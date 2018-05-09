Achaogen: In The Middle Of A Temporary Difficulty There Is A Stellar Opportunity

Nevertheless, only 4 out of 11 recommended plazomicin utility in bloodstream infection. The FDA is highly likely to approve the drug by June 25 (the anticipated date for the Prescription.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) is a stellar bioscience that is quite volatile. Investors who are not the faint of heart can accumulate shares after the recent pullback for the potential to earn multiple fold profits. As an antibiotic innovator, Achaogen went to advisory committee (“ADCOM”) on May 02, 2018, to get the recommendation regarding the lead molecule plazomicin - a novel antibiotic to potentially treat complicated urinary tract infection (“cUTI”) and bloodstream infection (“BSI”). As follows, the expert panel voted with the unanimous decision (15-0) in favor of the approval for cUTI. Nevertheless, there were only 4 out of 11 members voted for its approval re BSI. Consequently, the shares traded down by $3.64 to close the session at $11.06 (for over 24% paper losses). Interestingly, the stock is rebounding in the after-hours trading by more than +4.1%. In this research, we’ll elucidate the underlying fundamentals of plazomicin and Achaogen that are most likely to enable the company to experience a robust comeback.

Figure 1: Achaogen stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Operating out of San Francisco CA, Achaogen is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of antibiotics to treat resistant bacterial infections. As depicted in figure 2, the company is brewing a highly promising therapeutic pipeline of the next-generation antibiotics. Chemically-modified to combat resistant, the lead molecule (plazomicin) is a stellar aminoglycoside that holds significant promises. Notably, aminoglycosides have been utilized for nearly half-a-century. Due to its prolonged exposure, the bacteria genes evolved to enable it to overcome those drugs. And, those resistant characteristics are passed on to their offsprings. Consequently, the conventional aminoglycosides are losing their efficacy against multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) gram-negative organisms.

As its name suggested, MDR gram-negative bacteria - like carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (“CRE”) - are resistant to multiple antibiotics, thereby placing them as serious threats to hospitalized patients. One of the most common complications in the hospital is an acquired infection (that can become deadly if the patients are not promptly treated or when conventional antibiotics are ineffective). And, the aforementioned problem is extensively growing. Interestingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) ascribed CRE as “nightmare bacteria” and an immediate public health threat that requires “urgent and aggressive action.” Unfortunately, patients afflicted by MDR infections often have limited or inadequate therapeutic options leading to high rates of mortality.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Achaogen)

As alluded, plazomicin has the ingenious design that enabled it to potentially become an invaluable asset for the treatment of MDR species, including CRE. Under the contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Achaogen was granted with $124.3M for plazomicin development. Accordingly, the drug passed both the phase 3 (EPIC and CARE) trials. As a registrational study, Evaluating Plazomicin in Complicated urinary tract infection or cUTI (“EPIC”) is a single pivotal study to support the new drug application (“NDA”) for plazomicin in the US and marketing application authorization (“MAA”) in Europe. As a clinical assessment, Combating Antibiotic Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (“CARE”) evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of plazomicin due to CRE.

Enrolled 609 patients by Dec. 2016, EPIC reported positive top-line results: the drug successfully cleared its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority to meropenem for the FDA and EMA criteria, respectively. As for CARE, the company enrolled 69 subjects and posted positive outcomes with a lower mortality rate or serious disease-related complications for plazomicin versus colistin.

Back on Oct. 2017, Achaogen submitted the NDA for plazomicin for cUTI treatment - including both pyelonephritis and BSI - due to certain Enterobacteriaceae in patients with limited therapeutic options. The FDA accepted the application, granted the priority review, and set the PDUFA for June 25, 2018. Of note, the agency granted the breakthrough therapy and fast-tracked designations for plazomicin in the treatment of BSI and CRE, correspondingly. Moreover, plazomicin earned the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (“QIDP”) status from the FDA that enabled it to enjoy an additional five years of market exclusivity. That aside, the company intends to file the MAA (with the EMA) in H2 2018.

Despite the robust fundamentals, perhaps investors overreacted (and misinterpreted the favorable event). It’s imperative for shareholders to be cognizant that the FDA is not required to follow the ADCOM recommendations that, in and of itself, are strictly guidance. In addition, the regulatory hurdles for stellar drugs (especially antibiotics to tackle the increasing resistance) are already lowered. Moreover, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) approved far more medicines in the history of the FDA in the past year. Furthermore, Dr. Gottlieb shortened the approval time by approximately a year and a half.

With the industry tailwinds, there is a highly favorable chance that plazomicin will earn approvals for both cUTI and BSI on June 25. Therefore, the stock can rally up to the $20 to $24 price target post-approval. In the midst of the mixed ADCOM results, CEO Blake Wise noted,

We are encouraged by the committee’s unanimous vote in favor of plazomicin for cUTI. The discussion underscored the real-world challenges that healthcare providers face every day given limited or inadequate treatment options for certain pathogens. Regarding bloodstream infections, the Limited-Population Antibacterial Drug pathway, or LPAD, is a novel approach that enables the FDA to consider the benefits and risks for the sickest patients who have few or no available treatment options, and to approve antibiotics like plazomicin that we believe, have the potential to address these limited patient populations.

Final Remarks

Despite the ambiguous results for the ADCOM, plazomicin is a highly promising next-generation antibiotic that demonstrated the robust clinical outcomes. With the lower regulatory hurdles from the FDA and the increasing industry tailwinds, plazomicin is most likely to be approved for both conditions on June 25. Another scenario is that the agency may decide to grant the company an early acceptance. In such an event, the shares can be catapulted to the new high by multiple folds. At this stage in its growth cycle, the company is still a binary stock. A negative binary outcome can “break” the company while a positive one can “make” it a highly profitable investment. Accordingly, there still a small chance chance of a delayed or non-approval for BSI pertaining to the upcoming PDUFA date on June 25. There is also no guarantee that plazomicin will be approved for cUTI. In case of both disappointing outcomes, the stock can tumble over 80%; whereas, one negative event will cause the shares to depreciate roughly 30%. Last but not least, we recommend investors to check out other antibiotic innovators that we featured in the Specialty Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

