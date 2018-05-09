XLI: A Late Cycle Long Opportunity

Trade tensions are overblown and are having no more effect on Industrials as they are on the broader market.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) is getting interesting as it is showing relative weakness to other sectors and indices by breaking the February lows and the trend channel from the 2016 lows.

charts by Tradingview

XLI is a large sector and makes up around 10% of the S&P 500's total market cap, while its top holding, Boeing (BA), carries the heaviest weighting in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). A further collapse would be concerning, not only for current holders but for the wider market.

So what's next for XLI?

Cause for Caution

XLI tends to track the broader market well, especially since 2016 when global growth and "Trumpflation" became big themes.

But while Trump as President may be the catalyst for rewards, it can also be the cause of heightened risk. 2018 has seen fears of a trade war with China escalate, and trade tariffs such as those on steel and aluminium have been a cause for concern in some industrial companies.

At least this has been the narrative over past weeks and months. Perhaps the tensions took the wind out of the sails of high flying companies like Boeing, but XLI has basically tracked the market (SPY) in 2018.

source: sectorspdr

The weakness only really began on the 24th April, when XLI diverged from SPY and sold off heavily. So did Trump tweet something confrontational about China or trade on this day? Actually, no; Trump was hosting French President Macron and was on his best behavior. If you have to blame the sell-off on something, blame Caterpillar's (CAT) management.

In their now infamous earnings call comment, the management told listeners the first quarter will be "a high-water mark" for the remainder of the year. The market was already jittery due to various late cycle signals, so this comment caused a wicked 10% intraday reversal. And while CAT may only be XLI's seventh largest holding, the implications were felt in many related stocks. BA made a 7% move lower from the intraday high to low.

What this really tells us is that trade tensions have had very little effect on XLI, and the main cause for concern is the late cycle environment the markets and the economic cycle appear to be in. This is after all the second-longest bull market in history, and the Fed is trying to rein it in.

What Next?

As we have seen, there are concerns about trade tensions and an economic downturn. Yet there have been similar and perhaps greater concerns all the way throughout this bull market. I remember most people were convinced Brexit or Trump's election would bring a swift end to the rally. I've lost count of the things we should be concerned about. Meanwhile, price has pulled back, but it has done so in an orderly fashion. Trading in a well-defined channel and bouncing at the support at $70 does not indicate panic selling.

XLI looks like it simply needs a well-earned rest. I like to look at how certain stock and sectors tend to behave historically, and XLI has made a very similar move before in this bull market, back in 2010.

Fundamentally XLI and the market were very different back in 2010, but the price action was nearly identical; the rally accelerated in early 2010 only to go too far too fast and return to the point of origin. It then recovered to new highs again. If the pattern continues to repeat it should rally to new highs once more. $81 is 10% higher and a good target for any long trades.

Personally, I would be careful above $81. CAT management may have approached the matter in a clumsy way, but concerns about the mature cycle are valid. XLI is 480 weeks and 380% into its bull market and buying for the long term here is not advisable.

Conclusions

XLI is underperforming the wider market, but not significantly as the break of the February lows has quickly recovered. There is little evidence that trade tensions have had any effect, and actually, the recent comments by CAT management have inflicted more damage. Sure, there are valid concerns the economy is late cycle, but this has been the case for some time now.

XLI simply rallied too far too fast in early 2018, just as it did in early 2010, and the correction took price back to where the last blow off rally started. Long term it is likely to correct further, but new highs above $81 look probable first and there are still opportunities to go long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.