into Trump's announcement. After all, WTI had already broken through $70 for the first time since 2014:

(Heisenberg)

Some of that was doubtlessly attributable to the so-called "Bolton premium" being priced in, although most analysts would argue that recent gains are based primarily on fundamentals.

Underscoring the confusion was the whipsaw action we saw on Tuesday as crude dove on a CNN report that seemed to tip a more benign outcome, spiked on a subsequent New York Times account of a call with Emmanuel Macron that the White House later said wasn't accurate, and then rose back above $70 once Trump started speaking. Here's the amusing annotated chart on that:

(Heisenberg)

Starting with the most extreme predictions, Bernstein was out on Tuesday suggesting that in the "worst case scenario", oil could go to $90. To wit, from a note out this afternoon:

1m b/d of crude could be taken off market in worst-case scenario. A loss of such volumes may push the market up towards $90/bbl. Crude price will tentatively chase the geopolitical risk of lost Iranian barrels until we approach the clarity of the final outcome in the fall.

So there's that. For their part, Goldman was out overnight on Tuesday (so, ahead of the announcement) reiterating their analysis from last autumn. Here's a short excerpt that finds the bank explaining why the "worst case scenario" posited above by Bernstein isn't likely or, more simply, why this time is different:

If the US pulls out of the Iran deal and secondary sanctions are reintroduced, the impact on the oil market may not be immediate and potentially not as large as the 1 mb/d of lost exports in 2012-2015, although there again, uncertainty remains high. First, a unilateral exit by the US would not lead to a reintroduction of UN and European sanctions (with the former instead requiring evidence of violation by Iran be presented to the UN Security Council). As a result, some European refiners may decide not to stop importing Iranian crude if their exposure to the US is negligible (the EU accounts for 25% of Iran’s 2.6 mb/d crude exports). Second, key to the global oil market will be whether displaced European exports end up simply redirected to India and China to replace declining Venezuela production, with India recently indicating its desire to increase imports from Iran. Third, secondary sanctions may not have an immediate impact on the oil market as they historically offered exemptions and a phase-in period and only required that countries reduce Iranian crude imports by 20% every 180 days.

Got all of that? Ok, great. Another question here is whether the Saudis would step in to ensure the market remains orderly considering their purported desire to see $80 crude. That is, they need higher crude in the lead up to the Aramco IPO so it's not entirely clear why they wouldn't just let it run. Here's BofAML, from their take on all of this:

A potential re-imposition of US secondary oil sanctions could push oil prices higher. Given strong OPEC+ compliance and increasingly tight OPEC spare capacity, this would support our view that Brent crude oil prices could break US$80/bbl this quarter. In our view, long-dated Brent prices could also be impacted by oil supply disruptions, as they have been unresponsive to near-term market dynamics. Given the ongoing reform program and energy policy-makers pronouncements, we do not see Saudi Arabia intervening to temper a potential rise in oil prices unless it impacts oil demand growth. This may also make intra-OPEC dynamics more challenging.

Note the bit about the Saudis. They were out on Tuesday assuring the world that in the event Trump's decision ends up affecting the market, they'll be there to help. The following is from state-run SPA, citing the energy ministry:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the stability of oil markets after the U.S. decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal. The kingdom will work with major producers and consumers within and outside OPEC to curb the effects of any supply shortages.

Fingers crossed, right? Now let's go back to Goldman who actually had a fourth point in addition to the three excerpted above. To wit, from the same note:

Fourth, Trump’s recent tweet condemning OPEC’s influence in supporting oil prices suggests he may be wary of actions that could push prices even higher or even be aiming for other OPEC members to offset potential Iranian losses.

Surely Trump is aware of the potential for this decision to drive oil prices up. This is the tweet Goldman references there:

Although interpretations varied, one read is that Trump is concerned about the impact of higher oil prices on the consumer or, more to the point, he's concerned that the hit from higher crude could end up negating some of the benefits expected to accrue from the tax cuts.

Sure enough, folks are already starting to warn about just that. Consider the following from a Bloomberg piece out on Tuesday afternoon:

The U.S. move may lead to “gradually and modestly reduced oil production” by Iran, the world’s fifth largest producer, that would further push up global oil prices, according to a research note Tuesday by Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. If West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices average $70 a barrel this year, that would amount to a drag on growth worth half of the 0.7 percentage-point boost from tax cuts and a government-spending increase, Daco wrote. With gasoline prices already squeezing consumers’ pocketbooks, the possibility of extended pain at the pump casts a shadow on widespread expectations that U.S. household spending is poised for a rebound in coming months driven by tax cuts.

Now, think back to a post I wrote for this platform a week ago called "Do You Know What Your Dollars Are Doing?". One of the points I made there was that if rising crude prices end up boosting inflation expectations, that could end up being dollar positive given crude's correlation with breakevens:

(Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg)

Consider that in conjunction with the resurgence of the dollar's correlation with 10Y yields (TLT):

(Bloomberg)

Now recall this from Deutsche Bank:

On April 19 we noted that: i) regressions suggest a $5/b increase in oil is worth at least 10bps on US 10y breakevens; and, ii) if oil helps push the 10y yield into new terrain for this cycle, this will play at least mildly USD positive, in a change of correlation. We would expect that oil heading to near $80/b will be associated with a stronger USD against most currencies. This partly relates to the impact at the back-end of the curve, most obviously if the US 10y yield breaks 3.05%. At least as important will be the expected Central Bank policy response. As we have seen in recent days, a few tentative signs of slowing in the global economy will scale back expectations of tightening in most places, while having less impact on the Federal Reserve. The market is taking on board a view that the US will have a large fiscal inspired demand side shock that will more than offset any negative oil supply side shock, unlike much of the rest of the world, and the demand and supply side will provide a double whammy for US inflation pressures.

Well, the more inflation pressures the Fed perceives, the more likely they are to hike and the more aggressive they get on that front, the more support the dollar would get.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but emerging markets are not digesting the dollar's rally well - at all. I've discussed this at length in these pages over the past week and the drama continued unabated on Tuesday as the dollar rose yet again.

Things started off sour overnight in Indonesia as the rupiah sank to a 28-month low while Indonesian equities plunged to an 8-month nadir.

(Heisenberg)

We got the latest read on FX reserves there and after hitting an all-time high in January, their war chest sank to a 10-month low in April, betraying the extent of the intervention effort.

Next, the beleaguered Turkish lira hit a new all-time low, falling for a seventh consecutive day and as if that wasn't enough, the Argentine peso fell to a new record low as well:

(Bloomberg)

You're reminded that the situation in Argentina is getting extremely desperate. The central bank hiked rates three times in a week (they held steady after a policy meeting on Tuesday) and around lunchtime today, news broke that they're seeking a $30 billion credit line from the IMF:

So beneath the veneer of a flat day for U.S. equities, the dynamics at play in the background are rather foreboding and it looks to me as though the decision to exit the Iran deal has the potential to destabilize things further, if not through oil prices, then at the very least through the exacerbation of regional tensions.

This situation is the very definition of "fluid" and I am not at all convinced that anyone has anything that even approximates a proper "plan" for what comes next.

What I would note is that if you're in the camp who believes bonds are going to be a less helpful hedge going forward, cash isn't looking like too terrible of an alternative these days. I'll have more on that for this platform tomorrow, but for now, I'll just close with the following quote from a separate Goldman note that finds the bank upping their allocation to cash in the near-term:

With near-term conviction levels and potential risk-adjusted returns lower, we also upgrade cash to OW for 3m. This should help lower portfolio risk and with the Fed funds rate moving higher and more opportunities in short-duration fixed income and money markets, we think cash is more attractive on a relative basis.

