Ascent Capital Group's (ASCMA) CEO Bill Niles on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bill Niles - CEO & General Counsel

Bill Fitzgerald - Chairman

Jeff Gardner - CEO, MONI Smart Security

Fred Graffam - CFO

Analysts

Ashish Nair - Citi

Operator

Good day and welcome to Ascent Capital Group's Conference Call to discuss the Company's First Quarter 2018 Earnings. Today's call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Ascent IR website an hour after the completion of this call. For those of you following along on the webcast, we will be using a slide deck to supplement a portion of management's commentary today.

This call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements and business strategies, including the launch of MONI's direct sales and installation channel, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, the BRINKS Home Security brand and the anticipated benefit of the rebranding, consumer demand for interactive and home automation services, account creation and related costs, subscriber attrition, anticipated account generation, the anticipated benefits for our partnership with Nest, the impact of Hurricane Maria on our operation son Puerto Rico, future financial prospects, and other matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of the Company services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Ascent, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions, and changes in law and government regulations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Ascent expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Ascent's expectations with regard hereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to publicly filed documents of Ascent including the most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Ascent and the risk and uncertainties related Ascent business which may affect the statements made during this call. On today's call we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA the required definition and reconciliations are included in our earnings release which was made publicly available earlier today.

I would now line to turn the call over to your host of Ascent Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel, Bill Niles. Please go ahead sir.

Bill Niles

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone. And welcome to the Ascent Capital Group 's 2018 Q1 earnings call. Joining me on the call today from Denver is Bill Fitzgerald Ascent's Chairman. Joining us on the call from Dallas is Jeff Gardner, Ascent's CFO. Before tuning the over to Jeff and Fred, I would like to note we were beginning to see progress against some of our key operating initiatives. On this point, Fred will provide us with a detailed look at the Q1 numbers. At the conclusion of our presentation. We will reserve time for some questions Jeff, over to you.

Jeff Gardner

Thank you, Bill. And good afternoon, everyone. We made progress in the first quarter in executing against our operating initiatives. While we still have more work to do, the improvements made give us confidence that we are making the right investments and taking the appropriate steps for the long-term health of the business.

On today's call, I want to provide you with an operational updates on the following areas. First, a quick word on the launch of the BRINKS Home Security brand. Second, I will update you on our dealer network and the progress we are making in stabilizing this channel.

Third, our view our direct business including Nest and the growth we are seeing out of this channel. Finally I will touch on creation costs, as well as our customer retention efforts in the quarter. To begin, I will discuss our financial performance.

In the first quarter we delivered net revenue of $133.8 million, sequentially flat with our fourth quarter . We reported a net loss of $26.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million.

In term of account growth, we added 21,547 customers in the first quarter. This represents a sequential improvement of 17% versus the fourth quarter of 2017. This was driven by similar levels of improvement in both the dealer and the direct channels. I will discuss year-over-performance in each of our channels later in my remarks.

Turning to our operational highlights. We expect to launch the BRINKS Home Security brands later this month. With this all of our channels including direct to consumer and our dealer network will go to market as BRINKS Home Security.

Unlike any other company in our industry, BRINKS Home Security will have the most compelling consumer offering available with both professionally installed and DIY options, including that secure, coupled with the full spectrum of our trusted services in the iconic brand with strong consumer awareness.

The BRINKS Home Security brand is much more than a name change. It is an opportunity to build on a brand that consumers already know and trust. Some of the key elements will be 24/7 professional monitoring by highly trained experts, a simplified product and service offering, straightforward pricing plans and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

We are already seeing encouraging signs with respect to dealer recruitment. During our time at the ISC West conference in Vegas in April, we market under the BRINKS Home Security brand for the first time.

We had a great event and our strong interest from attendees, further shrinking our growing pipeline of prospective dealers while account additions continue to be down in our dealer channel on a year over year basis, our dealers delivered an 18% sequential improvement in customer additions over the fourth quarter.

Skyline our largest dealer commence selling for us effective January 1st and showed improved performance each month through the quarter. While we are encouraged by the sequential improvement we realized we still have more work to do to show year over year growth in this channel. Going forward we will continue to work closely with all of our dealers to elevate our other programs to drive improved performance.

We are also seeing a healthy pipeline for bulk accounts and will be opportunistic in identifying account acquisitions with attractive economics. Our direct business which includes our DIY, NAS [ph] and pro installs direct to consumer offering also delivered solid account additions.

In the first quarter account growth out of our direct channel increased 17% sequentially and 22$ year over year. Our direct channel also accounted for 40% of new customers generated in the quarter.

Within this channel, our Nest partnership is off to a promising start. We officially launched Nest pro monitoring on December 5th and went live on the Nasdaq in late February. Since our official launch in December and through today we have ask [ph] to me activated approximately 3000 NEST accounts.

We will continue to improve functionality in the Next app and have sharpened our direct to consumer marketing capabilities. The improve performance out of our direct channel also drove reductions in consolidated creation multiples, In the first quarter the consolidated creation multiple was 34.6 times, down 1.4 times sequentially and down 1.0 times year over year. We anticipate some variability in our multiples [ph] as the direct channel matures and we introduce the BRINKS Home Security brand.

On ,attrition as discussed on our last call, we are now only reporting total RMR and unit attrition without adjustments for 2G or pentacle. Total RMR attrition was 13.9% in the quarter, down sequentially from 14.1% as we leverage a number of pricing strategies, while taking a balanced approach to contract extensions.

In the first quarter, total unit attrition was 16%, up 30 basis points sequentially of which approximately half related to Hurricane María's impact on our customers in Puerto Rico. This elevated attrition rate is primarily driven by weakness in our dealer channel in prior years which reduces the proportion of first and second year customers that have historically lowered attrition rates.

Total disconnects in the first quarter were flat as compared to the prior year. We continue to take a disciplined approach to managing attrition with a focus on driving long-term improvements in RMR unit attrition.

Overall I am pleased with our first quarter performance. We made positive strides towards stabilizing our dealer channel and we are seeing encouraging growth across the direct channel. I'm excited for what is ahead for the business, as we begin our new chapter as bring some security. However we recognize but there is a lot more work to do, but I believe we are making the right decisions that will ultimately position the business for strength in the future.

With that, I will turn things over to Fred.

Fred Graffam

Thanks, Jeff. Before I run through our topline numbers. I want to take a moment to discuss a few items. First, I would like to discuss the impact of ASC 6 06, the new revenue recognition standard adopted effective the beginning of the quarter. As discussed our fourth quarter call, ASC 606 was adopted under the modified retrospective transition method which resulted in the company reflecting the impact of the standard and its income statement effective January 1st 2018 with a corresponding cumulative effect adjustment recorded on the balance sheet and statement of stockholders equity on that date to adjust for prior years impact.

Overall the impact of ASC 606 on the income statement in the first quarter was a decrease in net loss of $307. The decrease in net loss is attributable to an increase in revenue of $325, partially offset by increased operating expenses. Such expenses include $1.9 million increase in the cost of services related to previously capitalized customer moves expense and a $1.9 million reduction in amortization expense.

In addition on January 1 2018 the company realized a $22.7 increase in accumulated deficit and stockholder's equity principally reflecting a cumulative effect transition adjustment which reduced the intangible subscriber account balance by $48.3 million. This is offset by increases in net current and long term contract assets totaling $25.6 million. Finally ASC 606 had no impact on the company's cash flows or financial covenants.

Second, I would like to take a moment to address our $585 million of senior notes due April 1st 2020. Addressing the notes is a priority for the company and we are proactively evaluating our options, some you may be aware of recent press articles relating to the notes. At this time we are not going to discuss any potential transactions and there can be no assurance that a transaction can or will be consummated.

Third as Jeff discussed, we are rolling out the BRINKS brand this month. As disclosed on the fourth quarter earnings call, we expect to incur approximately $10 million of costs related to the transition to the BRINKS brand with the majority of such costs incurred during the remainder of 2018.

We anticipate that approximately 60% of these costs will be related to reintroducing the BRINKS Security brand and the remainder will be other transitional costs. In addition, we will begin incurring certain royalty and growth based costs in the second quarter which we expect to total approximately $5 million in the next 12 months. We will provide a more fulsome update on BRINKSin our second quarter call in August.

Finally I want to provide an update on Puerto Rico. As it continues to have a meaningful impact on our operations. Currently we have approximately 31000 customers in Puerto Rico most of whom were impacted by Hurricane Maria. Since the storm we have been working closely with our customers and dealers to support them during this challenging recovery.

In the first quarter we recognize incremental credit to customers in Puerto Rico of $900,00. Dealers in Puerto Rico created approximately 500 accounts in the first quarter of 2018 compared to approximately 1300 accounts in the prior year period. We expect Puerto Rico may continue to pressure cancellations in upcoming quarters and we will provide updates to the extent meaningful.

Now turning to our financial performance. In the first quarter MONI's net revenue decreased 5.4% to $133.8 million due to lower account growth as compared to the prior year period in 2017, as well as incremental Puerto Rico credits.

The decrease was partially offset by 2.6% increase in average RMR per subscriber to $44.76 primarily due to certain price increases enacted during the past 12 months. After adjusting for the impact of AOC 66 cost of services expense was up 2.7% compared to the prior year principally due to increased expense subscriber acquisition costs in our direct to consumer channel.

Selling general and administrative expenses decreased 2.2% two point two percent in the first quarter as compared to the prior year. While expense subscriber acquisition costs increased $1.7 million year over year, we recognize lower expenses related to the elimination of the live watch acquisition contingent bonus in the fourth quarter of 2017

For the first quarter [indiscernible] a net loss of $26..2 million a c compared to a net loss of $21 million in prior year period and a $1.4 million benefit of onetime expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2017 for the first quarter we reported a net loss of twenty six point $2 million as compared to a net loss of twenty one million dollars in the prior year period.

MONI's first quarter adjusted EBITDA which is not adjusted for the expense portion of subscriber acquisition costs totalled $70 million compared to $82.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was principally due to lower subscriber revenue as previously discussed and increased creation cost, net of associated revenue in MONI's direct to consumer channel, such costs which are expensed during the period totalled $10.2 million up from $7.6 million dollars in the prior year period.

In terms of liquidity, at December 31 on a consolidated basis Ascent had $137.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. At quarter end MONI had an outstanding balance of 74 million and available borrowing subject to certain of our debt covenants of $221 million dollars on our credit facility revolver.

I'm pleased with the improvements we made in the first quarter. Our focus remains on driving KPI, while we still have work to do. I believe we're making meaningful progress.

With that, let me turn the call back over to the operator for questions.\

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line of Ashish Nair with Citi,

Ashish Nair

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. My first one is up Nest. I want to see if you guys would provide any sort of guidance. You know, or maybe just some color on how many subs you added after you know, you went live on the app. And also some color on maybe how many of those subs monthly versus three year and how much RME was contributed through NEST/

Jeff Gardner

Sure. Thanks, Ashish, This is Jeff. On Nest as we reported we did 3000 activations since we began the program. I'll tell you this without getting into specifics on a week by week or month by month basis, it's absolutely accelerating. It improved a great deal when we're in the app as customers could add, professional monitoring much easier.

And so I think there's a lot of upside. I think with this product, one, the product is working great. It is something that's very unique in the marketplace today in terms of being very easy to install. It fits with our DIY business very well and it's having good customer adoption. So that's really good.

And I think we're learning every week working with Nest and how we can increase adoption. And I'll tell you that now, Nest and us we're very excited about the potential for bringing home security in this partnership. We think that too will help. When you think about this product in a place like Best Buy or Home Depot, we think that we'll have a lot better sell through there with working with the BRINKS someSecurity in Nest brand there.

So a lot of upside there in terms of the run rate going forward. And we've been pleased with how we've been able to build volume over these first few months still early days.

So in terms of the rate plans as you may know we have two 1999 for the three year contract and 2999 for the month of month and we're seeing customer interest in both plans pretty evenly to be. I think that's kind of the best way to think we're seeing some who are opting for the lower rate and then some who value the month to month but we're seeing good take rates on both of those.

Ashish Nair

Got it. And any color on how much RMR the 3000 subs translates into?

Jeff Gardner

I mean I just kind of gave you as much as I think will provide on that that we're seeing pretty even take rates between the 1999 and the 2099 plan. So with that I think again with the whole reason we got into the Nest mark is we think we're expanding the market. We're still seeing very good growth in our in our traditional DIY business at the same time. So we've been we've been pretty pleased with where we are, but we're continuing to process and push to drive more volume there.

Ashish Nair

Got it. That's good color. I guess in the future as you push more do you would you expect to [indiscernible] sort of mix shift towards more contracted through year/

Jeff Gardner

I don't - we don't have a view, I think it's too early for that. And like I said we're seeing about half and half now. So it's really - I mean, we're going to let the customer decide. One of the things I like with where we're positioned today is we're one of the few firms in the industry that are really leaving a lot up to the customer with bring some security you can do DIY or professional install and then you have the Nest option as well with a variety of pricing plans which I think is really, really focused on the customer which is exactly what we're trying to do with that brand.

Ashish Nair

Got it. Perfect. On the BRINKS deal,I want to get a little bit more color, you know, on the one hand it could potentially help you add more easily as the market the brand. I was wondering if you know you also expect creation multiples to come down especially to your dealer channel if there's no because you're providing a better brand if you can pull back on some incentives or you know what sort of multiple in accretion multiple improvement you could expect from that channel excluding the $15 million expenses or you know on any royalty fees that you can provide just pure just the cost of buying the account through a dealer if there is any improvement you expect?

Jeff Gardner

Well, I think I think with the BRINKS Security brand over time we definitely expect our marketing efficiency to improve and that should help on the creation cost side. We're not doing anything right out of the gate with our dealer multiples. I mean I think that we're going to be able to drive good volume. The real key for our dealers and what's got them more excited is that they're going to be able to use a national brand to drive more volume there.

And as it relates to Nest we were very pleased with the creation cost there whether they're in the range that we talked about when we first announced that deal much lower than our traditional creation multiples.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Todd Morgan with Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. It's actually Eric on for Todd. Thanks for taking my question. I just had a quick question and looking at the SAC expense on the casual statement and thinking about you know the customers you guys to add on next year and the are more multiples you know were there any impact I guess on the net subs. Or maybe you can just talk about why that number was dramatically lower year over year.

Jeff Gardner

Well, there was an impact of the net subs. So as expected as we've talked about in the past the creation costs for Neff's customers is lower than our traditional channels and in line with kind of our expectations. But with that said we also saw excluding Nest saw a meaningful reduction in our direct channel as a result of the increased by him and some more efficiencies as we've as we've consolidated the LAT watch and direct channels together we're just we're just more efficient at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you be able to quantify what the impact on the arm or multiples were from Nest?

Jeff Gardner

No, we don't do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just looking at the cash flow statement you know, there was a big you know positive working capital from the payables and other liabilities?

Jeff Gardner

I just normal timing, there is nothing special going in there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Bill Niles for any closing remarks.

Bill Niles

Thank you. We've got one more analyst that actually would like to get a call and I think we should take it if we can.

Operator

Your next question comes [indiscernible] with Stifel.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Adam for Shelmen, what was RMR purchase in the quarter?

Bill Niles

$987,000.'

Unidentified Analyst

And just any update on the kind of the competitive environment specifically with Amazon announcing Integrated Home Security offering last month because general thoughts on how kind of you know the company and industry overall?

Bill Niles

Sure. Yeah I think that's an important development for sure. There hasn't been a lot of change to date. I think it's pretty early days as it relates to that. We're paying very close attention. I think it did reinforce to us the fact that you know the fact that we moved earlier with Nest [ph] is very helpful so I think compared to others in the space that brings some securities can be very. Nest is really one of those West Coast products that I think is very innovative and we've got a lot of experience. We've built incredibly efficient e-commerce platform for the Nest product that I think was going to serve us well in a direct to consumer channel and it's really allowed us to learn some of the things that I think are going to be important as some of these new entrants get into the marketplace. So we think we're pretty well prepared for the future.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Bill Niles

You're welcome.

Bill Fitzgerald

Terrific. And Fred you have anything else to add, I just like to thank everyone for participating in the call today. We look forward to speaking to you again in August and keep an eye out for the BRINKS launch. We're excited about it. Thanks everybody. Operator, back to you.

Operator

Thank you. This does concludes today's call you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.