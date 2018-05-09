How Far Could PNC Financial Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of PNC Financial who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. In March and April, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining 13 large-cap stocks in that sector. In May, I plan to focus on the financial sector. American Express (AXP) was the first stock that I examined from this sector. This article will examine PNC Financial Services Group (PNC).

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of PNC Financial. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning PNC Financial, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if PNC Financial is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is "normal" for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine PNC Financial?

PNC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since my intention is to estimate how far PNC might fall from its peak, the first thing we must consider is whether it is reasonable to think that at some point in the next 2-3 years the stock might be close to a peak price. There are several pieces of data I like to look at in order to estimate this. The first two are how far the price has risen since the stock's last major downcycle and whether it is currently trading near all-time highs or not. Since the stock's last all-time in 2008 before the financial crisis, PNC's price has more than doubled and has modestly outperformed the S&P 500. What's interesting here, though, is how PNC's stock price has skyrocketed the past two years and how it has recently made at least a temporary peak.

In addition to what feels like at least a short-term peak, PNC Financial, even after a 10% drop from its March highs, is still overvalued on a historical P/E basis using F.A.S.T Graphs:

Holding earnings steady, PNC's price would need to fall an additional 16.5% in order to get from its current P/E of 15.8 to its 20-year, long-term average of 13.2. (It would have to fall even farther to get to its 10-year average of 12.1.) And simply looking at the distance between the black line on the graph and the blue line, we can see that PNC's valuation is mostly in uncharted territory. The only time that comes close is when it traded at an 18.6 P/E in 2008 just before the financial crisis, which was comparable to an 18.2 P/E near its peak in the first quarter of this year.

Putting all this together, I think that it is at least reasonable to consider that PNC Financial may have experienced a peak this March, or might within the next few years. Now let's take a look at PNC's historical cyclicality to see what history can tell us about how far the stock might fall during the next downturn.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current PNC shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 40 years, PNC has had six sell-offs of 35% or more, as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1979 9 months 1.5 years 39% 1987 3 years 4.5 years 69% 1993 1.5 years 3.5 years 44% 1998 2.5 years 3 years 43% 2001 1.5 years 6 years 52% 2007 2 years 7 years 76%

PNC has a moderate number of significant drawdowns over the past four decades. (Over a similar time period, less cyclical stocks tend to have 3-4 while more cyclical stocks tend to have 8-9.) PNC's drawdowns are usually average to deep, with most dipping below 40% and a couple deeper than 60%. Both the time it takes PNC stock to fall and to recover is consistently moderate. On average, we can expect PNC stock to take 1.5-2.5 years to bottom, and 2-5 years to recover.

Additionally, PNC tends to lead the market lower and usually tries to make a full recovery briefly before we have a recession. For example, in 1987 we had a stock market crash, but not a recession. PNC came within 5% of making a full recovery in 1989 before the actual recession hit in 1990. In 1998, PNC had another deep drawdown well before the actual recession in 2001. This time, two years later, it briefly recovered its previous highs for about six months before succumbing to the recession in 2001. 2007 was interesting because if we judge only from where the official recession began, then PNC's initial decline began right at the beginning of the recession:

PNC data by YCharts

However, we need to realize that the official dates of the recession weren't declared until December of 2008. So that means, from a stock investor's perspective, there wasn't anyone coming out December the previous year in 2007 letting everyone know we were now in a recession. Yet, PNC's stock price dropped over 25% in the first half of 2008 before making nearly a full recovery in Q3, just before the price dived 76%. (In this chart it looks like it did fully recover, on others, it looks like it came just short. The bigger pattern is what is important, though, either way.) Historically, PNC usually leads the market lower with substantial price drops of 25% or more, then tries to recover before the actual recession hits.

I find this important for two reasons. The first is that PNC seems like a fairly good leading indicator, usually leading the market lower by about 2-3 years. The second is that even if PNC's stock price were to drop another 15% on top of the 10% it has dropped from its highs in March, there is a reasonably good chance the price might recover before an official recession or bear market begins. Since I'm a medium-term investor and focus on where a stock's price could be 3-5 years from now, I'm inclined not to try timing any potential bounce in the stock price should it follow a similar pattern that it has over the next 1-2 years, but it's worth noting that it wouldn't be unusual for the stock price to do so. It is entirely possible for someone to rotate out of the stock here, and have the price be higher in 12 months, even if it will likely be much lower in 36 months.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare PNC's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use a P/E of 18 since that is optimistic historically and very close to the P/E PNC saw at the market peak this March. If PNC achieves an 18 P/E and the expected earnings growth analysists predict over the next three years, we can expect a total price gain, including dividends, of $95.58. If we add that to the current price of $145.60, we can expect a stock price three years from now of $241.18, which is a return of over 20% per year. That's a pretty optimistic forecast.

If we were to have a recession at that point in time, we might expect PNC to lose 40-70% of its value over the following two years. If we use the lower end, PNC could see a price of $144.71, almost exactly where we are today, five years from now. If we saw a deeper 70% drop, we could see a price of $72.35, which is much lower than we are today. I think there is a good chance that within the next five years PNC will be available at a much lower price, especially since I think we are in the later stages of the business cycle.

Alternative Investment Ideas

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position, i.e., for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

One thing I noticed during the Great Recession in 2008 was that just before the biggest market drop in 2008 there was a lot of volatility in the market. With the exception of flash crash scenarios like in 1987, this seems to be the case historically. Often times the most vulnerable or overvalued stocks seem to get jittery before the market has a serious decline. For that reason, I like PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV). SPLV takes the top 20% of S&P 500 stocks with the lowest volatility the previous 12 months and then weights the least-volatile of those 100 stocks even more. The fund rebalances and reconstitutes quarterly. The idea behind this strategy is that before a big drop, many of the stocks that will drop the most will exhibit higher relative volatility than the ones that don't. SPLV will still drop during a downturn, but my view is that it will drop less than our target stock PNC.

In this case, we could see a scenario where PNC stock drops 40%, but SPLV only drops 25%, or PNC stock drops 60% while SPLV only drops 40%. What this strategy enables an investor who likes PNC the company, but who wants to avoid suffering a typical 40-70% decline in PNC stock price to do is, rotate out of PNC now and into SPLV, and then, after the decline, rotate back into PNC at a lower price. I think there is an opportunity for a 15-20% increase in PNC shares at no extra cost to the investor using this strategy. I explain this rotational strategy a little more in my article "The Case for Medium-Term Investing."

There are few potential dangers to this strategy. The most likely is an opportunity cost danger. In this case, PNC's stock price could rise faster, higher, or longer than SPLV to such an extent that during the next downcycle SPLV doesn't outperform. In other words, SPLV might not capture enough upside between now and the next downcycle. In this scenario, I think there is a still a 90% chance one would break-even using the rotational strategy and be no worse off than before. Another danger is that SPLV doesn't perform as expected in terms of limiting downside. While this is possible, I view it as just as unlikely, with only a 1 in 10 chance of SPLV actually falling further than PNC during a downcycle. Generally speaking, I think the worst-case for SPLV is equal performance over the medium-term with a slight chance of underperformance, and that potential underperformance would be far more likely to come in the form of opportunity cost than capital loss.

Conclusion

I wanted to examine at least one money center stock for this series and I chose PNC Financial over some of the bigger names because of its long-standing and consistent historical cyclicality. The stocks ability to bounce back over the decades through multiple business cycles has been outstanding and those are the types of stocks I look for when I'm searching for values during a market downturn. PNC has consistently fallen 40-70% during recessions and it has usually been a good leading indicator of market trouble a couple years in advance of major market decline. Was January the peak? I don't know for sure. But I think it seems like a reasonable time to get more defensive with a less cyclical allocation with the hopes of buying PNC stock closer to the bottom of the cycle.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments, "Tracking How Far They Fell: April Edition," here. Thanks for reading, and I'd be happy to answer any questions in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.