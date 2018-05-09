Model N: No Reasons To Buy

Model N also announced that founder Zack Rinat will step down as CEO, to be replaced by outsider Jason Blessing. This will be Rinat's second exit as CEO.

Over the past year, one small-cap software company has quietly been ascending from troughs and outperforming its peers in the SaaS software sector. Once a troubled company with an uncertain future, Model N (MODN), a maker of revenue management software for technology and life sciences companies, has risen 16% YTD and 56% over the past twelve months.

Amid a stale market this year, Model N has staged an impressive rally and is making moves toward highs of $20 that the company hasn't seen since immediately after its IPO in 2013:

MODN data by YCharts

Objectively speaking, Model N has been a poor-performing technology IPO. It went public in 2013 at $15.50 a share, and the company has only recently begun to break past that benchmark. That's essentially flat performance over five years, when the general expectation of software IPOs is that they return multiples of the original purchase price. The company's acquisition of Revitas last quarter has given it meaningful lift to revenues, but on the whole, I still don't see any bullish case for this company.

A small-cap stock like this has its devout fan base, but just like last quarter, I continue to be unimpressed by Model N's results. The company generates only tepid growth that barely ekes out beats to Wall Street's expectations (that is, the six firms covering the stock, five of them small-cap shops), and though Model N is profitable, the profit margins are so slim that without any meaningful growth, the company can't rightly be considered a cash flow story either.

Niches are great, but Model N's niche is probably too limited. It's true that the company has large semiconductor and healthcare clients (it signed AstraZeneca this quarter for its flagship Revenue Cloud for Pharma product), but it's unclear how much additional market opportunity Model N has beyond what it's currently penetrated. Revenue management software in itself isn't a must-have asset, and some of the functionality can already be handled by all-encompassing ERP systems. And because Model N only covers two verticals (albeit two very large, lucrative verticals), its go-to-market potential is smaller than a typical SaaS company. Don't get me wrong: verticalization is the right approach for this kind of software, where revenue lifecycle management varies widely by and tools need to be customized for specific purposes, probably helping Model N's win rates against more generalized software platforms. But when assessing Model N's potential for future growth, it's unclear how big its TAM is - especially when its growth rate is already below 20% despite a small scale. (Model N said on its earnings call that it believes its TAM to be $4 billion, but I find it difficult to see this company ever reaching even $1 billion in revenues).

Let's dive into Model N's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Model N Q2 results Source: Model N investor relations

Total revenues in the second quarter were $39.2 million, an 18% y/y growth rate over revenues of $33.3 million in 2Q17. Analysts in the quarter had expected $38.2 million, or +15% y/y, making this quarter's top-line results a modest beat of about $1 million (3 points) to Wall Street consensus. That's a decent beat, but nothing that warrants a ~10% jump in shares in post-market activity. Investors are, in my opinion, overreacting to middling results.

Also consider the fact that, just like last quarter, Model N's acquisition of Revitas has helped its revenue comps. The company doesn't disclose Revitas' revenue breakout or its organic growth rate, but based on Model N's previous disclosure of Revitas' $15.2 million in FY17 revenues, we can deduce that the company generated approximately $4 million in revenues for the quarter. Using this assumption, Model N's organic growth rate would be closer to the single digits.

M&A is a fine way to chase growth, but in Model N's case, there aren't enough resources to keep using acquisitions as a way to fuel growth. The company has just $55.2 million in cash on its balance sheet, and though it's periodically free cash flow positive which will help in accruing acquisition firepower, Model N is also saddled with $57.7 million in debt, making it one of the rare few software companies that's actually in a net debt position.

There is good news in the quarter, however, on the profit side. Gross margins ticked up to 56% in the quarter, and though low for a SaaS company (which typically sees gross margins in the 70-80% range), it's up 4 points from 52% in the year-ago quarter. Model N is gradually closing the margin deficit to peers, though it's starting from a very low base that's far from the target.

GAAP operating losses also showed a tremendous improvement. Operating loss was just -$2.4 million in the quarter, or -6% of revenues. In a volatile market where investors are particularly sensitive to profitability, the fact that the company improved dramatically from a -45% operating margin last year is a reassuring signal. Accordingly, Model N's EPS of $0.02 beat analyst expectations of -$0.04 by a fairly wide margin.

So it seems like on the bottom line front, Model N its staging a turnaround. But that leads into the next discussion point - why, then, is Model N's CEO Zack Rinat leaving the company again?

Alongside earnings, Model N has announced that it's implementing a CEO switch, hiring Plex Systems CEO Jason Blessing to replace Zack Rinat, Model N's founder.

Of course, we've always known that Rinat has interests outside of Model N - this will be his second time leaving the company, after he resumed the role of CEO to help turn the company around from its trough. But should investors read his second exit as a signal that his turnaround job is done, or that there just isn't enough to be excited about at Model N?

Here is Rinat's official statement regarding his departure on the earnings call:

As it was becoming clear that we were getting back on the right track I have been working closely with the Board to identify the right person to become the permanent CEO of Model N. We were looking for a leader with previous cloud enterprise software CEO experience based in the Bay Area with demonstrated leadership in driving product and to go to market strategies and with proven record of scaling and delivering financial results. I'm very excited to announce that effective Thursday, May 10th Jason Blessing will join Model N as our Chief Executive Officer. I will resign as Interim CEO and as a Board Member and will be moved to a Strategic Adviser dedicating myself to ensure a smooth transition."

The markets are evidently treating the news well, as the ~10% after-hours reaction to this statement as well as earnings results would suggest. But though this exit looks to be smooth and planned, there will undoubtedly be some executive disruption that may have unforeseen business impacts. Personally, I'd remain cautious any time a founder leaves a technology company - even if it's the second time.

The bottom line for investors: there's certainly some positive nuggets to scrape out of Model N's update this quarter, but on the whole, I don't view the company as a strong turnaround candidate. The company's cheap valuation multiple of 3.5x forward revenues, much lower than typical SaaS software stocks, indicates that the market doesn't really have much faith in Model N either.

This company isn't a value play - it's one with fairly limited prospects. Though it will likely keep trudging along at its current pace, it's unlikely to see the runaway success of other cloud names that can lift it beyond its current small-cap valuation. Stay cautious on Model N.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.