New Relic: Valuation Weighs On Good Results

The stock has done extremely well both in the year-to-date and over the past twelve months, nearly doubling in that timeframe.

There's simply no stopping New Relic (NEWR), the infrastructure software company that's best known for its suite of application performance monitoring (APM) tools. Once a relatively unknown company, the small world of APM got a lift last year when Cisco (CSCO) announced its multibillion-dollar purchase of AppDynamics right before it went public. Since then, a string of good results as well as speculation that New Relic might also receive interest from buyers have propelled the stock into becoming one of the best-performing names in the entire technology sector.

Year to date, as shown in the chart below, New Relic has shot up by 35%, including a 5% lift from this quarter's earnings; over the past twelve months, the stock has nearly doubled.

NEWR data by YCharts

There's no doubt that all the news coming out of New Relic is extremely positive. The company's push into IT infrastructure monitoring (a space that's closely associated with New York startup Datadog) presents a huge opportunity for growth and complements its existing set of application monitoring products well. The company has had an extremely stable growth curve, consistently posting growth in the mid-30s each quarter, and is gradually becoming a cash flow story. FY18, the fiscal year that just closed this quarter, was the company's first full year of free cash flow profitability, distinguishing it deeply from other high-growth software companies.

The question for investors now is: can New Relic continue to climb higher and is its rally sustainable? Last quarter I had pegged a price target of $71, representing 8.5x forward revenues (already an extremely rich valuation for a company growing in the ~30% range), which New Relic has completely blasted past over the past month. Now trading just under 9x forward revenues, New Relic has become one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector, in a wobbly market that from time to time punishes growth stocks with sharp selloffs.

New Relic is a fantastic company, but I find it difficult to see much upside with such an expensive valuation already on the table. The company will likely continue to perform well, but its valuation acts as a fairly rigid ceiling on further rally momentum. It's true that there are a select few software stocks that have managed to trade at double-digit multiples or higher for sustained periods of time, like Workday (WDAY) or Adobe (ADBE), but New Relic's chances of making it into that rarefied group are uncertain. Investors in small and mid-cap companies like these, after all, are much more fickle than those in well-established companies with large cult followings.

At best, I think the stock is currently a hold given the risk-reward profile that its current valuation entails. 8.5x forward revenues is more than a fair valuation for the stock, representing a price target of $75.

Q4 recap

This is not to say, however, that New Relic didn't deserve the boost that came after its earnings release. Earnings were particularly strong and a great way to finish off FY18. Guidance, too, points to a robust continued growth trajectory into FY19. The driving thesis of this article, however, is that New Relic is already starting off with such a high valuation that a post-earnings bump, no matter how strong the underlying results, knocks the valuation off course even more.

Here's a look at the company's fourth-quarter and full-year results:

Figure 1. New Relic Q4 earnings Source: New Relic investor relations

Revenues grew 34% y/y to $98.4 million, showing barely any deceleration from the 35% y/y growth that New Relic achieved in Q3. This is also an acceleration over the 33% y/y growth that New Relic saw in Q2. Overall, Q4 revenue results articulate well the narrative that New Relic has found a formula for a smooth, controlled growth curve as it grows into a larger scale. Unlike some technology companies that decelerate rapidly as they scale (Appian (APPN) is an example that comes to mind, with its recent earnings showing growth that was 15 points lower, from 50% to 35% growth), New Relic has managed to maintain a growth rate in the mid-30s for quite some time.

Even New Relic's guidance for the coming year corroborates that narrative. For Q1, the company is expecting growth of between 30-32% y/y (if we account for the fact that New Relic usually beats the top end of its guidance by a few points, we can essentially judge that the company won't show any deceleration in Q1 either). For the full year, the company is guiding to $452-$458 million in revenues, above consensus expectations and implying 27 to 29% y/y growth. The company is also guiding to profitability on a pro forma basis - all forming a fantastic outlook that helped to boost the shares post-release.

This quarter, analysts had only expected $96.3 million (+31% y/y), making this quarter's top-line results a decent three-point beat to Wall Street consensus. This isn't the largest beat in the software sector thus far (in another corner of the software realm, Twilio (TWLO) reported earnings on the same day as New Relic and showed a 15-point beat to Wall Street's expectations), but again, New Relic's ability to consistently beat expectations every quarter, rather than seeing spikes and valleys in growth, is extremely valuable to investors.

Key business metrics also trended robustly. Most noticeably, the company expanded its dollar-based net expansion rate in the quarter to 141%, up from 133% in 4Q17. This metric has gotten much more attention this year after Cloudera (CLDR), another infrastructure software play specializing in Hadoop database technologies, sounded an alarm that a decline in net expansion rates would hamper its growth. For most software companies like Cloudera, it's actually expansion bookings from existing customers that generate the majority of revenue growth in any given quarter, not new business. The fact that New Relic can boost its already-high expansion rate (which now implies that companies buy 40% more in subscription value in the subsequent years after installation) is a bullish sign for growth in FY19. Along the same lines, the company counted 703 clients with annual contract values in excess of $100k, and enterprise clients now make up 54% of New Relic's ARR, up from 46% this year. The key sound bite here: New Relic's "land and expand" model is working wonders, as the company is growing alongside larger deployments by its enterprise clients.

Profitability also continues to shine at New Relic. Pro forma gross margins in the quarter saw a 2-point but to 85%, up from an already-high 83% in 4Q17. This, along with significant leverage achieved on the operating cost side, greatly boosted New Relic's bottom line margins (most notably sales and marketing, which is New Relic's largest expense, grew just 21% y/y to support 34% y/y growth. Sales and marketing as a percentage of revenues declined 6 points to 56% this quarter, down from 62% in 1Q17).

Despite a higher revenue base on a loss-making company, New Relic managed to slim down its losses to -$6.6 million (GAAP), or a -7% net margin, versus -$15.0 million (-20%) in the year-ago quarter. With this pace of profitability improvements, it wouldn't be unreasonable for New Relic to see full GAAP profitability next year.

And just like last quarter, New Relic's cash flow continues to shine. While FCF of $9.4 million is hardly enough as a valuation support for the company's ~$4.1 billion enterprise value, the fact that New Relic has been able to turn FCF losses into sizable gains this year is another strong indicator of the company's potential:

Figure 2. New Relic FCF Source: New Relic investor relations

Final thoughts

Wall Street has kept a much stricter watch on profitability in the tech sector this year, specifically this quarter. Alphabet (GOOG) was one of the first companies to report earnings in Q1, and despite strong results, an explosion of expenses sent shares reeling down, a rare move for the perennially popular stock. Over the past year, New Relic has proven itself to have the exact kind of business model that's in vogue right now: steady growth that is still high but doesn't fluctuate too much from quarter to quarter, as well as continuous improvements in operating margins and free cash flow.

There is certainly enough bullish material in this narrative to support New Relic's rapid stock price appreciation over the past year. A ~9x forward revenue multiple, however, will make many investors jittery about buying a stock at the top. Based on valuation alone, I'd call New Relic a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.