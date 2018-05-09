Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' (SNSS) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Willie Quinn - Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer.

Analysts

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Eric Schmidt - Cowen & Company

Nathaniel Calloway - Edison Investment Research

Operator

Willie Quinn

Thank you. Thank you for joining us today. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer. Dayton will review recent corporate events and I will provide a brief overview of first quarter 2018 financial results and corporate development updates. We will then open the call for questions, for which Judy will also be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. The first quarter of 2018 was characterized by progress in the early clinical development of our lead asset, non-prevailing BTK inhibitor, vecabrutinib. We remain highly focused on the execution of our Phase 1b/2 trial, evaluating this unique asset and patients with relapse, CLL and other B-Cell malignancies. This study is designed to provide initial proof of concept for what we hope will serve as a new treatment option for patients who develop resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors such as ibrutinib, the current standard of care.

We are continuing to enroll the Phase 1b portion of the trial, a dose-escalation study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, phamacodynamics and anti-tumor activity over a range of dose levels to determine the maximum tolerated and/or recommended dose. The study is currently in the 50 milligram cohort and we are on-track to reach a recommended Phase 2 dose this Fall. We also plan to provide a data update at a medical meeting in the Fall.

Similar to the development path of next generation TKIs, the strategy we see for vecabrutinib is to address populations who have developed resistance to first generation covalent BTK inhibitors, which in CLL is most often associated with the BTK C481S acquired resistance mutation.

In the Phase 2 portion of the study, we will investigate a cohort of patients with mutated BTK C481, as well as other cohorts defined by any early clinical signals from the Phase 1b and by consideration of unmet need.

Other likely cohorts include CLL patients who relapsed or progress falling the [indiscernible] treatment, those with other B-cell malignancies including Richter's transformation and those intolerant to ibrutinib. We are currently actively preparing for the Phase 2 portion of the study.

While our initial focus for the development of vecabrutinib is mono-therapy and relapse refractory CLL patients, we are planning investigation of vecabrutinib in combination with other therapies and the drug may also eventually be explored for use in the front-line setting.

As long term use of BTK inhibitors continues to increase, the population of relapse patients is also growing. The incidents of relapse and mechanisms of resistance remain areas of active investigation worldwide and we look forward to learning more about how vecabrutinib can offer a potential solution to this growing problem.

To this end, we are putting considerable effort in the non-clinical research in order to better-characterize the potential role of vecabrutinib. Data from these efforts will be available throughout the year with an initial presentation at the upcoming European Hematology Association Congress in June that profiles the activity of vecabrutinib and BTK [ph] and C481S mutated lymphoma models.

We remained excited about the potential for vecabrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies broadly and has promised to addressed the growing number of patients who develop resistance to ibrutinib. Ibrutinib use continues to increase now representing approximately 70% of second line CLL and has become the most commonly-used first-line treatment option. Ibrutinib sales as reported by AbbVie and J&J were $4.5 billion globally in 2017 and growing rapidly.

Our pipeline extends beyond vecabrutinib as we continue to develop our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program and support our partner Takeda in the development of TAK-580 of pan-RAF inhibitor. Our PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510 has the potential to be the first to clinic selective PDK1 inhibitor and we plan on submitting an IND for SNS-510 in 2019.

Underscoring our pipeline is a strong balance sheet. We are funded through several key milestones including anticipated vecabrutinib updates and reaching a recommended Phase 2 dose in the fall 2018.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Willie Quinn to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Dayton. I will now give a brief recap of the financial highlights announced this afternoon, as well as an update on corporate development activities. We finished the first quarter ahead of budget with a cash position of $25.4 million. This will carry us through key development milestones for vecabrutinib and into 2019. The decrease of $6.4 million in cash since the end of 2017 was primarily due to $6.6 million of net cash used in operating activities, partially offset by $0.2 million in net proceeds from the exercise of stock options.

As we think about our cash situation and fund-raising, we will balance our need for capital with our cost of capital, carefully reviewing various financing opportunities while keeping our shareholders' best interests in mind.

On the corporate development front, we are discussing strategic outlicensing options for vosaroxin. Investigators continue to believe that vosaroxin can help patients with relapsed refractory AML and we are exploring cooperative group and investigator-led studies as a cost-effective way to bring this treatment option to patients. We are seeking a partner to fund future development as we remain focused on vecabrutinib.

With that, let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Hartaj Singh with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you. Just a couple of very quick questions. One is it looks like you got five centers up on [indiscernible] going, I think Swedish Cancer was the last one up. Is there any thoughts on also getting more centers kind of start recruiting patients? And then second as a broader question, with ibrutinib kind of getting more and more share in CLL and various lymphomas, but of course as you mentioned, Venetoclax is also being tried and lots of clinical trials here, and then you're starting to see some CARTIs [ph] and other therapies being tried in later lines of therapy. Any thoughts on what you're seeing in the patients that you're recruiting and how these are -- you do the same the different from what you expected when you originally drew up the plan for this trial? Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj. I'll let Judy talk about the questions that you asked.

Judy Fox

Yes. We are looking towards bringing on few centers in the next few months. And then as part of our active per-student preparation of centers for the Phase 2 where we anticipate being able to -- as we reach the Phase 2 component of the study, we expect to be able to fully-open all the centers we anticipate. We will be opening centers over the next period of time and a number of those centers will contribute to the Phase 1 being complainant [ph] of the study. As far as what we're seeing in patients coming into the study and whether that's being affected by the Venetoclax or the CARTIs therapies, I think what you saw at our ASH event is that we have seen subjects come into the studies who have been previously treated with Venetoclax. We expect that to continue and we expect to see patients who have had prior CARTIs therapy before they come into the study.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thanks, Judy. And then just a quick sort of follow-up. You do at the 50 milligram dose, I think about two months ago on your fourth quarter call, you have mentioned you were there and I know you'd had a dose-limiting, the patient who was technically qualified as having dose and then toxicity and yet they recruit another patient. Can you just provide a quick update as to where you are with that 50 milligram dose and when you could get to 100 milligram dose? Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj. Yes, as we said, the 50 milligram cohort is going to be a six-patient cohort before we dose-escalate [ph]. In terms of exactly what patient we're on, we're not providing patient-by-patient guidance, but we're pleased with enrollment and we're still on-track for our recommended Phase 2 dose in the Fall.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you, Dayton. Thanks, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Schmidt with Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks and good afternoon. I guess if I understood the comments around the vecabrutinib disclosures, it sounds like you're going to put a post of press release this Fall, as well as have the full data set, updated data set at America meeting at rather two different events, or did I misinterpret?

Dayton Misfeldt

We're highlighting two separate milestones. They both are recurring in the Fall and that's what we're trying to highlight. Whether recommended dose gets highlighted before or after, disclosures at a medical meeting, if that's the case, we'll definitely be providing that update in that manner. But it also could all come out in one disclosure at one or two medical meetings in the Fall.

Eric Schmidt

Is there a particular medical meeting that's on your calendar for this Fall?

Dayton Misfeldt

We haven't yet determined which exact venue will present at, but there are number of meetings and as we get closer, we'll let you know what conference or conferences we'll target.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. How about the CEO search? What's the update there?

Dayton Misfeldt

We're continuing on with our routine search for high-quality CEO candidate and our goal is to find the right person to lead the company into its next stage of growth. That search is ongoing.

Eric Schmidt

We are at I guess six months now. Are we getting close to the finalization of the candidate or shouldn't we be so hopeful?

Dayton Misfeldt

The search keep -- coming out of the holidays really and started a year. We are talking to a number of folks and we'll continue through the process. It's hard to put an exact time frame on it.

Eric Schmidt

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our next question comes from Nathaniel Calloway with Edison Investment Research. Your line is now open.

Nathaniel Calloway

My first question is basically about the trial [indiscernible] when you included FL & GLPCR [ph]. I was just wondering if there's amendment that has led to an appreciable increase in the enrollment rate? Or if there hasn't been much change there?

Dayton Misfeldt

I'll let Judy address that, the amendment.

Judy Fox

Yes. The amendment was intended to broaden the population eligible in case and that's a strategy that we implemented. I think we're pleased where we are with enrollment right now and how that amendment affects things over time is something that we're still monitoring.

Nathaniel Calloway

All right. And do you think you'll have enough patients from either one of those cohorts to actually provide any data on them by the end of this if things keep on going on the same rate? Or is this just going to be providing the safety data?

Judy Fox

I think it's a little too early to know and again, it's something that we'll keep our eye on as we formulate our plans for Phase 2.

Nathaniel Calloway

All right. That's great. My last question is there seem to be I think with the successes of ibrutinib, a lot more companies entering into the space. I feel like in the past few days, there has been a few more BTK inhibitor programs announced. I think you guys are ahead of the curve on it, but I was wondering if you have any comments about the rest of the space and how you see it shaping up.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks for the question. Yes, there are a number of other BTK inhibitors in the space. We separate from covalent to non-covalent. We're obviously monitoring the whole space as you mentioned. We are in the clinic. We feel very comfortable with both our positioning as it relates to time to market as well as our profile of the drug.

Nathaniel Calloway

All right. Great. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you.

Operator

I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I will now like to turn the call back over to Dayton Misfeldt for any further remarks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Well, thank you, all, for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We look forward to interactions and providing updates in the coming months. Good day, thank you.

