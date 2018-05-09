Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Takeda's Acquisition Win, Ionis And Akcea Tumble, Alnylam's Advance In CNS

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Takeda Acquires Shire For $62 Billion

News: It was announced recently that Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) would pay $62 billion in total to acquire rare disease drug maker Shire (SHPG). This final price point is a 60% premium from when Takeda first made its interest known. The breakdown of the deal is 46% in cash, and 52% in stock. Should everything go according to plan, the deal is likely to close by the 1st half of 2019. If and when the deal does complete, Shire shareholders would own approximately 50% of the combined company.

Analysis: There is one problem with respect to this deal being able to go through. In order for this deal to happen with certainty, shareholders of Takeda will have to agree to it. Thus far, shareholders of Takeda have been iffy about this deal. Another issue is that the combined company would take on a huge debt load. That means what's in store for the combined company would be immediate job cuts. These are the negative aspects, however, there is one key positive aspect to consider. With this deal, Takeda will get a hold of Shire's rare disease drug pipeline. Why is that a good thing? That's because drugs that treat rare diseases offer a very high profit margin. Plus, I'm very bullish on a lot of drug makers that target rare diseases. That's because of the small populations for rare diseases, drug makers are able to charge a very large amount for treatment. For example, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) charges $300,000 or more per treatment. That's why drug makers that target rare diseases are highly sought out for, and why they carry a lot of value.

Ionis And Akcea Stocks Tumble Due To Issues With Rare Disease Drug

News: Recently, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) stocks closed lower based on the FDA briefing documents that were released ahead of an advisory panel meeting. There was a big issue noted with Akcea's drug volanesoren, where regulators were noting that the benefits of the drug may not outweigh the potential risks. In particular, the drug causes a very severe drop in platelet counts. A low amount of platelets is not a good thing, because they are needed for the process of clotting so that bleeding can be stopped. The FDA advisory panel meeting is scheduled for May 10th, 2018.

Analysis: I can see how the FDA would be reserved of approving volanesoren due to safety issues. Volanesoren is a drug that it is being used to treat patients with a rare disease known as familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). FCS is characterized by a buildup of chylomicrons, which are the largest lipoprotein particles. They are responsible for transporting dietary fat and cholesterol in the body. The problem is that a build up occurs due to a genetic defect, which results in an increase in triglyceride levels. What do I think will happen? I think that the FDA might approve the drug, but implement a Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy (REMS). This may need to be done because of the thrombocytopenia (reduced platelets) risk. The reason why I think the FDA will approve it is because of two reasons. The first reason being that there are no FDA approved drugs for FCS. The second reason is that it is fatal. Consider that most of these FCS patients experience pancreatitis, which is an acute recurrent inflammation of the pancreas. As pancreatitis continues to occur, it can be painful and fatal.

Alnylam Moves To Target Central Nervous System Disorders With Its RNAi Treatments

News: It was recently announced that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) would expand its pipeline to include treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. It is even willing to expand to Alzheimer's disease as well, which as of late has been a tough target to go after. Especially, since the failure rate for finding an effective Alzheimer's treatment is 99%. This is welcomed news for Alnylam, especially since it is gearing up for potential approval for patisiran by August 11, 2018.

Analysis: This is good idea for Alnylam, because it was able to show some strong proof of concept thus far. It used its RNAi platform to target the brain and spinal cord area for treatment. It generated the initial results by using an intrathecal injection, which is a workaround of having to go through the blood-brain barrier. Intrathecal injection, meaning an injection given to the spinal canal of a patient, or into the subarachinoid space so that it reaches the cerebrospinal fluid. By using such an injection method, it was able to silence a disease gene target in the central nervous system. There is still more work to be done, because Alnylam states that it doesn't expect to file an IND for its first CNS target until late 2019/early 2020. Still, this is highly welcomed news. That's because before this proof of concept study, Alnylam was only able to use its platform to primarily target the liver. By targeting CNS disorders, it opens the door to the amount of clinical targets it can go after, and that is very bullish.

