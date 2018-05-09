Assessing Main Street Capital's Results For Q1 2018 (Includes Investment Rating Analysis)

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to analyze Main Street Capital Corp.’s (MAIN) results for the first quarter of 2018 and compare the company’s performance over the trailing twelve months (“TTM”). First, this article analyzes MAIN’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of operations”) for the three-months ended 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018. This includes an analysis of MAIN’s net investment income (“NII”) and earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations”). Second, this article provides a fair market value (“FMV”) investing rating analysis on MAIN’s portfolio companies over the prior several quarters.

This assessment article will show past and current data with supporting documentation within two tables. I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of “in-depth” analysis on MAIN after the company reports quarterly earnings. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within MAIN. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MAIN are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MAIN’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Operations:

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MAIN’s consolidated statement of operations for the three-months ended 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018. Due to the fact MAIN’s performance is generally not “skewed” due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance over the TTM is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this specific assessment. In other words, it is deemed not ideal to compare the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 – MAIN Consolidated Statement of Operations (Three-Months Ended 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Income and Expense Accounts:

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MAIN reported interest income of $39.1, $39.8, $44.6, and $39.6 million for the second quarter of 2017, third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2018, respectively (see boxed blue reference “1a”). When calculated, MAIN increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly interest income by $0.7, $4.8, and ($5.0) million, respectively. I believe readers would agree MAIN slightly and notably increased the company’s interest income during the third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. However, I believe there was a notable “drop-off” of accrued interest income during the first quarter of 2018. Unless market participants had a pretty good understanding of what was occurring within MAIN’s investment portfolio heading into 2018, this decrease might cause some confusion since the company continued to increase the monetary value of its debt portfolio. As such, I’ll discuss the more notable activities that occurred during the quarter which will help explain the notable net decrease.

First and foremost, MAIN put Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media) on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2018. In my opinion, this was not that much of a surprise as I highlighted in prior MAIN articles this specific portfolio company continued to show signs of struggling/deteriorating operations (private cable operator; heightened credit risk). In addition, within the prior several quarters, MAIN’s debt investment in Access Media was entirely changed to “payment-in-kind” (“PIK”) income. Simply put, this is a type of deferred revenue where income is accrued for under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) but received at a later date (typically when the investment is matured or sold). However, when an investment is placed on non-accrual status, the portion of interest categorized as PIK income (all previously capitalized interest) should be “reversed-out”. As such, a notable reduction in accrued interest income can occur. As of 3/31/2018, MAIN’s debt investment in Access Media had a principal balance of $23.8 million. When it comes to MAIN, this was a fairly sizable debt investment.

Second, MAIN recently had a change in stated terms within debt investments of the following portfolio companies: 1) ATS Workholding, LLC (“ATS”); 2) Gault Financial, LLC (Gault); 3) Hawk Ridge Systems, LLC (Hawk Ridge); and 4) Messenger, LLC (Messenger). Within each portfolio company, the stated interest rate was reduced (in varying proportions). With that being said, this negative trend was offset by the fact a majority of MAIN’s floating-rate debt investments continued to benefit from the recent notable rise in the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”). As of 3/31/2018, 73% of MAIN’s debt investments had floating-rates; of which nearly all had surpassed their respective cash LIBOR floors. Still, I would note the amount of MAIN’s net decrease in interest income during the first quarter of 2018 was a minor-modest disappointment.

MAIN reported dividend income of $8.1, $10.1, $9.5, and $13.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2018, respectively (see boxed blue reference “2a”). When calculated, MAIN increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly dividend income by $2.0, ($0.6), and $4.3 million, respectively. I believe readers would agree MAIN notably increased the company’s dividend income during the first quarter of 2018. Since a majority of MAIN’s dividend income is derived from the company’s control (and to a lesser extent affiliate) portfolio investments, I believe management has some “discretion” regarding when to recognize/receive this type of income stream. I believe MAIN, upon understanding there would be a drop in interest income from the Access Media non-accrual, purposely (and wisely) reported a nice “uptick” in dividend income for the first quarter of 2018. Simply put, this was a positive trend which helped offset the disappointment with MAIN’s interest income account.

MAIN also reported a minor-modest increase in fee income (proportionately speaking) for the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter (see boxed blue reference “3a”). This was mainly due to an increase in quarterly loan originations within MAIN’s lower middle market (“LMM”) portfolio when compared to the prior quarter.

Continuing to move down Table 1, MAIN reported total expenses of $17.6, $17.8, $18.3, and $19.0 million for the second quarter of 2017, third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, MAIN increased the company’s quarterly expenses by $0.2, $0.6 (rounded), and $0.7 million, respectively. I believe most readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual increase in expenses. However, this is not surprising as MAIN has continued to gradually increase the company’s investment portfolio (hence total investment income). When compared to some business development company (“BDC”) peers who are externally managed, MAIN is internally managed which has continued to generate quarterly cost savings via lower expense ratios. On a quarterly basis, this continues to positively impact NII. On a cumulative basis, this continues to positively impact net asset value (“NAV”).

When all the amounts above are combined, MAIN reported NII of $32.7, $34.0, $37.5, and $37.0 million for the second quarter of 2017, third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2018, respectively. When calculated, MAIN increased (decreased) the company’s quarterly NII by $1.3, $3.5, and ($0.5) million, respectively. While some readers could view the minor NII decrease during the first quarter of 2018 as disappointing, this minor decrease was something I previously anticipated. Case in point, the following was my MAIN NII per share projection for the first quarter of 2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous MAIN Q1 2018 NII Projection: $0.629 per share

MAIN’s Actual Q1 2018 NII: $0.628 per share

As readers can see, my MAIN NII per share projection for the first quarter of 2018 was basically an “exact match” when compared to the company’s actual results. In a nutshell, MAIN’s interest income was a minor-modest underperformance which was offset by the outperformance of the company’s dividend income. As such, I believe MAIN’s NII was as expected. Let us now discuss MAIN’s valuation accounts.

Valuation Accounts:

Still moving down Table 1, MAIN reported a net realized gain (loss) on investments of $11.0, ($10.7), ($11.7), and $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2018, respectively. As such, after modest net realized losses during MAIN’s third and fourth quarters of 2017, the company reported a nice “bounce back” net realized gain for the first quarter of 2018. Readers of my MAIN dividend sustainability articles know it is very important for the company to generate net realized gains in order to continue paying out its special periodic dividend twice a year. A detailed “breakdown” of MAIN’s prior period net realized gain (loss) amounts were covered in prior articles. As such, they will not be discussed again here. However, let me highlight what occurred within this account during the first quarter of 2018.

Within MAIN’s control investments, the company reported a net realized gain of $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2018. This amount was the direct result of a realized gain of $7.9 and $5.2 million on MAIN’s investment in Hydratec, Inc. (Hydratec) and SoftTouch Medical Holdings LLC (SoftTouch), respectively. MAIN previously disclosed these sales prior to reporting the company’s quarterly earnings so these gains were not a surprise. Simply put, they were included in my projections.

Within MAIN’s non-control/non-affiliate investments, two notable events occurred which were negative in nature. MAIN reported a net realized loss of ($5.3) and ($3.3) million in regards to the company’s investment in Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe) and GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather), respectively. If readers “dug deep” into MAIN’s operations during the first quarter of 2018, one could have determined there would be net realized losses for these two portfolio companies during the quarter. Simply put, these losses were also included in my projections.

Charlotte Russe is a fashion retailer to younger women who has continued to struggle in the current operating environment. Readers of my prior MAIN articles should know I have continued to highlight Charlotte Russe remained at heightened credit risk when it comes to valuation decreases. During the first quarter of 2018, Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has since been restructured. Through restructuring, MAIN’s previous debt investment with Charlotte Russe is now a newly created debt and equity investment. I believe this investment needs continued monitoring over the foreseeable future.

In regards to GST Autoleather, this is another portfolio company who recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, instead of MAIN keeping their restructured investment, management quickly sold the company’s position which resulted in a minor realized loss. Personally, I believe this was the correct/a wise decision. The following quote from MAIN’s earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017 sums up this event:

“…As we went through the process, we really didn’t see any long-term value for our position so we ended up selling to another lender in January right around our mark for 12/31/2017 and also a little above our mark for 9/30/2017…”

The realized losses within Charlotte Russe and GST Autoleather were partially offset by a combined $3.0 million net realized gain within the rest of MAIN’s investment portfolio. In addition, MAIN recorded a ($1.4) realized loss with the company’s SBIC debentures.

Continuing to move down Table 1, MAIN reported net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $1.3, $16.1, $47.7, and ($9.5) million for the second quarter of 2017, third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2018, respectively. As such, after modest and notable net unrealized appreciation during MAIN’s third and fourth quarters of 2017, the company reported modest unrealized depreciation for the first quarter of 2018. As discussed in previous MAIN articles, the company’s notable unrealized appreciation during the fourth quarter of 2017 was partially the result of passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). This appreciation was also the direct result of one portfolio company’s gains in the cryptocurrency market (will be further discussed below).

When it comes to MAIN’s ($9.5) million net unrealized depreciation for the first quarter of 2018, this was partially the result of the unrealized to realized reversal of ($6.1) million which was discussed above. In addition, the following portfolio companies experienced notable valuation fluctuations during the first quarter of 2018: 1) Access Media ($2) million; 2) CBT Nuggets, LLC ($22) million; 3) Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC (Gamber-Johnson) $3 million; 4) MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser I) $7 million; 5) Hawk Ridge $3 million; and 6) Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo) ($5) million. As a whole, the remainder of MAIN’s investment portfolio reported modest net unrealized appreciation.

In regards to CBT Nuggets, I previously warned readers that this portfolio company had investments in cryptocurrencies (in particular Bitcoin). As such, when the price of Bitcoin “soared” during MAIN’s fourth quarter of 2017, the company increased the valuation of CBT Nuggets by $18 million. However, as the price of Bitcoin “plummeted” during MAIN’s first quarter of 2018, the company decreased the valuation of CBT Nuggets by ($22) million. Even though the price of cryptocurrencies is not the sole indicator of value when it comes to CBT Nuggets, it is currently a notable variable. Readers should be mindful as such.

As a whole, I believe MAIN’s investment portfolio (from a valuation perspective) performed as expected which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.587 for the first quarter of 2018. In comparison, I projected MAIN would report EPS of $0.569. Along with projecting/determining certain accretive equity issuances, the following was my MAIN NAV per share projection as of 3/31/2018 versus the company’s actual reported amount:

My Previous MAIN NAV as of 3/31/2018 Projection: $23.65 per share (range $23.45-$23.85 per share)

MAIN’s Actual NAV as of 3/31/2018: $23.67 per share

As such, I believe both my NII and NAV per share projections were very accurate when compared to MAIN’s actual results. Now let us shift topics a bit and check the overall “health” of MAIN’s investment portfolio.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN’s Debt and Equity Investments:

Since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact MAIN’s EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability. I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/30/2018 (Based on FMV)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I classify MAIN’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of MAIN’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 2 as a reference, I have classified 82%, 82%, 82%, and 84% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio experienced net improvement over the company’s prior several quarters. This percentage net increase was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive catalyst/trend). As of 3/31/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.94 billion.

I would also point out that I have classified 93%, 93%, 93%, and 95% of MAIN’s control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. When analyzing control investments, this percentage continues to be the highest out of the fourteen BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this continues to be a very high percentage. This is one of the main reasons why I have gradually increased my price target for MAIN. I also believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN’s stock price has continued to trade at a substantial premium to most of the company’s BDC peers.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 3/31/2018: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent notable decrease in valuation; tied to cryptocurrencies and not the underlying business model); 3) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC (“Gulf”); 4) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 5) MSC Adviser I; 6) OMi Holdings, Inc. (“OMi”); 7) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 8) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 9%, 9%, 10%, and 7% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. As such, MAIN’s investment portfolio had a percentage net decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations over the prior several quarters. This percentage net decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive catalyst/trend). As of 3/31/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $174 million.

When combined, I have classified 91%, 91%, 92%, and 91% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. As such, I believe a vast majority of MAIN’s investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be analyzed/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 9%, 9%, 8%, and 9% of MAIN’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. When compared to the thirteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN had a low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 3/31/2018 (a positive catalyst/trend).

To put things in better perspective, the following “FMV versus cost ratios” were for MAIN and thirteen other BDC peers as of 12/31/2017 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2328x; 2) MAIN 1.0831x; 3) FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) 1.0287x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0117x; 5) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0094x; 6) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9946x; 7) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 0.9924x; 8) Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.9792x*; 9) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9789x; 10) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) 0.9746x; 11) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) 0.9503x; 12) Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9266x; 13) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8779x; and 14) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.8443x.

* = wrote-off many non-accruals during calendar Q2 2017

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 3%, 4%, 3%, and 4% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 3/31/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $92 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $31 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 4 to an investment rating of 3 (a positive catalyst/trend)

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 3%, 2%, 1%, and 2% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 3/31/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $40 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($27) million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 3%, 3%, 4%, and 3% of MAIN’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 3/31/2018, this investment rating had a FMV of $65 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN’s investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $8 million regarding the company’s debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. With that being said, when compared to the thirteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN’s percentage of investments classified as performing materially below expectations continued to remain relatively low. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2018: 1) Access Media; 2) Marine Shelters Holdings, LLC (Marine Shelters); 3) Rocaceia, LLC (Rocacela); 4) CapFusion, LLC (CapFusion); 5) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); and 6) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene).

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP (and we saw in the first quarter of 2018 regarding Access Media) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple minor (proportionately speaking) oil and gas debt-to-equity exchanges during 2016 and recent restructurings with Charlotte Russe and GST Autoleather (which was subsequently sold) during the first quarter of 2018. This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low.

I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net investment appreciation. This would positively impact MAIN’s future NAV sustainability. From the analysis above, I believe MAIN’s investment portfolio as of 3/31/2018 remains “in good health” (especially when compared to most sector peers).

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have requested that I provide these types of assessment articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to MAIN’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of assessment articles are appreciated by most readers (owners and non-owners of MAIN alike). In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined MAIN’s NII, earnings, and NAV per share figures were as expected when compared to my expectations. All three metrics were extremely close to my previously projected amounts. As such, I believe MAIN reported another good/attractive quarter.

My next MAIN dividend sustainability article will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of dividend declarations (prior to August 2018). This future article will include MAIN’s quarterly net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) metrics.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) continued relative price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low; even with broader market volatility in January-February 2018); 2) attractive quarterly economic returns being generated in recent quarters; 3) continued strong cumulative performance regarding many control and affiliate investments (including positive impacts from recent passage of the TCJA); 4) modest exposure to the oil and gas sector (positive since prices have reversed course and moved notably higher in recent months); 5) fairly low exposure to the retail sector (some parts negatively impacted by continued change in consumer behavior/trends); 6) continued gradual increase in percentage of floating-rate debt investments (73% as of 3/31/2018 versus 65% as of 3/31/2017); 7) continued high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (80% as of 3/31/2018); 8) recently called higher-cost debt/issuance of lower-cost debt; 9) strong track record of management’s financial expertise/underwriting skills; 10) continued gradual increase in the company’s monthly dividend per share rate (unlike most sector peers); 11) continued periodic generation of net realized gains (which equate to capital gains per taxation metrics) which has led to the continued declaration of special periodic dividends; 12) shareholder-friendly internalized management structure which continues to lead to low operating expenses when compared to sector peers; 13) continued generation of dividend income over multiple credit cycles; 14) recent 0.3% increase in company’s weighted average annualized yield regarding its debt investments; and 15) prudent/non-excessive use of the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program (management has not rapidly expanded the company’s investment portfolio at the risk/to the detriment of credit quality).

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential MAIN shareholders: 1) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants or impacts with current corporate interest deductibility (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies [negatively impacts NII]); 2) continued unrealized depreciation within several control/non-control investments and recent slight “uptick” in non-accruals (Access Media); 3) continued below average percentage of floating-rate debt investments when compared to sector peers (however the company continues to have an attractive weighted average cash LIBOR floor); and 4) continued large premium to most sector peers when comparing stock price to the company’s NAV (some market participants [including myself] would argue this premium is justified).

MAIN recently closed at $38.79 per share as of 5/7/2018. This was a $15.12 per share premium to MAIN’s NAV as of 3/31/2018 of $23.67 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.6389 or a premium of 63.89%. When calculated, MAIN currently has a price to annualized NII per share ratio of 15.44x.

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to its NAV as of 3/31/2018, a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to its NAV as of 3/31/2018, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to its NAV as of 3/31/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately one month ago).

As such, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. My current price target for MAIN is approximately $41.40 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $36.65 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article. Long-term holders of MAIN should gain comfort that I continue to believe MAIN’s dividend and NAV sustainability is currently very high and fairly high, respectively.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

