Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) finished the week in a green territory. Even though we saw some recovery, the price remains close to the 1-year bottom which it hit at the end of the last month.

Recently, the pressure of the rising yields seems to be the main driving factor for the fixed income instruments. Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield fell slightly below the psychological level of 3%. Most of the analysts and investors paid serious attention to that economic metric because it is used to set mortgage rates and valuation models.

For the municipal closed-end funds the economic conditions of expected higher interest rates can be a gathering storm for their prices. For an investor who is looking for good bargains, the recent situation provides us with strong statistical reasons to seek potential "Buy" additions to our portfolio.

My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with a statistical edge in order to take a position. Our Weekly Review article proved that we have many interesting "Long" candidates in the sector. As usual, my review is comprised of two closed-end funds, which caught my attention.

The first CEF that I am interested in is Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV). I have not reviewed this fund, so far. Again, this week I have started my research with the idea to combine the return on the net asset value with the Discount and Z-score metric. My next factors which I include as an import piece of information are the liquidity and portfolio quality of the fund:

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco CA Value Muni

So, browsing among the closed-end funds, I found that Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) meets the initial requirements that I have set. As you can see the chart below proves the spread between price and net asset value has widened during the last several months:

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco CA Value Muni

Even more, the 5-year graph is showing us that this fund has not always been traded at a Discount. А possible turnaround in the sector may be the key factor for a future shift to a Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco CA Value Muni

The investments with a rating of "AA" are 41.75% from the total portfolio. If you are seeking a fund, which invests locally, Invesco CA Value Muni seems to be a right choice. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 100%. Also, I liked the fund's relatively high correlation of 0.92 points with the main index of the sector. Below you can find the full statistical comparison from our software:

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco CA Value Muni

Source: Author's software

The second participant in our review is Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX). On weekly basis, the CEF has increased its Discount and its return on NAV is getting even higher. All of these changes are beneficial for us, so I would not miss the opportunity to review it again as potential "Buy" candidate:

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In

The current monthly distribution rate is $0.0560 per common share. The fund's average daily volume of 75,000 shares makes it relatively liquid for the sector. The fund owns assets with good quality and there should not be much to worry about. The main part of the investments is labeled as "AA" rating.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In

Again, we have a relatively high correlation of 0.91 points for the last 200 days between the fund and the iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The pure statistics is an important part of my analysis. When we have such high correlation we can even try to trade the spread between these two financial instruments.

Source: Barchart.com, Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In & iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. And there is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, VCV and NKX can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 5/06/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

