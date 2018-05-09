Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. Now this group shall become part of our Weekly Reviews so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The Sector

Source: Barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 months)

The benchmark ended the week in green territory, yet incurred losses for the period. After the previous ''flat'' week, today we see that the trend is a little bearish but we hope that this is just a correction and the sector will continue going higher and higher, albeit not really betting on a directional move at this point.

Now let us take a look how has the United States Oil index performed in the past trading session.

Source: Barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 months)

We can clearly see that the ETF has made a new high on the last day of the week. It continues its big bullish trend since the middle of february now.

Now let us proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds which invest in Master Limited Partnerships ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Z-score is an appropriate indicator to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced. Compared to the previous week, we have some changes in the ranking and in the scores.

Today the statistics show us that we have several highly overvalued funds. I am going to bring your attention on two of them.

My first pick will be the number one from the chart. The Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) has the gold medal, although last week it was ranked fourth in the group. We can see that it has a positive Z-score of 2.30 which means that we can consider it as slightly overvalued, at least from a statistical point of view. Another thing we should not forget to mention is that it is trading at one of the highest premiums in the group. This could be a very good ''Sell'' but before we rush in any kind of position we should dig a little deeper.

The second fund that I want to introduce to you is the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy fund (FPL). I know that it has the third highest Z-score but if we look at the premium that it is trading at, we could consider it as a better more reliable ''Sell'' compared to NTG. After all, we are hunting for bargains here. Of course, I am going to repeat myself and say that this is not the most decisively, nor important, criterion that we should look at before entering a trade.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Overall, Z-Scores in the sector have increased relative to last week. I would attribute this to the shift in sentiment towards the sector.

Our lowest score here in the group today has the First Trust MLP and Energy Income (FEI). Its negative Z-score is -1.50 wich is the lowest score in the goup but not low enough to consider it as an undervalued.

There are no statistically undervalued funds in the group this week.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

I do not think that there is such a thing as an element of surprise here. In the previous article I have showed you that the market participants were willing to pay a premium for the Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co. Fund (NYSE:KED), but this week is a different story.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here are the funds trading at the highest Premium as of Friday. Our undisputed leader - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure fund (TYG) - is trading above at a premium of 10.18%. On the graphics below us we can observe that this is not something unusual for the fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com

I mean that it has been trading above its NAV all the time when we look it from a historical perspective. But the thing I want to shift your focus towards today is that the spread has widened since the middle of March. And from what the history shows, very soon this spread is likely to narrow again, therefore the fund can generate some money for us if we enter a ''Short'' position when this starts happening.

The second most overvalued CEF is the Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG). For weeks it has not moved from the Top 3 in terms of Premium. It is trading above its net asset value of 9.97%. And as we already examined its Z-score, we can consider it as a statistically overvalued as well.

Source: CEFConnect.com

We can observe the same process as with its sister fund – TYG - a very tight, even at times lack of, spread and now over the last two months we notice a big widening of the spread between the price and the net asset value of the fund. Based on simple statistics and the historical performance of this fund, we could consider it as “Sell” candidate.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Without a change for a month now, our leader is still the Cushing Royalty & Income Fund (NYSE:SRF). With a current discount of -14.08%, it is definitely the most undervalued fund, at least in terms of discount. However, statistically for me it is still not a bargain.

I do not think we can find anything interesting here, as if we look at the statistics of the funds, we will see that they are trading below their net asset values from a long time ago. And if we want to come up with "Buy" suggestions here in the group, we would want to do a deeper, more delicate research instead of just looking the discount criteria.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar with where their holdings stand in this regard.

Higher leverage is great when the portfolio of a fund is blooming, yet things get gloomy once the direction changes.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

The difference between the different funds' leverage is not that huge, or rather, there apparently is no MLP CEF that does not use it.

Conclusion

The sector finally woke up from a multi-week nap at what we may refer to as a "bottom," yet next week might be crucial, as it will either provide us with a beautiful continuation or a significant sign of weakness if MLPs end in red territory.

Currently, MLPs are not following any group in the energy sector, neither are they reacting to changes in the prices of oil to the upside and so on. That being said, we would not be surprised to see weakness if the rest of the sector crumbles - that is why we are proceeding with extra caution while eyeing these closed-end funds.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 5/7/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

