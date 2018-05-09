Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals: Many Upcoming Catalysts

This article was co-authored by Stepan Lavrouk, an investment analyst with Almington Capital.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare genetic disorders. The firm has a relatively diverse pipeline - it has two FDA-approved drugs: Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) and Crysvita (burosumab). Furthermore, there are a number of potentially promising gene therapy programs in Phases I and II. Ultragenyx has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and is currently trading around $58.

In this article, we provide a brief overview of the pipeline, upcoming catalysts and the company’s financial situation.

A Diverse Pipeline

Mepsevii is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to replace the deficient lysosomal enzyme beta-glucuronidase in MPS 7 patients. MPS 7 is an ultra-rare progressive metabolic disorder; Ultragenyx estimates that there are just 200 patients in the developed world. Mepsevii was approved by the FDA back in November 2017 for the treatment of both adults and children. Management have communicated that they expect an opinion from the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, in mid-2018, a catalyst that will have added importance given the tiny size of the patient population.

Ultragenyx got some further good news when the company secured approval for Crysvita at their April PDUFA date for both adult and pediatric patients. Crysvita, is a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, or XLH, a rare musculoskeletal disorder. This is the first drug licensed specifically for the treatment of XLH - all other treatments, such as oral phosphate, exist to manage the symptoms of the disease.

Crysvita directly inhibits the expression of FGF23, the overactive hormone responsible for the phosphate-wasting the causes XLH. Accordingly, share price popped 4% on news of the FDA decision. In Europe, Crysvita received conditional marketing authorization for the treatment of XLH with radiographic evidence of bone disease in children 1 year of age and older and adolescents with growing skeletons. The drug is commercialized in Europe by Kyowa Hakko Kirin, and Ultragenyx will receive up to 10% of the royalties from these sales.

Furthermore, Ultragenyx is also testing Crysvita for efficacy in the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia, or TIO. In a separate bone quality study, the drug demonstrated improvement in bone mineralization adult patients. More bone quality data from a Phase II study is expected in the first half of 2018. Whilst representing a smaller opportunity than XLH (management have estimated the size of the treatable TIO population at around 1,000), it is nonetheless encouraging that the company is seeking to gain approval for a wider range of indications.

The company also expects data for its UX007 treatment for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (FAODs) and glucose transporter-1 deficiency syndrome, or Glut1 DS. Management are currently in the process of completing an early filing for approval with the FDA based on the findings of a Phase II study. The regulators’ decision on this should be made in mid-2018. Data from a Phase III movement disorder study for patients with Glut1 DS will be available in the second half of 2018.

Finally, let’s briefly note the fact that Ultragenyx has four early-stage gene therapies in the pipeline and two more further along the development path. The first of these is DX401, a gene therapy for glycogen storage disease type 1a), for which the FDA recently cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. The second is DX301, a therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. Data from both of these Phase I/II studies is expected towards the second half of 2018.

Checking in on the Financials

In yesterday’s earnings call, Ultragenyx reported a net income of $30.3 million, or $0.63 per share. This was due to the sale of a priority review voucher (PRV) for Mepsevii, which netted the company $130 million in January. Outside of this, Ultragenyx has been loss-making, logging an annual net loss of $329 million in 2017. Management has communicated that they expect subsequent quarters in 2018 to be similarly non-profitable.

As of the end of Q1 of 2018, Ultragenyx has $571.3 million in cash on hand, which at the current rate of spending should last the company at least until the end of the year, and probably further into 2019. $271 million of this came from an equity offering in January, which caused share price to drop 24%, however. Whilst it is unlikely that there will be another such surprise any time soon, it could become a very real danger if Crysvita sales disappoint.

Investor’s-Eye View

Due to the fact that Ultragenyx already has two approved drugs, it may be somewhat of a safer bet than some of the other small-cap firms we cover. Both Mepsevii and Crysvita address an unmet need amongst patients and look set to be popular with physicians. The reverse of that particular coin, however, is that there are fewer catalyst events to look forward to with regards to both flagship drugs (although the CHMP decision and bone quality study for TIO could prove to be exceptions).

That said, the company’s diverse pipeline and focus on rare diseases could make it an attractive buyout target, and there are plenty of other events to look forward to in the second half of 2018 for the data-hungry investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.