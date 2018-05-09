Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in Closed-End Funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

There was no news relevant to the constituents of this group over the last week.

The Sector

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) has finished the session in a green territory.

As we can observe on the chart above, the second day of the trading session the ETF opened with a big gap down. The reason is the PFF’s ex-dividend date. As we know the exchange-trade fund gives a dividend on every first day of the month. The amount of the dividend is $0.18 per share.

Another moving event for the PFF this week was the redemption of the two biggest holdings that the ETF has in its portfolio. The redeemed instruments are the preferred shares of HSBC Holdings plc. and to be more precise I'm referring to HSEB and HSEA. Despite that, the fund has remained quite steady without any kind of sharp moves.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond Ishares ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) had its ex-dividend date on first the day of the month as we can see on the chart below. The amount of dividend that it delivers to its investors is $0.26 per share.

All that been said, let us proceed with the CEFs invested in these products and see if we can find something worth our attention.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Above we can monitor the statistical 'evaluation' of the different preferred funds. At first sight, we can notice that there are a lot of undervalued funds from a statistical perspective.

The leader again this week has the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF), with its negative Z-Score of -2.30. We should also pay attention to its big discount that is trading at. These two criteria combined together give us the first ''Buy'' signals that we are looking for. I can not find another potential ''long'' investment in the chart at the moment.

The only fund that has a positive Z-score above 1.00 is the Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income fund (LDP). But we could not consider it as a overvalued fund as its score is not high enough (below 2.00). Another thing that we should consider is that the CEF trades at a discount which gives us another signal that fund might not be the perfect one to classify as 'overvalued'.

To make a conclusion, the numbers show us that we do not have any overvalued funds, at least from a statistical point of view. I also believe that we cannot find a potential “Sell” candidate here either. Therefore, it would be hard to construct a meaningful pair trade inside the group.

All that said, let us continue with the examination with the other criteria of our preferred funds.

2. Baseline Expense:

As you can notice there is nothing new here. The typical Preferred Stock closed-end fund has an expense ratio in the range of 0.86% to 1.45%. We continue to observe and wonder in what way these management fees are justified.

Anyway, let us proceed with the quest of finding a bargain.

3. 5-year Return on NAV:

Over this time frame the funds have performed more than well and have distributed good returns to their loyal investors. The numbers are indeed decent, yet no guarantee of future performance.

Past performance should not be the sole reason to establish a position – a deeper look is needed.

5. Discount/Premium:

Without a doubt, the leading place in this group takes the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income fund (FPF). It is statistically evaluated as undervalued and it is also trading at a big Discount. In other words, it is trading below its net asset value. On the chart beneath us we can track how it has behaved to its NAV in the past one year:

We can all see the widening of the spread between the NAV and the price which has started at the end of 2017. Once this spread starts narrowing the fund will be quite a "Buy."

Our leader from the previous week - Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return fund (FLC) - is on the second place in the chart today. Its discount is almost a precent higher since last time and its Z-score has shrunk with about .70 points. However we could also consider it as an underpriced since it is trading far below its NAV.

For a while now the only fund trading at a Premium has been JH Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT). This is the only fund in the group that is trading above its net asset value, but I think I would not consider it as a perfect ''Sell'' just yet. If we take a closer look we can see that it is not statistically overvalued and on top of that it has given one of the best returns over the time. So, I do not think that only because it is trading above its NAV makes it a "Short" position trade. And just so I am sure you believe me I would like to show you how it has behaved on the graphics for the past year:

As shown above, there is nothing new nor surprising in seeing this one trade above NAV. We cannot predict for how long the fund will maintain in this trend, therefore we will just leave it at the moment and continue hunting for bargains.

6. Effective Leverage:

Underestimated by some, the effective leverage percentage is an indicator wich is quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. And as we look at the results above there should be no place for surprise of the high return results that the funds provide us with. Basically what we have concluded is that the leverage of the different funds is between 20% and 35%.

Conclusion

The sector is still trading at relatively depressed levels due to a plethora of reasons which we would probably need several articles to discuss. One could argue that the group as a whole is undervalued, but this kind of opinions can be very expensive.

Before jumping the gun and attempting to be 'the early bird' in any Preferred Stock CEF, we want to see further strength by the related indices, or an upswing in the NAV.

