Valeant Completes Transformation With Name Change

If you say the name Valeant (VRX) in many circles you will get various opinions. Some made a ton of money on the stock over the years, while some were disgusted by the corporate strategy of buying drugs on the cheap and jacking up prices. There is no doubt that former CEO Michael Paerson knew how to bring in the revenue and raise the stock price, but that story was built on a weak foundation of what many consider predatory.

The Valeant fall from grace came on the heels of wide ranging exposure of a practice in pharma companies buying up products and subsequently rising the price substantially. In the case of Valeant, it is alleged that the company took the practice a step further by creating its own pharmacy distribution network that would process claims and then bill insurers. This practice was exposed on a pharma message board called Cafe Pharma, when a poster let the cat out of the bag by saying "Philidor" in a cryptic way. There is a fascinating documentary on the subject via Netflix series called Dirty Money. The third show in the series discusses Valeant in great detail. Valeant was once over $200 per share, but these days trades in the $20's. Ironically, the business practice that allowed Valeant to acquire so many products and companies has now been the fuel to sell off in order to pay down massive debt.

These days Valeant is trying to re-invent itself under the leadership of Joe Papa. The company has cleaned up many of the things that were considered unsavory, and is attempting to march forward. Essentially Papa sees Valeant as a new emerging company that will concentrate on core businesses such as Baush and Lomb (AQ1 acquisition for $1.1 billion. That acquisition accounted for more than half of the revenue reported in Q1. To that end, beginning in July, Valeant will be known as Bauch Health Companies Inc. and will trade under a new ticker symbol (BHC).

Valeant's shift is now two years old, but the tarnish of the name could no longer be ignored. In that vein, Papa is making a very wise decision to officially put the past behind and move forward. Part of moving forward includes raising revenue guidance from $8.10-$8.30 billion to a range between $8.15 billion and 8.35 billion. This decision was also likely impacted by the fact that the company reported a loss of over $2 billion in Q1 of 2018 vs. a profit in the year prior.

In my opinion this name change could give a boost to Valeant in a subtle way. Whether wise or not, there are investors that invest with a conscious. Given the past history, there is simply to much baggage with the name Valeant. If a mere name change can allow the company to shed its past and move to better days, that might be embraced.

The 52 week high for Valeant is a bit over $23 per share, representing a 17% gain from current trading levels. Meanwhile the 52 week low is $11.41, representing a haircut of over 50%. On its face, it would appear that the risk/reward ratio is not very favorable, but the second half of 2017 was good for the stock. With a new name, and a clear vision (pun intended), Valeant could well break beyond $23, whilst controlling its downside via a stronger revenue picture thanks to the acquisition of Bauch and Lomb. If you are thinking about making a play in Valeant, the best strategy may be playing the dips while waiting to see if the new corporate path is materializing. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.