Market Volatility Bulletin: Vol Measures Pointing For Calmer Stock Market

Stocks were little changed on the President's announcement on the Iran nuclear deal (VIX closed under 15 once again).

Tuesday offered stocks (ACWX, SPY, QQQ, IWM) more of what they have needed: rest. The utilities sector (XLU) was a notable exception. Energy stocks (XLE) got a lift after President Trump’s announcement to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Bloomberg

The calm of the last several days has a good chance of extending into tomorrow, at least so far as it concerns an uneventful economic calendar.

Oil (USO) volatility was reasonably strong intra-day, but Brent finished the day out pretty unch. Oil vol is near its one-year high and likely needs more catalysts if it is to maintain levels of near 30.

Thoughts On Volatility

What moves secondary markets? To my mind, secondary markets are driven mostly on expectations. Sure there are supply-demand issues. But we can never underestimate the extent to which movements come about based on more “buy the rumor, sell the news”-type mentality. It is difficult to gauge how much of an asset’s value has already priced in news, or even what kind of news they were expecting in the first place.

We’ll see below that VVIX prints around 89.5 at present, definitely at the low end of the range going back to 2016. When spot VIX was very low, VVIX often traded quite high (above 100) essentially as a “just in case” VIX took a rip, which it obviously did.

The argument above resonates with me both as someone who teaches at universities and also as a homeschool parent. Much of what I write about here in the MVB is intended to create opportunities to share knowledge. In any event, as you construct a trading and/or investing discipline, I would encourage you to blend “book knowledge” with practical application in a fashion that you can actually stick to. Essentially, do not personalize your understanding, but do personalize the implications of that understanding.

Term Structure

The term structure is growing on the contango scale, both at the front and back end. Note how persistent and gradual the move has been over the last month or so for the F4-F7. This slow-but-steady creates problems for the long-vol trade (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) going forward in my view. Of course, the three ETPs listed above trade based on front-end dynamics. But with spot VIX trading meaningfully below its long-term average of about 19, the case for a familiar, contango-style term structure is more plausible.

Money.net – VVIX Index

I featured the distribution on VVIX in the prior section. Just above is the one-year chart for “VIX of VIX”. Note that the region the index currently inhabits was actually not a bad place to start thinking about feathering out of short-vol (SVXY, ZIV) positions. In my view this index gives reason to favor short volatility for now though.

Money.net - CBOE SKEW Index

The CBOE skew index confirms this thinking. The reading is pretty low. I take this to mean that the option market does not display excessive nervousness regarding the likelihood for another sudden drawdown. This adds further support to the case, temporary as that might be, for a calmer forward-looking market for volatility.

Conclusion

