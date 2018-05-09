Higher Oil Prices And Interest Rates Driving Higher Returns For This 11% Yielding BDC

Oil prices hit $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014 potentially due to the anticipated U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement.

Energy, oil & gas exposure remains around 12% of the portfolio and there is the potential for NAV per share growth due to additional rebound in equity and energy investments.

PNNT reports results later today and currently has a dividend yield of almost 11%. Upcoming earnings will benefit from rising LIBOR to support the dividend.

Business development companies ("BDCs") have started to report calendar Q1 2018 this week (see dates below). As companies are reporting, I will first focus on potential issues, including expected dividend cuts as discussed in previous articles, alerting subscribers of Sustainable Dividends of downgrades, upgrades, or repricing by "reading the tea leaves." Also, I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio and will notify subscribers ASAP.

As shown above, more BDCs will be reporting results today and tomorrow. I have recently discussed most of these companies in the following articles:

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs," I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector, including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields

Recent insider purchases

Seeking Alpha has decided to make articles such as this one available for free for the first 10 days only. I highly recommend enabling the "get email alerts" for the contributors that you are actively following:

Link to: Change Author Email Alerts

The following articles are still available (for free) to all readers:

The following information discussing PennantPark Investment (PNNT) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios, and suggested BDC portfolio.

Recent Insider Purchases:

Source: GuruFocus

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in the level of interest rates. Management was recently asked about the impact from rising LIBOR:

"And I do think we’re getting a little bit of tailwind from LIBOR, which hopefully will continue to provide tailwind to us and the rest of the industry."

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Source: FRED

As of December 31, 2017, 82% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, including 12% where LIBOR was below the floor, and only 15% of its borrowings are at variable rates.

Source: PNNT Earnings Call Slides

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

PNNT Dividend Coverage Discussion:

PNNT recently reduced fee structure, making the previous fee waivers permanent as discussed in the previous report:

Base management fee reduced from 2.0% to 1.5%

Income and capital gains incentive fees reduced from 20.0% to 17.5%

Hurdle rate remains 7.0%

The company had approximately $0.26 per share of taxable spillover income and gains:

“As of September 30, we had taxable spillover of $0.26 per share. With the new fee agreement, a stable underlying portfolio and substantial spillover, we believe that PNNT stock should be able to provide investors with an attractive dividend stream, along with potential upside as the energy market rebounds and our equity investments mature.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, PNNT reported between my best and base case projections covering its dividend by 111% after taking into account the fee waiver of around $0.02 per share. There was a meaningful increase in interest income as well as its overall portfolio yield (from 11.5% to 11.8%) but I have taken a conservative approach and projected lower yields over the coming quarters as guided by management:

“We’ve been indicating that as we are looking to de-risk the portfolio, overall. We’re thinking the overall portfolio yield will go from 11s into the 10s. That’s what we’ve been saying. This quarter, our yield on the portfolio was up. I think it was a combination of the originations we had this quarter. Some of the exits that we had as well, some of the exits were lower-yielding exits."

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Management is focused on maintaining its net interest margin and dividend coverage, even as its portfolio yield continues to decline, through selling most of its equity investments and rotating into income producing investments as well as reducing borrowing rates (discussed next).

Source: SEC Filings

As shown in the previous table, PNNT had around $173 million of equity investment, which was almost 16% of the portfolio but subsequent to quarter-end, $21.2 million of its equity investments were sold and will be reinvested as discussed:

“I’m happy to report that since quarter end, we have monetized three Equity investments in convergent, goals and track have been exited for aggregate proceeds of about $21 million. This is generally in line with our overall fair value as of December 31. We are looking forward to investing these proceeds into solid cash paying debt instruments to increase PNNT’s income.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

This leaves around $150 million of equity investments and management has indicated that it will be able to monetize another $50 million to $100 million over the next 12 months:

“We look forward to continuing to monetize the equity portion of our portfolio. Over time, we are targeting equity being between 5% and 10% of our overall portfolio. As of December 31, it was 16% of the portfolio.” Q. “as you look at the remainder of the equity portfolio and kind of rotating that into some income-generating investments. As you look at what’s left after the activity that you had quarter-to-date so far. What do you think a reasonable time line could be to get down to your target range of 5% to 10% portfolio investments?” A. “Yes, it’s a good question because by definition exiting equity investments is a lumpy proposition here and just in the last five weeks, we’ve gone from 16% to 14%, roughly. So that’s certainly encouraging. But each one of these deals, as you can imagine have their own idiosyncratic time line and dynamic. We’d hope in the next year or so to get it done, the next 12 month is – our head is down, number one, hopefully, finding the risk-adjusted returns, and then part and parcel of that, to the extent, we can impact exiting this equity or energy portfolio at rational prices, we’re going to try to do that.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

The company has borrowing capacity due to its SBA leverage at 10-year fixed rates (around 3.5%) that are excluded from typical BDC leverage ratios. I have assumed that the company will maintain regulatory leverage (excludes SBA debentures) between 0.60 and 0.80 which I have used for the Leverage Analysis. PNNT will likely use higher leverage in the coming quarters and continue to increase the amount of first-lien positions that account for 40% of the portfolio.

Source: PNNT Earnings Call Slides

PNNT recently paid down $15 million of its SBA debentures in the SBIC I, as these borrowings are nearing maturity but the company still has $71 million available with SBIC II and could eventually apply for a third license.

Q. “How much untapped capacity in SBIC II, do you currently have?” A. “I think we have about $70 million of undrawn at this point in SBIC II.” Q. “So you’re limited to $75 million – SBIC I and we’ll call it runoff, right? SBIC II, $75 million of potential total debentures outstanding and then you’re going to ask for a license for III. I know you’ve been very diligent in that process, has that third license request started? And if not, what is holding you back? A. “It has not started. What’s holding us back right now is we got to use more of II. Before you go for III, you want to use more of II. So that’s the few things.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

PNNT has been paying down higher cost borrowings to help maintain its net interest margin. In calendar Q2 2017, the company paid off its 6.25% Baby Bond, which resulted in much lower interest expense starting calendar Q3 2017.

Source: PNNT Earnings Call Slides

PNNT Oil & Risk Profile Discussion:

As mentioned earlier, management is in the process of “de-risking” the portfolio, which is currently invested 40% in senior secured first lien debt, 34% in second lien secured debt, 10% in subordinated debt and 16% in preferred and common equity. Management has its “three-point plan” that includes rotating the portfolio into higher credit quality first and second-lien lower yielding debt that will likely result in continued lower portfolio yields:

“We have a three-point plan to do so. Number one, we are focused on lower risk, primarily, secured investments, thereby reducing the volatility of our earnings stream. Investments secured by either our first or second lien are about 75% of the portfolio. Number two, we are also focused on reducing risk from the standpoint of diversification. As our portfolio rotates, we intend to have a more granular portfolio with modest bite sizes relative to our overall capital. And number three, we look forward to continuing to monetize the equity portion of our portfolio. Over time, we are targeting equity being between 5% and 10% of our overall portfolio. As of December 31, it was 16% of the portfolio. “In this environment, we have not only been extremely selective, but we have generally moved up capital structure to more secure investments. A reminder about our long-term track record. PNNT was in business since 2007, primarily as a subordinated and mezzanine debt investor.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Source: PNNT Earnings Call Slides and SEC Filings

Energy, oil & gas exposure remains around 12% of the portfolio and there is the potential for NAV per share growth due to additional rebound in equity and energy investments as discussed below.

“We are encouraged that the energy markets are rebounding. This enhances the M&A environment in the sector and our ability to evaluate strategic options for our energy-related companies.” “With regard to our energy portfolio, there are four names in our energy portfolio. The two that are related to oil field services, American Gilsonite, and U.S. Well are performing better as drilling activity has picked up. With regard to our two E&P names, Ram and ETX, they have been aided by the higher oil and gas prices. It will take time for us to maximize our recovery. Even if the two E&P investments were marked of zero, our NAV would have been about $7.49 as of December 31. This indicates the potential upside value to our stock as we monetize those and other investments over time.”

Oil prices hit $70 a barrel for the first time since 2014 potentially due to the anticipated U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement:

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

Source: DailyFX.com

Total direct exposure to oil and energy-related investments account for around $136 million or 12.3% of the portfolio fair value. RAM Energy and ETX Energy are the two largest energy/oil related investments as shown in the following table and both have previously sold non-core assets to generate liquidity/stability.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Source: PNNT Earnings Call Slides

As of December 31, 2017, there were no investments on non-accrual status. This is a large improvement from September 30, 2015, when non-accruals were 9.4% and 5.5% of the overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. On the recent call, management discussed the portfolio performance during the previous financial crisis:

“Our performance through the global financial crisis and recession was excellent. Average EBITDA on the underlying portfolio companies was down about 7% to the bottom of the recession. The average high yield EBITDA was down about 40% during that time frame. As a result, we had few defaults and attractive recoveries on that primarily subordinated and mezzanine portfolio.” “PennantPark Investment Corporation has had only 12 companies go on non-accrual out of 196 investments since inception over 11 years ago. Further, we are proud that even when we’ve had those non-accruals, we’ve been able to preserve capital for our shareholders. Based on values as of December 31, today, we have recovered about 82% of the capital invested in the 12 companies that have been on non-accrual since inception of the firm. We currently have no investments on non-accrual.” “In general, our overall portfolio is performing well. We have cash interest coverage ratio of 2.6 times and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.3 times at cost on our cash flow loans. With asset yields coming down over the last several years, we are looking to create attractive risk-adjusted returns in our portfolio.”

Source: PNNT Earnings Call

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Suggested BDC portfolio

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.