ImmunoGen: An Extremely Promising ADC Therapeutic Innovator

Choose clients as you would friends. - Charlie Munger

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is a highly promising bioscience that is harnessing the power of ADC to deliver the next-generation cancer treatment. The company has an invaluable asset, ADC that, in and of itself, is licensed to other strong companies. In addition, the firm is leveraging on the far-reaching underlying science of ADC to brew an in-house pipeline of superb molecules (that are highly likely to become blockbusters in the foreseeable future). As reflective of the increasing intrinsic value, the shares have been trading northbound. Accordingly, the stock exchanged hands $6.61 higher at $11.14 (for over 150% profits during the past 52-week). The elephant in the room is where the share price is heading. In this research, we’ll elucidate the fundamentals as well as other catalytic developments that can catapult the shares to a new high.

Figure 1: ImmunoGen stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Waltham MA, ImmunoGen is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of ADC (to manage a vast number of cancer indications). As a recognized leader in the ADC space, numerous companies have licensed ImmunoGen’s technology. Roche’s flagship Kadcyla is a prime example. Other firms include Amgen (NYSE:AMGN), Genentech/Roche (VTX:ROG), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and Takeda (TYO:4502). Notably, the company has an extensive number of worldwide patents (765 issued and 749 pending) for their intellectual property protection as of mid-2016. Asides from the growth via partnerships, ImmunoGen also nurtures its in-house development (by powering a highly enriched pipeline as shown in figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: ImmunoGen)

It is imperative for investors to be cognizant of the underlying science of ADC. After All, that is the most invaluable asset. Of note, ADC is quite similar to the fusion drug of Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO) that we discussed in the prior research. As depicted in figure 3, ADC links an antibody (that zoned in on the cancer target) with a cytotoxic payload (for tumor destruction). Due to its target specificity, an ADC can be delivered at a higher dosage for maximizing the therapeutic benefits while minimizing the harms to normal tissues. This a major advantage over conventional chemotherapy which kills all cells that divide rapidly (be it either hair/intestinal cells or cancers).

Figure 3: Underlying science of ADC (Source: Immunogen)

For Fiscal 20017 (ended on Dec. 31), ImmunoGen procured $115.4M in revenues compared to $48.6M for 2016. The bulk of the said figures came from the $79.5M in licensing and milestone fees including the followings: $30M from the amended agreement with Sanofi, $29.5M relating to the IMGN-529 asset transferred to Debiopharm, $7M in the partnership milestone payments, and $12.7M in the amortization of a non-cash fee pertaining to the license agreement with Cytomx (NASDAQ:CTMX). Notably, the company posted a net loss of $96.0M ($0.80 per share) versus $156.7M ($1.80 per share) decline for the same period of comparison. In viewing the balance sheet, there were $267.1M in cash and equivalent compared to $160.0M for the similar period of comparison. Based on these metrics, there should be adequate funding for operations until Q4 2019 (prior to any additional financing).

There are many powerful catalysts fueling the growth of ImmunoGen. Be that as it may, we’re most interested in the combination treatment of mirvetuximab - with Keytruda and/or Avastin - for various tumors. We noted in the prior research on Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) that combination regimens work best for cancer due to the rogue cell’s highly elusive and rapidly mutating nature. That being said, the simultaneous attacking of multiple targets reduces the time for the cancer to evolve, thereby nipping it at the bud. Interestingly, the positive outcomes of this combo franchise can induce the company to be acquired either by Merck or Roche (who are the two corresponding owners of those molecules).

Final Remarks

ImmunoGen is harnessing the power of the tried and true, ADC - a stellar drug design (similar to the fusion medicine) to combat various cancers. This ingenious design enabled a higher dosage for the tumor eradication while minimizing the significant adverse effect encountered by conventional chemotherapy. With its highly promising science, the company out-licensed the said technology to highly reputable firms. One of which is Roche, as the Switzerland-based drugmaker is employing an ADC to power Kadcyla (a strong molecule with the peak sales estimate of $2B to $5B). If the results for the phase 1b/2 (FORWARD II) study of mirvetuximab with either Keytruda or Avastin for platinum-resistant diseases turns out positive (as we prognosticated) the firm can be acquired by either Merck or Roche. Despite its promising prospects, there are still chances of a negative clinical binary that can cause the stock to tumble over 80%. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 314%, 111%, 182%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.